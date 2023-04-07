Microsoft heeft versie 112 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de beveiliging en het weergeven van json-bestanden. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature update Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for ARM64. Cross-platform support is now available for x64 Windows, x64 macOS, x64 Linux and ARM64 systems. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.

Added features for web app policy. The WebAppInstallForceList policy lets administrators configure a list of web apps that install silently, without user interaction, and which users can't uninstall or turn off. This policy now supports custom_name, which permanently overrides the app name of installed apps and custom_icon, which permanently overrides the app icon of installed apps.

In-browser JSON viewer. Improvements to how JSON files are displayed in the browser, which includes a color-coded tree view with line numbers and the ability to collapse and expand the data. This functionality will trigger automatically when the browser navigates to a JSON file on the web or the user opens a local one. Additional features and enhancements will roll out as available. For more information, see View formatted JSON - Microsoft Edge Development. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout or you can navigate to edge://flags and search for JSON Viewer to manually enable.

and search for JSON Viewer to manually enable. Updated new tab page policy. The NewTabPageHideDefaultTopSites policy hides the default top sites from the new tab page in Microsoft Edge. Starting on March 20th, when the policy is enabled it will also remove sponsored quick links from the new tab page. New policies CryptoWalletEnabled - Enable CryptoWallet feature