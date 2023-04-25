Software-update: Fenêtre Capture Tool 1.8.0.4

Fenêtre Capture Tool logo (79 pix)Fenêtre heeft versie 1.8.0.4 van Capture Tool uitgebracht. Met dit programma van Nederlandse bodem kunnen screenshots en screenrecordings worden gemaakt. Na afloop kunnen er in de editor bewerkingen op worden uitgevoerd, zoals highlight, blur en het toevoegen van pijlen, tekst en genummerde stappen. Fenêtre Capture Tool is gratis voor zowel privé- als professioneel gebruik en de download is met zo'n 25MB niet groot. Sinds versie 1.8.0.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fenêtre Capture Tool version 1.8.0.4

Improvements
  • Updated default hotkeys for direct recording to less frequently used hotkeys.
  • Updated the icon used for showing the audio recording status (microphone -> speaker).
Bug fixes
  • Updated link in about section for the capture tool. Now leading to the proper capture tool website.

Fenêtre Capture Tool version 1.8.0.3

Bug fixes
  • Fixed text with arrow not working with scaling above 225%

Fenêtre Capture Tool version 1.8.0.2

New features
  • You can now enable showing file paths inside of the windows notification from the general tab in the settings.
Improvements
  • If the available save folder is not available, you are now able to select a temporary backup location that will be remembered for the remainder of the session.
Bug fixes
  • Fixes crash that would occur when using save-as feature if the default save directory was not available.

Fenêtre Capture Tool version 1.8.0.1

New features
  • You can use an x to opt out of the recording option menu.
Improvements
  • Enabling/Disabling audio recording has been modified to have it's own section and use a checkbox to be more in line with the other recording options.
Bug fixes
  • The application would sometimes crash when running for a couple of hours in the background. This has now been fixed.

Fenêtre Capture Tool

Versienummer 1.8.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Fenêtre Online Solutions
Download https://capturetool.fenetre.nl/media/nilbbezl/fenetrecapturetool.msi
Bestandsgrootte 24,93MB
Licentietype Freeware

Sjakskus 26 april 2023 09:36
Dit ziet ter uit als de perfecte tool.
Met 1 opmerking,
Je kunt volgens mij tijdens het opnemen van een filmpje geen audio-opname van de microfoon maken.
Of zie ik dat verkeerd.
FenetreBV @Sjakskus1 mei 2023 16:14
Het klopt dat je op dit moment enkel de audio van de computer zelf kunt opnemen. Maar, ik heb je feedback doorgegeven aan de developer om de microfoon opname functie bij een volgende versie toe te voegen.
kyzoeadmin 26 april 2023 23:19
ZO lijkt het inderdaad, ik blijf toch maar bij ShareX

