Apps en games mogen in China niet meer informatie verzamelen dan nodig

Diverse Chinese overheidsinstanties hebben nieuwe regels gepubliceerd die voorschrijven dat apps niet meer informatie mogen verzamelen dan nodig is voor de werking. Zo moeten nieuwsapps, videodiensten en mobiele games toegang geven zonder gebruikers info te vragen.

Apps die vallen onder categorieën als livestreaming, korte video's, nieuws, kalender, weer, mobile gaming, woordenboeken en browsers, moeten gebruikers toegang geven tot hun dienst zonder gebruikers te verplichten informatie af te staan, meldt South China Morning Post. De regels gaan per 1 mei in en komen van het Chinese cyberspacebureau, het ministerie van informatietechnologie, het bureau voor publieke veiligheid en de staatsdienst voor marktregulering.

De bedoeling is dat apps alleen nog noodzakelijke info vragen aan gebruikers. Zo mogen taxi-apps van gebruikers weten wie het zijn, hoe ze betalen en van waar naar waar ze willen gaan. Webwinkels mogen weten wie het zijn, waar ze wonen en hoe ze betalen.

De privacyregels moeten burgers beschermen tegen het ongebreideld data verzamelen via apps, iets waartegen tot nu toe weinig regels waren. De Chinese staat verzamelt zelf wel op grote schaal data over telefoongebruikers; de regels gaan specifiek over dataverzameling door bedrijven.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur

23-03-2021 13:48

23-03-2021 • 13:48

119 Linkedin

Reacties (119)

+1FrankoNL
23 maart 2021 13:50
En moeten die bedrijven dan op eerste verzoek de data met de overheid delen? Ik weet niet precies hoe het zit maar kan me voorstellen dat ze daar in China niet zo moeilijk over doen.
+1The Zep Man

@FrankoNL23 maart 2021 14:23
En moeten die bedrijven dan op eerste verzoek de data met de overheid delen? Ik weet niet precies hoe het zit maar kan me voorstellen dat ze daar in China niet zo moeilijk over doen.
De overheid kan prima data verzamelen via smartphones. WeChat is zo diep geintegreerd dat ze niet veel anders nodig hebben.

Verder goede wetgeving. Zou ook in de EU geïntroduceerd moeten worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 maart 2021 14:24]

+1Standeman
@The Zep Man23 maart 2021 14:33
Nou ja, goede wetgeving. Niet direct als je naar de context kijkt. Dit is gewoon een manier voor de Chinese overheid om een monopolie op dataverzamelen te houden zodat bedrijven nooit meer weten dan zij zelf over een bepaald persoon. Op die manier zullen ze nooit afhankelijk worden van externe partijen voor informatie over hun burgers.
+2vynertje
@Standeman23 maart 2021 17:28
Ik heb op een ander comment als dit al gereageerd, maar hier nogmaals:

De zorg in de samenleving in China om het overmatig verzamelen van data en gebrekkige standaarden voor het veilig gebruik hiervan door bedrijven kan je toch wel het best los zien van de politieke surveillantie en overheidscontrole (het een sluit het ander niet uit). Er zijn in China vele dataschandelen geweest; vul een keer je telefoonnummer in op een app (dit is een verplichting voor het gebruik daarvan) en het kan zomaar zijn dat je op allerlei scam-lijsten terecht komt. Ik denk dat de Chinese overheid heel erg rationeel in ziet dat het hier iets aan moet doen, al was het maar om kritiek op de overheid voor gebrekkige bescherming te voorkomen.

Daarnaast zie ik ook niet echt een reden waarom dataverzameling van bedrijven een bedreiging zou zijn voor de Chinese overheid (of althans, geen overtuigende reden waarom dit het uitverkoren middel is om dat tegen te gaan). Sterker nog, in veel gevallen werken ze juist nauw samen met die techbedrijven - dat logge overheidsapparaat in China heeft echt niet de technische kennis in huis om zelf alles te doen ;-) En als die bedrijven zich toch wat te kritisch opstellen of een gevaar zouden betekenen voor de overheidscontrole, hebben ze voldoende gerichtere methoden om ze terug in het gareel te krijgen (zoals de antitrust probe voor Ant Financial en dergelijke). Dit zou wel een heeeel botte bijl daarvoor zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vynertje op 23 maart 2021 17:37]

+1The Zep Man

@Standeman23 maart 2021 14:35
Daarom 'verder' goede wetgeving. Dezelfde wetgeving in de EU onder de huidige omstandigheden zou veel goed doen.
+1vickypollard
@The Zep Man23 maart 2021 15:09
Dat is eigenlijk al zo onder GDPR. Handhaving is een tweede...
+1grrfield
@vickypollard23 maart 2021 15:32
Toch een kleine opmerking: Als onder "niet meer gegevens dan nodig" ook bedoeld wordt dat de app in kwestie zelfs niet mag vragen naar je toestemming tot je locatie, contacten, foto's en dergelijke, aangezien deze niet nodig zijn voor de werking van de app, dan noem ik dat een goede zaak.

Ik verklaar mij nader. Het is mogelijk dat een app bepaalde gegevens niet strikt nodig heeft, maar dat ze wel jouw toestemming vraagt om er alsnog toegang toe te hebben. Als ik akkoord ben, is er nooit iets verkeerd toch? Of heb ik iets over het hoofd gezien?
0johnkeates
@grrfield23 maart 2021 16:50
Volgens mij zijn er prima functies in zo'n app die die dingen wel nodig hebben. Als jij een nieuwsapp hebt, en al helemaal in China, dan is geolocatie best wel belangrijk om relevant nieuws te kunnen tonen.
+1grrfield
@johnkeates23 maart 2021 17:50
Ik had het niet over 'noodzakelijke' dingen uiteraard.
0nandervv
@johnkeates23 maart 2021 17:54
Nodig? Je kunt toch ook aan iemand vragen waar die is, met een opt-in voor locatie delen?
0johnkeates
@nandervv23 maart 2021 18:50
Hangt er van af wat je nodig vindt. Soms wil je een user experience aanbieden die leunt op het direct aanbieden van informatie die je dan in een ogenblik meteen kan inzetten. Dan wil je niet dat dat eerst een of meerdere stappen gebruikersinteractie vraagt om dat de gebruiker bijv. niet de hele dag op z'n stoel voor de computer zit.

