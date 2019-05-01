ArgyllCMS, waarbij de afkorting cms staat voor color management system, is een opensourceprogramma om ICC-profielen voor scanners, camera's, schermen en printers mee te beheren. In deze profielen worden de kleuren gedefinieerd om vervolgens te komen tot een natuurlijke en vaste weergave van de kleuren tussen invoer- en uitvoerapparaten. De ontwikkelaar heeft ArgyllCMS 2.1.1 uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:
Version 2.1.1
Version 2.1.0
- Fix typo in usb/55-Argyll.rules for i1Studio.
- Added SpyderX support for inst_opt_noinitcalib option, so that the -N flag can be honoured. (Thanks to Florian Hoch)
- Added scanin .cht for Christophe Metairie's Digital Target 2019 and Digital Target Studio Edition input charts.
- Added support for Lasersoft ISO12641-2 reflective and 3 part transmissive charts (recognition files, cxf2ti3 tool, changes to average utility).
- Changed spotread -E option to work with all the spectral instruments, and now argument should be a transmission spectrum of the filter placed on the instrument.
- Added targen options -M to generate device space cube surface steps, and -n option to generate neutral axis steps based on a pre-conditioning profile.
- Added support for SpyderX colorimeter.
- Improvements and bug fixes to oeminst and oemdnld.
- Add IES TM-30-15 (Method for Evaluating Light Source Color Rendition) to spotread.
- Added optional spectrum save file argument to spotread -O option.
- Changed spotread so that plot option -S doesn't wait for a keystroke before continuing.
- Fix FWA bugs in spotread - wasn't saving FWA compensated spectra, was double correcting reference spectra.
- Changed colprof Display profile -ax option to create just XYZ cLUT profiles, rather than including dummy channel swapped matrix as well. This will force the use of the cLUT tags in any application/CMM that uses an unconventional tag priority when dealing with a profile that contains both cLUT and shaper/matrix tags. The -aY option has been added to create a diagnostic cLUT display profile that contains matrix tags with swapped color channels.
- Change black ink "locus" rules (i.e. -K option) to just scale from zero to maximum possible K, rather than minimum to maximum K. This makes these rules much more usable, since the sharp increase in minimum black near the black point will no longer badly distort the curve shape. This affects colprof, collink and xicclu.