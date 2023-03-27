Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.12 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- Add/remove embedded subtitles to/from video files
- Add Whisper via GPU (Const-me, Windows-only)
- Allow video cut when exporting video with burned-in sub
- Batch convert: Image-based format to PNG with time code
- Add new shortcut for split + auto-br
- Add "Sort by" in Batch convert"
- Add image format "Rhozet Harmonic" (read-only)
- Add "Toggle custom surround text with" shortcut
- Add "Go to next/previous time code from video position" shortcuts
- Add option to change search engine in "Spell check"
- Add reading of TTML images from ISMT
Fixed:
- Update French translation
- Update Hungarian translation
- Update Brazilian Portuguese translation
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update Korean translation
- Update Italian translation
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Spanish translations (es-ES/ex-MX/es-AR)
- Update Russian translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Greek translation
- Update Whisper CPP to v1.2.0
- Update yt-dlp to 2023.03.04
- "Multiple replace" apply button now changes main window - convert Sopor
- Set iTT default time code format to frames
- Try to handle large ASSA files better
- Improve double-click-word-select in syntax color text box
- Allow split to split to single subtitles
- Improve top align detection in TTML
- Optimize saving of TTML files
- Allow new syntax for YouTube transcript +1 hour
- FCPXML now supports latest version
- Improve "Redo casing" in "Batch convert"
- Allow larger "Max pixels is space" for nOCR
- Allow blank lines inside text for EBU STL
- Fix extra space after font in EBU STL
- Fix possible crash in batch convert w overwrite
- Fix issue with continuation style suffix "..." and comma
- Fix Korean in installer
- Fix Japanese in installer
- Fix for SSA style
- Fix DCinemaSmpte2014 PNG export (was hidden)
- Fix minor left/right cropping issue in image export
- Fix possible crash after choosing folder in image export
- Fix italic/font issue with DFXP
- Fix for image export baseline
- Fix crash in "Generate blank video"
- Fix too many {\an1} in SCC
- Fix for "Compare" with ignore formatting+line breaks