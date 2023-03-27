Versie 23.0.1 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog sinds versie 22.3.5 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0.1: SQL editor: Results tab now can be detached Editor toolbar now can be customized in preferences Query statistics tab now can be turned off Table metadata search was improved

SSH: Support of new crypto ciphers was added SHH agents now works properly in Linux

General UI: Zoom in text editors and data editors was fixed Navigator tree refresh after metadata change was fixed Default font size was increased for MacOS Text font configuration was fixed in multiple dialog windows Connection type settings change now affects UI properly

Data export: exporting of BLOB values in TXT format was improved

Native network proxy configuration was fixed

TiDB: new driver was added (thanks to @Icemap)

Clickhouse: driver version was updated to 0.4.2

Firebird: procedure parameters defualt values support was added

Oracle: additional properties in table info were added

PostgreSQL: composite data type support was improved

SQLite: STRICT mode support was added

Sybase/SQL Anywhere: result set size limitation in SQL was fixed

Vertica: expired password change feature was added Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0: SQL editor: Column metadata resolution was fixed for quoted column names SQL console now respects “open separate connection” option Variables resolve in @set and other commands was fixed Copy/paste command was fixed for editors without associated connection

Data editor: Spatial viewer: lasso tool was fixed for Safari browser Support of WKT format stored in BLOB columns was added Issues with image viewer and BLOB columns was fixed (NullPointer error)) Selected columns/rows data export was fixed (issue with BLOB value turning into NULL in UI)

Accessibility: Font settings are now respected in all editors/popups New keyboard shortcuts schema was added “DBeaver Keyboard Only” Many new keyboard shortcuts were added Catalog/schema selector now supports keyboard only mode Results tab pin/unpin command is now accessible from keyboard (thanks to @hawthorne3341) Reader texts were localized

Database dashboard create wizard UI was fixed

Generate SQL dialog now supports connection invalidation

Clickhouse: driver version was updated to 0.4.1

Dremio: driver version was updated to 24.0

Firebird: table colum comments support was added

PostgreSQL: Issue with URL-based connections was resolved (invalid host name) Execution plan parameters are now saved

Redshift: varbyte datatype suport was fixed

SQL Server: UI for Kerberos authentication configuration was fixed Table colum comments support was added

French localization was fixed (thanks to @alexgille)

Problems with Kerberos were resolved (we have reverted to Java 11)