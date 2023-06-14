OpenAI verbindt GPT-4- en GPT-3.5-chatbots aan tools met 'function calling'

OpenAI heeft de functie 'function calling' voorgesteld, waarmee gebruikers met natuurlijke taal functies in tools van derden kunnen aanroepen. Dat was tot nu toe niet mogelijk. Ook kan GPT-3.5 nu meer tokens aan context aan voor input.

GPT-3.5 en GPT-4 werken daarvoor met argumenten binnen een prompt om een functie aan te roepen, meldt OpenAI. Een prompt als 'stuur Arnoud een e-mail over dat hij een nieuwsbericht moet schrijven over function calling' kunnen ontwikkelaars daardoor automatisch laten leiden naar een e-mailprogramma met daarin vooringevuld een naam en inhoud. De functie kan ook werken met bijvoorbeeld het opvragen van weerberichten. De functie zit niet in ChatGPT, maar kan wel in chatbots zitten op basis van GPT-3.5 en GPT-4.

De functie werkt met een json-object met daarin de argumenten voor de functie en de modellen detecteren automatisch wanneer het genereren van die json nodig is. Daarnaast kan GPT-3.5 nu contexten aan van 16.000 tokens, tegenover 4000 van de huidige versie. Dat wordt wel een duurdere versie in gebruik. De huidige GPT-3.5 met 4000 tokens aan context wordt iets goedkoper in gebruik.