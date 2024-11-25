Microsoft 365 heeft last van storing

Microsoft heeft momenteel een storing waardoor verschillende functies van de Microsoft 365-dienst niet correct functioneren. Volgens het bedrijf doen de problemen zich voor bij Exchange Online en Microsoft Teams. Het bedrijf onderzoekt de problemen.

Microsoft bevestigt via een post op X dat er storingen zijn. Het bedrijf stelt in een post dat verschillende gebruikers hinder ondervinden tijdens het gebruik van Exchange Online en de kalenderfunctie van Microsoft Teams. Gebruikers melden echter ook problemen met Hotmail, Outlook, OneDrive en SharePoint. Het is niet duidelijk of het om een wereldwijde storing gaat, al lijken heel wat gebruikers in Nederland en België te zijn getroffen.

Door Jay Stout

Redacteur

Feedback • 25-11-2024 11:10
152 • submitter: MrBreaker

25-11-2024 • 11:10

152

Submitter: MrBreaker

Reacties (152)

sprankel 25 november 2024 11:25
Een (verkorte) chronologische versie van de informatie gedeeld door MS via admin center. Daarbij heeft MS reeds geconfirmeerd dat het world wide impact heeft (in het begin dacht men enkel Asia pacific region was)

Our automated systems alerted us to an issue in which some users may be intermittently unable to access their mailboxes in Exchange Online using any connection method or their calendar functionality in Microsoft Teams

While we continue to investigate the source of the issue, we're restarting affected machines in an attempt to mitigate the user impact.

We've determined via our internal telemetry that the impact to Microsoft Teams calendars has self-recovered. To fully resolve the issue, we initiated restarts on affected infrastructure and are monitoring further to determine whether additional steps are required.

In addition to the infrastructure restarts, we're also working to add additional capacity to the affected environment to further assist in our impact mitigation efforts.

We've identified a small subset of machines which are failing to restart, resulting in persisting impact.

We're continuing to work to restart the small subset of machines which have previously failed to restart. We're also continuing to add additional capacity to the affected environment to mitigate impact as quickly as possible.

Our ongoing service monitoring has determined that the issue is not limited to users in Asia Pacific, and instead that all users worldwide could be intermittently impacted

We are systematically restarting the affected components while continuing our investigation into the cause of the errors.
yvez @sprankel25 november 2024 14:47
Het is nog steeds gaande, dus dit is best wel serious shizzle.

Ik snap niet dat ze niet een x aantal backup VM's of wat dan ook even snel in kunnen zetten om de falende machines -al dan niet tijdelijk- te vervangen.

Ze hebben het over een small subset, maar ik kom al sinds deze ochtend mijn mail niet meer in, dus hoe smal die subset volgens hun ook is....big enough to create a worldwide impact.
sypie @yvez25 november 2024 16:08
Nu nog steeds gaande. Ik probeer alleen maar een documentje te zoeken via onze intra-site. Dat lukt ook niet.. Nu weet ik waarom.

Toch handig dat je Tweakers kunt lezen omdat je niet aan het werk kunt.
m.z @sypie26 november 2024 08:24
En nu nog steeds
26 Nov 2024, 06:04 CET

We're continuing to address lingering impact to the Outlook on the web service that is still affecting some users. In parallel, we're investigating some mail queuing delays that is resulting in mail taking longer than expected to be delivered. Due to the impact of this incident, we will enter a period of extended monitoring prior to declaring this issue resolved.
MR_VIPER 25 november 2024 11:25
Vanaf Microsoft statuspagina:

Users unable to access their Exchange Online mailboxes or their calendar functionality in Microsoft Teams

Issue ID: MO941162
Affected services: Exchange Online, Microsoft 365 suite, Microsoft Teams
Status: Service degradation
Issue type: Incident
Start time: Nov 25, 2024, 3:54 AM GMT+1

User impact
Users may be unable to access their Exchange Online mailboxes or their calendar functionality in Microsoft Teams.

More info
The affected scenarios are as follows:

Users may be unable to access Exchange Online using the following impacted connection methods:
- Outlook on the web
- Outlook desktop client
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
- Exchange ActiveSync (EAS)

Users may also be unable to access or modify their calendar in Microsoft Teams. This would include loading calendar, viewing meetings, creating/updating meetings and joining meetings.

Scope of impact
Some users may intermittently be affected by this issue when attempting to access their mailboxes using any connection method in Exchange Online or attempting to use their calendar in Microsoft Teams.

Preliminary root cause
A portion of infrastructure which supports mailbox and calendar functionality isn't operating as expected, resulting in impact.


Current status
Nov 25, 2024, 9:54 AM GMT+1
While we’re continuing the restarts to improve service availability, we’re thoroughly analyzing recent changes and the specific failure path to determine the next steps required to resolve the issue.
Next update by:
Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM GMT+1
BigBarffs 26 november 2024 09:51
M$ is er bijna volgens het admin center.

