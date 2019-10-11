DisplayCAL is een opensourceprogramma gericht op de kleurenkalibratie van een monitor of projector. Het maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van ArgyllCMS en kan met verschillende kalibratieapparaten samenwerken om tot een natuurlijke kleurweergave te komen. Dit wordt voornamelijk toegepast bij zaken waarbij kleurechtheid belangrijk is, denk bijvoorbeeld aan fotografen die foto's op een computer nabewerken of aan het voorbereiden van kleurendrukwerk. De ontwikkelaar heeft DisplayCAL 3.8.7.1 vrijgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

Fixed in this release: Profile information (Linux): When using wxPython 3.0 instead of 4.0, clicking the sash would throw an error (using wxPython 3.0 is deprecated).

macOS: Only automatically re-enable black point compensation if restoring defaults or loading a non-3D-LUT preset.

Profile loader (Windows): Work-around two instances of the profile loader being started after powering on the system if fast startup was enabled in Windows power settings.



Changed in this release: macOS: Automatically enable not using the video card gamma table to apply calibration during characterization measurements if using limited range (16..235). This should mitigate issues with older graphics chipsets and/or macOS versions that use the wrong output range internally when connected to some monitors that expect to receive limited range signals.

Profile loader (Windows): A scheduled task now restarts the profile loader after resume from standby/hibernation as well as daily at 04:00 AM (whichever comes first), to mitigate the Windows GDI SetDeviceGammaRamp API leaking memory since Windows 10 1903. Fixed in this release: Don’t automatically disable interactive display adjustment when setting calibration tone curve to “As measured” (unintended behavioral change introduced in DisplayCAL 3.8.6, SVN revision r6194).

Linux (GNOME on Wayland): Latency incurred by a large measurement window size was not accounted for, introducing the possibility of measurements failing due to loss of synchronization.

Linux (GNOME on Wayland): Limited range (16..235) support.

macOS: Get rid of brief profile installation dialog flicker after installation.