PowerToys logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 0.69.0 van PowerToys uitgebracht. De PowerToys zijn een verzameling kleine programma's voor powerusers. Er waren PowerToys voor Windows 95 en Windows XP en sinds halverwege 2019 is Microsoft ook bezig met de ontwikkeling van een versie voor Windows 10 en hoger. De PowerToys bestaan op dit moment uit Awake, Color Picker, FancyZones, File Explorer Add-ons, Image Resizer, Keyboard Manager, PowerRename, PowerToys Run, Shortcut Guide en de Video Conference Mute. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien.

Highlights
  • New utility: Registry Preview is a utility to visualize and edit Windows Registry files.
  • Support per-user scope installation.
  • Awake: Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date.
  • PowerToys Run: Fix crashing issue caused by thumbnail image loading.
General
  • New utility: Registry Preview.
  • Fix issue causing folders to not be removed on uninstall.
  • Support per-user scope installation.
    • Companies can control this using the new GPO.
Awake
  • Quality-of-life improvements and introduced keeping system awake until expiration time and date.
Color Picker
  • Fix issue sampling timing and grid issue causing Color Picker to sample the color of its own grid.
FancyZones
  • Fix window cycling on multiple monitors issue.
File Locksmith
  • Add context menu icon.
Mouse Utils
  • Mouse Jump - Simulate mouse input event on mouse jump in addition to cursor move.
  • Mouse Jump - Improve performance of screenshot generation.
Paste as Plain Text
  • Support Ctrl+V as activation shortcut. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
  • Repress modifier keys after plain paste. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
  • Set default shortcut to Ctrl+Win+Alt+V. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
  • Update icons.
PowerRename
  • Show PowerRename in directory background context menu.
  • Fix the crash on clicking Select/UnselectAll checkbox while showing only files to be renamed.
  • Improve performance on populating Renamed items when many items are being renamed.
PowerToys Run
  • Add setting to disable thumbnails generation for files. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
  • Calculator plugin - handle implied multiplication expressions.
  • Fix Calculator plugin unit tests to respect decimal separator locale.
  • Fix crashing caused by thumbnail image loading.
  • Date & Time plugin - Add filename-compatible date & time format.
  • Improved the error message shown on plugin loading error.
Quick Accent
  • Fix existing and add missing Hebrew and Pinyin characters.
Registry Preview
  • Added a new utility: Registry Preview.
Video Conference Mute
  • Add toolbar DPI scaling support.
  • Fix selecting overlay image when Settings app is running elevated.
  • Add push-to-talk (and push-to-reverse) feature.
Settings
  • Fix Experiment bitmap icon rendering on theme change and bump CommunityToolkit.Labs.WinUI.SettingsControls package version.
  • Video Conference Mute page improvements.
  • Add warning that PowerToys Run might get no focus if "Use centralized keyboard hook" settings is enabled.
  • Fix ShortcutControl issues related to keyboard input focus, theme change and missing error badge when invalid key is pressed.
  • Add warning when Ctrl+V and Ctrl+Shift+V is used as an activation shortcut for Paste as Plain Text.
Documentation
  • Update CONTRIBUTING.md with information about localization issues.
  • Remove localization from URLs.
  • Add dev docs for tools.
Development
  • Ignore spellcheck for MouseJumpUI/MainForm.resx file. (This was a hotfix for 0.67)
  • Optimize versionAndSignCheck.ps1 script.
  • Upgraded NetAnalyzers to 7.0.1.
  • Move all DLL imports in Settings project to NativeMethods.cs file.
  • Fix FancyZones tools build issues.
  • Centralize Logger used in C# projects.
  • Add missing project references.

PowerToys

Versienummer 0.69.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/releases/tag/v0.69.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Microsoft

Anonymoussaurus 7 april 2023 10:26
Voor degenen die Registry Preview willen proberen: dit werkt momenteel niet en resulteert in een crash. Hier is ook al een issue van: https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/issues/25250. Hier is ook al een pull request van: https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/pull/25260.

Ik wil de vertaling een beetje verbeteren, maar kan de source files voor vertalingen niet vinden, ook geen website voor vertalingen. Weet iemand waar dat kan?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 24 juli 2024 02:32]

job_h @Anonymoussaurus7 april 2023 12:27
Ik wilde je dit als antwoord sturen: https://github.com/micros...c/devdocs/localization.md

Maar volgens dit issue is dat document niet helemaal up-to-date: https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/issues/15243
Globefrotter 7 april 2023 10:31
Op de pagina waar de downloadlink naar verwijst staan de versies ' PowerToysSetup' en 'PowerToysUserSetup'. De bestanden zijn even groot. Helaas staat nergens enige uitleg welke versie bedoeld is voor welk type gebruiker of wat de eventuele verschillen zijn.
Zou fijn zijn wanneer dergelijke info in het artikel werd meegenomen.....
Anonymoussaurus @Globefrotter7 april 2023 10:34
Staat er wel degelijk:
Support per-user scope installation.
Companies can control this using the new GPO.
https://www.quora.com/Wha...dministrator%20privileges.
User installer installs in your User folder and does not need Administrator privileges.
System installer installs for all users on the system and needs Administrator privileges.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 24 juli 2024 02:32]

Globefrotter @Anonymoussaurus7 april 2023 11:35
Support per-user scope installation.
Companies can control this using the new GPO.
Dit staat inderdaad op de gelinkte pagina, maar dit zegt mij niets en staat tussen de wijzigingen.
User installer installs in your User folder and does not need Administrator privileges.
System installer installs for all users on the system and needs Administrator privileges.
Geen idee waar je dit vond, maar dit staat niet op de gelinkte pagina, maar dit is wel de info die ik bedoel.

Maar dat mag ik blijkbaar niet zeggen want dit wordt hier weer meteen als 'irrelevant' gemod........
Anonymoussaurus @Globefrotter7 april 2023 11:38
Staat toch een linkje bij? Die linkt naar de gequote tekst. :) Staat idd niet uitgelegd omdat ze er vanuit gaan dat gebruikers dat weten. Waarom heb je het dan eigenlijk zelf niet opgezocht?
Globefrotter @Anonymoussaurus7 april 2023 12:49
Wanneer je het programma niet kent en nog nooit hebt gebruikt ga je niet uitgebreid de 'changes' lezen, dat is niet echt relevant wanneer je het programma toch niet kent... Dan zou die info over de diverse versies gewoon boven de downloads moeten staan, of even voor de leek een korte uitleg in dit verhaal: hoe moeilijk is dat op een site die mij wil informeren? 2 Regels tekst volstaan :)
User installer installs in your User folder and does not need Administrator privileges.
System installer installs for all users on the system and needs Administrator privileges.

