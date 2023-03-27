Versie 5.11 build 2425 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Updated:
- Tag Editor: option to remove ID3v1 tag forcely
- Plugins: WebLyrics - support for LRC-encoded lyrics
Fixed:
- General: lithuanian localization has been added
- General: libFLAC updated to v1.4.2
- Sound engine: an ability to pause internet radio
- Playlist: an ability to clone items via drag-n-drop holding the Ctrl keystroke
- Player - does not jump to next URL in playlist, if station stops broadcasting while app is playing
- Player - another find lyrics options has no effect, if the "find in file tags" option is switched off and file contains lyrics in tags
- Player - an error occurs when trying to preview album art that fetched via URL that length more 256 characters
- Playlist - XSPF - url-encoded remote links resolves incorrectly
- Skin engine - Linux - maximized window does not fit to edges work area
- Tag editor - pink color of album art doesn't turn gray when uncheck the field's option
- Plugins - BASS_WV (64-bit) - causes the application to crash when decoding some files
- Plugins - FFmpeg - unable to decode audio stream in MP3 (mp3float) from MP4-container
- Plugins - scheduler - the "return to previous playlist" option does not work (regression 2417)