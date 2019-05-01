Foxit Software heeft versie 9.5 van Foxit Reader uitgebracht. Dit alternatief voor Adobe Reader kan uitstekend overweg met de meeste pdf-documenten, maar complexe of zeer grote documenten vormen soms een iets te grote uitdaging. Voor computers met beperkte resources is het echter een uitkomst. Tegenwoordig kunnen documenten ook online in Foxit Cloud opgeslagen worden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New Features: Use Reader to directly open/check out PDF files from Epona DMSforLegal and after making changes save/check them in to Epona DMSforLegal.

Follow pre-defined PDF article/ article box to allow users to skim through the PDF with articles that arrange text content in multiple columns and/or cross multiple pages like in a print newspaper or magazine, focusing on a specific article and ignoring the rest.

Provide an option to smooth lines when viewing a PDF that include CAD drawings, which also makes it faster to open the PDF.

Add pen and touch support to Reader for Microsoft Surface Pro. Improvements: Find & Search optimization Add additional criteria (document properties) in Advanced Search for searches across multiple PDFs and PDF indexes. Sort instances in the search results by date modified, filename, or location when searching files in a folder.

Signatures and stamps enhancements Customize the appearance of digital signatures by drawing or importing a PDF file of your handwritten signature. Add an option to set the current size of the signature as default when placing a signature with the PDF Sign feature and the ability to place a signature or stamp by simply dragging a rectangle and filling in with the selected signature or stamp proportionally.

For a PDF digitally signed several times, with the capability to view each signed version of the PDF, you can also view the changes made to each signed version.

Add shortcut keys for switching quickly between files in the multi-tab reading mode.

Add an option to auto-detect portrait/landscape when printing PDFs.

Add JavaScript APIs in more usage scenarios including modifying the user interface, creating/modifying PDFs, and printing.

Some other user-friendly enhancements. Issues Addressed: Fixed an issue where some commenting tools could not work together with the Read Out Loud feature.

Fixed some security and stability issues. Click here for details.