Shotcut is een uitgebreid gratis, opensource en crossplatform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de meest gangbare formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met meerdere sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 19.04.30 van Shotcut uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New Features
Fixes
- Added (creation) Date column to Playlist Details view.
- Added Set File Date… to the Playlist menu and item context menu.
- Added Sort By Name and Sort By Date to the Playlist menu.
- These are single-shot sorting commands. The playlist is still fixed-ordering. The new options do not automatically sort new playlist entries.
- Added new video filters:
- Grid
- Audio Dance Visualization
- Audio Light Visualization
- RGB Shift
- Glitch
- Distort
- Added Zoom 300%, 400%, 500%, 750%, and 1000% to the player’s zoom menu.
- Added Settings > Drawing Method > Software (Mesa) on Windows.
- This is not good for performance, but it improves compatibility. Use only as a last resort.
- Added Display Method > OpenGL or Software (Mesa) on Linux.
- Added Norwegian Nynorsk translation.
Changes and Improvements
- Fixed reading some AVCHD files after a camcorder splits.
- Cosmetic fixes for timecode spinner and toolbar icons on high DPI systems.
- Bundled libnsl for Linux to fix Fedora.
- Fixed Video Waveform scope graticule not showing on non-dark theme.
- Fixed incorrect compositing z-order after Insert Track.
- Fixed cosmetic problem with main toolbar using System theme on macOS.
- Fixed current track changes after inserting or overwriting a clip in Timeline.
- Fixed absolute paths can be introduced on Windows when using a project folder.
- Fixed sometimes showing forward slashes for file paths on Windows.
- Fixed first clip does not start at beginning when drop to Timeline after File > New or File > Close.
- Fixed Properties > Convert and Reverse on files with album art or embedded thumbnail.
- Fixed a possible crash on File > New or File > Close.
- Fixed filters on clips not extended into transition when adding a transition by trimming or resizing a transition.
- Fixed Open Other > ALSA Audio on toolbar on Linux.
- Fixed changing Properties > Speed or Color Range on a timeline clip may crash.
- Fixed timeline correction when drag clip to another track and then back to original.
- Fixed reloading the Mask: From File filter resets Threshold keyframes.
- Fixed the Mask: Simple Shape filter does not work when Width or Height is 0%.
- Increased parameter ranges in the Rotate and Scale filter.
- Added verification that saved MLT XML is well-formed XML before (over-)writing the target file.
- Changed default Outline Thickness (3) and alpha of Text filter to match Open Other > Text and prevent a problem where the text outline is aliased when the clip is transparent.
- Changed the version check to use HTTPS for increased privacy.
- Added DLL redirection files for other .exe programs on Windows to prioritize Shotcut-provided DLLs over those in system or $path.
- Removed the buggy Merge with next clip from Timeline clip context menu.