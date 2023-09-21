Software-update: Blender 3.6.3

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 3.6.3 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.6 is wederom een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. In versie 3.6.3 zijn verder de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Blender version 3.6.3:
  • Regression: File crashes the program. [#111235]
  • Fix (unreported) invalid memory access in new ‘newer blendfile version’ code. [5b6106f71aec]
  • Crash when switching to the Face select mode in 3.6. [#110136]
  • Regression: Files from last 4.0 can not be saved in 3.6.2 due to undefined region type. [#111332]
  • Fix: ensure bones are on at least one layer on blend file reading. [2fc04eaf4310e64ffbe713376e54df878c9a4279]
  • UV editor: show_gizmo does not switch off gizmos. [#110721]
  • Regression: OBJ Importer fails to import objects. [#110948]
  • Fix (partially) wrong RNA path for ‘ViewShading’ data. [4cf03b28b32]
  • Keyframe jump operator in the Graph Editor does not respect NLA offset. [#110789]
  • rna_prop_ui.rna_idprop_ui_create() fails to create new string property. [#110464]
  • Regression: Area resize cursor does not appear on minimized spreadsheet area. [#110085]
  • GPU: Fix signed/unsigned mismatches in shader code. [#111094]
  • Dropping object name on existing object socket in node editor not working. [#110723]
  • Swap Strips can delete strips if there is not enough space. [#109081]
  • Fix Weld modifier generating invalid mesh. [5b7af751fa5d1619c18fa1899cca885e9b8b79f0]
  • Regression: Blender Crashes On Scene Switch. [#111165]
  • Fatal crash with Freestyle SVG Export when rendering to a directory that does not exist yet. [#104723]
  • Fix #110053: Crash on linked animation data with drivers. [#110795]
  • Crash when changing asset icon. [#106976]
  • Vector displacement suspected to cause geometry artefact and CUDA error. [#111277]
  • UI: Error Logging for Some Screen Operations. [dd7f9749366]
  • Modifier’s Main Dropdown goes backwards. [#111238]
  • Unable to remove added keying set from context menu. [#94129]
  • Shortcut information missing in animation editors channel context menu. [#109427]
  • Crash accessing text style properties in object mode. [#110508]
  • Linked overriden o bject cannot be made local (if it has a parent in the sourcefile). [#111439]
  • Fix: Memory leak in Graph editor keyframe jump. [eb77eaa7d87]
  • VSE: appended modifier stack incorrectly deletes additional modifier. [#111601]
  • Fix: missing update when library override editable is toggled. [8dd151debcb]
  • Fix dangling pointer while scrubbing in the sequencer. [c3689c4235c840da78cfe8d815abe97b94679bb6]
  • Fix #111607: Do not unregister internal nodes. [#111615]
  • Sculpting problem Radius number during push the Shift + click force back to 1px. [#111490]
  • Control point Snap does not work for NURBS Surface. [#111548]
  • Measure tool snapping does not work. [#109454]
  • GeoNodes behaviour differences between 3.6.3 RC, 4.0 master, and 1 month ago. [#111933]
  • Regression: Edit mode weights panel shows incorrect values. [#111273]
  • Regression: Crash on COW delete of shared custom data. [#109583]
  • Fix: Customdata merging does not check layer limit on destination. [2a7d6d182c4]
  • Odd blender VSE crashes – Graph editor / Proxy sizes. [#111642]
  • Regression: Pressing Enter on the file name text will not confirm file selection. [#111645]
  • Overlay drawing issues on Intel HD4400/4600 (Only?). [#111162]
  • Regression: Crash on dragging a Speaker NLA strip. [#110161]
  • Regression: Adding nodes into node network causes strange placement and jump of node. [#111593]
  • Consistent mapping boundaries of brush textures. [#109201]
  • Fix error batch renaming light probes. [b8ab67827db]
  • Cycles: oneAPI: on Windows, embree on GPU may crash when rendering duration exceeds 3 minutes. [#109282]
  • Regression: Crash with assertion after delete scene when some 3D Views have Local Collection enabled. [#111970]
  • Compilation of GHOST_XrGraphicsBinding.cc fails with “invalid conversion” error. [#111820]
  • Vertex parenting broken on Curve object with multiple splines. [#112208]
  • Fix: Regression: Box select not working for GP/GPv3 channels. [9fc217cedfe]
  • Regression: Holding Ctrl + Alt + Scroll does not increment values of all selected objects. [#112028]
  • Regression: Graph Editor handle highlighting not working correctly. [#112144]
  • Sculpt Mode: Mask brush smoothing is broken. [#112285]
  • Regression: Split Edges node skips loose edges. [#109236]
  • Regression: Geometry Nodes Points of Curve is Outputting Unknown Result. [#112184]
  • Regression: Crash when loading with converted curves. [#112068]
  • The color attribute from Particle Instance Modifier is incorrect. [#112335]
  • Regression: Blender crashes when turning on a pass that has equally named AOV pass already. [#111166]
  • Regression: Crash when selecting an object with an orphaned geo node link. [#111411]
  • NLA Editor: “Hold Forward” for “Edited Action” track doesn’t work. [#100718]
  • Operator (e.g `bpy.ops.object.data_transfer()`) crashes when using `context.copy()` via addon. [#112299]
  • Cycles: support building with Windows ROCm 5.5 SDK. [2e1ab36]
  • Only some vertex weights can be modified via the UI panel. [#112123]
  • Sim Nodes: Don’t delete parent bake directory. [eba0d481bb5]
  • Regression: Menu Search crash if mouse is outside of the blender window. [#111212]

