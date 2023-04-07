Versie 3.17 van Tixati is uitgekomen. Tixati is een uitgebreide en efficiënte bittorrentclient voor Windows en Linux met ondersteuning voor dht, magnet-links en rss-feeds. Het programma geeft uitgebreide informatie over alle aspecten van de download en het in- en uitgaande netwerkverkeer. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux en het programma toont geen advertenties. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Changes in Tixati version 3.17:
- Added workarounds for torrents that contain inconsistent padding structures
- Reduced RAM usage when there is a backlog of local download pieces waiting to save due to a slow storage device
- Download piece creation is now limited if over 18 pieces in same torrent are pending save to disk
- Download piece creation is limited if over 100 pieces total in all torrents are pending save to disk
- Fixed problems with right-click tray menu positioning on Windows builds
- When using OS Defaults color scheme, rich-text views now show expected background
- Pasting multiline text into chat on Linux/GTK builds is now formatted correctly
- Fixed character spacing problems when rendering bold text in tree/list views on Windows builds
- Fixed problems copying text from a chat room, usernames are now encoded correctly and displayed without hash string
- The HTTPS layer that powers the WebUI has had several minor fixes to prevent premature connection abort when transfering larger files
- Added gzip/deflate/brotli response compression to WebUI connections
- Shortcut Ctrl-V now works in more places in the program to paste magnets links, and will now automatically flip to transfers view
- Better handling of low-memory conditions and out-of-memory process abort
- Updated IP location tables
- Other minor visual fixes in the GUI
A major update to the framework is in progress. This will include a new tree/list view control to replace the less-reliable common controls used in Windows builds. On Linux builds, a transition from GTK2 to GTK3 is underway and testing will begin soon. Please stay tuned.