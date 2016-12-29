Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 29 december 2016 18:19, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: OpenRCT2, submitter: Steamwitz

Aan het versienummer zou je het niet zeggen, maar de vierde stabiele uitgave van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen. OpenRCT2 is de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer de afbeeldingen nodig. De beste manier om het te spelen is door gebruik te maken van de OpenRCT2 Launcher, zodat je altijd de laatste versie hebt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: