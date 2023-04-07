Software-update: Tixati 3.17

Tixati logo (75 pix) Versie 3.17 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Changes in Tixati version 3.17:
  • Added workarounds for torrents that contain inconsistent padding structures
  • Reduced RAM usage when there is a backlog of local download pieces waiting to save due to a slow storage device
  • Download piece creation is now limited if over 18 pieces in same torrent are pending save to disk
  • Download piece creation is limited if over 100 pieces total in all torrents are pending save to disk
  • Fixed problems with right-click tray menu positioning on Windows builds
  • When using OS Defaults color scheme, rich-text views now show expected background
  • Pasting multiline text into chat on Linux/GTK builds is now formatted correctly
  • Fixed character spacing problems when rendering bold text in tree/list views on Windows builds
  • Fixed problems copying text from a chat room, usernames are now encoded correctly and displayed without hash string
  • The HTTPS layer that powers the WebUI has had several minor fixes to prevent premature connection abort when transfering larger files
  • Added gzip/deflate/brotli response compression to WebUI connections
  • Shortcut Ctrl-V now works in more places in the program to paste magnets links, and will now automatically flip to transfers view
  • Better handling of low-memory conditions and out-of-memory process abort
  • Updated IP location tables
  • Other minor visual fixes in the GUI

A major update to the framework is in progress. This will include a new tree/list view control to replace the less-reliable common controls used in Windows builds. On Linux builds, a transition from GTK2 to GTK3 is underway and testing will begin soon. Please stay tuned.

Tixati screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Tixati
Download https://www.tixati.com/download
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Tixati

Tixati

