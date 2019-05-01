Jolla heeft een update van zijn Sailfish OS uitgebracht met 3.0.3.8 als het volledige versienummer. Voor de naam van deze uitgave is gekozen voor Hossa, een dorp in de voormalige Finse provincie Oulu, die tegenwoordig onder de regio Kainuu valt. Sailfish kan gebruikt worden op toestellen van Jolla, de Sony Xperia X en XA2, en de Gemini PDA. De beknopte aankondiging ziet er als volgt uit:
[release notes] 3.0.3 Hossa
In Hossa there have been many upgrades under the hood, fixing security vulnerabilities and improving stability and compatibility in several fundamental components such as Gecko, GCC, and the GNU C Library. This technology update mostly paves the way for new features in the next update (3.1.0) though it does also finally fix the long-standing IMAP idle problem. For XA2 devices we have solved the high WLAN-related power drain and the issue of the display turning off during phone calls, plus in Alien Dalvik there's improved file access and notification behaviour, and mobile data now works with both SIM cards.
Many thanks to you our active contributors for your feedback and proposals.
Release Highlights
Xperia XA2
Accounts
- High power drain while using WLAN fixed
- Issue with proximity sensor is fixed - now the display does not go blank during phone calls
- Preliminary support for NFC added
Android™ App Support
- Network connection checked before proceeding to account creation.
Backup
- Android 8.1 App Support Beta for Xperia XA2 devices improved:
- Mobile data works with both SIM cards for Andoid apps on XA2 devices now
- Files recently added to Sailfish side appear now on Android side immediately
- System UI notifications from Android side are hidden now (Sailfish OS to handle)
- Notification handling improved, not to repeat grouped notifications on new notifications
- SSH file transfer no longer crashes alien
- No changes for other products
Browser
- SD card now shown as a storage option reliably
Call
- Gecko engine upgraded to esr45 version
- User agent string updated to reflect engine version
- User-agent override data craeted and updated for new engine
Connectivity
Device Management (MDM) [Corporate API]
- Status of connections over mobile data now shown correctly on dual-SIM devices
- Cellular policy API introduced
- Data counters policy API introduced
Flashing
- IMAP push in idle fixed. Email synchronisation works now even if the internet connection should change
Homescreen
- Flashing script of XA2 devices for Windows PC fixed
Keyboard
- Busy indication added to USB mode selection; this helps in setting up the MTP connection with devices acting slowly
- PIN input view backspace visibility improved for Light Ambiences
- Two-column layout created for PIN query and Device Lock views in Lock Screen for narrow landscape devices
Media
- Support for hardware keyboard layout variants of Gemini PDA added
- Heuristics for using Escape key as Power key (e.g. Gemini PDA) without requiring also Fn key press adjusted to reduce chances of interfering with system dialogs
Messages
- Show full width remorse item when deleting playlists
Phone
- Issue in sending SMS to multiple recipients fixed
- SMS delivery reports fixed
Power management
- Call UI recovers better from subsystem crashes
Security - vulnerabilities fixed:
- Don't set battery warning notifications twice when passing low battery level
Sensors
- glibc-2.24: CVE-2016-3075, CVE-2016-1234, CVE-2015-8779, CVE-2015-8778, CVE-2015-8777, CVE-2015-8776, CVE-2015-7547, CVE-2015-5277, CVE-2015-1781, CVE-2015-1473, CVE-2015-1472, CVE-2014-9761, CVE-2014-9402, CVE-2014-8121, CVE-2013-7423, CVE-2014-6040, CVE-2014-4043
- glibc-2.25: CVE-2017-15670, CVE-2017-15671, CVE-2017-15804, CVE-2017-1000408, CVE-2017-1000409, CVE-2017-16997
- gcc-4.9.4: CVE-2015-5276
- openssh-7.9p1+git2: CVE-2019-6111, CVE-2019-6109, CVE-2018-20685
- zlib-1.2.11: CVE-2016-9843, CVE-2016-9842, CVE-2016-9841, CVE-2016-9840
- ncurses-6.1: CVE-2017-13734, CVE-2017-13733, CVE-2017-13732, CVE-2017-13731, CVE-2017-13730, CVE-2017-13729, CVE-2017-13728, CVE-2017-11113, CVE-2017-11112, CVE-2017-10685, CVE-2017-10684
- pcre-8.42: CVE-2016-3191
- cpio-2.12: CVE-2016-2037
- util-linux-2.33: CVE-2017-2616
- icu-63.1: CVE-2013-1569, CVE-2013-2383, CVE-2013-2384, CVE-2013-2419, CVE-2014-6585, CVE-2014-6591, CVE-2014-7923, CVE-2014-7926, CVE-2014-7940, CVE-2014-9654
Settings
UI components
- Ensured that a notification to change the WLAN password is shown always after an incorrect one was typed - also when the password had been changed on the WLAN base station
- Backup settings failing to offer memory card option fixed
- Many text editor and menu view autoscrolling regressions fixed
- Disabled text fields now look disabled