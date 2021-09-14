Cookies op Tweakers

Nikon brengt Nikkor Z 40mm f/2-objectief eind september uit voor 279 euro

Nikon brengt een 40mm f/2-objectief uit voor zijn spiegelloze systeemcamera's in de Z-serie. De Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 heeft een relatief compact ontwerp en is geschikt voor fullframecamera's. Het objectief verschijnt op 30 september.

Volgens Nikon heeft het Nikkor Z 40mm f/2-objectief stille autofocus en kan er scherpgesteld worden vanaf 29 centimeter, gemeten vanaf het sensoroppervlak. Het diafragma heeft negen lamellen en is instelbaar van f/2 tot f/16. Het optische ontwerp bestaat uit zes elementen in vier groepen en Nikon gebruikt twee asferische elementen.

De filtermaat bedraagt 52mm en het objectief heeft afmetingen van 70x45,5mm. De Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 is geschikt voor camera's met de Nikon Z-lensvatting, zowel voor de FX-varianten met fullframesensor als de DX-uitvoeringen met APS-C-sensor. Met een adviesprijs van 279 euro is de 40mm f/2 het goedkoopste Nikkor Z-objectief tot nu toe.

Door Julian Huijbregts

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 14-09-2021 14:5539

14-09-2021 • 14:55

Nikon Z 5

vanaf € 1.229,-

Score: 4

Nikon Nikkor Z 40mm f/2

vanaf € 279,-

Reacties (39)

+1J_van_Ekris
14 september 2021 15:15
Niet echt super-lichtsterk? Ik zou wel een 1.4 verwachten???
+2B64

@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 16:04
Mwoah, niet iedereen zit op een superlichtsterke lens te wachten natuurlijk. Als je zoiets zoekt kun je bijvoorbeeld eens kijken naar de 50mm f/1.2 - en mocht een prime lens van een kilo voor 2300 Euro je toch een beetje te gortig worden dan heeft Nikon nog een 35mm f/1.8 of een 50mm f/1.8 S - scheelt maar een halve stop met jouw wens voor f/1.4, en zijn toch al 2-3 keer zo duur als deze 40mm f/2.

Lichtsterkte komt met een prijs - op het gebied van Euro's, formaat en gewicht. En het mooie is dat Nikon nu een fraaie set primes heeft voor ieder budget.
+1J_van_Ekris
@B6414 september 2021 17:45
Klopt wel, maar je bent ook een complete line-up van lensen voor een nieuwe mount aan het neerzetten. En dan denk ik dat je serieus moet werken aan FullFrame lenzen die vrijwel elke fotograaf op zijn huidige camera ook schroeft, zoals de Nikon 50mm f/1.4D die veel compacter is dan de 50mm f/1.2.De 1.4 is een goede prime als tegenhanger van de 24-70 f/2.8 zoom, als je net even die extra (on)scherpte nodig hebt en je makkelijk in een tas gooit (klein, weegt weinig). Als Nikon-gebruiker moet ik zeggen dat er nog best wat gaten in de line-up zitten die mij tegenhouden om de overstap te maken.
0Ikzellef
@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 18:37
Het zijn objectieven, geen mensen, zelfs geen lenzen
0B64

@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 22:03
Uit dezelfde tijd als die 50mm f/1.4D is de 35mm f/2D, die toch ook behoorlijk populair was en nog steeds is. Deze 40mm f/2 komt daar behoorlijk bij in de buurt.
Daarnaast, vergeet niet dat Nikon voor DX F-mount een behoorlijk populaire 35mm f/1.8 en ook daarvoor kan dit objectief het Z-mount equivalent vormen.
Lichtsterke f/1.4 objectieven moeten veel complexer gemaakt worden tegenwoordig, omdat de klandizie nu eenmaal minimale lensfouten wenst, en digitale sensors veel minder vergevend zijn. En er zit veel meer techniek in. Een lensje zo compact als die 50mm F1.4D ga je met die lichtsterkte dus niet meer krijgen, ook al is de registerafstand een stuk korter.