We’ve successfully restored functionality for all previously impacted services and users with the exception of Outlook on the web, which is showing prolonged impact for a small number of users. We’ll continue carefully monitoring the service health and focus on troubleshooting this persisting impact to fully recover for the remaining affected users. We'll provide a new timeline within the next update.

Naast Outlook Web nog wat issues met een mail queue
(is 0904 GMT+1 vandaag; meest recente die ik zie)
We’ve isolated the cause of mail queue delays and have restarted the affected infrastructure to drain stalled queues. We’ll remain in an extended monitoring phase until this draining is completed and we can consider the incident fully recovered.

En nu is eindelijk ook de Office status aangepast.
https://portal.office.com/servicestatus
"We're having issues,but we're working on it."
Zeekr001 25 november 2024 11:18
Tja lastig. Kan gebeuren maar wel lastig.
We proberen juist mensen naar de cloud te krijgen ipv lokale installaties. Maar de lokale versies draaien dus nog wel, maar de webversies niet. Dat helpt natuurlijk niet.

En nee we willen dat niet opleggen vanuit het management.
SuperDre @Zeekr00125 november 2024 12:01
Maarja, ook met lokaal heb je dat die af en toe er uit ligt, meeste mensen zijn toch afhankelijk van een internetverbinding.
MainframeX @SuperDre25 november 2024 12:27
Lokaal heb je wel meer invloed op het verloop en oplossing van de storing. Nu moet je op je handen zitten en wachten tot MS het gefixed heeft.
Rolfie @MainframeX25 november 2024 12:51
Tenzij je een externe leverancier nodig hebt om dit te oplossen.
-> Je storage heeft er geen zin in.
-> Datacenter kan een storing hebben.
-> Ergens op je WAN.
-> Het gaat ergens fout in de software, waardoor je een leverancier nodig hebt. 1-4 uur doorloop tijd bij een Premier P1 ticket bij MS is ook niet vreemd.
Je eigen Netwerkbeheerder is toevallig op vakantie zijn.
MainframeX @Rolfie25 november 2024 12:58
Hangt er maar net vanaf hoe kritisch de infra is voor het bedrijf waar je het voor beheerd. Ik heb voor advocatenkantoren gewerkt waar de mail er niet even 1-4 uur per storing uit kan liggen. Daar pas je je inrichting en personele invulling dan ook op aan. Die draaien dan ook allemaal hybride of on premise.
Rolfie @MainframeX25 november 2024 13:06
Ik heb mail omgevingen gehad die tussen 5000-25000 mailboxen zaten.

En die hebben toch echt ook soms lange storingen gehad, zowel door Exchange, relay hosts, hardware, WAN verbindingen, Firewalls of storage, of procurement/locatie, omdat we niet snel genoeg konden uitbreiden.
kevlar01 @Rolfie25 november 2024 14:35
Dat je beheerder op vakantie is kan je afvangen door de kritische rollen dubbel uit te voeren, dat is ook gebruikelijk in de IT teams waar ik in gewerkt heb.

Ook op je storage, datacenter en netwerk kan je redundancy inbouwen, al is dat geen garantie dat er geen storingen zullen zijn.
Rolfie @kevlar0125 november 2024 16:22
Dat je beheerder op vakantie is kan je afvangen door de kritische rollen dubbel uit te voeren, dat is ook gebruikelijk in de IT teams waar ik in gewerkt heb.
Sorry zijn backup was ziek, was zijn vrije dag (32 uur werk week).
Voor goede capaciteit heb je al snel meer dan 2 personen nodig. Die je ook binnen moet kunnen houden.

Ik snap je punt, maar Murphy komt helaas vaak langs, wanneer je dit niet wilt.
Ook op je storage, datacenter en netwerk kan je redundancy inbouwen, al is dat geen garantie dat er geen storingen zullen zijn.
Juist mijn ervaring is er op dat, redundancy hierin vaker storing geven dan ze mogelijk voorkomen.
redundancy is inderdaad goed en vaak ook noodzakelijk, maar vaak maakt dit het ook complexer en daarmee storing gevoeliger.
Crysania @MainframeX25 november 2024 12:36
klopt maar is het ook sneller?

dat verwacht ik namelijk in meeste gevallen van niet. Natuurlijk zit je nu duimen te draaien en hopen dat het snel opgelost is maar in meeste gevallen lost MS met hun capaciteit het sneller op dan het gemiddelde bedrijf dat zelf kan.