Nagenoeg alle data is context-afhankelijk, en daarmee is context noodzakelijk om de data zinvol te gebruiken. Context kan simpelweg tijd en locatie zijn, maar ook over de persoon gaan (stel dat je het over een agenda hebt bijv.).
0Cerberus_tm
@johnkeates23 maart 2021 21:16
Dit vind ik echt heel vergezocht. Je kunt prima zelf de locatie kiezen waarvan je nieuws wilt ontvangen in zo'n app. Net alsof je geen nieuws meer zou willen krijgen over je thuisstad of de stad waar je werkt, wanneer je toevallig even in een andere stad bent.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cerberus_tm op 23 maart 2021 21:17]

0johnkeates
@Cerberus_tm23 maart 2021 23:01
Als je stilstaat zal dat vast niet zo'n ramp zijn, maar als je in een land bent dat groter is dan NL en je bent niet de hele dag in dezelfde stad is dat echt een ander verhaal. Zelfde gaat op voor weer, tijdzone updates enz. Dat wij niet gewend zijn een kompas in de auto de hebben en vooral lokale bronnen qua informatie te benutten betekent niet dat alle landen die een beetje groter zijn ook alleen maar 'nationaal' denken.
0Cerberus_tm
@johnkeates24 maart 2021 01:18
Het gaat erom dat je prima zelf een locatie zou kunnen kiezen in deze nieuws-app, dat dat niet automatisch hoeft te gebeuren aan de hand van waar je NU bent.
0johnkeates
@Cerberus_tm24 maart 2021 10:09
Daar gaat het inderdaad om, en als ik in de VS ben heb ik echt geen zin om met de hand constant in 10 apps in te typen in welk plaatsje ik ben om maar wat te noemen. Ik wil dan dat dat automatisch gebeurd.
0vickypollard
@grrfield23 maart 2021 15:37
Als die toestemming nodig is om specifieke functies in de app te laten werken, zijn ze op dat moment dus nodig voor de werking van de app (navigeren zonder locatiebepaling wordt moeilijk). Als er dan ook enkel om gevraagd wordt als het nodig is, heb je dat probleem volgens mij getackeld. Op mijn telefoon kan ik dan ook nog alleen voor die ene keer toestemming geven (lijkt me een standaard Android ding), dus die combinatie werkt volgens mij goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door vickypollard op 23 maart 2021 15:38]

0Triblade_8472
@grrfield23 maart 2021 19:38
Heel goed verwoord!

Dit is precies wat 'onze' gdpr had moeten zijn, maar kapot gemaakt is door lobby (denk ik).
0janbaarda
@grrfield24 maart 2021 01:27
Helemaal mee eens. Dan kunnen de voorwaarden voor toestemming ook ineens veel eenvoudiger worden. Nu zijn dat meestal 4 kantjes zeer ingewikkelde juridische tekst, die je daarom maar niet leest en meteen "ja gezien" en "akkoord" klikt.

Voorbeeld: een navigatie app heeft jouw adreslijst, toestemming om met jouw telefoon te bellen, enz., echt niet nodig. Een dergelijke app hoeft eigenlijk alleen maar te weten waar je bent , niet wie je bent.
0Zyphlan

@Standeman23 maart 2021 15:35
Precies ... Dit heeft echt weinig te maken met de consumenten beschermen... Dit is Alibaba , Tencent en andere grote spelers duidelijk maken ... Wij willen geen concurrentie en probeer het ook niet.

Wechat kan de chinese politie direct intappen ( buitenlandse accounts moeten ze gerechtelijk bevel voor krijgen ... ook nou weer niet heel moeilijk in China :+ )

Spreek uit ervaring ( toen ik in China woonde was me maatje goede vrienden met een klasgenootje die aardig hoog bij de politie zit en die werd wat opener toen we goed gedronken hadden met de groep :+ ) Wechat raad ik ook ten zeerste af voor gebruik , ik gebruik het alleen om contact met vrienden te onderhouden met vrienden nu ik weer in NL woon maar zet er verder geen info op.
0dasiro
@Standeman23 maart 2021 18:35
moest dit in europa er door komen, dan stond iedere privacy-voorvechter te springen van plezier, jij moet het zo nodig weer over de negatieve hoek gooien, terwijl overheden hier even goed een monopolie hebben op vertrouwelijke data
0kiang
@The Zep Man23 maart 2021 14:59
Zou ook in de EU geïntroduceerd moeten worden? Heb jij geslapen de afgelopen jaren, of je simpelweg niet in de AVG ingelezen? :+
+1WhatsappHack

@kiang23 maart 2021 15:11
Onder de AVG mag je in principe verzamelen wat je wilt, zolang je dit maar helder kenbaar maakt en uitlegt waarom in een privacy policy. Het moet wel een doel hebben, maar dat valt over ‘t algemeen wel te verzinnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsappHack op 23 maart 2021 15:13]

+1watercoolertje

@WhatsappHack23 maart 2021 16:01
Maar niet meer/minder een wassen neus dan de regel in China, ook daar verzin je een usecase voor gegevens die ze nu niet 'nodig' hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door watercoolertje op 23 maart 2021 16:02]

0The Zep Man

@kiang23 maart 2021 18:24
Heb jij geslapen de afgelopen jaren, of je simpelweg niet in de AVG ingelezen? :+
De AVG is minder streng, en handhaving ontbreekt. Zie tweakers.net en de cookiebalk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 maart 2021 18:24]

+1Z80
@The Zep Man23 maart 2021 14:49
WeChat is niet van de overheid. En zal zich ook aan de nieuwe richtlijnen dienen te houden.
+1The Zep Man

@Z8023 maart 2021 14:51
WeChat is niet van de overheid.
WeChat is van Tencent. Tencent biedt social media aan, waaronder WeChat. De Chinese overheid heeft toegang tot alles op sociale media, en daarmee via Tencent tot alles op WeChat.
En zal zich ook aan de nieuwe richtlijnen dienen te houden.
Voor WeChat (als betaalmiddel, en voor de vele andere functies) zijn er veel meer redenen te verzinnen over waarom de verzamelde informatie functioneel is. Bovendien is er ook nog het deel dat gebruikers zelf vrijwillig weggeven zonder dat iemand erom vraagt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 maart 2021 14:56]

+1Z80
@The Zep Man23 maart 2021 15:18
Dit maakt nog steeds niet dat deze app van de overheid is. En dat de overheid er ongebreideld in kan graven. Ja al het netwerkverkeer wordt gemonitord, van alles net enkel deze app. En alle chats worden gelezen\gescand, van elke chatapp.
0The Zep Man

@Z8023 maart 2021 18:19
Dit maakt nog steeds niet dat deze app van de overheid is.
Wat nergens geclaimd wordt.
0Z80
@The Zep Man23 maart 2021 19:16
Jij zelf gesuggereerd anders van wel. Twee maal zelfs.
+1Zyphlan

@Elefant23 maart 2021 15:45
Ja in China kan de overheid er echter wel openlijk ingraven.

Sorry maar 96% gebruiken vind ik een zwaktebod ...... er is een survey gedaan in een land waar een afwijkende mening je problemen oplevert of celstraf....... dan zit je nog met een systeem waarin het grotendeels propaganda is wat de klok slaat , appels met peren vergelijken noemen we dat.
Verkeerd is juist deze macht bij de corporaties te leggen. Deze hebben de moraal van psychopaten en dienen schimmige figuren die via lobbies de macht over staten proberen uit te oefenen. De reden dat de staat controle moet uitoefenen is juist om de bevolking te beschermen tegen misdadigers groot en klein en zeker ook buitenlandse immenging. Laten we niet vergeten dat westerse machthebbers al eeuwenlang overvallen op andere volkeren doen en inmiddels al een paar honderd miljoen onschuldige mensen hebben vermoord, en hele continenten leeggeruimd.
Pyschopaten zijn er al aan de macht in China.
Reports on systematic organ harvesting from Falun Gong prisoners first emerged in 2006, though the practice is thought by some to have started six years earlier. Several researchers—most notably Matas, Kilgour and Gutmann—estimate that tens of thousands of Falun Gong prisoners of conscience have been killed to supply a lucrative trade in human organs and cadavers and that these abuses may be ongoing.[2] These conclusions are based on a combination of statistical analysis; interviews with former prisoners, medical authorities and public security agents; and circumstantial evidence, such as the large number of Falun Gong practitioners detained extrajudicially in China and the profits to be made from selling organs.[3]
https://en.wikipedia.org/...ng_practitioners_in_China
Yu, 52, was picked up by police near his home in Beijing on 19 January 2018 as he walked his son to school and later charged with inciting subversion of state power. The day before, he published an online post calling for the removal of Xi and for reforms in the legal and political systems. Three months earlier, Yu also demanded Xi’s resignation in an open letter, accusing China under his rule as “marching backwards”. Yu’s legal licence was revoked shortly before he was taken away.
https://www.theguardian.c...-for-four-years-says-wife

