Versie 3.5.1 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensourceanimatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.5 is weer een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. Versie 3.5.1 is verder een bugfixrelease en hierin zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:
Blender 3.5.1 features the following bug fixes:
- Active/default UV map legacy conversion with name conflict #106584
- Add support for OpenPGL 0.5.0 85c7cc898d
- Add-ons: X3D & BVH import error with Python 3.11 8038d3c3b0
- bpy.types.Text (region_as_string/region_from_string) crash #107261
- Color picker broken with Wayland & AMD GPU #106264
- Crash when canceling Sky Resize with mesh symmetry #107020
- Crash when loading files with custom node groups #106467
- Crash when OpenEXR IO fails #106977
- Crash with muted node#106982
- Cycles importance sampling with multiple suns works poorly #106293
- Cycles multi GPU crash with vertex color baking #106405
- Cycles shadow caustics not working with area lights #107004
- EEVEE: World lighting does not affect volumetrics #106440
- Entering Grease Pencil Vertex Paint mode crashes #107125
- Fireflies with Nishita sky sun sampling at certain angles #106706
- Fix
source_archiveignoring addons dd3aaa3dd0
- Fix buffer overflow in BLI_path_frame_strip with long extensions 56b9df86f8
- Fix Crash calling asset_generate_preview() in backgound mode #105325
- Fix CUdeviceptr and hipDeviceptr_t build error on ppc64le architecture 98a999a811
- Fix missing assets in the source archive 8f3faae18b
- Fix Snap package error on startup in older Linux version 4f2ed42a18
- Fix unnecessary edge pan updates ce2de91510
- Fix: Iteration for BMLayerCollection was broken 9a5a3da2b0
- Fix: Metal null buffer initialization #106807
- Fix: Remove unsupported data types in extrude and split edges nodes #106926
- Fix: Show 'Exit group' menu entry also for non group nodes. #106643
- Fix: Transform geometry node doesn't translate volumes correctly 9e5f1d06cb
- Fix: VSE channel buttons invisible in Light theme #107113
- GPencil Paste stroke duplicates to the next selected #106590
- Handle exceptions in add fur operator #106366
- ImageEngine: Improve Performance and Quality. #106092
- Inconsistent display of active filters for import/export file dialogs #90159
- Incorrect modifier deform evaluation result #106802
- Index the right UVmap in BMesh #106430
- Intel iGPU Crashes When Switching to Eevee #106278
- MacOS/OpenGL doesn't draw anything Eevee related. #106672
- Metal: Resolve high memory pressure on EEVEE render #107221
- Missing xray check in snapping #106478
- Motion tracking data lost on recovering autosave #106722
- Motion triangles could have unnormalized normals #106394
- Moving frame node jittering while cursor is still #106043
- Overlay: Resolve motion path rendering in Metal #106568
- Pose library does not autokey mirrored poses #106856
- Pose library: fix context menu d4d32b3731
- Properly clear CD_FLAG_ACTIVE/DEFAULT_COLOR flags #107067
- Resolve box selection issue in Metal #105450
- Resolve flashing Metal viewport #106704
- Resolve Metal grease pencil fill #106773
- Resolve Metal workload dependency #106431
- Resolve texture paint selection in Metal #106103
- Selection of bones in grease pencil weightpaint mode fails#106998
- Selection offset in timeline when NLA track is offset #106771
- Sharp edge attribute removed when all edges are sharp #105926
- "Shift to extend" doesn't work in 3D View Collections panel #106251
- Snap curves to surface operator does not update geometry #106094
- Subdivision surface crash with more than 8 UV maps #106745
- Texture paint removes evaluated mesh attributes #105912
- Use correct function to get active uv layer #106628
- UV stitch crash with hidden faces #106396