Dit gebeurd namelijk altijd als pietje die er het meeste verstand van heeft op vakantie is of er net iets is waardoor afdeling X het al super druk had of natuurlijk buiten werktijd

uiteindelijk moet je niet naar 1 storing kijken maar naar een heel jaar of jaren en kijken wat je dit kost aan beheer / storingen in beide gevallen en daarop je plan trekken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Crysania op 25 november 2024 12:36]

MainframeX @Crysania25 november 2024 12:52
Ik doe zowel on prem als cloud infra ontwerpen en beheren. Op een SaaS service heb je nou eenmaal niks in te brengen aan de oplossing van een storing want het is jouw verantwoordelijkheid niet. Afhankelijk van het type organisatie zou ik bijna altijd adviseren om een cloudoplossing te namen, tenzij ze absoluut geen storing van een hele ochtend kunnen verdragen (iets wat gewoon een mogelijkheid is bij SaaS oplossingen). Dan pas je daar de oplossing ook op aan.
3dmaster @MainframeX25 november 2024 13:27
Mijn ervaring is dat als je zelf de kennis in huis hebt je over het algemeen storingen sneller oplost. Probleem is dat bedrijven steeds meer in de hyperscalercloud stoppen en dat daarmee specifieke kennis langzaam weglekt.
MainframeX @3dmaster25 november 2024 13:40
Dat is mijn ervaring ook. Op zich is het voor MKB bedrijven een fijne oplossing hoor. Die hebben de luxe niet om redundant ijzer te plaatsen en moeten het in de regel met veel minder mensen doen.

Voor w.b.t. kennis en kunde merk ik sowieso een neerwaartse spiraal. Dat heeft onder andere ook te maken met het feit dat mensen thuis ook minder engineering problemen voorgeschoteld krijgt. Persoonlijke computers en telefoons zijn probleemlozer dan ooit en voor iedere moeilijke engineering uitdaging is er wel een SaaS oplossing tegenwoordig. Mensen zijn nou eenmaal geneigd om minder moeite te doen dan nodig, dat is onvermijdelijk.
Tozz @MainframeX25 november 2024 14:31
Kennis en kunde is sws een lastig ding vind ik. Vroeger waren systemen een stuk simpeler. Een e-mail server of een file server kon je optuigen in een uurtje zolang je kennis had van dat specifieke deel.

Tegenwoordig is alles zo geintegreerd dat je eigenlijk van alles een beetje kennis moet hebben. En dat maakt de leercurve erg steil. Functierollen worden daardoor ook steeds specialistischer, waardoor niemand het complete overzicht heeft
MainframeX @Tozz25 november 2024 15:19
Je schetst wel een goede nuance denk ik. Het is niet dat mensen dommer worden ofzo. Er wordt meer tijd geïnvesteerd om te leren hoe je de oplossingen moet integreren in je business. Ik merk het zelf ook; de tijd die ik nu in een Azure certificaat steek, kan ik niet in m'n programmeercursus steken want ik kan m'n tijd maar één keer spenderen.
digibaro @MainframeX25 november 2024 18:15
Met als gevolg (de neergaande spiraal) dat het straks steeds moeilijker zal worden om aan de cloud te ontsnappen omdat er in NL/EU onvoldoende personeel is die de kennis heeft om een hyperscaller te bouwen. De azure certificatie die ik tot nu toe heb gevolgd gaat voornamelijk in op de GUI/CLI en niet de onderliggende infra.
MainframeX @digibaro25 november 2024 21:16
Bert Hubert is wel een mooie om te gaan volgen op LinkedIn. Hij ziet dit risico ook en zet zich regelmatig in voor digitale autonomie in Europa.
wvkreg @MainframeX25 november 2024 14:50
Doe beheren? Ik zou dan toch even passen en een professional inhuren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wvkreg op 25 november 2024 16:43]

MainframeX @wvkreg25 november 2024 15:02
Doe beheren???, ik zou dan toch even passen en een professional inhuren.
Ik blijf het toch altijd wel geestig vinden als iemand je afbrand vanwege een taalfout en dit vervolgens doet met een post waar meerdere taalfouten in zit. Lekker bezig ouwe :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door MainframeX op 25 november 2024 15:02]

wvkreg @MainframeX25 november 2024 16:42
Wat is er zoal fout aan mijn zin?
MainframeX @wvkreg25 november 2024 18:02
Ik had niet verwacht dat je zo kinderachtig zou zijn om het aan te passen 😂 om die reden had ik je reactie ook even gequoteerd. Oepsie, nu ben je 2x af 🤡
MainframeX @wvkreg25 november 2024 21:38
Jaja het is al goed met je. Ik hoop niet dat ik ooit met een volwassen kleuter als jou hoeft samen te werken meneer de enterprise architect.
Ryen @MainframeX25 november 2024 13:00
Lokaal heb je wel meer invloed op het verloop en oplossing van de storing. Nu moet je op je handen zitten en wachten tot MS het gefixed heeft.
Ja, je hebt meer invloed, maar dat levert hooguit een bepaald gevoel. Of het ook betrouwbaardere en/of stabielere oplossingen oplevert is de vraag. Met cloud-oplossingen laat je het aan een expert met veel schaalvoordeel over.

