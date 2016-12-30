Versie 3.1 van Emby Server is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen en er zijn in de tussentijd al twee onderhoudsreleases voorbij gekomen die enkele kleine fouten verhelpen. Deze opensourcemediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, OS X en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 3.1 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:
Emby Server 3.1: Faster and Lighter than Ever Before
A new release of Emby Server is currently rolling out. This new release has a lot of important bug fixes, as well as new features. It's also much faster than ever before and we think you're going to enjoy that. Let's go over the highlights.
New Levels of Performance
This release of Emby Server is faster than you've ever seen it. All areas will be improved including the following:
IPv6 now Supported on All Operating Systems
- Faster browsing performance in all apps
- Faster library scans
- Faster scheduled tasks
- For those running the Kodi sync plugin, the sync process will be faster as well
- Faster playback start time
On Linux, this will require the mono 4.6 run time, which our Linux packages now ship with. This also requires that IPv6 be supported by the host operating system (Unraid for example does not support IPv6).
Subtitle Encoding Improvements
Several issues have been resolved related to subtitle encoding and display of special characters.
Separate Latest Media By Library
On the web app home screen, you'll now see separate rows of latest media for each library. On touch devices these rows can be swiped horizontally. This puts more content right at your fingertips.
Refreshed Detail Screen
It's now more consistent with our other apps, and makes better use of screen real estate.
More Live TV Seeking Support
Seeking Live TV is now supported in the web app in mobile Edge and Safari for Mac. This now brings the roster of supported browsers to:
Better Recording Schedule Images
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Opera
- Edge on all Windows 10 devices
- All other Chromium based browsers (like Vivaldi).
- Safari on Mac
The recording schedule screens will now make better use of images, making your DVR more fun than ever before.
New Recording Options
You now have the option to preserve original video when recording.
Recording Post-Processing
You now have the ability to run a post-processing application after completing a recording.
Redesigned Series Recording Management
The same great features, but now they look better than ever before.
Xml TV Movie Prefix Support
If your xml tv data applies prefixes to your movies, you can now specify this on the xml tv setup screen. This will allow Emby to better handle the prefix in relation to displaying the content and searching for internet metadata.
Other Improvements
Bug Fixes
- New web app design for movies and tv by genre
- Update tv guide presentation
- Automatically adjust scheduled recordings to program changes
- Reduce resource consumption used by device discovery
- Remove audio channel count from web app transcoding conditions
- Improve image & subtitle extraction
- Update to 3.15.2
- Update dlna music views
- Improve m3u channel name parsing
- Add guide auto-refresh
- Display series images on episode detail screen when episodes have no images
- Improve consistency of web app detail screen with Emby Theater
- Improve automatic network switching from mobile web app
- Move book support into Emby core
- Support resuming audio books
- Add per-library series pooling setting
- Shorten episode display numbers
- Improve Dlna Play To device detection
- Resolve vaapi mpeg4 transcoding failure
- Remove condition preventing video stream copy with Apple TV
- Resolve display issue on dlna profile screen
- Resolve music brainz provider issue causing the library scan to get stuck in certain situations