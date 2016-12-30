Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 30 december 2016 12:58, 7 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Emby, submitter: -Gizmo-

Versie 3.1 van Emby Server is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen en er zijn in de tussentijd al twee onderhoudsreleases voorbij gekomen die enkele kleine fouten verhelpen. Deze opensourcemediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, OS X en diverse nas-apparaten kan content indexeren en serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine, binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clients zijn beschikbaar voor onder meer voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen, maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone en Google TV. Het programma is daarmee vergelijkbaar met Plex Media Server. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 3.1 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet: