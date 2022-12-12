Na Antwerpen ondervindt gemeente Diest ook cyberaanval

Wie zich afvraagt wat er in de FAQ staat van zo een hackerspagina, dit is deze van PLAY, degene die Antwerpen hebben gehacked:
PLAY FAQ
- What happened?
- We infiltrated your network, thoroughly investigated, stole all important, personal, private, compromising information, including databases and all documents valuable to you, encrypted your data, making them inaccessible for use.
- How can i get my organization back to normal?
- The first thing you need to do is leave your contact in the feedback form, after that we will contact you and discuss the terms of the deal.
Deal scenario:
1. You send several small files for decryption, we decrypt them and send it back to you, thus proving our technical ability to decrypt your network.
2. Right before payment, you must again send several small files for decryption, after receiving the decrypted files, you pay the price we indicated to our wallet.
3. Within a one hour after receiving the payment, we permanently delete your files from our storage, and send you a decryptor* with detailed instructions.
4. You decrypt your systems, and return to normal operation.
*The speed of the PLAY Decryptor is comparable to the speed of the PLAY, also, if during the encryption process you urgently de-energized your network, this will not affect decryption, PLAY Decryptor uses the validation of encrypted sections.
- How can i trust you?
- We monitor our reputation. We are not an affiliate program, this guarantees the secrecy of deals, there are no third parties who decide to do otherwise than their affiliate partners.
- What happens if we don't pay?
- in case of non-payment, we will publish your data. It is highly likely that you will receive claims from individuals and legal entities for information leakage and breach of contracts, your current deals will be terminated. Journalists and others will dig into your documents, finding inconsistencies or violations in them. Your organization will lose its reputation, shares will fall in price,some organizations will be forced to close. This is incomparable to the payment for a decryptor.
- What makes up the price?
- All customers are given a reasonable price, we study income, expenses, documents, reports and more before setting a price.
- Can I get a file tree of stolen information?
- Yes, only after payment, before deleting the archive, we can inform you.
During the deal, this information is not disclosed.
information publishing scheme:
After the attack, you have some time to contact us, if the dialogue started and we came to an agreement, your organization does not appear on the portal, no one knows about what happened.
If the company does not get in touch, first a topic about the organization is published, then in case of repeated ignoring, all information of the organization is published.
common recommendations:
Do not contact the FBI, police, or other government agencies. They do not care about your organization, they will not let you pay the ransom, which will entail the publication of files, after which courts, lawsuits, fines will begin.
Do not report the attack to anyone, because it can lead to rumors and information leaks, resulting in reputational losses. Remember, your organization is only valuable to you.
Do not contact recovery companies, technically they will not be able to help, negotiate on your own, avoiding intermediaries who want to make money on you, if you need technical support, involve your content_100093029530579650550 administrator.