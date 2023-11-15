Microsoft heeft versie 17.8.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.8 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgave:

Git Tooling

Instead of using the browser, you can create your pull request in Visual Studio. Use the Markdown editor with your pull request descriptions to render headers, bulleted lists, and other Markdown syntax by clicking on the "Preview" button.

Enable this via Preview Features > Pull Request.

We've iterated in preview versions to deliver better error handling and an improved the reviewer experience. Let us know what you think of Pull Request experience here.

We've added the new summary difference view option to allow you to focus on the changes in your code. You can expand and collapse specific regions in the summary view to get more context. Try this out by clicking the Summary button in the upper right corner when you're comparing files or checking against previous versions of your code.

See your GitHub avatars in the multi-branch graph in the Git Repository Window.

In some workflows, it was important to control whether multi-repo was activated automatically. With a new setting, you can keep your focus on an individual repository without seeing the multi-repository UI. Additionally, we've increased the number of repositories you can work with at once to 25.

Developer Community Highlights

C++ and Game Development

We have added support for users to run their remote Linux unit tests from the Test Explorer in Visual Studio to any remote Linux machines they are connected to through the Connection Manager

Added Problem Details window for navigation of structured diagnostics. Open it using the Details icon on an entry in the Error List.

We have now implemented support for the optional C11 threads library. This includes threads, mutexes, condition variables, and thread-local storage.

CMake version 3.27 now ships with Visual Studio in the Desktop Development with C++ workload.

You can now navigate to the CMake Targets View by right-clicking anywhere in your Solution Explorer and selecting Switch to CMake Targets View.

You can now also access the CMake Targets View by selecting it from the View dropdown.

The CMake Targets View has been simplified so that users don't have to click through folders without buildable executables to get to their desired target.

You can now view and edit files on your remote machine in Visual Studio through the Remote File Explorer window.

You can now easily make global functions 'static'.

When you have a free function that's not in an anonymous namespace and is missing a forward declaration in a header file, you'll receive a suggestion to mark it as static.

You can adjust this feature's settings by going to Tools > Options > Text Editor > C/C++ > IntelliSense.

Added new snippets for Unreal Engine. Start typing in the editor window and UE snippets will start showing as a member list item in your UE projects. Press tab or enter to create the snippet. Supported snippets include (UClass, UClassExported, UENUM, UFUNCTION, UINTERFACE, UINTERFACEExported, UPROPERTY, USTRUCT, USTRUCTExported, UELOG, SWidget, TActorRange, TObjectRange, WITH_EDITOR)

You can now create, manage, and run your Unreal Engine tests from within Visual Studio. To ensure Unreal Engine Test Adapter is enabled properly, double check that "Unreal Engine Test Adapter" is selected in the Visual Studio Installer under the "Game development with C++" workload. After installing the UE Test Adapter, your Unreal Engine tests will automatically show up in the Test Explorer when you open Visual Studio. The latest version of our Unreal Engine plugin from the UE marketplace or GitHub is required.

We added a "Functions View" to Build Insights integration inside Visual Studio. Build Insights' generated diagnostic report will now show you function generation time as well as ForceInlines.

Added automatic suggestions for making member functions const if they logically should not modify the object's state. By hovering over a member function and clicking the light bulb icon, you can quickly access suggestions to mark the function as const.

You can now hover over a class, struct, union, base type or enum to see the size and alignment.

Now, you have the capability to sort your #include directives. This feature is accessible through the "#include Directives" dropdown inside context menu. You can also access it by adding "Sort #include directives (C++)" in the Code Cleanup configuration settings.

You can adjust the sorting order to align with your preferences by navigating to Tools > Options > Text Editor > C/C++ > Code Cleanup.

/FU is no longer supported for C compilations as there is no /clr support for C.

is no longer supported for C compilations as there is no support for C. /FU:asFriend has been added to provide parity with in-source #using <assembly> as_friend .

Enterprise Management

Administrators can now easily initialize client machines before delegating standard users control of updating or modifying their installation of Visual Studio. Now, you can programmatically install just the installer by executing "vs_enterprise.exe install --installerOnly".

Administrators that take advantage of our administrator update solution to deliver monthly security updates across their organization can now prompt users to close Visual Studio, which is a common situation that blocks administrator updates from applying. To enable the prompt, configure the new "AdministratorUpdatesNotifications" global policy, which is available in both Intune settings catalog and our ADMX Templates. Thank you to the administrator community who suggested this feature.