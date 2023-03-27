Software-update: AIMP 5.11 build 2425

AIMP logo (75 pix) Versie 5.11 build 2425 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Tag Editor: option to remove ID3v1 tag forcely
  • Plugins: WebLyrics - support for LRC-encoded lyrics
Updated:
  • General: lithuanian localization has been added
  • General: libFLAC updated to v1.4.2
  • Sound engine: an ability to pause internet radio
  • Playlist: an ability to clone items via drag-n-drop holding the Ctrl keystroke
Fixed:
  • Player - does not jump to next URL in playlist, if station stops broadcasting while app is playing
  • Player - another find lyrics options has no effect, if the "find in file tags" option is switched off and file contains lyrics in tags
  • Player - an error occurs when trying to preview album art that fetched via URL that length more 256 characters
  • Playlist - XSPF - url-encoded remote links resolves incorrectly
  • Skin engine - Linux - maximized window does not fit to edges work area
  • Tag editor - pink color of album art doesn't turn gray when uncheck the field's option
  • Plugins - BASS_WV (64-bit) - causes the application to crash when decoding some files
  • Plugins - FFmpeg - unable to decode audio stream in MP3 (mp3float) from MP4-container
  • Plugins - scheduler - the "return to previous playlist" option does not work (regression 2417)

Aimp 5.0 screenshot

Versienummer AIMP 5.11 build 2425
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AIMP
Download https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download&os=windows
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

27-03-2023 • 15:12
Submitter: 1DMKIIN

27-03-2023 • 15:12

24

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: AIMP

xzaz 27 maart 2023 15:21
Helaas sinds de inval in Oekraïne verwijderd.
Bliksem B @xzaz27 maart 2023 18:01
Helaas sinds de inval in Oekraïne verwijderd.
In eerste instantie, dacht ik "wat heeft dit Russische bekend programma daarmee te maken"? Los van wat de mogelijke intenties zijn van de ontwikkelaars, is het momenteel onbekend waar hun servers staan en waar zij ontwikkelen. Rusland kan onder het mom van de huidige "militaire inval" flink wat invloed uitoefenen. "Wanneer je malware inbouwt in AIMP, hoeven jullie niet naar het front", is een realistisch scenario. Waardoor ook dit programma beveiligingsrisico vormt.
Anoniem: 1849202 @Bliksem B27 maart 2023 18:07
Ik gebruik MSI Afterburner voor- en tijdens de oorlog en nooit wat op mijn computer opgemerkt, daarentegen blokkeer ik überhaupt connecties van applicaties die dit niet nodig hebben. Dat is toch wel een stuk populairder dan AIMP is.
Bliksem B @Anoniem: 184920227 maart 2023 18:29
Dus dan is het 100% veilig voor iedereen? Ook voor ambtenaren en mensen die betrokken zijn bij de oorlog?
Anoniem: 1849202 @Bliksem B27 maart 2023 18:38
Mag redelijkerwijs aannemen dat een ambtenaar of iemand op hoger niveau, devices gebruikt voor zijn werk die door het bedrijf zelf in beheer zijn en dus dichtgezet zijn zodat AIMP, MSI Afterburner of andere software überhaupt niet uitgevoerd kan worden.

Indien dat niet de werkwijze is van deze instanties, dan ligt de fout toch echt bij die instantie.
Bliksem B @Anoniem: 184920228 maart 2023 12:31
Mag redelijkerwijs aannemen dat een ambtenaar of iemand op hoger niveau, devices gebruikt voor zijn werk die door het bedrijf zelf in beheer zijn en dus dichtgezet zijn zodat AIMP, MSI Afterburner of andere software überhaupt niet uitgevoerd kan worden.

Indien dat niet de werkwijze is van deze instanties, dan ligt de fout toch echt bij die instantie.
Ik draai als ambtenaar voor een omgevingsdienst Citrix gewoon op mijn Game-PC. Ik gebruik geen MSI afterburner, wel OverdriveNTool. Hierop heb ik ook Teams draaiend. Outlook zou in principe ook werken, als ik mijn omgevingsdienst beheer geef over mijn PC (dan moet ik aan extra beveiligingseisen voldoen, zoals driver encryptie en beheer op afstand).

De overheid is behoorlijk slecht in ICT. Er is veel bezuinigd de laatste jaren. Hierdoor is ook flink bezuinigd op ICT.
Anoniem: 1849202 @Bliksem B28 maart 2023 17:39
Ik draai als ambtenaar voor een omgevingsdienst Citrix gewoon op mijn Game-PC. Ik gebruik geen MSI afterburner, wel OverdriveNTool. Hierop heb ik ook Teams draaiend. Outlook zou in principe ook werken, als ik mijn omgevingsdienst beheer geef over mijn PC (dan moet ik aan extra beveiligingseisen voldoen, zoals driver encryptie en beheer op afstand).

