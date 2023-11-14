Software-update: Opera 105.0.4970.13

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 105 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 105 is Chromium bijgewerkt naar versie 119 en bevat het verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Opera 105 Stable

We are pleased to announce the promotion of Opera 105 to the stable channel. This update brings several important improvements and bug fixes that enhance your browsing experience. In this blog post, we will highlight the most significant issues addressed in this changelog.

  • With this update, we have updated the Chromium engine to ensure you have access to the latest browsing technologies and security enhancements. Version: 119.0.6045.124
  • We have resolved an issue where the hover effect on the padlock icon in the address bar was not displaying correctly.
  • Our team has addressed a design inconsistency in Dark Mode where the active tab in Tab Island did not have a distinct color. This improvement ensures better visibility and usability in Dark Mode.
  • We have fixed a usability issue where dragging a tab quickly past the last island on the right would cause the tab to be dropped at the end of the tab strip instead of the intended location.
  • Our developers have resolved an issue that prevented scrolling by moving the cursor to the right edge of the maximized browser window and dragging the scrollbar. This fix restores the expected scrolling behavior.
  • We have addressed an issue where a detached tab would not be restored after restarting the browser. This fix ensures that your browsing sessions are restored as expected.
  • We have included translations for Opera 105 making it more accessible for users worldwide.

  • We hope you find these improvements valuable and enjoy a better browsing experience with Opera 105. As always, we appreciate your feedback and encourage you to share any suggestions or issues you may encounter. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting features in future releases.

Versienummer 105.0.4970.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Opera
Download https://www.opera.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 14-11-2023 20:40

14-11-2023 • 20:40

10

Bron: Opera

Opera

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Browsers

Reacties (10)

10
10
5
1
0
3
EricJH 15 november 2023 03:12
Voor degenen die een offline installer prefereren boven de webinstaller: https://get.geo.opera.com/pub/opera/desktop/ .
ncc1704 14 november 2023 23:31
Fijne browser, mouse gestures werken goed. Jammer dat er veel onzin bijzit zoals geintergreerde socials, crypto, ai etc. Sinds de uitgever/ontwikkelaar is veranderd zijn ook gelijk de doelen van de browser veranderd en dat vind ik jammer
Anoniem: 57411 @ncc170415 november 2023 01:29
Wellicht tijd om over te stappen naar de spirituele opvolger, Vivaldi?

Mede opgericht door een ex-ceo van opera die ook niet helemaal meer tevreden was met dat bedrijf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 57411 op 24 juli 2024 23:35]

Djoetma @Anoniem: 5741115 november 2023 06:25
Ik gebruik Vivaldi inmiddels ook al jaren als primaire browser, maar op een front is het nog altijd de mindere van Opera en dat is hoe log het aanvoelt. Opstarten gaat gewoon trager, wat vooral een factor is als je op een wat beperkter systeem werkt.

Verder was Opera mijn primaire driver sinds eind jaren 90, dus het staat nog wel geïnstalleerd met het oog op bookmarks en wachtwoorden voor legacy-zaken. Steeds minder vaak (eigenlijk zelden) is het nodig om Opera op te starten, maar toch.
Anoniem: 57411 @Djoetma15 november 2023 06:45
> Ik gebruik Vivaldi inmiddels ook al jaren als primaire browser, maar op een front is het nog altijd de mindere van Opera en dat is hoe log het aanvoelt.

Ook met de nieuwere updates? Vivaldi heeft namelijk op dat gebied dit jaar een flinke sprong voorwaarts gemaakt. Ten minste, op mijn 12 jaar oude laptop voelt het een stuk vloeiender aan dan dat het was. Opera komt er bij mij niet meer in, maar vergeleken met firefox loopt het sindsdien ongeveer gelijk hier.
Rumblebumble @Anoniem: 5741115 november 2023 07:37
Bij voelt het ook vloeiend aan met de nieuwe updates. Grote sprong voorwaarts gemaakt idd
Djoetma @Anoniem: 5741123 november 2023 15:30
Het is beter, maar niet zo vlot als Opera. Ik heb mijn oude Phenom II X6 1055T gebaseerde systeem met een SSD op SATA2 (Sandforce SATA3 heeft geen TRIM) in de logia staan en Opera start gewoon sneller op dan Vivaldi. Het is sinds een paar weken wel een kleiner verschil, in de mate dat ik meestal toch Vivaldi opstart. Mischien is het wel een overblijvend plasebo-effect... :)
Djoetma 15 november 2023 06:26
Dat splash screen dat je bij iedere nieuwe versie krijgt is zo ontzettend irritant. Dat ze dit perse willen is nog tot daar aan toe, maar dat rotgeluid iedere keer...
Ramoncito @Djoetma15 november 2023 12:28
Ik kreeg opeens zóveel updates dat ik het maar een tijdje heb uitgezet...
https://ftp.opera.com/pub/opera/desktop/
zonderdraad 15 november 2023 09:27
Ik gebruik deze browser wanneer Firefox het laat afweten. Het afgelopen jaar wel maand een update voor deze browser, vind ik eigenlijk wel veel.

