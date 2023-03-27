Software-update: MKVToolnix 75.0.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 75 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: mkvmerge will now read Timed Text (FourCC tx3g) subtitle tracks & convert them on the fly to Matroska’s simple text subtitle format (S_TEXT/UTF8; text only, no styles). Implements #2208, #2242, #2613, #3000, #3243, #3418 and possibly others.
Bug fixes
  • all: switched back to using boost::filesystem functions for creating directories instead of the ones introduced to work around bugs in std::filesystem. The latter didn’t work correctly with UNC paths after the switch to boost::filesystem::path in v74. Fixes #3483.
  • mkvmerge: VobSub reader: mkvmerge will now probe the .idx file during VobSub identification even if the .sub file is passed as the source. Avoids mis-detection of the .sub as MPEG program streams. Fixes #3489.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the GUI could abort with an exception on startup while looking for the mkvmerge or mediainfo executables due to inaccessible folders. Fixes #3481.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: when opening the preferences the first time the UI might pre-select the first entry in the list of interface languages if the operating system’s language is not available for MKVToolNix. This might also happen on Linux if e.g. en_GB is set, even though en_US is available. Now English (en_US) will be selected instead. Fixes #3486.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI has special handling for chapter/tags/segment info files. This is done by comparing their content to certain patterns. This recognition could wrongfully be triggered if any such file was embedded in another file verbatim, e.g. with a chapter XML file attachment in a Matroska file. When trying to add that Matroska file, the GUI would treat it as a chapter file instead of a regular one. This content-based detection was fixed. Fixes #3487.
Other changes
  • mkvpropedit, GUI’s header editor: removed support for the deprecated “minimum cache” & “maximum cache” track header elements.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 75.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

26-04 MKVToolnix 92.0 0
17-03 MKVToolnix 91.0 7
09-02 MKVToolNix 90.0 4
28-12 MKVToolNix 89.0 3
19-10 MKVToolNix 88.0 4
07-09 MKVToolNix 87.0 7
07-'24 MKVToolnix 86.0 0
06-'24 MKVToolnix 85.0 0
04-'24 MKVToolnix 84.0 19
03-'24 MKVToolnix 83.0 0
old_spice 27 maart 2023 13:10
Is het inmiddels mogelijk om met MKVToolnix een geluidsspoor te converteren naar een ander soort? Dus bijvoorbeeld DTS naar AC3 oid. Zo niet, weet iemand hier een ander handig tooltje voor?
John Stopman @old_spice27 maart 2023 14:10
Je kunt het geluidspoor als .mka bestand extracten en met behulp van fre:ac naar een ander formaat converteren. Daarna kun je het met MKVToolnix weer terugmuxen ;)

Edit: Ook kun je het .mkv bestand direct naar fre:ac toeslepen: dan wordt het geluidspoor ervan automatisch herkend en geselecteerd. Dan hoef je enkel nog het gewenste formaat te selecteren en op start te drukken om het coverteringsproces te starten.

Opgelet: deselecteer tijdens het terugmuxen wel het originele audiospoor, anders heb je er twee.

[Reactie gewijzigd door John Stopman op 23 juli 2024 15:13]

weballey @old_spice27 maart 2023 14:16
Je kunt ook in een willekeurig videoconverteerprogramma de video intact laten en alleen de audio recoden. Ik doe dat regelmating in mediacoder. Mkvtoolnix doet inderdaad niet aan encoden of converteren, daar is het niet voor bedoeld.
IrBaboon79 @old_spice27 maart 2023 15:30
Mkvtoolnix is bedoeld om de mkv container te managen, niet de inhoud ervan.
Je zult dus de stream eruit moeten halen, converteren en dan opnieuw erin muxen. Er bestaan ook tools die dat voor je regelen maar onder water doen ze het bovenstaande natuurlijk.

Zie het als de doos waar je je servies insteekt - die doos zorgt er ook nier voor dat je servies van kleur verandert (de koerier kan natuurlijk wel zorgen dat het van 24-delig naar 1000-delig gaat maar dat is een andere discussie :) )
egreenie 27 maart 2023 09:19
Ik denk dat dit de download link moet zijn https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html
Nas T @egreenie27 maart 2023 09:33
Klopt, de andere linkt naar versie 73, die jij stuurt naar versie 75, plus ook voor andere besturingssystemen.
Edit:
Ik heb hem ook in het Feedback-topic gemeld (daar horen dit soort opmerkingen eigenlijk thuis).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nas T op 23 juli 2024 15:13]

E.Bouma 27 maart 2023 15:25
Toen ik op die link (https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows) klikte ging hij naar de juiste pagina, werd het hele scherm wazig en kreeg ik een pop-up met daarin de tekst START DOWNLOAD :(
Dat was dus RECLAME (een download van heel iets anders), 't moet niet nog gekker worden
DeTeraarist @E.Bouma27 maart 2023 17:28
Welkom op Internet!

Overigens zie ik met een schone browser(geen extensies, cache, bookmarks, niks) alleen wat google ads, geen wazig beeld met popups(neem aan dat je inline popups bedoeld).

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeTeraarist op 23 juli 2024 15:13]

jdevrie 27 maart 2023 12:32
Dat is al de tweede keer dat die link fout staat bij mkvtoolnix. Dat was bij de vorige versie ook al het geval.

