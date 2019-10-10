Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.0 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.2.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in 4.3.0 build 24364 Notable Changes macOS: Upgraded to 64-bit and re-implemented interface in Cocoa. Supported versions are now macOS 10.11 through 10.15.

macOS: Added support for Microsoft OneDrive.

macOS: Text editor enhanced with macOS-specific behavior and improved performance.

macOS: Added support for Full Screen mode.

Fixed Patience Diff alignment never completing if the last line of the comparison is an orphan. Cloud Services macOS: Added support for Microsoft OneDrive. File Formats Fixed "Description" field for new file formats including text from most recently used file format. Misc macOS: Added support for autocompletion in path edits.

macOS: "Check for Updates" now uses HTTPS connections.

macOS: Fixed 'Reveal in Finder' so it doesn't ask the user for permission to automate Finder before it works.

macOS: Added support for per-monitor high-DPI images.

macOS: App bundle is now notarized by Apple. Registry Compare Windows: Fixed undo/redo handling of swapped sides. Text Views macOS: Added support for custom keybindings in ~/Library/Keybindings/DefaultKeyBinding.dict.

macOS: Added support for long-pressing a letter to select an accented variant.

macOS: Added support for system pop-up dictionary (Ctrl+Cmd+D).

macOS: Added support for deleting accents on characters and segments in multi-segment glyphs (Ctrl+BkSp).

macOS: Added support for Killing (Ctrl+K) and Yanking (Ctrl+Y)

macOS: Added support for setMark:, selectToMark:, deleteToMark:, swapWithMark: keybinding commands.

macOS: Improved editing performance. Text Compare Fixed Patience Diff alignment never completing if the last line of the comparison is an orphan. Crashes Fixed crash when sorting Folder Compare/Sync by CRC.

Windows: Fixed crash on exit when overriding the locale in the registry.

Linux/macOS: Fixed crash when moving symbolic links across filesystems. Changes in 4.2.10 build 23938 Notable Changes Windows: Added support for Windows 10 case sensitive folders.

Windows: Fixed various issues with OneDrive profiles. Cloud Services Windows: Fixed OneDrive support for deleting folders.

Windows: OneDrive authentication now uses the default system web browser instead of an embedded one.

Windows: Fixed hang/crash if the OneDrive authentication dialog was shown twice within a single running instance of BC. File Views Unix: Fixed detecting character encoding errors when comparing files. Folder Compare Windows: Added support for Windows 10 case sensitive folders. Misc Windows: Embedded web browser used for "View as Webpage" and "Check For Updates" will now use newer Internet Explorer engines, up to IE11, if they're available.

Added Beyond Compare's CPU architecture to Check for Updates query. Picture Compare "Auto Scale", "Blend Toggle", and "Difference Offset" are no longer stored with session defaults. Text Merge Fixed position of "File Info" panel. Changes in 4.2.9 build 23626 Changes Windows: Upgraded OneDrive support to use the Microsoft Graph API. Fixed support for OneDrive, which was using a discontinued service. Added support for institutional ("Work or school") accounts. Fixed setting last modified times for folders. KNOWN ISSUE: Creating or re-authenticating 2 OneDrive profiles within a single instance of Beyond Compare will kill Beyond Compare without warning. Restart BC after authenticating the profile to avoid the issue.

Changes in 4.2.8 build 23479 Changes Windows: Fixed 32-bit install including 64-bit PdfToText.exe.

Windows: Added support for standalone .svg files in Text Compare's "Webpages" view.

Added confirmation before canceling file operations when using Folder Compare's "Align" command with two files/folders selected.