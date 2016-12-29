Aan het versienummer zou je het niet zeggen, maar de vierde stabiele uitgave van OpenRCT2 is uitgekomen. OpenRCT2 is de opensource-versie van RollerCoaster Tycoon 2. Het project probeert zo veel mogelijk op het origineel te lijken, maar is in een moderne taal geschreven wat uitbreidingen en verbeteringen mogelijk maakt. Het is hiermee vergelijkbaar met bijvoorbeeld OpenTTD. Om het te kunnen spelen is het overigens wel noodzakelijk om het originele spel te hebben, want het heeft onder meer de afbeeldingen nodig. De beste manier om het te spelen is door gebruik te maken van de OpenRCT2 Launcher, zodat je altijd de laatste versie hebt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Release v0.0.5
This is the first fully implemented version of OpenRCT2. RCT2.EXE is no longer required.
New features:
Change:
- Ability to disable rendering of weather effects and gloom
- New view option: "See-Through Paths"
- Add cheat to reset date.
- Add OpenGL drawing engine.
- Implementation of the user-defined currency
- Extended tile inspector.
- Add ride console command for diagnostics and changing vehicle type.
- Allow selecting corners when using the mountain tool.
- Allow setting ownership of map edges.
- Allow up to 255 cars per train.
- Importing SV4 and SC4 files with rides.
- Filter Object Selection Window by "Selected only" and "Non-selected only"
- Allow raising terrain to 64 in-game units.
- Assymmetric-key-based authorisation and assignment storage.
- Add Norwegian translation.
- Add cheat to disable littering.
- Add Cheat to disable plant aging.
- Add Cheat that allows any track piece to use a chain lift.
- Add Console command to set vehicle friction.
- Add console command to set scenario initial cash.
- Objects are scanned from the user directory as well as the RCT2 directory.
- Objects directory is scanned recursively.
- Optionally zoom in towards the cursor rather than the screen centre.
Improved:
- The maximum height of Junior Roller Coasters is now 14 units, like it was in RCT1.
Removed:
- Pathfinding algorithm.
- Performance and reliability of loading objects.
- Screenshots are now saved with the name of the park and the current date and time.
- More accurate frame rate calculation
- In-game file dialog now shows more formats (sv6, sc6, sv4, etc.)
- Joining multiplayer will not redownload custom objects
Fixed:
- BMP screenshots.
- Intamin and Phoenix easter eggs.
Technical:
- [#933] On-ride photo price sometimes gets reset to £2 when using 'same price in whole park' (original bug).
- [#1038] Guest List is out of order.
- [#1238] Track place window does not fully adjust to custom colour scheme.
- [#2042] Guests entering queues are immediately annoyed when many entertainers are around (original bug).
- [#2081] Game hangs when track has infinite loop.
- [#2754] Dragging scrollview fails when scaled.
- [#3210] Scenery window scrolls too far.
- [#3282] Launched Freefall ride ratings are fixed for Downward Launch (original bug).
- [#3307] Ride music and sound has degraded since RCT2.
- [#3344] Build new ride window can be opened in scenario editor.
- [#3347] Ride windows are auto-positioned below the HUD when using RCT1 lights.
- [#3352] Assertion triggered while fixing surface tiles.
- [#3361] Missing Twister coaster piece.
- [#3418] Launched freefall restraints are drawn incorrectly when up (original bug).
- [#3451] Renaming staff is a guest command.
- [#3635] Inspecting sidewalk path crashes game.
- [#3735] Advertisement campaign window bug.
- [#3771] Crash when kicking player in multiplayer.
- [#3824] Segfault when passing invalid arguments to ride set type.
- [#3858] Tooltip shown when hovering over title logo.
- [#3915] Restore horizontal and vertical scrollbar behaviour from RCT2 when clicking on one of the scrollbars.
- Lay-down Roller Coasters from RCT1 saves are imported with an incorrect vehicle type (not reported).
- High lateral G-forces penalty applied too early (not reported).
- Multiplayer groups are now stored in JSON format.
- MinGW builds dropped support for Windows XP