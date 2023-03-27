Versie 5.11 build 2425 van AIMP is uitgekomen. Deze gratis, lichtgewicht mediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma-cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Tag Editor: option to remove ID3v1 tag forcely

Plugins: WebLyrics - support for LRC-encoded lyrics Updated: General: lithuanian localization has been added

General: libFLAC updated to v1.4.2

Sound engine: an ability to pause internet radio

Playlist: an ability to clone items via drag-n-drop holding the Ctrl keystroke Fixed: Player - does not jump to next URL in playlist, if station stops broadcasting while app is playing

Player - another find lyrics options has no effect, if the "find in file tags" option is switched off and file contains lyrics in tags

Player - an error occurs when trying to preview album art that fetched via URL that length more 256 characters

Playlist - XSPF - url-encoded remote links resolves incorrectly

Skin engine - Linux - maximized window does not fit to edges work area

Tag editor - pink color of album art doesn't turn gray when uncheck the field's option

Plugins - BASS_WV (64-bit) - causes the application to crash when decoding some files

Plugins - FFmpeg - unable to decode audio stream in MP3 (mp3float) from MP4-container

Plugins - scheduler - the "return to previous playlist" option does not work (regression 2417)