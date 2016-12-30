Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 7 reacties
Bron: Emby, submitter: -Gizmo-

Emby logo (75 pix) Versie 3.1 van Emby Server is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen en er zijn in de tussentijd al twee onderhoudsreleases voorbij gekomen die enkele kleine fouten verhelpen. Deze opensourcemediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, OS X en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 3.1 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Emby Server 3.1: Faster and Lighter than Ever Before
A new release of Emby Server is currently rolling out. This new release has a lot of important bug fixes, as well as new features. It's also much faster than ever before and we think you're going to enjoy that. Let's go over the highlights.

New Levels of Performance
This release of Emby Server is faster than you've ever seen it. All areas will be improved including the following:
  • Faster browsing performance in all apps
  • Faster library scans
  • Faster scheduled tasks
  • For those running the Kodi sync plugin, the sync process will be faster as well
  • Faster playback start time
IPv6 now Supported on All Operating Systems
On Linux, this will require the mono 4.6 run time, which our Linux packages now ship with. This also requires that IPv6 be supported by the host operating system (Unraid for example does not support IPv6).

Subtitle Encoding Improvements
Several issues have been resolved related to subtitle encoding and display of special characters.

Separate Latest Media By Library
On the web app home screen, you'll now see separate rows of latest media for each library. On touch devices these rows can be swiped horizontally. This puts more content right at your fingertips.

Refreshed Detail Screen
It's now more consistent with our other apps, and makes better use of screen real estate.

More Live TV Seeking Support
Seeking Live TV is now supported in the web app in mobile Edge and Safari for Mac. This now brings the roster of supported browsers to:
  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • Edge on all Windows 10 devices
  • All other Chromium based browsers (like Vivaldi).
  • Safari on Mac
Better Recording Schedule Images
The recording schedule screens will now make better use of images, making your DVR more fun than ever before.

New Recording Options
You now have the option to preserve original video when recording.

Recording Post-Processing
You now have the ability to run a post-processing application after completing a recording.

Redesigned Series Recording Management
The same great features, but now they look better than ever before.

Xml TV Movie Prefix Support
If your xml tv data applies prefixes to your movies, you can now specify this on the xml tv setup screen. This will allow Emby to better handle the prefix in relation to displaying the content and searching for internet metadata.

Other Improvements
  • New web app design for movies and tv by genre
  • Update tv guide presentation
  • Automatically adjust scheduled recordings to program changes
  • Reduce resource consumption used by device discovery
  • Remove audio channel count from web app transcoding conditions
  • Improve image & subtitle extraction
  • Update to 3.15.2
  • Update dlna music views
  • Improve m3u channel name parsing
  • Add guide auto-refresh
  • Display series images on episode detail screen when episodes have no images
  • Improve consistency of web app detail screen with Emby Theater
  • Improve automatic network switching from mobile web app
  • Move book support into Emby core
  • Support resuming audio books
  • Add per-library series pooling setting
  • Shorten episode display numbers
  • Improve Dlna Play To device detection
Bug Fixes
  • Resolve vaapi mpeg4 transcoding failure
  • Remove condition preventing video stream copy with Apple TV
  • Resolve display issue on dlna profile screen
  • Resolve music brainz provider issue causing the library scan to get stuck in certain situations

Emby Server screenshot

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

Emby geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:3.1.2
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Emby
Download:https://emby.media/download.html
Licentietype:GPL
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (7)

-1707+10+20+30Ongemodereerd6
0 joker1977
30 december 2016 13:08
De Opensubtitles fix (subs ophalen via schedule vanaf opensubtitles werkte al een paar maanden niet) maakt deze update zeer de moeite waard.

Update maakt emby sowieso een stukje sneller en de nieuwe "what is new" werkt erg fijn op het home-screen.
Reageer
0 jrav
30 december 2016 13:16
Jammer dat er nog steeds geen ondersteuning voor iso blu-ray is.........
Dat maakt Emby een mooi maar in de praktijk onbruikbaar systeem.......
Reageer
0 z1rconium
@jrav30 december 2016 13:23
lol. Denk dat je blu-ray iso players op 1 hand kan tellen, zeker met menu's et all.
Reageer
0 WeiserMaster
@z1rconium30 december 2016 13:39
Idd, ook Plex doet dat niet. Maar de ISOs kunnen omgezet worden naar MKV met MakeMKV (Howtogeek tutorial met downloadlink). Daarmee is het mogelijk om de ISOs wel te bekijken, in een lossless formaat.
Reageer
0 jrav
@z1rconium30 december 2016 13:41
eens kijken.....
Kodi: geen probleem
video streamers - alle merken: geen probleem
MPC: geen probleem
VLC: geen probleem

Emby..... probleem en veel bla bla over hoe moeilijk het is.........
Reageer
0 jopelepoop
30 december 2016 13:58
Wat is het verschil met bijvoorbeeld Plex?
Reageer
0 rbr320
@jopelepoop30 december 2016 14:17
Er wordt in het artikel gelinkt naar http://www.htpcbeginner.c...mby-comparison-with-kodi/, daar worden de verschillen duidelijk uit de doeken gedaan. Voor mij persoonlijk is een groot verschil dat Emby open source is en Plex maar gedeeltelijk, waardoor ik eerder geneigd ben Emby te gebruiken.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Google Pixel Sony PlayStation VR Samsung Galaxy S8 Apple iPhone 7 Dishonored 2 Google Android 7.x Watch_Dogs 2

© 1998 - 2016 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True