Voor jou blijft er nu wellicht een gat in de line-up, voor een ander wordt er nu wellicht eentje gevuld.
0Mlazurro
@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 22:51
Die 50mm 1.4D dateert van een kwart eeuw geleden en had geen ingebouwde eigen AF motor en ondermaatse beeldkwaliteit op grote diafragma's, vooral in vergelijking met moderne lenzen. Beetje unfair om als referentie gebruiken.

De huidige generatie lenzen hebben meer glas; meer behuizing, meer electronica. Ik denk dat je lang zal mogen wachten op een soortgelijke lens als een AF-D lens van 25 jaar geleden, voor Nikon Z systeem. Niemand wacht op het gebrek aan detail of contrast van de oude 50 1.4's. De huidige Nikon Z 50 1.8 is nagelscherp vanaf 1.8 quasi zonder enig spoor van typische aberraties. Hij is ook groter dan elke oude 50 F1.4. AF-D of AF-S.

Als je persoonlijk fan bent van de "vintage" look van oude lenzen, kan je deze altijd met de FTZ adapter op je Z camera plaatsen. Je verliest alleen autofocus. Maar terug naar die beeldkwaliteit en formaat, zit er niet meer in. Gelukkig maar.
0aadje93
@B6414 september 2021 17:08
voordeel is dat een F/1.2 lens op F4 scherper is dan die F4 wijd open ;) Daar draait het vaak om.
+1bzp
@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 15:22
Niet als het bericht het over compact heeft en met zo’n lage prijs.
+1van.eijk
@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 15:22
Een apeture van F2 is in veel gevallen meer dan voldoende. :)
Indien je F1.4 wilt, moet je vaak ook een stuk meer betalen. Deze Z lens is volgens mij eerder een budget lens.
+1icecreamfarmer
@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 15:28
F 2 op ff is goed genoeg voor bijna alles.
+1sys64738

@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 15:55
Lenzen hoeven niet altijd F1.2 te zijn. Door deze keuze kunnen ze hem lekker compact en goedkoop houden.

Dit is perfecte lens voor bv straatfotografie waar je aan F2 meer dan zat hebt en juist niet met zo'n grote toeter rond wil lopen. Zou, zoals hierboven al geroepen wordt, graag zien dat Sony ook van dit soort lenzen uitbrengt.
0yzf1kr
@J_van_Ekris14 september 2021 18:53
1.4 is voor fetisjisten met compensatiedrang.

Vroeger met Handmatige Focus en daarna Phase Detection AF was het handig om veel licht te hebben, nu met Contrast Detection is dat vele malen minder belangrijk.

Ik heb nog veel 1.4 en zelfs 1.2 spul uit de handmatige en mechanische AF tijd.
Fotos maken met wijd open diafragma doe je toch amper, leuk om even mee te spelen, maar in de praktijk amper bruikbaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door yzf1kr op 14 september 2021 18:54]

0J_van_Ekris
@yzf1kr14 september 2021 19:36
Fotos maken met wijd open diafragma doe je toch amper, leuk om even mee te spelen, maar in de praktijk amper bruikbaar.
Dat is nogal een sterke uitspraak die ik nogal ongefundeerd vindt, al is het maar omdat ik zelf 95% van de tijd met vol open diafragma schiet (ik werk alleen met beataand licht in best lastige omstandigheden, zoals theaters).
+1kadoendra
14 september 2021 15:13
Sony: letten jullie even op? Dit is wat ik wil voor FF E-Mount,
+1pegox
@kadoendra14 september 2021 15:37
Euh, hoezo? De Sony 50 1.8 is vergelijkbaar: 10mm extra maar wel iets lichtsterker, geen toplens, maar dat zal deze Nikon ook niet zijn. Kost 169 euro (pricewatch: Sony FE 50mm f/1.8).
+1Kevinp
@pegox14 september 2021 15:40
Tot nu toe zijn alle Z mount lensen van ERG hoge kwaliteit.