Slechts 2 cases maar ik kan hier ook nog 200 andere gevallen vinden waarbij duidelijk blijkt : Als je niet ja zegt of ook maar enigzins een afwijkende mening hebt van de CCP er directe gevolgen voor jouw en je familie aan vast zitten .... succes om dan ertegenin te gaan tijdens een survey
Laten we niet vergeten dat westerse machthebbers al eeuwenlang overvallen op andere volkeren doen en inmiddels al een paar honderd miljoen onschuldige mensen hebben vermoord, en hele continenten leeggeruimd
The tributary system of China (simplified Chinese: 中华朝贡体系; traditional Chinese: 中華朝貢體系; pinyin: Zhōnghuá cháogòng tǐxì), or Cefeng system (simplified Chinese: 册封体制; traditional Chinese: 冊封體制; pinyin: Cèfēng tǐzhì) was a network of loose international relations focused on China which facilitated trade and foreign relations by acknowledging China's predominant role in East Asia. It involved multiple relationships of trade, military force, diplomacy and ritual. The other nations had to send a tributary envoy to China on schedule, who would kowtow to the Chinese emperor as a form of tribute, and acknowledge his superiority and precedence. The other countries followed China's formal ritual in order to keep the peace with the more powerful neighbor and be eligible for diplomatic or military help under certain conditions. Political actors within the tributary system were largely autonomous and in almost all cases virtually independent.[1]

https://en.wikipedia.org/...to%20the%20Ming%20dynasty.

Goh zelfs voor amerika ermee begonnen was had china het systeem al ingericht.. Bully behaviour noemen we dit.

Het probleem met de propaganda die je gebruikt is dat China in hun historie zelf ook meer dan genoeg van dit gedrag heeft vertoond en het grootste verschil is dat het westen niet langer dit gedrag vertoont omdat we van mening zijn dat het gedrag is wat onderdrukkend is en we het ook niet goedpraten of proberen te verstoppen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 23 maart 2021 15:50]

0vynertje
@Zyphlan23 maart 2021 18:01
Ik ga helemaal niets af doen van je kritiek op de reactie boven je, want wat daar staat is inderdaad echt nonsens. Het is wel goed om voorzichtig te zijn om alles dat uit China komt weg te doen als propaganda of "nep omdat mensen bang zijn de waarheid te vertellen" (ook al komt dit natuurlijk ook voor) te bestempelen.

Ik heb voor Corona ruim een jaar in China gewoond en met allerlei mensen gesproken in privé settings (in hun eigen taal). Er is voldoende kritiek op verschillende beleidspunten, maar in de regel genomen is het algemene vertrouwen in de richting waarop het land gaat er wel. Dan kan je nog zeggen dat dit puur door alle propaganda komt, maar het is wel belangrijk te herinneren dat er ook echt enorm veel enorm goed daat voor 90% van de Chinezen: vervuiling in grote steden wordt duidelijk teruggedrongen (ook al is het nog overwegend slecht), leefomstandigheden zijn duidelijk verbeterd, etc.

(voor de duidelijkheid: dit doet echt helemaal niets af aan de vele verschrikkelijke dingen die er in China gebeuren)

[Reactie gewijzigd door vynertje op 23 maart 2021 18:10]

0Zyphlan

@vynertje23 maart 2021 18:10
Ja ik heb er zelf ook 5 jaar gewoond .... Ik heb het trouwens hier ook niet over de gemiddelde Chinees ... ik heb lange vriendschappen opgebouwd in China het betreft hier puur de CCP waar ik het over heb.

Het probleem is dat de meeste chinezen echter weinig geven om politiek.... je kunt er toch niks aan veranderen en het kan je alleen maar gezeur opleveren dat combineer je met een propaganda systeem dat van kinds af aan erin gegoten wordt ( ik heb part time ook nog wel is voor de lol les gegeven op basis school ) en zolang elke jaar het financieel beter gaat zul je niemand horen klagen en zo keken veel van mijn chinezen vrienden er ook tegenaan ... je kunt toch niks veranderen ... so what's the use of talking about it

het probleem is wat als het niet meer financieel beter gaat? ... op een gegeven moment is de groei eruit...( zie demografische problemen , pensioenstelsel) daarom zie je nu dat er een totale controle wordt opgebouwd online en offline en het nationalisme opgevoerd wordt door staatspropaganda want zodra mensen hun baan beginnen kwijt te raken en een sociaal vangnet is er eigenlijk niet in China .... dan krijg je onvrede


Chinees maatje vroeg me anderhalf jaar geleden nog .... Hey ga je mee naar Xinjiang voor de vakantieperiode ( weekje vrij) me vriendin is de dochter van een generaal dus we kunnen ons daar wel vermaken .... heb vriendelijk bedankt en als buitenlander is het ook niet slim om die discussie te starten in het ergste geval heb je die avond een paar politieagenten voor je deur staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 23 maart 2021 18:27]

0Zyphlan

@Elefant23 maart 2021 16:25
Weterse bronnen over China zijn hopenloos onbetrouwbaar en staan bol van de bias.
Ja inderdaad ze hebben bronvermeldingen en gedegen onderzoek ... zo biased ....... je kunt gerust met argumenten gebaseerd op feiten komen als ze fout zijn .
Praat daar liever eens over. De haat tegen China kennen we nu wel.
Gaat dit onderwerp over Amerika? Nee het gaat over China ... misschien iets minder whataboutism en minder blatant propaganda en je bent op geen enkele van de feiten ingegaan je ontkent gewoon simpelweg informatie die door de CCP zelf beschikbaar is gesteld :+

PS : Ik kan je wel linkje naar twitter geven waar de hele overheid belachelijk gemaakt word door random nederlanders en een sylvana simons mag zeggen dat slavernij plaatsgevonden heeft ;) zonder vervolgd te worden .... dus hetgeen je vraagt ... gebeurt al ... laat china hetzelfde toe?
Four people have been arrested in China over posts made on Twitter-like website Sina Weibo, state media has reported.

The users are said to have "incited dissatisfaction with the government" by spreading rumours about a "hero" used in various propaganda posters.

Prosecutors said the group had been profiting from the activity.
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-23795294

en ik kan er nog wel 100 vinden mocht je op deze commentaar hebben :)
Niemand wordt beter door een ander omlaag te halen
Ja inderdaad een punt maken van genocide en andere eerder gemelde punten ....... is iemand naar beneden halen ... wat een drogredenatie

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 23 maart 2021 16:58]

0Zyphlan

@Elefant23 maart 2021 17:04
Ik raad je aan ....

eerst een bronvermelding gebruiken want je gooit allemaal argumenten de lucht in met 0 feitelijke onderbouwing ... en nee CGTN is geen onafhankelijke nieuwspartij.
Mensen die voorstellen dat eenzijdige negatieve berichtgeving hetzelfde zijn als genuanceerde eerlijk berichtgeving zijn medeplichtigen aan de leugenfabriek.
Als er genocide plaatsvindt en mensenrechten geschonden worden dan mag je dit gerust zeggen .... wil je er geen commentaar op ... dan stop je ermee anders accepteer je dat je commentaar krijgt..
Niemand wordt een beter mens door in deze haatcampagnes mee te gaan.
Niemand wordt beter van het ontkennen van feiten en staatspropaganda de lucht in te gooien zonder onderbouwing .... nogmaals je bent op geen enkele van me argumenten feitelijk ingegaan en wel grappig want ik kan wel wat weibo forums erbij pakken hoor waar de meeste upvotes zwaar racistische teksten tegen buitenlanders zijn .

