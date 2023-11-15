Software-update: Blender 4.0

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 4.0 is weer een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. Een overzicht is in deze video te vinden. Bij 80 level hadden ze het volgende te melden over deze uitgave:

Blender 4.0 Officially Released

The long-awaited update to the open-source 3D software brings new tools for animation and adds the ability to create custom operators using Geometry Nodes. Following months of anticipation and a week-long delay, The Blender Foundation has finally released Blender 4.0, a massive update to its renowned free-to-use 3D software for modeling, texturing, rendering, animation, and VFX.

As was expected, the 4.0 update has brought significant enhancements to the application's animation and rigging pipelines, improved the modeling and UV toolsets, enhanced Eevee and Cycles, added new nodes and tools for sculpting, painting, and texturing, upgraded the software's rendering capabilities, and much more. One of the most notable features of the update is the newly added ability to set up custom operators using the software's Geometry Nodes toolset, simplifying the creation of personalized tools. With the introduction of Node-based tools in version 4.0, it is now possible to expand Blender and customize tools without the necessity of Python scripting.

Another significant addition in Blender 4.0 is the enhanced rigging and animation pipeline. As part of Blender's Animation 2025 initiative, the updated toolset introduces a new asset shelf to the pose library, includes new bone collections and colors, improves Bendy Bones, enhances the graph editor, refines the user interface, and more. The software's modeling, sculpting, and painting workflows have undergone improvements, including an updated Modifier menu, the capability to establish a base point during object transformation, a new option to set vertex colors and lock alpha, an enhanced user interface, and additional enhancements.

Shading and texturing in Blender 4.0 have also been made easier and more robust with the revamped Principled BSDF node, which now supports a wider range of material types, upgraded BSDF and Texture Nodes, and updated light sources. Other upgrades introduced in Blender 4.0 include improvements to Cycles and Eevee, new Color Management tools, Compositor and Sequencer updates, updates to the software import/export capabilities, enhanced compatibility, and much, much more.

Versienummer 4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/4-0/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (10)

Campo di Casa 15 november 2023 07:04
Als ik dit soort software zie baal ik altijd dat ik de skills en creativiteit niet heb. Geweldig om te zien wat andere er mee maken maar verder dan het volgen van een aantal online tutorials en zelfs dan nog een ander resultaat krijgen, ben ik niet gekomen. :)
pyther @Campo di Casa15 november 2023 09:11
Voor de minder creatieve geesten (waar ikzelf zeker ook onder val) kan Blender ook heel aardig van pas komen: de ingebouwde video-editor is zeer goed. Deze heb ik al regelmatig gebruikt op het werk om screencast-achtige video's te monteren voor technologie / software demo's.
Een aantal jaar geleden heb ik verschillende editors vergeleken voor mijn toepassing; toen ben ik op Blender uitgekomen en sedert heb ik het naar tevredenheid gebruikt voor dit doel.
sIRwa3 @Campo di Casa15 november 2023 09:57
skills kan je leren. :) mijn grootste strijd is dat is steeds mijn doelen veelste hoog leg in relatie tot mijn skills. en dan geef ik maar weer op. Doe de simpele tutorials. maak de lowpoly auto, boom, donut , stoel. ook al is het onderwerp stom. als je elke dag 15 minuten blender. moet jij eens zien na een jaar..

Creativiteit heeft iedereen. :)
mailis @Campo di Casa15 november 2023 08:23
Ach, even wachten op GPT-5 en dan kan iedereen dit...

/cynisch
Uruk-Hai
15 november 2023 05:01
Prachtige reel video weer.

Echt tof dat deze magnifieke software gratis is.

De Youtube video's met uitleg over Blender worden ook steeds beter.

Binnenkort maar eens gaan updaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 juli 2024 10:32]

Anoniem: 1839988 15 november 2023 05:33
Jammer dat het zo weinig in de professionele wereld gebruikt wordt.
sIRwa3 @Anoniem: 183998815 november 2023 09:54
Daar werd op de laatste B(lender)con nog over gesproken in de keynote speech volgens mij. Het is langzaam, maar je ziet ze bewegen, de grote studios.. kwestie van tijd denk ik.
delphium @Anoniem: 183998815 november 2023 13:01
Define "professionele wereld". Die is in elk geval groter dan de game- en filmindustrie alleen. Daarnaast wordt er door professionals vaak gebruikgemaakt van een combinatie van pakketten. Dus modeleren in Rhino, materialen in Blender maken en renderen in Houdini en dan postproductie weer in Blender.
basseytje @Anoniem: 183998816 november 2023 15:52
In de game wereld wordt er heel veel gebruik gemaakt van Blender veel indie studios gebruiken dit. maar ook grotere studios zoals Embark
divvid 15 november 2023 06:42
Wat een puik stukje software.