Soortgelijke redeneringen zie ik ook bij bedrijven die wantrouwen hebben naar Open Source producten: Als er geen leverancier is om de schuld te geven als het fout gaat kunnen we het beter maar zelf doen.
MainframeX @Ryen25 november 2024 13:19
Het is gewoon heel simpel; met een SaaS oplossing heb je de SLA van de SaaS oplossing. Als je dat niet wilt, dan kan je het afhankelijk van je budget (en zin, kennis en kunde) zelf doen. Sommige bedrijven doen dat nog steeds omdat ze er niet een hele ochtend uit kunnen liggen. Voor het gros van de bedrijven is dit prima acceptabel en verdienen ze misschien tijdens de storing iets minder, niks aan de hand.
SuperDre @MainframeX25 november 2024 22:55
Dat is maar de vraag, want misschien heb je helemaal geen beheerder op locatie maar doet die standaard alles remote. En je moet maar vervangende hardware hebben liggen als iets kapot gaat, of erger. Die datacenters zijn meestal wat beter ingericht op calamiteiten.
Roxo @Zeekr00125 november 2024 11:41
Waarom zou je al je gebruikers naar cloud apps willen als je storingen als deze ziet? Wellicht bespaart het je updates, maar als Microsoft servers eruit liggen is ook alle productiviteit van je mensen weg.

Edit: typo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Roxo op 25 november 2024 11:42]

asing @Roxo25 november 2024 11:55
en @Andros

Het is een kwestie van gemak en geld. Gemak door integratie en schaalgrootte. Teams is de de-facto collaboration tool geworden. Outlook en Office kent iedereen dus je hoeft niemand op cursus te sturen. Daarnaast popt de ene na de andere SAAS dienst op dus je kan veilig je applicatielandschap uitbreiden.

Verder hoef je alleen nog een internetverbinding te hebben en de on premises hardwarestapel kan naar de schroothoop. Ook heb je alleen nog maar beheerders nodig voor de portalen. Het kost nog wel geld maar het staat anders op de balans.
SuperDre @Roxo25 november 2024 12:03
Omdat het overal beschikbaar is? Mensen kunnen van thuis uit werken? Lokale netwerken/servers zijn ook vere van feilloos. Als bij ons op kantoor het internet er uit ligt, dan kunnen de meeste mensen ook niets.
Blokker_1999
@Roxo25 november 2024 12:12
Want als je het zelf host heb je nooit storingen? En als je als klein bedrijf zelf moet gaan zorgen voor 24/7 ondersteuning van je platform kost je dat ook veel geld, iets wat MS je met de cloud uit handen neemt.

De cloud is geen magische oplossing waar je nooit problemen zult hebben, het heeft zijn voordelen en het heeft nadelen.
Oon @Roxo25 november 2024 13:22
Kosten. Zelf hosten kost geld omdat je servers nodig hebt, geld omdat je capabele beheerders nodig hebt, geld omdat je de nodige infrastructuur nodig hebt, geld omdat je moet investeren in dingen als security.
Online wordt alles voor je geregeld tegen ongeveer dezelfde licentiekosten, in sommige gevallen (niet bij MS volgens mij) zelfs minder omdat je dan gewoon per maand per user aftikt.

Alles draait om kosten
david-v @Roxo25 november 2024 14:14
Waarom zou je al je gebruikers naar cloud apps willen als je storingen als deze ziet?
Wil je zeggen dat on premise wel altijd werkt en 100% uptime heeft? Want ik kan me nog wel wat storingen herinneren van vroeger toen we alles nog in eigen beheer deden ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door david-v op 25 november 2024 19:39]

Rolfie @Roxo25 november 2024 12:48
Wat denk je als je dit zelf wilt gaan hosten?

1 Internet verbinding is geen.
1 exchange server is geen.
1 Datacenter locatie is geen,
Netwerk replicatie tussen datacenters is aanzienlijk complexer.
1 beheerder, is geen.

Ik heb heel wat issues gehad, met Exchange servers, DataCenter, Netwerk koppelingen tussen datacenters die ook allemaal impact hadden.

Of dat ik mijn Exchange omgeving moest uitbreiden wegens groei, maar de aanschaf lastig is/was om dit "even" te doen.
HDoc @Zeekr00125 november 2024 13:54
Ik begrijp juist dat de hype van de cloud een beetje voorbij is. Maar ja, ik werk dan ook in een ziekenhuis waar de cloud taboe is.
Urk @HDoc25 november 2024 18:11
Helemaal eens! Ik werd vaak raar aangekeken door andere IT partners als ik zeg dat OnPrem bij mij nog steeds de voorkeur. OnPrem is echt veel goedkoper en tuurlijk heb je OnPrem ook soms problemen maar als ik zie hoe stabiel de meeste van mijn omgevingen draaien. Ook is het mijns inziens vaak een misvatting dat management denkt "We stoppen het in de cloud en dan hebben we er geen omkijken meer naar". Maar dat is echt niet zo. Het management duurt veel langer. Als ik zie hoeveel tijd ik bezig ben per dag in allerlei portals in te loggen en te wachten op iedere klik....pfff vermoeiend. :O
Ik backup veel van mjin klanten ook nog steeds naar tape. Lekker offline en offsite! Immutable backup klinkt goed maar ook de laag erboven (fysieke storage) kan kapot gemaakt oid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Urk op 25 november 2024 21:06]

SunnieNL @Zeekr00125 november 2024 13:59
Het werkt ook niet mee dat de nieuwe Outlook client niet meer offline werkt en alles online doet.