Zelfs de kit lenzen hoewel slechts F4 zijn erg goed.
0lithiumangel
@Kevinp14 september 2021 16:58
Klopt ja. Ik ben eind vorig jaar overgestapt van 12 jaar lang Nikon F-mount dSLR's (D50->D700->D810) naar de Z7II. Ik had de 14-24/2.8, 1 van m`n bread & butter lenzen. Nou ik heb die gewoon vervangen met de 14-30/4. Die is ZO goed. En ultra-compact. Had hem 1:1 vergeleken met de 14-28/2.8 Z versie. Maar die was weer een stuk zwaarder en logger. Niet zo extreem als de F-mount versie, maar het verschil in optische performance was me de moeite niet waard. Vooral omdat ik toch veelal richting f/8 schiet met dit soort lenzen. En zelden wide-open. (20% misschien)

De 24-70/4 "kit lens" , idem ditto. Als je niet per se F/2.8 niet nodig hebt, kan je net zo goed bij de F/4 versie blijven voor een lichtere, compactere lens. Voor studio fotografie extreem goed, en ook als beetje alleskunner voor bijvoorbeeld op reis etc. dat je maar 1 lens bij je hebt.
0Kevinp
@lithiumangel14 september 2021 20:54
Helemaal mee eens. De Z lensen (iig de ff) zitten bijna op het professionele niveau qua scherpte. Uiteraard mis je wat voor portret fotografie. Maar zodra je vooral landschappen doet niet eens een F1.4 overwegen.

Op de Z6II is de ISO performance ook erg goed in mijn ogen. En kan je veel hoger gaan dan ik ooit heb kunnen gaan (d7200). Waardoor een F2 lens bijna niet meer nodig is qua shutterspeed.
+1Retrospect
@pegox14 september 2021 16:02
40mm VS 50mm prime is nogal een verschil. Compleet niet vergelijkbaar dus.
0Mlazurro
@Retrospect14 september 2021 22:37
Inderdaad. 40mm is ook quasi gelijk aan het gezichtsveld van het menselijke oog. Lijkt mij een leuke walkaround lens voor bijvoorbeeld straatfotografie, waar een 50 soms wat te krap is.
+1Silent Hunter
@kadoendra14 september 2021 15:37
Samyang 35mm f/2.8 AF Sony FE. 251 euro.
0DutchEZmoder
@kadoendra14 september 2021 17:21
Je hebt gewoon een Sigma 40mm 1.4 voor Sony FE
0lithiumangel
@DutchEZmoder14 september 2021 19:38
Het gaat om @kadoendra om de compact-heid van deze 40mm lens, en wilt dit ook graag terugzien bij Sony FE. Die Sigma 40/1.4 is zo te zien (net gegoogled) een stuk groter en zwaarder. Dus dat slaat de plank voor hem mis.
0kadoendra
@DutchEZmoder14 september 2021 22:09
@DutchEZmoder Ja, die is inderdaad vergelijkbaar. 3x zo groot en 4x zo duur…

[Reactie gewijzigd door kadoendra op 14 september 2021 22:10]

+1colossos
14 september 2021 15:01
Dat is een hele scherpe prijs. Ik heb een Zeiss Batis 2/40 CF en die kost €1125 nieuw 8)7
+1sys64738

@colossos14 september 2021 16:00
Appels en peren (hoop ik voor je ;)). Waarschijnlijk is de edge-to-edge scherpte van de Zeiss beter. En het bokeh mooier. Enz enz.

Maar dat neemt niet weg dat als deze lens ook maar beetje in de buurt blijft van de Zeiss, het een hele mooie optie is.
+1Joey-94
14 september 2021 15:28
Oke oke, misschien ligt het aan mijn humor. Maar de naam "Nikkor z" is toch niet helemaal doordacht hier :+
0aap
@Joey-9414 september 2021 16:24
Leg eens uit; ik snap hem niet.
0GeertBoer
@Joey-9415 september 2021 22:18
Die lenzen heten al nikkors al sinds de 50's hè
0Joey-94
@GeertBoer16 september 2021 10:38
Oh, dat wist ik niet. Dat maakt het eigenlijk alleen nog maar meer verkeerd :+

Ik snap dat de spelling anders is, maar iedereen heeft toch wel door dat dit nogal veel op een woord lijkt die de blanke mens niet kan/mag uitspreken. Respect voor Nikon dat ze in deze tijd gewoon deze naam blijven gebruiken ipv het naar iets anders wijzigigen.

