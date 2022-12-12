Na Antwerpen ondervindt gemeente Diest ook cyberaanval

De Vlaamse gemeente Diest heeft te maken met een cyberaanval. Daardoor zijn de dienstverlening van de stad, de bibliotheek, verschillende scholen en het cultuurcentrum niet of verminderd bruikbaar.

De gemeente Diest moest de aanval wereldkundig maken via Facebook, schrijft onder andere HLN. Burgemeester Christophe De Graef meldt via de krant: “Dat betekent dat we geen e-mails ontvangen of kunnen beantwoorden. Er kunnen geen documenten gedownload worden. Maar ook het aanvragen van een identiteitskaart of rijbewijs is niet mogelijk. Aangiftes van geboorten of overlijden kunnen niet geregistreerd worden. Voor dringende zaken blijven we wel telefonisch bereikbaar, maar inwoners een nieuwe afspraak geven, is op dit moment ook niet mogelijk. We zoeken momenteel naar hoe we dit kunnen oplossen. Hier hopen we in de loop van de namiddag meer over te weten.”

Of er documenten zijn gestolen of ransomware is geïnstalleerd, is op dit moment niet bekend. Voorlopig is er in ieder geval nog geen losgeld gevraagd. Een voor de hand liggende vraag is of hackerscollectief Play, dat vandaag de verantwoordelijkheid heeft opgeëist voor de hack op de gemeente Antwerpen, ook achter deze hack zit. De bekende Belgische ethische hacker Inti De Ceukelaire vermoedt dat dat niet het geval is; hij denkt dat Diest met zijn 24.000 inwoners niet aantrekkelijk genoeg is als doelwit.