Microsoft 365 heeft last van storing

Microsoft heeft momenteel een storing waardoor verschillende functies van de Microsoft 365-dienst niet correct functioneren. Volgens het bedrijf doen de problemen zich voor bij Exchange Online en Microsoft Teams. Het bedrijf onderzoekt de problemen.

Microsoft bevestigt via een post op X dat er storingen zijn. Het bedrijf stelt in een post dat verschillende gebruikers hinder ondervinden tijdens het gebruik van Exchange Online en de kalenderfunctie van Microsoft Teams. Gebruikers melden echter ook problemen met Hotmail, Outlook, OneDrive en SharePoint. Het is niet duidelijk of het om een wereldwijde storing gaat, al lijken heel wat gebruikers in Nederland en België te zijn getroffen.

We're investigating an issue impacting users attempting to access Exchange Online or functionality within Microsoft Teams calendar. For more information, please refer to MO941162 in the admin center.