Ik vind het zo onzin waar tegenwoordig allemaal een probleem van wordt gemaakt maar laat het onze wappies maar niet horen, aangezien de negerzoen en jodenkoek al too much voor ze is.
0GeertBoer
@Joey-9424 september 2021 14:50
"The Nikkor brand was introduced in 1932, a westernised rendering of an earlier version Nikkō (日光), an abbreviation of the company's original full name (Nikkō coincidentally means "sunlight" and is the name of a Japanese town.). Nikkor is the Nikon brand name for its lenses."

En dat maakt het méér verkeerd? Ik zie het probleem niet zo eigenlijk...
+1lithiumangel
14 september 2021 16:53
Ik denk dat ik hem wel koop voor m`n Z7II. Als ik de Z7ii body direct vergelijk met m`n Fuji X100V, (die een ingebouwde 23/2 x1.5 crop lens heeft met leaf shutter) is de Z7II nagenoeg even breed/dik, het is alleen de EVF die uitsteekt als het ware.

Dus die camera, i.s.m deze lens en ik doe er niet echt onder voor compactheid t.o.z de X100V.
Misschien die X100V in de toekomst in de verkoop zetten.

Enfin, sinds de Z serie announced was, wou ik dat Nikon juist die enorm grootte mount ging gebruiken voor compactere designs. Een "C" (ompact) serie van lenzen. Al hun S-line glas voor de Z series zijn veelal groter dan hun voormalige counterparts zoals de S-line Z 50, 35 en 85 f/1.8 zijn nu groter dan de oudere F versies. En dat vond ik altijd een beetje kwalijk. Tuurlijk "betere optische kwaliteit" maar ik schiet voor de helft portretten vol met bokeh, dus edge to edge performance maakt voor mij niks uit dan.

Ze hebben ook de 28/2.8, wat ook een mooie is. Nu op Z-mount. Ik had vroeger de F, CRC versie. Ook een leuke straat-fotografie of walk-around lens. Maar wat mij betreft doe mij maar een hele rits compacte lenzen. 35/2 ,50/2 pancake (was al een F-mount versie van) etc.
0phobosdeimos
@lithiumangel14 september 2021 18:39
Huh?
Een Nikon z7 ii met de nieuwe 40mm lens weegt ongeveer 875 gram.
De Fuji x100v weegt 475 gram (inclusief lens natuurlijk).
Ook als ik de afmetingen van beide opzoek op dpreview dan zit er toch wel een heftig verschil op. Om nog niet te zwijgen over het gewicht, x100v weegt maar de helft :p
0lithiumangel
@phobosdeimos14 september 2021 19:36
Gewicht maakt me niet super uit, het gaat me tegenwoordig meer het formaat. Waar kan ik die camera in kwijt. M`n kleinste tas is de gen 1 5L sling van Peak Design.

Zoals ik zei in m`n post. Ik heb ze allebei hier thuis. de Z7II body (zonder lens) is vergelijkbaar met de X00V, alleen dat de Z7II een grote EVF on top heeft dat dan uitsteekt boven op de X100V.
Met die 40mm , tuurlijk steekt het wat meer uit dan, maar zo te zien niet super veel.

