Apps en games mogen in China niet meer informatie verzamelen dan nodig

Een aangeklaagde mag zich verdedigen. Dat is een algemeen aanvaard beginsel. Dat jij dat bij voorbaat al wil uitschakelen zegt iets over jouw eigen leugenachtigheid.
Ja als je feiten erbij pakt dan mag je dat
maar die heb ik nog steeds niet voorbij zien komen.
Laat mensen vooral de CGTN op youtube raadplegen dan zullen ze ontdekken dat die vrij is van de propagandistische haat die zo kenmerkend is voor westerse media en dat ze evenwichtige rationele argumenten gebruiken en ook naar bronnen verwijzen. Laat ze vooral zelf op onderzoek uitgaan en zich bevrijden uit de eenzijdige propaganda die hier de burger gevangen houdt.
Letterlijk de staatsomroep van China
die ook hun uitzendingsrechten al kwijt zijn geraakt.
https://edition.cnn.com/2...-license-ofcom/index.html
Ofcom also found that CCTV News, which was renamed as CGTN in 2016, violated its rules in broadcasts covering the arrest of corporate investigator Peter Humphrey in China. The broadcasts in 2013 and 2014 included footage of Humphrey "appearing to confess to a criminal offense" that Ofcom said "had the potential materially and adversely to affect viewers' perception of him" without giving Humphrey enough time to respond.
Bronnen laten zich vrij gemakkelijk vervalsen. Voor inlichtingendiensten is dit vaste kost. Daarom is het ook zo leugenachtig om die zelf ookl weer als bron op te voeren. Als je gewoon je gezond verstand gebruikt kom je heel wat verder dan door naar haatzaaiers te luisteren. Haatzaaiers zijn nimmer betrouwbare bronnen, hoeveel "bewijzen" ze ook aandragen. Ze weten immers dondersgoed dat weinigen die zullen controleren, en ook al worden ze regelmatig ontmaskerd, ze gaan gewoon stug door.
Conclusie je gaat geen bronnen geven voor al je aannames en accusaties naar verschillende partijen en bronvermeldingen die andere geven zijn bij voorbaat al fout? Dan is een discussie helaas niet met je mogelijk
Steeds weer sturen ze de aandacht van hun eigen misdaden weg.
Het verschil tussen eerlijk en oneerlijk zit niet in claims, het zit in consistent gedrag.
Jouw mensen uit de armoede tillen, dat zegt echt iets
Andere landen binnenvallen en leegroven, zegt ook echt iets
Ook weer iets waar je staatspropaganda napraat ...... China heeft veel gedaan om extreme armoede tegen te gaan dat kan ik gerust erkennen .... maar hebben ze extreme armoede verslagen ??? Nee zie hieronder.
En dan kun je ook nog de vraag stellen : Waar komt die armoede vandaan ... kan het zijn dat 40 jaar van de CCP aan de macht juist die armoede veroorzaakt heeft? .... taiwan wat ook han chinezen betreft maar een andere overheidssysteem is het wel gelukt
For example, the World Bank draws a higher poverty line for upper-middle-income countries, which tries to reflect economic conditions. It sets this at $5.50 a day. China is now an upper-middle-income country, says the bank.
About a quarter of China's population is in poverty, according to this metric. For comparison, this is slightly higher than Brazil.
And there is widespread income inequality. Last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China still had 600 million people whose monthly income was barely 1,000 yuan ($154). He said that was not enough to rent a room in a city.
Andere landen binnenvallen en leegroven, zegt ook echt iets
Weer die halve waarheden ..... China heeft niet anders gedaan in het verleden ..... en zie Tibet voor wat minder oude data.
https://weehingthong.org/...tedly%20invaded%20Vietnam
The historical record, however, belies this Chinese narrative. For over a thousand years, from 111 BC to 938 AD, China repeatedly invaded Vietnam. The tenacious Vietnamese would throw out the Chinese and after a while the Chinese would invade again. In the 15th century, China occupied Vietnam from 1407 to 1427.
Early in the Yuan dynasty, China invaded Japan twice, in 1274 and 1281. In both instances, the Chinese invaders were defeated with the help of the kamikaze, “divine winds” of typhoons that destroyed the ships of the Chinese invaders. Also, early in the Yuan dynasty, China invaded Java in 1293 after the King of Java refused to send a tributary mission to China. The King’s son-in-law, Wijaya, defeated the Chinese invaders and then founded the Majapahit empire.
The Chinese dynasties ended in 1912 but the Chinese invasions of neighboring countries continued. China, under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), invaded and annexed Tibet in 1950. At least 40,000 well-armed Chinese troops rapidly overwhelmed a ragtag army of less than 10,000 poorly armed Tibetans. The Panchen Lama desperately appealed to the world for help but the United Nations, led by the United States, was fighting a war in the Korean peninsula and ignored the plea of the Tibetans.
China, under the CCP, invaded India in 1962 and seized the border region of Aksai Chin, an area the size of Switzerland. China also attempted to seize Arunachal Pradesh, India’s northeasternmost state, but failed. India’s humiliation in the 1962 Sino-Indian War led India to develop the atomic bomb and to become a nuclear-armed state.
China, under the CCP, seized the Crescent Group of the Paracels in 1974 from the South Vietnamese government in the Battle of the Paracels. In 1979, China invaded Vietnam to teach Vietnam a lesson. A year earlier, Vietnam’s army had ended the rule of the Chinese-backed murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. During the month-long war, China captured several Vietnamese cities near their common border. China withdrew after declaring that it had achieved its purpose. In 1988, Chinese forces seized from Vietnam Johnson South Reef in the Spratlys, killing some 64 Vietnamese soldiers. In 2013, China seized from Malaysia Luconia Shoals, where Chinese Coast Guard vessels continue to maintain a year-round presence.
Ik ga deze discussie stoppen want sorry maar je gaat op 0 feiten in en loopt op dit moment letterlijk de Chinese staatspropaganda te ventileren.