De overheid is behoorlijk slecht in ICT. Er is veel bezuinigd de laatste jaren. Hierdoor is ook flink bezuinigd op ICT.
Dat vind ik dan persoonlijk zeer slecht ingeregeld als dit allemaal zo kan als jij dit schetst, wellicht dat het nog afhangt tot welke gegevens of bedrijfskritische bronnen je toegang hebt, maar als dit instantiebreed zo geldt snap ik er vrij weinig van.
Cergorach @xzaz27 maart 2023 15:28
Waar heb je het over? De update is gewoon hier te halen:
download: AIMP 5.11 build 2425

Downloads op de pagina werken ook gewoon...
DMZ @Cergorach27 maart 2023 15:36
Denk dat hij bedoelt dat hijzelf een statement wil maken dat hij de speler heeft verwijderd sinds de oorlog.
DMZ @xzaz27 maart 2023 15:36
MSI Afterburner ook weggehaald?
PageFault @DMZ27 maart 2023 15:41
Hij heeft de verwarming ook uitgezet, zodat er geen Russisch gas meer zijn huis in stroomt :+
In Search of Sunrise @PageFault28 maart 2023 12:26
Dat komt sowieso niet in de huizen hier in Nederland.
PageFault @In Search of Sunrise28 maart 2023 12:36
Vrijwel niet is niet helemaal 0. Zie rijksoverheid site van half feb 2023....
DrPoncho @xzaz27 maart 2023 15:27
Dat zal ze leren.
Prysm Software @xzaz27 maart 2023 18:40
Hoezo verwijderd ? Omdat het uit Rusland komt ?
bossanova 27 maart 2023 17:21
Mogen ambtenaren deze nou wel of niet installeren ?
Of is er een betere chinese variant ?
Bliksem B @bossanova27 maart 2023 17:55
Zolang het niet opensource is, kan er natuurlijk van alles in een programma gestopt worden zonder dat dit gemakkelijk geaudit kan worden. Rusland kan in principe van de ontwikkelaars eisen dat ze malware stoppen in hun software (anders ben je een landverrader). Vergeet niet dat aan het begin van de inval, een boel Oekraïense computersystemen zijn gehackt. Met programma kan kunnen ze dit snel en gemakkelijk een onoplettend botnet opzetten.

AIMP heeft ondertussen een goede reputatie opgebouwd. Op o.a. het fora van AIMP kan niks vinden over hun standpunten in de oorlog. Vlak voor de oorlog, was nog wel voorgesteld om Oekraïense radiozender toe te voegen. Ook al willen zij zich ver van de oorlog houden, je weet nooit hoe ver de arm van het Kremlin kan reiken.

Wat betreft China, daar heb je natuurlijk ook een punt. Tiktok lijk imho de goede intenties te hebben. Maar Huawei is ook niet voor niks gebanned. Eigenlijk zou de overheid een lijst moeten bijhouden met vetrouwde software.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 24 juli 2024 12:52]

Anoniem: 1849202 @Bliksem B27 maart 2023 18:12
Malware in software dat dan waarschijnlijk grotendeels gebruikt wordt door Russische burgers, ja dat zal inderdaad een puik plan zijn. Klinkt als een tweesnijdend zwaard wat juist Russische burgers en dus ook burgers met wellicht belangrijke functies treft.

Klinkt nogal aluhoedje-niveau dit...
Bliksem B @Anoniem: 184920227 maart 2023 18:24
Malware in software dat dan waarschijnlijk grotendeels gebruikt wordt door Russische burgers, ja dat zal inderdaad een puik plan zijn. Klinkt als een tweesnijdend zwaard wat juist Russische burgers en dus ook burgers met wellicht belangrijke functies treft.

Klinkt nogal aluhoedje-niveau dit...
Malware hoeft niet iedereen te treffen. Neem StuxNet. Wanneer je malware het doel heeft om specifieke infrastructuur onderuit te halen, wil je juist dat dit zolang mogelijk onopgemerkt blijft en geen impact heeft op het gebruik van de hostcomputer. StuxNet werkt zelfs volledig offline Stuxnet - Wikipedia (opgemerkt door Kaspersky een Belarussisch bedrijf).

Ik denk trouwens de meeste mensen niet het doel zijn van dergelijke Russische hackacties, maar wanneer je een overheidsfunctionaris bent of connecties hebt met Oekraïners, zal ik goed nadenken voordat je dit programma installeert.
Ik zeg ook niet dat het gebeurd, maar het is wel een realistisch beveiligingsrisico (malware kun heel gemakkelijk in een update stoppen).

Er is voldoende malware gemaakt dat enkel geactiveerd wordt onder bepaalde omstandigheden (locatie van een land, bepaalde geïnstalleerde software, etc).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 24 juli 2024 12:52]

Anoniem: 1849202 @Bliksem B27 maart 2023 18:44
Je hebt het zelf over een botnet, bij een botnet is het juist de bedoeling zoveel mogelijk machines te infecteren, gezien dit software is dat met name door Russische burgers gebruikt wordt, zie ik het als niet verstandig om een payload mee te sturen of deze nou actief is of niet.

Het zou immers heel stupide zijn als een buitenstaander (ander land) achter deze payload komt en deze gebruikt om Russische burgers, bedrijven en instanties te treffen. Dat lijkt mij niet geheel de bedoeling.