Het doet het er dus niet veel onder dan de X100V. En past dus makkelijk in m`n kleinste tas. Maar ook continu over m`n schouder als ik alleen ff met de camera wil rondlopen zonder tas (wat ik vaak doe)
De 28/2.8 steekt geloof ik nog minder uit dan deze 40mm, dus ja dat is dan helemaal compact.
En dan heb ik toch wel vraagtekens of ik die X100V nog ernaast moet houden voor de "compactheid"
0GeertBoer
@phobosdeimos15 september 2021 22:21
Koop dan 'n x100v.. Compleet ander product. Ja, allebei camera's, maar Ford fiesta's hebben ferrari's ook niet overbodig gemaams.
0Ikzellef
@lithiumangel14 september 2021 18:41
Ik vind deze serie objectieven alleen maar lelijk, de vatting is dusdanig groot, dat de tubes ok absurd grote diameters hebben, waardoor een prime er al snel uitziet als een stuk speelgoed, lelijk.
0GeertBoer
@Ikzellef15 september 2021 22:22
Ja, ik vind ze ook lelijk. Maar uiteindelijk gaat het vooral om gebruik en prijs/kwaliteit.
+1mutley69
14 september 2021 21:38
Een f2 à 40mm dat zijn zeer leuke lensjes voor een zeer scherpe prijs. Ik wou dat Sony ook zo "vrijgevig" was!
0van.eijk
14 september 2021 15:34
De officiële press release:

FUN, FAST & AFFORDABLE: THE NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 ULTRA COMPACT PRIME LENS
The Expansion of the NIKKOR Z Lens Line Continues

MELVILLE, NY (September 14, 2021) – Today Nikon announced the new NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2, a compact yet capable FX-format prime lens that provides fantastic image quality, fast aperture, a practical field of view and extraordinary bokeh for everyday image and video capture.

Affordable, portable and bright, this new optic checks all the right boxes for a lightweight lens to carry just about anywhere for nearly any occasion. Whether seeking a lens for everyday snaps, unobtrusive street photography or as a travel companion that easily fits in your carry-on, the new 40mm lets you capture with incredible sharpness, fast focus and gorgeous blurred backgrounds. Additionally, the fast aperture affords excellent low light performance and exceptional image quality – from portraits to food, or still life to 4K video, users can expect vivid colors and lifelike three-dimensional depth.

“Many creators have told us that they want extremely small lenses with fast apertures to complement their lightweight mirrorless Z series cameras,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The new 40mm f/2 delivers as a great lens for travel, street photography or everyday use.”

The 40mm f/2 is a versatile lens that can be used with any Nikon Z series full frame or DX-format camera. The lens is small enough to pair perfectly with a Z 50, Z fc or Z 5, yet suitable for Z 6II and Z 7II users looking for a light and compact “walk-around” lens.

NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2: All-Purpose Prime with Beautiful Bokeh

A compact, versatile prime lens that is ideal for everyday applications such as close-ups, casual portraits and food photography.
Delivers fantastic bokeh and a dramatic separation of the subject from the background.
The standard focal range hits the sweet spot of a natural angle of view, while still being wide enough for street photography. When mounted on a DX-format camera, the lens is equivalent to 60mm, which is a great focal length for flattering portraits.
Ultra-compact, weighing in at merely 170g and only 1.8” long, making it easy to carry around for day-long outings.
Built with 6 elements in 4 groups with a 9-blade diaphragm that creates a gorgeous, circular bokeh that draws attention to the subject.
Utilizes an electromagnetic diaphragm for precise aperture control and stable exposure during continuous shooting.
The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 offers a short 0.96ft (0.29m) minimum focusing distance, which is excellent for capturing food and top-down photos of décor and tablescapes.
Designed with consideration for dust and drip-resistant performance with a sealing that prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens.
Video shooters will benefit from the quiet operation, natural focus shift that allows for fluid changes when going from close focusing to infinity, reduced focus breathing and smooth aperture control.
The lens features an integrated control ring, which can be customized and assigned to adjust focus, ISO, aperture and exposure compensation.
Pricing and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 compact prime lens will be available starting later this fall (US) for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $299.95*. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including this new NIKKOR Z lens and the entire Nikon Z series, please visit nikonusa.com.

# # #

The appearance of the product may differ from the photo shown above.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