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 23 maart 2021 17:06]

0Elefant

@Zyphlan23 maart 2021 17:36
Een aangeklaagde mag zich verdedigen. Dat is een algemeen aanvaard beginsel. Dat jij dat bij voorbaat al wil uitschakelen zegt iets over jouw eigen leugenachtigheid.

Laat mensen vooral de CGTN op youtube raadplegen dan zullen ze ontdekken dat die vrij is van de propagandistische haat die zo kenmerkend is voor westerse media en dat ze evenwichtige rationele argumenten gebruiken en ook naar bronnen verwijzen. Laat ze vooral zelf op onderzoek uitgaan en zich bevrijden uit de eenzijdige propaganda die hier de burger gevangen houdt.

Bronnen laten zich vrij gemakkelijk vervalsen. Voor inlichtingendiensten is dit vaste kost. Daarom is het ook zo leugenachtig om die zelf ookl weer als bron op te voeren. Als je gewoon je gezond verstand gebruikt kom je heel wat verder dan door naar haatzaaiers te luisteren. Haatzaaiers zijn nimmer betrouwbare bronnen, hoeveel "bewijzen" ze ook aandragen. Ze weten immers dondersgoed dat weinigen die zullen controleren, en ook al worden ze regelmatig ontmaskerd, ze gaan gewoon door.

Steeds weer sturen ze de aandacht van hun eigen misdaden weg.

Het verschil tussen eerlijk en oneerlijk zit niet in claims, het zit in consistent gedrag.
Jouw mensen uit de armoede tillen, dat zegt echt iets
Andere landen binnenvallen en leegroven, zegt ook echt iets

Kwaadspreken is het werktuig van het grote kwaad

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 23 maart 2021 17:42]

0Zyphlan

@Elefant23 maart 2021 17:51
Een aangeklaagde mag zich verdedigen. Dat is een algemeen aanvaard beginsel. Dat jij dat bij voorbaat al wil uitschakelen zegt iets over jouw eigen leugenachtigheid.
Ja als je feiten erbij pakt dan mag je dat :) maar die heb ik nog steeds niet voorbij zien komen.
Laat mensen vooral de CGTN op youtube raadplegen dan zullen ze ontdekken dat die vrij is van de propagandistische haat die zo kenmerkend is voor westerse media en dat ze evenwichtige rationele argumenten gebruiken en ook naar bronnen verwijzen. Laat ze vooral zelf op onderzoek uitgaan en zich bevrijden uit de eenzijdige propaganda die hier de burger gevangen houdt.
Letterlijk de staatsomroep van China :+ die ook hun uitzendingsrechten al kwijt zijn geraakt.
Ofcom also found that CCTV News, which was renamed as CGTN in 2016, violated its rules in broadcasts covering the arrest of corporate investigator Peter Humphrey in China. The broadcasts in 2013 and 2014 included footage of Humphrey "appearing to confess to a criminal offense" that Ofcom said "had the potential materially and adversely to affect viewers' perception of him" without giving Humphrey enough time to respond.
https://edition.cnn.com/2...-license-ofcom/index.html
Bronnen laten zich vrij gemakkelijk vervalsen. Voor inlichtingendiensten is dit vaste kost. Daarom is het ook zo leugenachtig om die zelf ookl weer als bron op te voeren. Als je gewoon je gezond verstand gebruikt kom je heel wat verder dan door naar haatzaaiers te luisteren. Haatzaaiers zijn nimmer betrouwbare bronnen, hoeveel "bewijzen" ze ook aandragen. Ze weten immers dondersgoed dat weinigen die zullen controleren, en ook al worden ze regelmatig ontmaskerd, ze gaan gewoon stug door.
Conclusie je gaat geen bronnen geven voor al je aannames en accusaties naar verschillende partijen en bronvermeldingen die andere geven zijn bij voorbaat al fout? Dan is een discussie helaas niet met je mogelijk :).
Steeds weer sturen ze de aandacht van hun eigen misdaden weg.

Het verschil tussen eerlijk en oneerlijk zit niet in claims, het zit in consistent gedrag.
Jouw mensen uit de armoede tillen, dat zegt echt iets
Andere landen binnenvallen en leegroven, zegt ook echt iets
Ook weer iets waar je staatspropaganda napraat ...... China heeft veel gedaan om extreme armoede tegen te gaan dat kan ik gerust erkennen .... maar hebben ze extreme armoede verslagen ??? Nee zie hieronder.

En dan kun je ook nog de vraag stellen : Waar komt die armoede vandaan ... kan het zijn dat 40 jaar van de CCP aan de macht juist die armoede veroorzaakt heeft? .... taiwan wat ook han chinezen betreft maar een andere overheidssysteem is het wel gelukt ;)
For example, the World Bank draws a higher poverty line for upper-middle-income countries, which tries to reflect economic conditions. It sets this at $5.50 a day. China is now an upper-middle-income country, says the bank.

About a quarter of China's population is in poverty, according to this metric. For comparison, this is slightly higher than Brazil.

And there is widespread income inequality. Last year, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China still had 600 million people whose monthly income was barely 1,000 yuan ($154). He said that was not enough to rent a room in a city.
Andere landen binnenvallen en leegroven, zegt ook echt iets
Weer die halve waarheden ..... China heeft niet anders gedaan in het verleden ..... en zie Tibet voor wat minder oude data.
The historical record, however, belies this Chinese narrative. For over a thousand years, from 111 BC to 938 AD, China repeatedly invaded Vietnam. The tenacious Vietnamese would throw out the Chinese and after a while the Chinese would invade again. In the 15th century, China occupied Vietnam from 1407 to 1427.

Early in the Yuan dynasty, China invaded Japan twice, in 1274 and 1281. In both instances, the Chinese invaders were defeated with the help of the kamikaze, “divine winds” of typhoons that destroyed the ships of the Chinese invaders. Also, early in the Yuan dynasty, China invaded Java in 1293 after the King of Java refused to send a tributary mission to China. The King’s son-in-law, Wijaya, defeated the Chinese invaders and then founded the Majapahit empire.

The Chinese dynasties ended in 1912 but the Chinese invasions of neighboring countries continued. China, under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), invaded and annexed Tibet in 1950. At least 40,000 well-armed Chinese troops rapidly overwhelmed a ragtag army of less than 10,000 poorly armed Tibetans. The Panchen Lama desperately appealed to the world for help but the United Nations, led by the United States, was fighting a war in the Korean peninsula and ignored the plea of the Tibetans.

China, under the CCP, invaded India in 1962 and seized the border region of Aksai Chin, an area the size of Switzerland. China also attempted to seize Arunachal Pradesh, India’s northeasternmost state, but failed. India’s humiliation in the 1962 Sino-Indian War led India to develop the atomic bomb and to become a nuclear-armed state.

