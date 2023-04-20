Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.2.1.RGE2

Asustor logoAsustor heeft kort geleden een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al haar nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor het maken van backups via het smb-protocol en zijn er weer diverse problemen en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.1, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • AS10, AS50, AS51 and AS70 series of NAS will no longer be receiving feature updates due to the recent termination of vendor support for drivers. ADM 4.0 will be the last major version for these models. Only security updates and critical bug fixes will be provided.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.1, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
    • Surveillance Center (2.8.2.12812)
What's New:
  • SMB backup added into Backup and Restore. SMB backup backs up data to and from ASUSTOR NAS to an SMB-compatible device, server or another NAS in a local network.
Change log:
  • ADM now automatically creates an AD user's Home folder when a user logs into ADM for the first time.
  • The system administrator can pre-create individual Home folders for all AD users in Access Control now.
  • 1 on 1 folder synchronization can now be used for multiple folders for backup in an Rsync backup job.
  • Rsync scheduled backup tasks can now set a frequency of repeated backups during a set backup time.
  • When adding a shared folder in ADM or plugging in USB external storage to an ASUSTOR NAS, the recycle bin is now enabled by default.
  • Added option in ADM Settings to enable Intel QSV hardware transcoding for Lockerstor Gen2 NAS devices.
  • OpenSSL package updated to fix potential vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-0215, CVE-2023-0286, CVE-2022-4304, CVE-2022-4450. (AS-2023-002)
  • Fixed ADM security vulnerability: CVE-2023-30770. (AS-2023-003)
  • Fix potential security issues.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Task Monitor bug fixes.
  • EZ Sync bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.2.1.RGE2
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-04-2023 17:02
2 • submitter: mikeoke

20-04-2023 • 17:02

2

Submitter: mikeoke

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

20-05 Asustor ADM 5.0.0.RHJ2 5
20-05 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RH61 13
11-12 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RC92 3
27-09 Asustor ADM 4.3.2.R9Q2 4
07-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R752 3
06-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R6C1 4
04-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.0.RSB1 0
03-'24 Asustor ADM 4.2.7.RR41 1
01-'24 Asustor ADM 4.2.6.RPI1 2
12-'23 Asustor ADM 4.2.6.ROR2 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Asustor Lockerstor 4RS/RD (AS6504RS/AS6504RD)

vanaf € 1.099,-

Alles over dit product

Asustor Drivestor 4 (AS1104T)

vanaf € 271,27

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor AS3102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3102T v2

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3204T v2

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5108T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5110T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor Drivestor 2 (AS1102T)

vanaf € 241,40

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor Drivestor 2 Pro (AS3302T)

vanaf € 328,75

Alles over dit product

Asustor Drivestor 4 Pro (AS3304T)

vanaf € 495,50

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor Lockerstor 2 (AS6602T)

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor Lockerstor 2 Gen2 (AS6702T)

vanaf € 491,21

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor Lockerstor 4 (AS6604T)

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor Lockerstor 4 Gen2 (AS6704T)

vanaf € 648,94

Alles over dit product

Asustor Lockerstor 8 (AS6508T)

vanaf € 1.041,10

Alles over dit product

Asustor Lockerstor 10 (AS6510T)

vanaf € 1.112,37

Alles over dit product

Asustor Lockerstor 10 Pro (AS7110T)

vanaf € 2.428,31

Alles over dit product

Asustor Lockerstor 16R Pro (AS7116RDX)

geen prijs bekend

Asustor Nimbustor 2 (AS5202T)

vanaf € 426,09

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor Nimbustor 4 (AS5304T)

vanaf € 407,26

4 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
NAS Asustor

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
2
2
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
mikeoke 21 april 2023 09:33
zoals in de changelog staat:
Added option in ADM Settings to enable Intel QSV hardware transcoding for Lockerstor Gen2 NAS devices.

Deze functie moet nu handmatig aangezet worden.
Settings -> General -> Media Mode -> Enable Media Mode

Zeker aan te raden als je de Asustor (Gen2) als Mediaserver gebruikt, bijvoorbeeld Jellyfin zodat je daarbij hardware decoding kunt gebruiken

Bij aanzetten hardware transcoding zal de NAS niet meer in S3 spaarstand gezet kunnen worden.
S3 Sleep nearly matches power consumption of being powered off.
Nijl 20 april 2023 17:39
Probleemloos (automatisch) geinstalleerd!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq