Fenêtre heeft versie 1.7.0.0 van Capture Tool uitgebracht. Met dit programma van Nederlandse bodem kunnen screenshots en screen recordings worden gemaakt. Na afloop kunnen er in de editor bewerkingen op kunnen uitgevoerd, zoals highlight, blur en het toevoegen van pijlen tekst en genummerde stappen. Fenêtre Capture Tool is gratis voor zowel privé als professioneel gebruik en de download is met bijna 30MB niet groot. De meest recente versie is 1.7.0.0 en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features When using the save-as feature, the previously used folder will be used initially. You can change this behaviour from the settings.

Now able to reset all your hotkeys with a single button to their initial defaults.

You are now able to change the thickness of the arrow when using the 'Textbox with arrow' option.

When you receive an update notification, you can now choose: Update now, Remind me, Ignore. When pressing ignore, you won't be reminded of the update until next restart of the Capture Tool.

When you click on the update notification, the settings page to choose to manually start the update opens.

You can use the 'lock/unlock' feature to 'unlock' your screen while capturing. This allows you to click on windows opened behind the capture window to bring up something you want to capture. Improvements Updating now happens using a signed .MSI file. This decreases complexity and also prevents a Windows SmartScreen warning upon downloading.

Changed the default screenshot hotkey from 'PrintScreen' to 'Ctrl+PrintScreen'. This combination will capture all types of windows, including admin windows.

Updated text explaining the Windows limitation of capturing admin windows with possible workarounds.

Upon closing the capture tool using the X for the first time, a Windows notification will be shown notifying the user that the Capture Tool is still running in the background.

Improved arrow shape quality, also on different Windows scaling settings.

Toolbar for arrow shape now properly shown at the base of the arrow even after resizing.

After updating the capture tool, checking for updates will be skipped. Instead, you will see a confirmation popup from which you can open the release notes directly to see what is new.

When the capture tool is being updated, you will now see a passive windows installer. Previously, this was hidden but because some users might wonder if anything is happening at all in the background during the update, this feature has been added. Bug fixes Fixed application crash when going to settings window and navigating to the 'Integrations' tab.