Sinds 0800u vanochten dal problemen. Een mail openen geeft de melding 'oops your are offline'. Kalender items die niet laden, niet kunnen openen van kalender items om te zien wat er in staat (en daarmee ook de teamsvergadering niet kunnen starten omdat je de link niet hebT).

Pas nu, rond 1300u lijken de problemen opgelost.
Andros @Zeekr00125 november 2024 11:40
Wat is dan eigenlijk de reden om alles in de cloud te gooien? Je bent in dit geval gewoon afhankelijk van derden en staat met je duimen te draaien.
Zeekr001 @Andros25 november 2024 12:21
Omdat het voor de meeste partijen incl wijzelf haast onmogelijk is om de uptime te halen die SaaS oplossingen bieden.
Bovendien zijn de kosten lager omdat we geen eigen ijzer meer hebben en dus ook minder overhead.
wiseger @Zeekr00125 november 2024 12:37
De kosten zijn niet lager. Elk jaar gaan de kosten omhoog. Dat is het probleem met een vendor-lock in.
Zeekr001 @wiseger25 november 2024 12:49
Hoe weet jij nou of onze kosten niet lager zijn?
Dat kosten stijgen wil niet zeggen dat het niet goedkoper is.
Salarissen stijgen ook, financieren wordt duurder, vastgoed wordt duurder. Allemaal redenen om het niet zelf te doen.
wiseger @Zeekr00125 november 2024 12:57
Omdat ik al heel lang in de IT werk en elke keer hetzelfde hoor en zie gebeuren.

In het begin is het goedkoper, jaren later blijkt het veel duurder te zijn.

Precies zoals het vroeger ging met het outsourcen van de ontwikkelaars naar India.
david-v @wiseger25 november 2024 14:19
Ik werk ook al heel lang in de IT en ik kan je vertellen dat we een hoop besparen. Zo, dan heb je nu weer iets anders gehoord. Ik denk dat je te weinig te maken hebt met mensen die de cloud op de juiste manier inzetten en alleen maar de slechte ervaringen hoort.
Zeekr001 @wiseger25 november 2024 13:09
Ja als we in dat soort stigma's blijven hangen dan zijn we wel uitgepraat.

Je hebt geen vendor lock-in bij SaaS producten want je kan juist per maand over stappen naar iets wat beter/ sneller/ goedkoper whatever is.
wiseger @Zeekr00125 november 2024 15:53
Je kan niet zomaar eventjes overstappen naar een andere leverancier. Die andere leverancier moet dan dezelfde software producten aanbieden en dat kan die niet. Microsoft online software wordt aangeboden via Microsoft en niet via anderen.

Als je gebruik maakt van open source producten dan kan je wel meerdere cloud aanbieders gebruiken. En als je dan standaard minimaal twee leveranciers gebruikt, dan kan je inderdaad overstappen. En dan zal je minder snel last hebben van een vendor lock-in want dan heb je een troef in je onderhandelingen.

Maar juist de specifieke Microsoft producten zorgen voor de vendor lock-in waardoor je niet meer over kan stappen naar een ander. En dat weten ze drommels goed, dus zal je toekomstige verhogingen gewoon moeten slikken.
Zeekr001 @wiseger25 november 2024 16:05
Again, je hebt geen idee van wat wij wel en niet kunnen. Bovendien zijn er genoeg alternatieven voor ons voor de services die Microsoft biedt.
Je zou bijvoorbeeld op de gehele Google suite over kunnen stappen (voor ons is dat echt geen belemmering in functionaliteit).

Er zijn maar heel weinig specifieke Microsoft producten waar geen alternatief voor is. Ik ben benieuwd welke jij op doelt.
david-v @wiseger25 november 2024 14:17
De kosten zijn niet lager.
Toch bijzonder dat jij weet wat de kosten zijn van een organisatie als ze dat zelf regelen. Dit is zo specifiek per bedrijf dat je een dergelijke uitspraak nooit kan maken. Ze kunnen hoger, lager of hetzelfde blijven. Alleen de mensen die er echt zicht op hebben weten het antwoord, en dat ben jij niet ;)
wiseger @david-v25 november 2024 16:00
Zoals ik al zei, zodra je in de vendor-lock situatie terecht gekomen bent, zullen de jaren erna de kosten behoorlijk gaan stijgen. Daarmee worden de kosten vanzelf hoger, is niets meer dan een kwestie van tijd.

Niet voor niets willen bedrijven in de maakindustrie altijd minimaal twee leveranciers van hun onderdelen hebben. Dat houdt de prijs laag bij de toekomstige onderhandelingen.

Zit je eenmaal vast, dan kan je na een paar jaar later geen kant meer op, dan zal je elke prijsstijging gewoon moeten slikken. Je hebt geen alternatieven meer.
david-v @wiseger25 november 2024 16:19
Sinds de introductie van Microsoft 365 (ergens in 2011?) is de prijs voor het eerst in 2022 aangepast (en de functionaliteit is in die periode ook flink uitgebreid, maar dat even terzijde)

bron

Als ik inflatie correctie toe zou passen dan ben ik nu goedkoper uit. Jouw bewering is dan meer een onderbuikgevoel dan werkelijkheid lijkt het. Maar als je feitelijke data hebt waaruit blijkt dat bedrijven die voor Microsoft 365 kiezen elk jaar duurder en duurder uit zijn dan hoor ik dat graag, want daar ben ik wel benieuwd naar.
ViezeVingertjes @Andros25 november 2024 14:21
Vrij simpel; het is in alle opzichten superieur aan wat je zelf zou kunnen. Storing zoals dit is vervelend, maar ken genoeg bedrijven waarbij het aankomt op 2 of 3 systeem beheerders. Die lossen dat echt niet sneller op dan Microsoft het zou kunnen in dit geval. Lig je er ineens een dag uit i.p.v. een paar uurtjes... :+
michelr @Andros25 november 2024 12:38
Liever dat dan afhankelijk van onvolwassen IT organisatie. Problemen gebeuren overal, is belangrijker hoe ermee omgegaan wordt.
Sniffels 25 november 2024 11:24
Als het intern is loopt iedereen te zeuren dat het zsm gefixed moet worden, maar bij de cloud is het schouder ophalen en "ok, we horen wel wanneer het het weer doet".. bijzonder
SuperDre @Sniffels25 november 2024 12:07
Nee hoor, ook bij cloud moet het zo snel mogelijk opgelost worden, alleen ben je van anderen afhankelijk, net zoals intern je gebruikers ook weer afhankelijk zijn van de IT afdeling.
The Slicer @SuperDre25 november 2024 12:27
Toch wel lekker dat de verantwoordelijkheid elders ligt hoor. Is vooral een managementstrategie.
Deveon @Sniffels25 november 2024 12:37
Nou dat herken ik zeker niet. Gelukkig kan je bij Microsoft altijd informeren naar een hogere SLA en zodra het geld kost kunnen de mensen wel even zonder.
FreezeXJ @Sniffels25 november 2024 12:46
Bij cloud is het je manager schoppen dat ie een betere optie overweegt, maar uiteindelijk zit de ITer die echt aan de knoppen draait ver buiten je bereik. Bij een interne IT-dienst heb je nog opties, maar bij grote externe tokos kun je echt niet meer dan schouders ophalen en koffiedrinken.

Dit soort kosten worden helaas zelden meegenomen bij de overweging om te (cl)outsourcen...
bovengemiddeld 25 november 2024 11:16
Hier problemen gehad van 10:05 tot 10:20; mails die wel binnen kwam maar waarvan de inhoud niet op te halen was. Sinds 10:20 geen problemen meer gehad in een tenant met 20.000+ gebruikers.

Blijf het absurd vinden dat die services allemaal zo geïntegreerd zijn dat er wereldwijd problemen kunnen ontstaan als er aan de verkeerde knoppen word gedraaid. Zou toch hopeb dat het tot op een bepaald niveau gescheiden systemen zijn?
Room42 @bovengemiddeld25 november 2024 11:22
Nee, je betaalt juist omdat het allemaal zo lekker integreert met elkaar. Dat is het hele verkooppraatje. Uiteraard zouden er geen SPOF's moeten zijn, en we weten nog niet wat hier nu misging, dus dat is nog even afwachten.
Garfieldtjuh @Room4225 november 2024 13:35
De vraag is of je überhaupt een mooi antwoord krijgt van ms. Heb daar ooit 2 problemen gemeld en kreeg een "grijs" antwoord terug. Uiteindelijk lag het wel aan hun, ze hebben het alleen nooit willen bevestigen. Ben daar nog al allergisch voor.
FreezeXJ @bovengemiddeld25 november 2024 12:14
Het zal best gescheiden zijn, maar vermoedelijk worden updates overal tegelijk gepushed als de tests groen zijn. CI/CD to the max, en daar zijn ze bij Microsoft (of Google, of eigenlijk iedere grote speler) goed in. Dat heb je soms ook nodig, om bugs snel te pletten, maar het garandeert ook dat als je iets fout doet, het grof fout gaat. Waarom ze niet terugrollen weet ik niet, dat mogen ze daar uitvechten (als dat al een optie is).
SuperDre @bovengemiddeld25 november 2024 11:59
Achja, problemen doen zich overal wel eens voor, ook bij eigen servers. Bij ons konden we in principe niets doen omdat de glasvezel van 13:45 tot 21:45 er uit lag.
MainframeX @SuperDre25 november 2024 12:30
Als de zaak afhankelijk is van één glasvezel verbinding, dan heeft IT nog wel het e.e.a. aan werk liggen om de infra te verbeteren. Je kan al sinds jaar en dag meerdere internet aanbieders ontsluiten op relatief goedkope hardware om zo een fallback constructie te realiseren.
Rolfie @MainframeX25 november 2024 12:45
En bij meerdere Glasvezel kabels, moet je iets met Firewalls configureren, zodat er meerdere Internet verbindingen zijn, waarbij de configuratie problemen kan veroorzaken.
Routering kan problemen leveren.