China, under the CCP, seized the Crescent Group of the Paracels in 1974 from the South Vietnamese government in the Battle of the Paracels. In 1979, China invaded Vietnam to teach Vietnam a lesson. A year earlier, Vietnam’s army had ended the rule of the Chinese-backed murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia. During the month-long war, China captured several Vietnamese cities near their common border. China withdrew after declaring that it had achieved its purpose. In 1988, Chinese forces seized from Vietnam Johnson South Reef in the Spratlys, killing some 64 Vietnamese soldiers. In 2013, China seized from Malaysia Luconia Shoals, where Chinese Coast Guard vessels continue to maintain a year-round presence.
https://weehingthong.org/...tedly%20invaded%20Vietnam.

Ik ga deze discussie stoppen want sorry maar je gaat op 0 feiten in en loopt op dit moment letterlijk de Chinese staatspropaganda te ventileren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 23 maart 2021 17:54]

+1Ohgwoei
@FrankoNL23 maart 2021 14:11
Hoe minder informatie ze verzamelen, des te minder er te delen valt.
+1FrankoNL
@Ohgwoei23 maart 2021 14:48
Dat bedrijven e.e.a niet mogen verzamelen, betekent niet dat de overheid dit zelf niet al doet. Dan is er dus ook geen noodzaak dit te delen.

WeChat is daar een goed voorbeeld van.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FrankoNL op 23 maart 2021 14:48]

0CAPSLOCK2000

@FrankoNL23 maart 2021 17:04
Dat staat er een beetje los van. Deze regels zouden er voor mogen zorgen dat die bedrijven minder informatie hebben dan nu en dan is er voor de staat dus minder om op te vragen. Ik kan dit dus niet zien als een poging van China om meer toegang te krijgen.
0FrankoNL
@CAPSLOCK200023 maart 2021 17:05
Of het er los van staat weet ik niet. Het lijkt me idd geen poging om meer informatie te krijgen maar eerder een poging om het monopoly op data verzamelen te houden.

Choose your poison als het ware :)
+1vynertje
@FrankoNL23 maart 2021 17:24
De zorg in de samenleving in China om het overmatig verzamelen van data en gebrekkige standaarden voor het veilig gebruik hiervan door bedrijven kan je toch wel het best los zien van de politieke surveillantie en overheidscontrole. Er zijn in China vele dataschandelen geweest; vul een keer je telefoonnummer in op een app (dit is een verplichting voor het gebruik daarvan) en het kan zomaar zijn dat je op allerlei scam-lijsten terecht komt. Ik denk dat de Chinese overheid heel erg rationeel in ziet dat het hier iets aan moet doen, al was het maar om kritiek op de overheid voor gebrekkige bescherming te voorkomen.

Daarnaast zie ik ook niet echt een reden waarom dataverzameling van bedrijven een bedreiging zou zijn voor de Chinese overheid (of althans; in ieder geval waarom dit het uitverkoren middel zou zijn om dat tegen te gaan). Sterker nog, in veel gevallen werken ze juist nauw samen met die techbedrijven - dat logge overheidsapparaat in China heeft echt niet de technische kennis in huis om zelf alles te doen ;-) En als die bedrijven zich toch wat te kritisch opstellen, hebben ze voldoende gerichtere methoden om ze terug in het gareel te krijgen (zoals de antitrust probe voor Ant Financial en dergelijke).

[Reactie gewijzigd door vynertje op 23 maart 2021 17:30]

0CAPSLOCK2000

@FrankoNL23 maart 2021 17:13
Of het er los van staat weet ik niet. Het lijkt me idd geen poging om meer informatie te krijgen maar eerder een poging om het monopoly op data verzamelen te houden.
Als we zo denken dat moeten we stellen dat het er om gaat om dat monopolie te krijgen want nu heeft de staat dat zeker nog niet, als ik zie hoeveel gerichte spam ik uit die contreien krijg.
Ik heb overigens geen principieel bezwaar tegen een soort informatiemonopolie voor de staat. We kiezen er wel vaker voor dat we de staat als enige bepaalde vergaande bevoegdheden geeft. We moeten het uiteraard over voorwaarden en toepassingen hebben, maar op zich zie ik dat niet als problematisch (misschien wel heel onhandig maar dat is een andere vraag).

Owja, en wat je verder ook over China of de Chinese regering denkt, ik geloof dat ze ook daar gewoon het beste voor hun burgers willen. De inzichten verschillen misschien over wat het beste is maar ik zie hier geen boze opzet achter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CAPSLOCK2000 op 23 maart 2021 17:26]

0Noresponse
@FrankoNL23 maart 2021 20:23
Amerika ook niet NSA doorzoekt 0,2 quintillion bytes per dag en dat is voornamelijk alles van downloads tot persoonlijke informatie. Je hebt dan ook nog een geschiedens van partiot act tot data act 2018 etc, Ik denk dat China niet meer of minder doet dan de Amerikaanse overheid :)

Wel is het mooi dat burgers beschermd worden en dat de overheid meekijkt,tja ik heb daar minder problemen mee persoonlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Noresponse op 23 maart 2021 20:28]

0FrankoNL
@Noresponse23 maart 2021 20:37
Het was wachten totdat iemand de VS erbij zou halen...

Volstrekt off-topic.
+1darknessblade
23 maart 2021 13:56
Alhoewel het van china komt is het wel een goede wetgeving.

Want waarom zou een Videogame app toegang moeten hebben tot het hele systeem, terwijl deze dat niet nodig heeft?
+1Mastofun
@darknessblade23 maart 2021 14:17
om te kijken of je geen cheat app draait bijvoorbeeld. Het is niet allemaal om spionage redenen :)
+1darknessblade
@Mastofun23 maart 2021 14:27
Waarom zou een "offline single player RPG" moeten controleren op een Cheatapp?
Dat is belachelijk, als ik cheats wil gebruiken is dat toch mijn keuze?
+1Jerie
@darknessblade23 maart 2021 16:04
Bij offline single player games heb je gelijk, maar dat is tegenwoordig wel een niche. Verder is het praktisch niet mogelijk om cheaten tegen te gaan (nog even buiten het feit dat je het moet definiëren) als de gebruiker root is op de hardware (vooralsnog het geval bij PC). Is een extra man (coach) een cheater? Is een spraakherkenning die de settings van je tegenstander online opzoekt een cheater? En dan hebben we het nog niet over de pakkans. Zo gebruik ik AHK om keys te spammen. In Counterstrike zou ik direct een ban verkrijgen, maar ik gebruik het niet in Counterstrike. Ik gebruik het in Wine, voor WoW. Warden ziet niet eens dat het draait. Officieel mag het tegenwoordig niet meer, btw.
0darknessblade
@Jerie23 maart 2021 19:22
ik heb het idd over rooted smartphones, sommige games vragen volledige ROOT access zonder enigste reden, terwijl als je geen rooted phone hebt deze dat niet nodig heeft.

