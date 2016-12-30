Door Bart van Klaveren, vrijdag 30 december 2016 13:10, 5 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Kodi, submitter: Idiocracy

Na zeven bètaversies is nu de eerste release candidate van Kodi 17.0 is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 17.0 is de mogelijkheid voor het afspelen van 10bit- en hevc-materiaal toegevoegd, in combinatie met gpu's van Intel of Nvidia die daar ondersteuning voor bieden. Ook de standaardskin is gewijzigd naar Estuary en voor apparaten met een aanraakscherm is dat Estouchy geworden. Een uitgebreid overzicht over de veranderingen die we in versie 17 kunnen verwachten is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Kodi v17.0 “Krypton” Release Candidate 1



We want to close the year 2016 with a blast and as such we are happy to announce this Release Candidate of Kodi v17.0 Krypton. This final Kodi v17.0 will be action packed with a lot of features, changes and bug fixes and we left no stone unturned. Nearly every section had at least some maintenance done to make Kodi better than it already was.



First and foremost we sure would like to thank every one involved with either development, testing or simply helping out others with answering their questions. Now that is done lets look at the biggest changes that were done.