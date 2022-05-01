Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: PhpStorm 2022.1

PhpStorm logo (76 pix) JetBrains brengt verschillende ontwikkelomgevingen uit, zoals IntelliJ Idea gericht op Java, CLion gericht op C en C++ en DataGrip gericht op sql. PhpStorm is gericht op php en biedt on-the-fly-errorpreventie, autocompletion, coderefactoring en debugging, en kan ook overweg met html, css, Coffee- en JavaScript. Voor een overzicht van de mogelijkheden verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Voor het gebruik van PhpStorm is wel een licentie nodig. Voor zakelijk en thuisgebruik zul je daarvoor moeten betalen, maar als de software wordt gebruikt voor onderwijs of niet-commerciële opensourceprojecten, is de licentie gratis. JetBrains heeft kort geleden versie 2022.1 van PhpStorm uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die daarin zijn aangebracht kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Swift Package Manager

Update Swift Package Manager dependencies to the latest version using Tools | Swift Package Manager | Update Dependencies. Build artifacts from the .swiftpm directory no longer appear in full-text search since AppCode now excludes them automatically.

Code formatting

Easily find formatting problems with a new project-wide inspection. Force adding a space after // when reformatting your Swift code, by using the new option in Preferences | Editor | Code Style | Swift | Comment Code.

Notifications

The new Notifications tool window makes notifications more visible and keeps them better organized.

Accessibility

VoiceOver support was significantly improved in AppCode 2022.1. The screen reader now reads the names and descriptions of Git branches in the Log tab and provides a voice prompt to use L to navigate through log filters.

Version control

Hover over the annotation when using the Annotate with Git Blame action to highlight the line diff right in the editor window. Click on it to show the corresponding commit in the Git Log tool window. Apply or commit suggested changes right from the comments for a particular pull request.

Bron: JetBrains