Cheaten in RPG's is mijn goto om grinden te verminderen of in {JRPG's} waarbij je flink moet grinden om veel low tier items te krijgen die een 50% drop-rate hebben.
omdat je al een paar duizend van deze items nodig hebt voor fusion items, hiervoor gebruik ik cheat-enigine, om mijzelf unlimited items van elk te geven, om zo het grinden te verminderen.
{in een GAME++ doe ik ook XP cheats, om zo het Grinden van de Jobs/ job skills te verminderen, waardoor je niet een paar miljoen battles moet doen om alle party members Max level te krijgen}.

ipv van 300+ uur met grinden bezig zijn, ben je hooguit 1 uur bezig.
---------------
MBT macro's
ik gebruik zelf ook wel eens macro's maar dit is dan vooral als ik een pokemon mod aan het maken ben, {voorbeeld, alle moves hebben hetzelfde effect als selfdestruct}
Omdat dit een simpele herhalende handeling is, is het automatizeren gemakkelijker. Scherm 1 Film opzetten, scherm 2 het script opzetten.

Maar hiervoor gebruik ik een gaming muis, kan namelijk niet zo goed met auto-hotkey omgaan.

{trust GTX31} deze heeft de meest geavanceerde macro manager die je kan krijgen.
Nieuwe muizen hebben dit niet meer. wat wel extreem jammer is.
0Mastofun
@darknessblade23 maart 2021 20:10
Misschien zijn deze "grind" games dan niet voor jou :Y)
0Melkunie
@Mastofun24 maart 2021 07:56
Juist wel, @darknessblade heeft een manier gevonden waarop hij er voor zichzelf nog meer lol uit kan halen door van alles aan de game te tweaken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Melkunie op 24 maart 2021 07:57]

0darknessblade
@Melkunie24 maart 2021 11:24
Exact, want in een Game++ waarbij je 100% completion will, en elk item Maximaal in je inventory, is het gemakkelijker om jezelf unlimited items te geven via cheats.
Ik heb inmiddels al de Game story uitgespeeld. Dus dan is er alleen nog de Uren lange grind die ik omlaag breng naar max 6 battles per item {item heft een 50% drop rate}.

-------------
@Mastofun
Als je echt van een grind game houd moet je maar de volgende pokemon Romhack proberen
{de versie met 99PP per move}
https://www.pokecommunity.com/showthread.php?t=431274
+1alienfruit
@darknessblade23 maart 2021 14:46
Waarschijnlijk om te kunnen detecteren of je een disassembler draait
+1Cafe Del Mar
23 maart 2021 14:02
Er is in een wedloop aan de gang wie de nieuwe globale regelgever wordt. Tot hiertoe was dat de EU: ook al is de wetgeving van de EU enkel van toepassing in de EU, veel bedrijven kozen er toch voor om de EU regelgeving wereldwijd toe te passen: bv GDPR.
US en China zien dat niet graag gebeuren natuurlijk. De US loopt hopeloos achter, qua regelgeving, maar China heeft alles in huis om de EU naar de kroon te steken wat regelgeving betreft: grote bevolking, veel export (de EU is een open economie met veel import & export), een ijzeren vuist wat regels bedenken en afdwingen betreft.
Mogelijks gaat deze maatregel of dit initiatief daarin kaderen: een wedloop voor hegemonie over regels. Voor we het weten, heeft China de kaas van ons brood gegeten...
+1gooos
@Cafe Del Mar23 maart 2021 14:49
Yep - en zoals die Chinese diplomaat het in Alaska onlangs verkondigde... China vertegenwoordigd gewoon een heleboel mensen! Dus VS (en EU), hoezo denken jullie dat jullie ons regels op kunnen leggen!

(Even mijn vrije vertaling, geen zin om de exacte tekst van zijn uitspraken erbij te zoeken.)
+1blorf
23 maart 2021 14:18
Wat ik dan als niet-Chinees eigenlijk wel leuk zou vinden is dat ze apps die dat wel doen aan een publieke schandpaal hangen maar dat gaan ze vast niet doen.
En besturingsystemen zelf? Lijkt me niet iets wat ze dan kunnen negeren...
0MC trouble
@blorf23 maart 2021 14:27
Als dit ook voor windows en mac gaat gelden dan stap ik over naar de Chinese versie :D
+13dfx
@MC trouble23 maart 2021 14:47
Leef je uit ;)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kylin_(operating_system)
Kylin (Chinese: 麒麟; pinyin: Qílín; Wade–Giles: Ch'i²-lin²) is an operating system developed by academics at the National University of Defense Technology in the People's Republic of China since 2001.

[Reactie gewijzigd door 3dfx op 23 maart 2021 14:48]

+1Mars Warrior
23 maart 2021 13:59
Als TikTok hier - als grote data verzamelaar - in het thuisland aan moet gaan voldoen vraag ik me af of ze dat ook wereldwijd gaan doorvoeren.

Zou de wereld dan toch weer een beetje beter worden door Chinese wetgeving?
0gooos
@Mars Warrior23 maart 2021 14:46
Daar zou ik niet per se op rekenen. China vindt informatie over buitenlanders denk ik best prettig om te hebben. En anders zullen ze waarschijnlijk wel zeggen dat voor die niet Chinese regio's in de wereld de apps van buitenlandse dochters zijn waardoor ze niet hoeven te voldoen aan de Chinese regels...
0vynertje
@Mars Warrior23 maart 2021 17:43
TikTok en Douyin (de binnelandse variant van TikTok) zijn redelijk van elkaar gescheiden. Ze delen sommige stukken source code, maar dat betekent niet dat elke wijziging in China ook in de internationale versie komt (en vice versa).

https://citizenlab.ca/202...ecurity-privacy-analysis/
0Triblade_8472
@Mars Warrior23 maart 2021 19:40
Waarom zouden ze? Ze krijgen zo alleen maar meer geld (reclames) en data vanuit het buitenland hun land binnen. Als ik hun was zou ik dat met open armen verwelkomen. Alleen de eigen bevolking moet dat niet van mogelijk zijn. En terecht.
0sokolum01
23 maart 2021 14:09
prima plan, nu de EU nog !!!
+1Anders
@sokolum0123 maart 2021 14:40
Heeft de EU allang. Hele ophef rond de GDPR/AVG gemist?

https://autoriteitpersoon...ersoonsgegevens-verwerken
Elke keer als u persoonsgegevens verwerkt, is dat een inbreuk op de privacy van de mensen over wie het gaat. Daarom mag u alleen persoonsgegevens verwerken als het echt niet anders kan. Dus: als u zonder deze gegevens uw doel niet kunt bereiken.
+1CAPSLOCK2000

@Anders23 maart 2021 17:22
Heeft de EU allang. Hele ophef rond de GDPR/AVG gemist?
Met één kritiek verschil: vrijwillige toestemming.

Van de GDPR mogen bedrijven alles van je verzamelen als ze maar om toestemming vragen. Dat is op zich niet onredelijk. Helaas wordt het woord "vrijwilig" meestal maar overgeslagen door bedrijven. Die bouwen hun website/applicatie zo dat je verplicht bent om toestemming te geven om gebruik te maken van de site/software.
Dat heeft het hele systeem een tandenloze tijger gemaakt waardoor we nog steeds dagelijks gepest worden met cookie-waarschuwingen.

Dat bedrijven ook nog eens vrij ruim omgaan met het begrip 'noodzakelijk' is ook niet mooi maar een beetje een ander probleem, zo gaat het met alle wetten, dat moeten we apart behandelen.

