Tor Browser 12.0.5

Versie 12.0.5 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. Versie 12 is gebaseerd op Firefox ESR 102, waar dat bij versie 11 nog ESR 91 was. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This release updates Firefox to 102.10.0esr, including bug fixes, stability improvements and important security updates. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 112. We use this opportunity to update various components of Tor Browser as well.

We are in the process of updating our build signing infrastructure, and unfortunately are unable to ship code-signed 12.0.5 installers for Windows systems currently. Therefore we will not be providing full Window installers for this release. However, automatic build-to-build upgrades should continue to work as expected. Everything should be back to normal for the 12.0.6 release next month! The full changelog since Tor Browser 12.0.4 is:

All Platforms

Updated Translations

Updated NoScript to 11.4.21

Updated Go to 11.9.8

Bug tor-browser#41688: Rebase Tor Browser Stable to 102.10.0esr

Windows + macOS + Linux

Updated Firefox to 102.10esr

Bug tor-browser#41526: "Cancel" button when establishing a connection should be grey

Android

Updated GeckoView to 102.10esr

Bug tor-browser#41724: Backport Android-specific security fixes from Firefox 112 to ESR 102.10-based Tor Browser

Build System