Zal niet de eerste keer zijn, dat ik hierdoor juist weer problemen voorbij zie komen.

Alles kan op een gegeven moment een SPOF zijn.
MainframeX @Rolfie25 november 2024 12:48
Zo'n fallback constructie moet je na inrichten ook testen. Dat wordt zelden gedaan. Vaak genoeg gezien dat de config in router of firewall simpelweg niet klopte al sinds oplevering. Dat is in mijn optiek gewoon gewoon slechte engineering.
Rolfie @MainframeX25 november 2024 13:03
Eens, dat moet je zelfs structureel testen.

Maar dan kan er nog steeds iets gebeuren, waarin je omgeving anders werkt, dan je had verwacht.
SuperDre @MainframeX25 november 2024 23:01
Dat hebben we ook, maar niet alles kan zomaar even omgeschakeld worden zoals RDP van buitenaf. Naast dat je dus maar moet hopen dat het geen stroomstoring in de kasten is, hebben we ook eens gehad dat beide aanbieders (KPN/ziggo) er uit lagen vanwege een stroomstoring bij hun kasten (tja, boerengehucht), en dan hebben we zelfs nog een 4G verbindinding mogelijkheid, maar die werkt echt maar crappie. Ook hebben we wel eens gehad dat de verbinding bij het datacenter er uit lag.
synoniem @MainframeX25 november 2024 12:41
Ja dat zou je denken totdat je er achter komt dat een straat verder die twee kabels toch in hetzelfde tracé liggen en doorgegraven zijn.
PdeBie @synoniem25 november 2024 14:44
Herkenbare situatie! Wij hadden daarom bij een van mijn vorige werkgevers daarom ook bewust 1 kabel uit de ene zijde van het pand lopen en de andere aansluiting aan de andere zijde die op een andere straat uit kwam waarvan we wisten dat die ook naar een ander verdeelhuis ging.

We waren afhankelijk van internet i.v.m. onze verkoopafdeling met (dag)versproducten, dus konden het niet permiteren dat we geen internet hadden.
MainframeX @synoniem25 november 2024 12:47
Ben ik met je eens, maar dan heb in ieder geval iets gedaan om het risico van uitval te mitigeren.
IndigoX 25 november 2024 11:57
Ik blijf het storend vinden dat in gevallen als deze (niet enkel bij Microsoft, ook Salesforce kan er wat van) de status pagina nog altijd netjes op groen staat:

"Alles klopt!"
https://portal.office.com/servicestatus

Op X hebben ze wel erkend dat er een probleem is, maar wat is het nut van een eigen status pagina als die toch niet de juiste info bevat...

[Reactie gewijzigd door IndigoX op 25 november 2024 12:00]

Blokker_1999
@IndigoX25 november 2024 12:17
Daarom dat systeembeheerders op andere plaatsen gaan kijken. Log ik in o admin.microsoft.com en ga ik naar Health > Service Health dan zie ik direct een overzicht met alle issues die er op dit moment zijn. En dat er dus problemen zijn met Exchange Online, M365 suite, Purview, Teams en Sharepoint.
IndigoX @Blokker_199925 november 2024 12:44
Ja klopt, maar nu krijg je dus het scenario dat eindgebruikers iets opmerken.
Ze checken de statuspagina (ja, sommigen doen dat!) en zien dat er niets vermeld staat.
Dan maar checken bij de systeembeheerder, die een eigen communicatie moet opzetten om te bevestigen dat het tóch mis zit.

Voelt allemaal als "please don't look here"
Dark Angel 58 @IndigoX25 november 2024 12:05
Het is gewoon voor de schijn of decor?
Waarschijnlijk willen ze helemaal niet dat we willen weten hoeveel problemen ze dagelijks hebben. Dat is niet zo goed voor imago van Microsoft, dat denk ik echt.
Als Microsoft hier niet reageert, dan heb ik gelijk :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dark Angel 58 op 25 november 2024 12:07]

DennusB 25 november 2024 11:12
Ja de hele ochtend doet Outlook al lastig hier, mails die niet openen, agenda niet zichtbaar!
FlyBock @DennusB25 november 2024 11:21
Hier ook. Beschikbaarheid van agenda's. Zoeken werkt niet of slecht. Maar ook applicaties die via Exchange Online mail importeren (via moderne authenticatie) falen op dit moment.
TMT @DennusB25 november 2024 12:30
koffie tijd!
Hier niet, jammer, ik moet werken :+
Marve79 @DennusB25 november 2024 11:14
Idd zelfde hier.
theduke1989 25 november 2024 11:24
En wij maar met zijn alle afhankelijk willen zijn van de cloud.

On-prem heerlijk.
SuperDre @theduke198925 november 2024 12:08
Alsof on-prem nooit problemen heeft, dat is echte kolder.
theduke1989 @SuperDre25 november 2024 12:28
Hier niet.