Versienummer 3.6.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/3-6/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-09-2023 20:41 5

21-09-2023 • 20:41

5

Bron: Blender

Update-historie

14-07 Blender 5.2 1
19-05 Blender 5.1.2 0
14-04 Blender 5.1.1 0
17-03 Blender 5.1 29
17-12 Blender 5.0.1 6
19-11 Blender 5.0 34
10-'25 Blender 4.5.4 0
08-'25 Blender 4.5.2 1
07-'25 Blender 4.5.1 0
07-'25 Blender 4.5.0 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Blender

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
2
1
0
3
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Uruk-Hai
21 september 2023 21:39
Ik heb het de laatste tijd weleens met leerlingen over Blender omdat je er hele coole ontwerpen voor 3D printen mee kunt maken. Punt is alleen wel dat je foutjes uit het STL bestand moet halen, maar dat kan met Prusa Slicer en is niet moeilijk.

Ik laat leerlingen altijd beginnen met ontwerpen in Tinkercad om ze op een laagdrempelige manier vertrouwd te maken met exporteren naar STL, slicen met Cura en 3D printen. De volgende stap is dan ontwerpen met een wat geavanceerder 3D modelleringsprogramma, maar het "gat" tussen Tinkercad en Blender qua moeilijkheidsgraad is wel heel erg groot.

Ik probeer ze dit schooljaar daarom extra te motiveren door een wedstrijd te organiseren waarmee ze een 3D printer kunnen winnen. Ik hoop dat dat meer leerlingen over de drempel heen helpt, al zijn ze vrij in hun keuze voor het programma, want dat hoeft niet persé Blender te zijn.

Zelf voel ik na jaren Blender niet meer gebruikt te hebben weer precies zo'n hoge drempel om het weer op te pakken als vijf jaar geleden, mede omdat er van alles aan veranderd is. Daardoor vraag ik me af wat nog wel en niet werkt van wat eerder gangbaar was.

Maar goed, ik ga er weer eens in duiken binnenkort, kijken hoe ver ik deze keer kom. Blender blijft lonken.

Ik ben nu deze tutorial aan het volgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 24 juli 2024 18:48]

L2GX @Uruk-Hai21 september 2023 23:32
Er is ook een Blender module die je mesh nakijkt voor het printen, problemen laat zien of zelfs corrigeert:
https://docs.blender.org/...esh/3d_print_toolbox.html
nodri2000 22 september 2023 09:09
Hmm,

Heb zelf nooit de intentie gehad om met Blender te gaan werken. Deed wel wat dingen vroeger in Fusion 360 voor oa. 3D printen.
Is Blender wat meer ge-ent op de animaties of is het net zoals Fusion 360 CAD/CAM georienteerd? lijkt mij dat Blender meer voor de animatie kant is.
Voor Fusion heb ik in de avonduren een training gevolgd en "barely scratched the surface" ben bang dat het met Blender niet veel beter is.
Eldunari @nodri200022 september 2023 09:36
CAD ed is blender niet echt voor gemaakt. Het kan wel met wat add-ons, maar dan is fusion inderdaad veel fijner. (En voor persoonlijk gebruik ook gratis)
Het hangt dus af van wat je wil 3D printen of het geschikt is. Modelleren is bijvoorbeeld wel heel fijn in blender. Dus als je figurines wil maken is het de moeite waard om naar te kijken. (Dat soort dingen zijn onmogelijk in CAD)
Fireshade @nodri200022 september 2023 11:18
Blender en Fusion 360 zijn compleet verschillende toepassingen. Blender is inderdaad voor animaties, renders, effecten.
Fusion 360 is voor product- en productieontwikkeling, compleet met sterkteanalyses, (fysische) materiaaleigenschappen, stuklijsten, toleranties etc.. Komt vaak met bibliotheken van gestandaardiseerde inkooponderdelen (bouten, moeren, etc.). Net zoals marktleider SolidWorks. Renderen en animaties kunnen ze ook, maar dat staat op een stuk lagere niveau. Vaak worden modellen uit Fusion en SolidWorks voor 'echt flitsende' animaties en renders geëxporteerd naar een meer daarvoor gespecialiseerd programma. Zoals Blender.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Fireshade op 24 juli 2024 18:48]


Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.