Ik denk dat een radicale aanpak zoals die van China eigenlijk de beste is. Misschien dat we later wat uitzonderingen moeten toevoegen, maar laten we maar eens beginnen met de 'toestemming' grond uit de GDPR te schrappen en terug te gaan naar het alleen verzamelen van noodzakelijke gegevens.
Als die 'toestemming' onvermijdelijk is dan wil ik dat bedrijven daar een vergunning voor moeten aanvragen waarbij ze hun voorwaarden (vooraf) moeten laten controleren door de Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens. Die hebben wel de tijd om lange juridische teksten te lezen en te begrijpen, en, nog belangrijker, de mogelijkheid om zo'n voorstel af te wijzen zonder dat ze daarmee direct zichzelf hebben omdat ze dan niet de website kunnen bezoeken waar ze heen willen. Dan wordt het opeens in het belang van bedrijven om zo min mogelijk te verzamelen en een zo kort en duidelijk mogelijke voorwaarden op te stellen omdat ze geen vergunning krijgen van de AP (die natuurlijk geen overdreven moeite gaat doen om onleesbare documenten te ontcijferen).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CAPSLOCK2000 op 23 maart 2021 17:23]

0Anders
@CAPSLOCK200023 maart 2021 17:49
Van de GDPR mogen bedrijven alles van je verzamelen als ze maar om toestemming vragen.
Je suggereert dat de nieuwe Chinese regels daar geen mogelijkheid toe bieden. Dat blijkt echter nergens uit. De regels geven enkel aan dat apps hun basisfunctionaliteit moeten bieden bij een minimale set aan persoonsgegevens.
http://www.cac.gov.cn/2021-03/22/c_1617990997054277.htm
Niks meer niks minder. Nergens staat dat een app niet om meer persoonsgegevens mag vragen. Reken maar dat apps dat mogen blijven doen. China gaat echt niet verbieden dat apps gepersonaliseerde diensten mogen aanbieden of dat games geen highscores mogen opslaan. Ze moeten alleen dan wel extra toestemming vragen.

Dat is in de EU niet anders. Je mag immers ook hier niet meer gegevens vragen dan nodig. Cookiewalls zoals Tweakers.net die hanteert zijn niet voor niets verboden. Dat het in Europa in de praktijk anders uitpakt is een kwestie van handhaving, niet van wetgeving. En nee, de AP heeft niet de tijd om lange juridische teksten te lezen. Ze hebben nu al niet eens de tijd om klachten op te pakken.
0CAPSLOCK2000

@Anders23 maart 2021 18:55
Bedankt voor de goede info. Zoals jij het uitlegt klinkt het inderdaad net als onze GDPR. Maar ik heb ook nooit gedacht dat ze in China helemaal geen info mogen verzamelen volgens deze regels, maar alleen informatie direct aan de dienst gerelateerd is. Een highscore opslaan bij een spelletje is dus prima. Maar het spelletje moet niet je contactenlijst doorgeven.
En nee, de AP heeft niet de tijd om lange juridische teksten te lezen. Ze hebben nu al niet eens de tijd om klachten op te pakken.
Dat is een feature. Als het AP geen tijd heeft om je tekst te lezen dan krijg je dus geen vergunning. Zorg er dus maar voor dat je tekst zo kort en helder mogelijk is.
0Risce
23 maart 2021 13:57
Ben benieuwd wat dit dan betekent voor het Chinese Sociaal Kredietsysteem? Is dat dan ook van de baan of wordt daar al die data wel gecentraliseerd nog verzameld?

Dit voelt klein beetje als een geste naar de buurlanden waar Chinese apps en bedrijven moeilijker een voet aan de grond krijgen vanwege de ongebreidelde datahonger, dan een oprechte wijziging in visie op datasecurity en privacy overwegingen.
+1Nystran
@Risce23 maart 2021 15:15
Goed punt, politiek de datahonger inperken voor het buitenland, maar ik verwacht dat dit een interne maatregel is die voor alle apps binnen China geldt.

Dit maakt:
1. Concurrentie vanuit het buitenland lastiger (maar andere maatregelen lijken mij hiervoor effectiever)
2. Spionage vanuit het buitenland lastiger (tegen breed-spectrum spionage lijkt mij dit erg effectief)
3. en beschermt de bevolking tegen o.a. oplichting/commerciële data-honger. (ik denk dat dit ook een belangrijke rol speelt, China is wel degelijk bezig met dezelfde issues als wij)

In een "low trust society" zoals China (eerst iemand leren kennen, dan pas vertrouwen) wordt van de staat verwacht dat zij criminaliteit effectief bestrijden, en de boel rustig houden. Een rustig volk is een volk wat niet in opstand komt, dus een direct belang van de overheid.

Sociaal kredietsysteem lijkt me handiger om via een centrale app te laten lopen, dan in elke losse app in te bouwen, dus impact hier lijkt mij nul. Het aantal uren dat gegamed wordt en met wie je contact hebt kan je via WeChat (incl. appstore) bijhouden, of eisen dat dit direct in het OS komt.
0vynertje
@Risce23 maart 2021 17:49
Om je vraag kort en bondig te beantwoorden: het Sociaal Kredietsysteem integreert pratkisch geen data van bedrijven, maar vooral gedigitaliseerde overheidsdocumenten. Dit zal dan ook geen invloed hebben op het Sociaal Kredietsysteem zoals wij het kennen.

Voor een langer antwoord, hier een longread: https://merics.org/en/rep...ation-towards-integration
0Risce
@vynertje24 maart 2021 09:32
Dank! Ben wel benieuwd of die overheidsdocumenten niet gewoon gemerged worden met die 'commerciële' credit systemen die daar nu wortel schieten in de zeer nabije toekomst.
0vynertje
@Risce24 maart 2021 10:59
Hoogstwaarschijnlijk niet, uit alle bronnen over Social Credit komt naar voren dat 1) de overheid al genoeg moeite heeft haar eigen informatiesystemen op orde te krijgen en te integreren, 2) het ook goed bewust is dat integreren van allerlei commerciële data (vaak behavioral data) ook niet per se wenselijk is (kan leiden tot ambiguiteit, ongewenste neveneffecten/gamification, en draagt vaak weinig bij aan het uiteindelijke doel van het versterken van "geloofwaardigheid" en regulatory compliance in China's markteconomie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door vynertje op 24 maart 2021 11:01]

+1Znorkus
23 maart 2021 14:00
Dit lijkt mij nu een uitstekend idee en zou wat mij betreft in de EU ook ingevoerd mogen worden.

Het is heel jammer voor de ontwikkeling van het internet geweest dat bedrijven hierin geen common sense getoond hebben en het logisch vonden om gebruikers van een zoekmachine niet alleen zoekresultaten voor te schotelen maar te doen wat ze nu doen, ongevraagd, ongemerkt, en tegen de wil van gebruikers in.

Alleen noodzakelijke info. Perfect idee. Dat betekent dus, geen trackers, geen profiling, geen advertenties op maat, geen betaalgedrag, geen locatiegedrag. Lijkt me echt ideaal.
+1PizZa_CalZone
@Znorkus23 maart 2021 14:11
Een van de eerste keren dat ik het volledig eens ben met het beleid van China. Je blijft wat mij betreft met je klauwen van mijn data af. Het feit dat je bijvoorbeeld je telefoonnummer moet opgeven om gebruik te mogen maken van whatsapp vind ik bullshit. Je kan gewoon over ip met elkaar ouwehoeren, daar is geen telefoonnummer voor nodig.

Als je info niet nodig hebt om een app te gebruiken, dan mag de app ook geen toegang ertoe. PUNT.

