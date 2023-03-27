Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 75 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: mkvmerge will now read Timed Text (FourCC
tx3g) subtitle tracks & convert them on the fly to Matroska’s simple text subtitle format (
S_TEXT/UTF8; text only, no styles). Implements #2208, #2242, #2613, #3000, #3243, #3418 and possibly others.
Other changes
- all: switched back to using
boost::filesystemfunctions for creating directories instead of the ones introduced to work around bugs in
std::filesystem. The latter didn’t work correctly with UNC paths after the switch to
boost::filesystem::pathin v74. Fixes #3483.
- mkvmerge: VobSub reader: mkvmerge will now probe the
.idxfile during VobSub identification even if the
.subfile is passed as the source. Avoids mis-detection of the
.subas MPEG program streams. Fixes #3489.
- MKVToolNix GUI: the GUI could abort with an exception on startup while looking for the
mkvmergeor
mediainfoexecutables due to inaccessible folders. Fixes #3481.
- MKVToolNix GUI: preferences: when opening the preferences the first time the UI might pre-select the first entry in the list of interface languages if the operating system’s language is not available for MKVToolNix. This might also happen on Linux if e.g.
en_GBis set, even though
en_USis available. Now English (
en_US) will be selected instead. Fixes #3486.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: when adding files the GUI has special handling for chapter/tags/segment info files. This is done by comparing their content to certain patterns. This recognition could wrongfully be triggered if any such file was embedded in another file verbatim, e.g. with a chapter XML file attachment in a Matroska file. When trying to add that Matroska file, the GUI would treat it as a chapter file instead of a regular one. This content-based detection was fixed. Fixes #3487.
- mkvpropedit, GUI’s header editor: removed support for the deprecated “minimum cache” & “maximum cache” track header elements.