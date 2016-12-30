Cookies op Tweakers

Door
Bron: Kodi, submitter: Idiocracy

Kodi logo (75 pix)Na zeven bètaversies is nu de eerste release candidate van Kodi 17.0 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Een uitgebreid overzicht over de veranderingen die we in versie 17 kunnen verwachten is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Kodi v17.0 “Krypton” Release Candidate 1

We want to close the year 2016 with a blast and as such we are happy to announce this Release Candidate of Kodi v17.0 Krypton. This final Kodi v17.0 will be action packed with a lot of features, changes and bug fixes and we left no stone unturned. Nearly every section had at least some maintenance done to make Kodi better than it already was.

First and foremost we sure would like to thank every one involved with either development, testing or simply helping out others with answering their questions. Now that is done lets look at the biggest changes that were done.

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

Kodi geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:17.0 RC 1
Releasestatus:Beta
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Android, Linux, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:Kodi
Download:http://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype:GPL
+1 Dalike
30 december 2016 13:23
Die nieuwe skin ziet er wel goed uit! Toch eens gaan proberen als LibreELEC ook geüpdatet is! Want die Confluence vond ik persoonlijk gatlelijk :(

Zit er trouwens een Tweaker bij dat ontwikkelingsteam? Als je naar de 15e afbeelding op de voorstelling van de nieuwe skin kijkt, dan zie je een bekend logo :-)
https://kodi.tv/kodi-v17-krypton-default-skin-next-gen/
+1 freshy98
@Dalike30 december 2016 13:29
Ik draai nu een tijd met LibreELEC beta op een RPi 3, en dat gaat heel goed.
Interface is prettiger dan Confluence. Dat was een draak van een skin.
Het navigeren met de afstandsbediening vind ik soms wel wat vaag.
0 gjmi
@Dalike30 december 2016 13:38
Dat logo is van een add-on waarmee je tweakers.nl video's kunt bekijken Dat hoeft niet van het Kodi-team te komen.

Edit: Hmm te snel gereageerd. je hebt die add-on waarschijnlijk alleen als je een tweaker bent :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door gjmi op 30 december 2016 13:40]

+1 faxityy
30 december 2016 13:16
Is het mogelijk bij Kodi 17 om gewoon te upgraden van 16.1 naar 17, of is hier een nieuwe installatie voor mogelijk?
+1 WeZZeY
30 december 2016 13:22
17 kun je geruisloos over eerdere versies heen installeren, zowel je instellingen als je bibliotheek blijven intact.

Overigens als je daarna terug zou willen om de één of andere reden dan is dat ook geen probleem :)