Dit moeten we ook in Europa eisen.
+1djpfaff
@PizZa_CalZone23 maart 2021 14:39
Ik denk dat je daar niet het beste voorbeeld te pakken hebt, want ik weet het IP adres van al mijn vrienden en familie niet, en als dit kan relatief eenvoudig veranderen, bijvoorbeeld op het moment dat je provider vindt dat je huidige adres released moet worden, of als je van provider verandert, en een ander nadeel is als je meerdere telefoons binnen een huishouden hebt, dan heb je hetzelfde externe IP adres als je via je broadband werkt, of een individueel adres via je mobiele provider. Een telefoon nummer is in dat opzicht veel eenvoudiger met vrienden en familie te delen, en kan behouden blijven als je van provider verandert. Maar WhatsApp of alternatieven zouden niet je adres boek moeten gebruiken, als je iemand een berichtje stuurt en het 'komt niet aan' weet je meteen dat geen gebruik maken van de applicatie. Je nummer zou alleen gebruikt moeten worden zodat anderen contact kunnen maken.
0PizZa_CalZone
@djpfaff23 maart 2021 14:42
Vroeger met msn of icq kon je gewoon chatten met elkaar, toen had je geen telefoonnummer nodig alleen een username. Dat is dus tegenwoordig nog steeds mogelijk.

IP was inderdaad niet persee het goede voorbeeld, ik bedoelde echter het protocol en niet het adres. Maar dat kan het wel verwarrend maken.
0djpfaff
@PizZa_CalZone23 maart 2021 19:39
Klopt, maar heel lang daarvoor kon je al chatten met hetzelfde telefoonnummer, zonder dat je een username nodig had. En dat is ook nog steeds mogelijk.
Wat ik wil zeggen is dat het ene niet perse beter is dan het andere, beiden hebben voor en nadelen.
0CAPSLOCK2000

@djpfaff23 maart 2021 19:01
ik denk dat je daar niet het beste voorbeeld te pakken hebt, want ik weet het IP adres van al mijn vrienden en familie niet, en als dit kan relatief eenvoudig veranderen,
Het is helemaal niet nodig om direct IP-adressen te kennen, zo werkt internet al 40 jaar niet meer.
Ik ken jouw IP-adres ook niet en kan je toch berichten sturen, of het nu via deze site is of via e-mail.
Het voordeel van telefoonnummers is dat je ze in het verleden al een keer hebt uitgewisseld.
Maar het is tegelijkertijd ook het nadeel. Je kan niet via WA met iemand chatten zonder dat die persoon je nummer heeft. En als je ooit je nummer kwijtraakt heb je ook een probleem omdat je opnieuw contact moet leggen met al die mensen.
0djpfaff
@CAPSLOCK200023 maart 2021 19:33
Dat je niet met iemand kunt chatten waarvan je het nummer niet hebt geldt natuurlijk ook voor als je de username niet weet. En je kunt misschien niet een username 'kwijtraken' maar je kunt natuurlijk wel het wachtwoord vergeten, of een account kan gehacked worden. En dan heb je min of meer hetzelfde probleem, want ook in dat geval moet je al je contacten je nieuwe username doorgeven.
En mijn opmerking mbt. IP adressen had ook alleen betrekking op de opmerking dat er over ip gechat kon worden.
Het voordeel van een telefoon numer is dat dit een universeel een formaat is, en datzelfde nummer kan in alle verschillende applicaties gebruikt worden, en je weet nagenoeg zeker dat je dezelfde persoon te pakken krijgt. Bij een username moet je nog maar afwachten of je jou gekozen naam kunt gebruiken, of dat iemand anders het al te pakken heeft.
0Peterbaksteen
@PizZa_CalZone23 maart 2021 14:20
Vind jij het wel normaal dat je voor een vraag op een website je adres + postcode + land + nummer + mail + achternaam moet melden dan? Ik totaal niet.

Wat als de vraag daar totaal geen belang bij heeft?
0PizZa_CalZone
@Peterbaksteen23 maart 2021 14:40
Toen het internet in zn kinderschoenen stond vond ik dit ook inderdaad al de grootste onzin. Gelukkig kan je op webformulieren vaak nog steeds fake informatie inkloppen, als je mailadres maar klopt.
0Cafe Del Mar
@PizZa_CalZone23 maart 2021 14:29
Ik ben het met u eens, maar dat is niet de reden dat China dit wil verbieden. Er zijn hele sectoren die leven van en draaien op het vergaren van user data die niet nodig is om een app of dienst aan te bieden.
Als China dit "massaal" uitrolt, gaan die bedrijven dus hoekje om. Niet toevallig wat China wil waarschijnlijk...
Wat verzamelen Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, ... over de eigen gebruikers? En autoconstructeurs via de ingebouwde SIM?
0PizZa_CalZone
@Cafe Del Mar23 maart 2021 14:44
Ik realiseer me dat wanneer je geen data meer mag verzamelen dat de grote bedrijven op andere manieren aan geld moeten komen. Misschien moeten we ons als mensheid gaan realiseren dat niets gratis is, en dat we voor een dienst ook met echt geld kunnen betalen in plaats van betalen met onze privacy.
0gooos
@PizZa_CalZone23 maart 2021 14:44
Yep - helemaal eens met je. Op zo'n gebied zou de EU voor Europa het verschil kunnen maken ipv dat we dit allemaal als afzonderlijke landen willen beteugelen. Is bovendien ook voor app makers handiger omdat ze dan gelijk vrijwel een heel continent qua regelgeving afdekken.

Wat betreft WhatsApp, die hadden inderdaad nooit de koppeling met een telnr moeten doen. Dat had gewoon een user id of iets dergelijks moeten zijn geweest waarmee het ook gelijk onafhankelijk van je telnr of soort apparaat zou kan opereren. Eigenlijk zoiets als wat je al lang geleden met Goolge Hangouts kon dus.
0CAPSLOCK2000

@Znorkus23 maart 2021 17:11
Dit lijkt mij nu een uitstekend idee en zou wat mij betreft in de EU ook ingevoerd mogen worden.
We hebben een wet die voor 90% hetzelfde doet, namelijk de AVG/GDPR (vroeger ook wel 'cookiewet' genoemd). Helaas heeft het bedrijfsleven fors tegengespartelt en een uitzondering opgeist voor data die verkregen is via 'vrijwillige toestemming' van de gebruiker. Vervolgens hebben ze ook nog eens cookiemuren toegevoegd waardoor mensen die toestemming eigenlijk niet kunnen weigeren, ook al hebben ze dat recht.

Met een paar kleine aanpassingen zou onze GDPR net zo goed zijn.
0cappie
@Znorkus24 maart 2021 02:09
Zo vond ik het ook complete waanzin dat de ov9292 toegang tot m'n hele telefoon, al m'n contactpersonen, alle opslag e.d. wilde hebben toen ik het ergens in 2010-2015 wilde installeren...

Wat mij betreft moet een gebruiker rechten gewoon kunnen uitschakelen en zorgen developers er maar voor dat er dan graceful degradation plaatsvind van de functionaliteit van de app, of dat ze zeggen dat je hun dienstverlening niet waard ben omdat ze met hun hufterpraktijken niet genoeg op jouw geringere hoeveelheid aangeleverde data vooruitgaan.
0The Realone
23 maart 2021 13:50
Tja, de Chinese staat wil zich ten slotte ook wapenen tegen concurrentie :)
0ELD
23 maart 2021 13:52
Begrijpelijk, de Chinese overheid wil geen concurrentie.
