Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 3.6.12 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgaven kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: Add/remove embedded subtitles to/from video files

Add Whisper via GPU (Const-me, Windows-only)

Allow video cut when exporting video with burned-in sub

Batch convert: Image-based format to PNG with time code

Add new shortcut for split + auto-br

Add "Sort by" in Batch convert"

Add image format "Rhozet Harmonic" (read-only)

Add "Toggle custom surround text with" shortcut

Add "Go to next/previous time code from video position" shortcuts

Add option to change search engine in "Spell check"

Add reading of TTML images from ISMT Improved: Update French translation

Update Hungarian translation

Update Brazilian Portuguese translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update Korean translation

Update Italian translation

Update Portuguese translation

Update Spanish translations (es-ES/ex-MX/es-AR)

Update Russian translation

Update Polish translation

Update Greek translation

Update Whisper CPP to v1.2.0

Update yt-dlp to 2023.03.04

"Multiple replace" apply button now changes main window - convert Sopor

Set iTT default time code format to frames

Try to handle large ASSA files better

Improve double-click-word-select in syntax color text box

Allow split to split to single subtitles

Improve top align detection in TTML

Optimize saving of TTML files

Allow new syntax for YouTube transcript +1 hour

FCPXML now supports latest version

Improve "Redo casing" in "Batch convert"

Allow larger "Max pixels is space" for nOCR

Allow blank lines inside text for EBU STL Fixed: Fix extra space after font in EBU STL

Fix possible crash in batch convert w overwrite

Fix issue with continuation style suffix "..." and comma

Fix Korean in installer

Fix Japanese in installer

Fix for SSA style

Fix DCinemaSmpte2014 PNG export (was hidden)

Fix minor left/right cropping issue in image export

Fix possible crash after choosing folder in image export

Fix italic/font issue with DFXP

Fix for image export baseline

Fix crash in "Generate blank video"

Fix too many {\an1} in SCC

Fix for "Compare" with ignore formatting+line breaks