Daarnaast zie ik niet in waarom iemand AIMP of MSI Afterburner op een bedrijfscomputer zou installeren, of überhaupt zou kunnen downloaden- en uitvoeren. Bij het bedrijf waar ik werk kan je op de uitgegeven laptops niet eens executables downloaden, deze worden direct geblokkeerd dus lijkt mij dat dit bij instanties met hogere belangen dit al helemaal het geval zou zijn.

Daarbij kan je er altijd voor kiezen om een versie te downloaden die ver VOOR de oorlog is uitgekomen vanaf een 3rd-party website, om het genoemde risico te omzeilen.

Of je draait het simpelweg in Sandboxie vanaf een USB-stick o.i.d. met een regel die netwerkverbindingen blokkeert voordat je überhaupt de software opent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RywzEAhmyjE

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 24 juli 2024 12:52]

Bliksem B @Anoniem: 184920228 maart 2023 12:27
Je hebt het zelf over een botnet, bij een botnet is het juist de bedoeling zoveel mogelijk machines te infecteren, gezien dit software is dat met name door Russische burgers gebruikt wordt, zie ik het als niet verstandig om een payload mee te sturen of deze nou actief is of niet.
Dat hangt heel erg af van het type botnet. Wanneer je er mee wilt minen heb je zeker een punt. Bij FoxBlade (Wikipedia), werd het pas ingezet na de inval en richtte zich volledig op het neerhalen van Oekraïense infrastrcutuur. Maar ook hier kun je er voor kiezen om de malware te activeren in alle landen, behalve Rusland.
Daarnaast zie ik niet in waarom iemand AIMP of MSI Afterburner op een bedrijfscomputer zou installeren, of überhaupt zou kunnen downloaden- en uitvoeren. Bij het bedrijf waar ik werk kan je op de uitgegeven laptops niet eens executables downloaden, deze worden direct geblokkeerd dus lijkt mij dat dit bij instanties met hogere belangen dit al helemaal het geval zou zijn.
Ik werk bij een omgevingsdienst. Ik kan alles installeren buiten citrix om, waarin ik ook toegang heb tot Outlook en Teams. Binnen Citrix kan ik portable apps wel draaien, waaronder AIMP (daar kan ik AIMP trouwens ook van).
Of je draait het simpelweg in Sandboxie vanaf een USB-stick o.i.d. met een regel die netwerkverbindingen blokkeert voordat je überhaupt de software opent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RywzEAhmyjE
Dat gaat mij veels te ver als ik enkel muziek wilt luisteren. Tegelijkertijd bevestigd je hiermee wel dat er wel een mogelijk beveiligingsrisico aan zou kunnen zitten ;) .
Anoniem: 1849202 @Bliksem B28 maart 2023 17:33
Dat hangt heel erg af van het type botnet. Wanneer je er mee wilt minen heb je zeker een punt. Bij FoxBlade (Wikipedia), werd het pas ingezet na de inval en richtte zich volledig op het neerhalen van Oekraïense infrastrcutuur. Maar ook hier kun je er voor kiezen om de malware te activeren in alle landen, behalve Rusland.
Maar bij software waarvan je niet exact weet wie het download gaat het niet om een gerichte aanval maar simpelweg om de malware naar zoveel mogelijk willekeurige bronnen te verspreiden.
Ik werk bij een omgevingsdienst. Ik kan alles installeren buiten citrix om, waarin ik ook toegang heb tot Outlook en Teams. Binnen Citrix kan ik portable apps wel draaien, waaronder AIMP (daar kan ik AIMP trouwens ook van).
Dan is het bij het bedrijf waar jij werkt een stuk meer opengezet dan bij mij in een telecombedrijf, hier is alles gigantisch dichtgezet tot het punt dat IT-medewerkers geen lokale adminrechten hebben, het downloaden van .exe-files geblokkeerd wordt op zowel PC's als Citrix en uitvoeren via USB-stick o.i.d. wordt ook geblokkeerd.
Dat gaat mij veels te ver als ik enkel muziek wilt luisteren. Tegelijkertijd bevestigd je hiermee wel dat er wel een mogelijk beveiligingsrisico aan zou kunnen zitten ;) .
Ik heb nergens gesteld dat er geen beveiligingsrisico is, maar die is er bij software van andere niet-Russische bronnen eveneens.Als je inderdaad heel drukmaakt om dit soort zaken is Sandboxie juist perfect om te gebruiken, stel je één keer in en het zou in feite niks op je device moeten kunnen uitvoeren buiten de sandbox.
In Search of Sunrise @bossanova28 maart 2023 12:28
Ook spul uit China mogen ambtenaren niet gebruiken. Huawei is al in de ban en tiktok zal volgen.
Er zal eerder gekeken worden naar software uit EU landen of van de VS of Australië.
John Stopman 27 maart 2023 19:12
Tag Editor: option to remove ID3v1 tag forcely
Kijk, dat scheelt werk en is echt zo'n optie waar ik al langer naar verlangde :) :Y)

