Versie 3.17 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Added workarounds for torrents that contain inconsistent padding structures

Reduced RAM usage when there is a backlog of local download pieces waiting to save due to a slow storage device

Download piece creation is now limited if over 18 pieces in same torrent are pending save to disk

Download piece creation is limited if over 100 pieces total in all torrents are pending save to disk

Fixed problems with right-click tray menu positioning on Windows builds

When using OS Defaults color scheme, rich-text views now show expected background

Pasting multiline text into chat on Linux/GTK builds is now formatted correctly

Fixed character spacing problems when rendering bold text in tree/list views on Windows builds

Fixed problems copying text from a chat room, usernames are now encoded correctly and displayed without hash string

The HTTPS layer that powers the WebUI has had several minor fixes to prevent premature connection abort when transfering larger files

Added gzip/deflate/brotli response compression to WebUI connections

Shortcut Ctrl-V now works in more places in the program to paste magnets links, and will now automatically flip to transfers view

Better handling of low-memory conditions and out-of-memory process abort

Updated IP location tables

Other minor visual fixes in the GUI

A major update to the framework is in progress. This will include a new tree/list view control to replace the less-reliable common controls used in Windows builds. On Linux builds, a transition from GTK2 to GTK3 is underway and testing will begin soon. Please stay tuned.