Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.3.0 build 24364

Beyond Compare logo (75 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.3.0 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Sinds versie 4.2.7 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in 4.3.0 build 24364

Notable Changes
  • macOS: Upgraded to 64-bit and re-implemented interface in Cocoa. Supported versions are now macOS 10.11 through 10.15.
  • macOS: Added support for Microsoft OneDrive.
  • macOS: Text editor enhanced with macOS-specific behavior and improved performance.
  • macOS: Added support for Full Screen mode.
  • Fixed Patience Diff alignment never completing if the last line of the comparison is an orphan.
Cloud Services
  • macOS: Added support for Microsoft OneDrive.
File Formats
  • Fixed "Description" field for new file formats including text from most recently used file format.
Misc
  • macOS: Added support for autocompletion in path edits.
  • macOS: "Check for Updates" now uses HTTPS connections.
  • macOS: Fixed 'Reveal in Finder' so it doesn't ask the user for permission to automate Finder before it works.
  • macOS: Added support for per-monitor high-DPI images.
  • macOS: App bundle is now notarized by Apple.
Registry Compare
  • Windows: Fixed undo/redo handling of swapped sides.
Text Views
  • macOS: Added support for custom keybindings in ~/Library/Keybindings/DefaultKeyBinding.dict.
  • macOS: Added support for long-pressing a letter to select an accented variant.
  • macOS: Added support for system pop-up dictionary (Ctrl+Cmd+D).
  • macOS: Added support for deleting accents on characters and segments in multi-segment glyphs (Ctrl+BkSp).
  • macOS: Added support for Killing (Ctrl+K) and Yanking (Ctrl+Y)
  • macOS: Added support for setMark:, selectToMark:, deleteToMark:, swapWithMark: keybinding commands.
  • macOS: Improved editing performance.
Text Compare
  • Fixed Patience Diff alignment never completing if the last line of the comparison is an orphan.
Crashes
  • Fixed crash when sorting Folder Compare/Sync by CRC.
  • Windows: Fixed crash on exit when overriding the locale in the registry.
  • Linux/macOS: Fixed crash when moving symbolic links across filesystems.

Changes in 4.2.10 build 23938

Notable Changes
  • Windows: Added support for Windows 10 case sensitive folders.
  • Windows: Fixed various issues with OneDrive profiles.
Cloud Services
  • Windows: Fixed OneDrive support for deleting folders.
  • Windows: OneDrive authentication now uses the default system web browser instead of an embedded one.
  • Windows: Fixed hang/crash if the OneDrive authentication dialog was shown twice within a single running instance of BC.
File Views
  • Unix: Fixed detecting character encoding errors when comparing files.
Folder Compare
  • Windows: Added support for Windows 10 case sensitive folders.
Misc
  • Windows: Embedded web browser used for "View as Webpage" and "Check For Updates" will now use newer Internet Explorer engines, up to IE11, if they're available.
  • Added Beyond Compare's CPU architecture to Check for Updates query.
Picture Compare
  • "Auto Scale", "Blend Toggle", and "Difference Offset" are no longer stored with session defaults.
Text Merge
  • Fixed position of "File Info" panel.

Changes in 4.2.9 build 23626

Changes
  • Windows: Upgraded OneDrive support to use the Microsoft Graph API.
    • Fixed support for OneDrive, which was using a discontinued service.
    • Added support for institutional ("Work or school") accounts.
    • Fixed setting last modified times for folders.
    • KNOWN ISSUE: Creating or re-authenticating 2 OneDrive profiles within a single instance of Beyond Compare will kill Beyond Compare without warning. Restart BC after authenticating the profile to avoid the issue.

Changes in 4.2.8 build 23479

Changes
  • Windows: Fixed 32-bit install including 64-bit PdfToText.exe.
  • Windows: Added support for standalone .svg files in Text Compare's "Webpages" view.
  • Added confirmation before canceling file operations when using Folder Compare's "Align" command with two files/folders selected.
Versienummer 4.3.0 build 24364
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Scooter Software
Download https://www.scootersoftware.com/download.php?zz=dl4
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-10-2019 15:132

10-10-2019 • 15:13

2 Linkedin Google+

Bron: Scooter Software

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Beyond Compare

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1brommer
10 oktober 2019 15:25
macOS: Upgraded to 64-bit
Dit programma werkt dan weer op macOS 10.15!
Reageer
+1the-body
10 oktober 2019 15:58
Fantastisch programma dit. Heeft bij mij alle sync-tools eruit gewerkt, dit werkt heel betrouwbaar en je hebt het nog een beetje in eigen hand.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True