Het is hisr omgekeerd.
Meer problemen met cloud dan we on-prem alles hadden. Maar we zijn overgekocht dus kunnen niet meer omheen betreft cloud.

Echt jammer
Deveon @theduke198925 november 2024 12:38
Als je wilt kan alles, of denk jij dat alle omgevingen toegang tot het internet hebben?
Rolfie @theduke198925 november 2024 12:54
Ik heb anders heel wat on-prem storingen gehad, waarbij ik echt leveranciers nodig heb gehad om het op te lossen.
Soms nachten door moeten gaan. Of waarbij we gewoon uren er uitlagen totdat de netwerk issue (firewall/WAN opgelost waren icm troubleshooting van leveranciers.
Exchange servers die onvoorspelbaar reageerde.
Schway @SuperDre25 november 2024 15:05
On prem heeft andere problemen, dus 'heerlijk' is het inderdaad niet.
Hoevaak ik wel niet tot de late uurtjes bezig met geweest met migraties en gedoe.

Cloud is niet langer mijn probleem. Mag iemand anders laat op blijven.
schmm 25 november 2024 11:47
Users may be unable to access or use some Microsoft 365 services and features

Issue ID: MO941162
Affected services: Exchange Online, Microsoft 365 suite, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online
Status: Service degradation
Issue type: Incident
Start time: Nov 25, 2024, 3:54 AM GMT+1

More info
The affected scenarios are as follows:
Users may be unable to access Exchange Online using the following impacted connection methods:
- Outlook on the web
- Outlook desktop client
- Representational State Transfer (REST)
- Exchange ActiveSync (EAS)

Users may be unable to use the following features within Microsoft Teams:
- Users may be unable to use the search function.
- Users may be unable to access or modify their calendar in Microsoft Teams. This would include loading calendar, viewing meetings, creating/updating meetings and joining meetings.
- Users may not see updated list of files and links failing to load within the Chat shared tab.
- Users may not see files within the File attach suggestion feature.
- Users may be unable to create or modify new teams and channels.
- Users may be unable to update presence.

Users may experience the following issues with Microsoft Purview:
- Users may be unable to access the Purview Portal, or Purview Solutions.
- Users may experience delays in policy stamping and with Adaptive Scope Evaluations.

Users may be unable to use the search feature within SharePoint Online.

Scope of impact
Impact is specific to users who are served through the affected infrastructure.

Preliminary root cause
A portion of infrastructure which supports mailbox and calendar functionality isn't operating as expected, resulting in impact.


Current status
Nov 25, 2024, 11:35 AM GMT+1
We’ve updated the More Info section to include a list of impacted services and scenarios. We’re continuing to investigate recent changes, service telemetry and the failure paths to determine the root cause of impact.
Next update by:
Monday, November 25, 2024 at 1:00 PM GMT+1


History of updates
Nov 25, 2024, 9:54 AM GMT+1
While we’re continuing the restarts to improve service availability, we’re thoroughly analyzing recent changes and the specific failure path to determine the next steps required to resolve the issue.
Nov 25, 2024, 9:18 AM GMT+1
Nov 25, 2024, 8:21 AM GMT+1
Our ongoing service monitoring has determined that the issue is not limited to users in Asia Pacific, and instead that all users worldwide could be intermittently impacted. As such, we're expanding our restart efforts to ensure the issue is resolved for all users.
Nov 25, 2024, 6:46 AM GMT+1
We're continuing to work to restart the small subset of machines which have previously failed to restart. We're also continuing to add additional capacity to the affected environment to mitigate impact as quickly as possible. At this time, we expect the majority of users will experience relief from impact as we work to address the remaining issues.
Nov 25, 2024, 5:56 AM GMT+1
We've identified a small subset of machines which are failing to restart, resulting in persisting impact. We're further investigating what is causing the restarts to fail to determine our next steps.
Nov 25, 2024, 5:18 AM GMT+1
Nov 25, 2024, 4:50 AM GMT+1
We've determined via our internal telemetry that the impact to Microsoft Teams calendars has self-recovered. To fully resolve the issue, we initiated restarts on affected infrastructure and are monitoring further to determine whether additional steps are required. We're also continuing our investigation into the root cause of this issue.
Nov 25, 2024, 4:29 AM GMT+1
Nov 25, 2024, 4:00 AM GMT+1
Our automated systems alerted us to an issue in which some users may be intermittently unable to access their mailboxes in Exchange Online using any connection method or their calendar functionality in Microsoft Teams. We're analyzing a portion of Exchange Online infrastructure responsible for accessing mailboxes to understand the root cause of the issue and determine our next troubleshooting steps.
Sir_Eleet @schmm25 november 2024 12:56
Status TLDR:
We're turning our servers off and on again
Rieverst @Sir_Eleet25 november 2024 14:17
Nee, ze draaien een wijziging terug.
PdeBie @Sir_Eleet25 november 2024 14:46
Hello, IT. Have you tried turning it off and on again? - Roy Trenneman

