BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit opensource en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft bètaversie 2.3 uitgebracht en de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Please test BleachBit 2.3 beta. This has major changes for the next final release, which will be 3.0.

For a list of changes see the commit log and GitHub bug tracker.

These tests are for both Windows and Linux.

Test the user GUI in general because of the major upgrade from GTK+ 2 to GTK 3.

Make chaff.

Click the stop button while BleachBit is working.

Restart BleachBit to verify it saves its window size, position, and whether it was full screen.

Use command line option --wipe-free-space to wipe the free space in a path.

to wipe the free space in a path. In the preferences, toggle the "hide irrelevant cleaners." It should retrigger a re-scan only when closing the dialog, not when toggling.

In the preferences, try the new dark mode.

In the preferences, try the new option for debug logging.

Application startup should be much faster.

Scanning for files should be much faster. This might be most noticable in application startup, preview, deep scan, and when deleting many small files.

Mangle the bleachbit.ini configuration file and start BleachBit. It should notify you that the file was reset.

configuration file and start BleachBit. It should notify you that the file was reset. Test these cleaners with significant changes: aMule, FileZilla, Firefox, Flash, Internet Explorer, Midnight Commander, Opera, Silverlight, VIM, VLC, Vuze, Windows Defender, WinRAR.

Overwrite files on a network drive (issue 338).

Select many files to shred (issue 348).

Watch for encoding errors (issues 328, 451, 567, and others).

Clean symlinks in the recycle bin (issue 385).

Mark a file read-only, and then shred it.