Software-update: Microsoft Edge 112.0.1722.34

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 112 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de beveiliging en het weergeven van json-bestanden. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature update
  • Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for ARM64. Cross-platform support is now available for x64 Windows, x64 macOS, x64 Linux and ARM64 systems. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.
  • Added features for web app policy. The WebAppInstallForceList policy lets administrators configure a list of web apps that install silently, without user interaction, and which users can't uninstall or turn off. This policy now supports custom_name, which permanently overrides the app name of installed apps and custom_icon, which permanently overrides the app icon of installed apps.
  • In-browser JSON viewer. Improvements to how JSON files are displayed in the browser, which includes a color-coded tree view with line numbers and the ability to collapse and expand the data. This functionality will trigger automatically when the browser navigates to a JSON file on the web or the user opens a local one. Additional features and enhancements will roll out as available. For more information, see View formatted JSON - Microsoft Edge Development. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout or you can navigate to edge://flags and search for JSON Viewer to manually enable.
  • Updated new tab page policy. The NewTabPageHideDefaultTopSites policy hides the default top sites from the new tab page in Microsoft Edge. Starting on March 20th, when the policy is enabled it will also remove sponsored quick links from the new tab page.
New policies

De zijbalk in Microsoft Edge 104

Versienummer 112.0.1722.34
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-04-2023 10:30 7

07-04-2023 • 10:30

Reacties (7)

Saven 7 april 2023 10:37
De ingebouwde JSON viewer is erg handig, ook een stuk sneller dan de beschikbare 3rd party extensies :) Overigens viel het me op dat je inmiddels ook die Bing button kunt verwijderen (Instellingen > Sidebar > Ontdekken), dus dat is mooi.
AibohphobiA BoB @Saven7 april 2023 15:11
Overigens viel het me op dat je inmiddels ook die Bing button kunt verwijderen (Instellingen > Sidebar > Ontdekken), dus dat is mooi.
Dat kon al voor deze update.
Antiloop 7 april 2023 10:45
het was ons (en klanten) opgevallen dat sinds versie 112 (voorheen versie 111) het print-preview behoorlijk traag is geworden

dit zelfde probleem doet zich ook voor in Chrome sinds versie 112

is dit iemand ook opgevallen?
Zeurkool @Antiloop7 april 2023 16:22
Geen last van hier.
grimson @Antiloop9 april 2023 14:43
Ik zie het alleen als de printer offline is en als standaard geïnstalleerd. Dan duurt het even voordat ik een andere printer kan kiezen.
dutchnltweaker 7 april 2023 12:45
Fijn, je kan de bing icoon gewoon uitzetten zonder omweg. Maar dan nog pushen ze veel te veel onnodigen dingen helaas..
Username3457829 9 april 2023 23:13
Het is mij opgevallen dat zoekopdrachten via DuckDuckGo opeens zeer traag verlopen sinds enkele dagen. Echt iets van 5-10 seconden wachten elke keer waar dat via andere browsers gewoon gaat zoals het altijd ging.

