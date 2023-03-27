Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 75 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features and enhancements mkvmerge: MP4 reader: mkvmerge will now read Timed Text (FourCC tx3g ) subtitle tracks & convert them on the fly to Matroska’s simple text subtitle format ( S_TEXT/UTF8 ; text only, no styles). Implements #2208, #2242, #2613, #3000, #3243, #3418 and possibly others. Bug fixes all: switched back to using boost::filesystem functions for creating directories instead of the ones introduced to work around bugs in std::filesystem . The latter didn’t work correctly with UNC paths after the switch to boost::filesystem::path in v74. Fixes #3483.

functions for creating directories instead of the ones introduced to work around bugs in . The latter didn’t work correctly with UNC paths after the switch to in v74. Fixes #3483. mkvmerge: VobSub reader: mkvmerge will now probe the .idx file during VobSub identification even if the .sub file is passed as the source. Avoids mis-detection of the .sub as MPEG program streams. Fixes #3489.

file during VobSub identification even if the file is passed as the source. Avoids mis-detection of the as MPEG program streams. Fixes #3489. MKVToolNix GUI: the GUI could abort with an exception on startup while looking for the mkvmerge or mediainfo executables due to inaccessible folders. Fixes #3481.

or executables due to inaccessible folders. Fixes #3481. MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: when opening the preferences the first time the UI might pre-select the first entry in the list of interface languages if the operating system’s language is not available for MKVToolNix. This might also happen on Linux if e.g. en_GB is set, even though en_US is available. Now English ( en_US ) will be selected instead. Fixes #3486.

is set, even though is available. Now English ( ) will be selected instead. Fixes #3486. MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI has special handling for chapter/tags/segment info files. This is done by comparing their content to certain patterns. This recognition could wrongfully be triggered if any such file was embedded in another file verbatim, e.g. with a chapter XML file attachment in a Matroska file. When trying to add that Matroska file, the GUI would treat it as a chapter file instead of a regular one. This content-based detection was fixed. Fixes #3487. Other changes mkvpropedit, GUI’s header editor: removed support for the deprecated “minimum cache” & “maximum cache” track header elements.