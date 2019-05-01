DisplayCAL is een opensourceprogramma gericht op de kleurenkalibratie van een monitor of projector. Het maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van ArgyllCMS en kan met verschillende kalibratieapparaten samenwerken om tot een natuurlijke kleurweergave te komen. Dit wordt voornamelijk toegepast bij zaken waarbij kleurechtheid belangrijk is, denk bijvoorbeeld aan fotografen die foto's op een computer nabewerken of aan het voorbereiden van gekleurd drukwerk. De ontwikkelaar heeft DisplayCAL 3.8 vrijgegeven met de volgende veranderingen:

Added in this release: FEATURE SpyderX support (requires ArgyllCMS 2.1.0 or newer, use ArgyllCMS 2.1.0_mod to be able to skip instrument self-calibration).

FEATURE Colorimeter correction information with graph.

FEATURE Synthetic ICC profile creator: Drag & drop support for TI3 measurement files.

ENHANCEMENT Rudimentary support for hypothetical future instruments and their measurement modes (any new instrument support added to ArgyllCMS in the future should be fully usable in DisplayCAL right away without needing an update for instrument-specific measurement modes).

ENHANCEMENT Prefer colorimeter corrections from “ArgyllCMS” folder and ignore duplicate (spectral) colorimeter corrections from “color” folder (e.g. installed by HCFR under Windows).

ENHANCEMENT Display technology information to aid in the choice of a suitable measurement mode or correction.

ENHANCEMENT Default to high-resolution spectrum mode (if available) for spectrometers that support it.

ENHANCEMENT Include some additional spectral sample colorimeter corrections when importing for i1 Display Pro and ColorMunki Display (e.g. MacBook Pro 2016 Retina with PFS Phosphor WLED “P3” display, LG OLED 6-series WOLED based on samples from LG C6 and E6 OLED TVs, sourced and combined from community colorimeter corrections database contributions).

ENHANCEMENT macOS: Automatically warn about incompatibilities of Apple software with calibration black point hue correction and profile types other than single curve + matrix with black point compensation. Changed in this release: UI Updated simplified chinese localization (thanks to Mars).

UI Updated french localization (thanks to Jean-Luc Coulon).

ENHANCEMENT Implicitly try to skip repeat instrument self-calibration for colorimeters that want it if already done at least once per measurement run.

ENHANCEMENT Converted translation file format from JSON to YAML for better readability.

ENHANCEMENT Use a localized description for known quality spectral sample colorimeter corrections.

Use an application-specific download directory for updates and supporting files. Fixed in this release: MINOR Not all programmed measurement modes were enumerated for the K10-A colorimeter (regression of a change in DisplayCAL 3.7, SVN revision r5557).

MINOR ColorHug/ColorHug2 “auto” measurement mode was not working anymore.

TRIVIAL Curve viewer: Re-introduced being able to view the current contents of the video card gamma table if no display profile is set or the profile used does not contain calibration.

COSMETIC Curve viewer, profile information: Curve graphing identical channel detection was not working properly in some cases (only affected synthetic curves). Phasing out 0install support. While the 0install version of DisplayCAL, which was originally introduced as a replacement for the long-defunct Autopackage system under Linux, has had its uses, the low distribution (around 6%) of 0install versus the standalone version does no longer warrant the additional time and work needed to maintain this separate deployment path. 0install support is thus being phased out starting with DisplayCAL 3.7.2 and following releases, which are only available as “standalone” installations. Windows and macOS users will be updated automatically to the standalone version. Linux users should switch to a standalone package at their earliest convenience.



There will be a transition period of a few months during which old 0install-based DisplayCAL versions will continue to run, but after which the respective online infrastructure will be decommissioned.