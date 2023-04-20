Asustor heeft kort geleden een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het maken van backups via het smb-protocol en zijn er weer diverse problemen en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.1, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.

AS10, AS50, AS51 and AS70 series of NAS will no longer be receiving feature updates due to the recent termination of vendor support for drivers. ADM 4.0 will be the last major version for these models. Only security updates and critical bug fixes will be provided.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.1, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues. Surveillance Center (2.8.2.12812)

What's New: SMB backup added into Backup and Restore. SMB backup backs up data to and from ASUSTOR NAS to an SMB-compatible device, server or another NAS in a local network. Change log: ADM now automatically creates an AD user's Home folder when a user logs into ADM for the first time.

The system administrator can pre-create individual Home folders for all AD users in Access Control now.

1 on 1 folder synchronization can now be used for multiple folders for backup in an Rsync backup job.

Rsync scheduled backup tasks can now set a frequency of repeated backups during a set backup time.

When adding a shared folder in ADM or plugging in USB external storage to an ASUSTOR NAS, the recycle bin is now enabled by default.

Added option in ADM Settings to enable Intel QSV hardware transcoding for Lockerstor Gen2 NAS devices.

OpenSSL package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2023-0286, CVE-2022-4304, CVE-2022-4450. (AS-2023-002)

Fixed ADM security vulnerability: CVE-2023-30770. (AS-2023-003)

Fix potential security issues.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.

Task Monitor bug fixes.

EZ Sync bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.