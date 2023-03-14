Software-update: Microsoft Edge 111.0.1661.41

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 111 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 10 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de Edge Sidebar. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature update
  • A New Microsoft Edge Sidebar. In this release, the Sidebar introduces several new features and improvements aimed at enhancing productivity, convenience, and the user experience. Here are some of the highlights:
    • The New Discover: Edge Copilot is a powerful tool that helps users boost their productivity and efficiency. It provides intelligent suggestions and insights based on the context of the web page and the user's goals. As the new Bing icon in the Toolbar, Edge Copilot helps users compose better emails, search the web faster, learn new skills, all done more conveniently.
    • Enhanced Sidebar Visibility: With the new Auto-Hide functionality, a user can maximize the productivity and convenience of the sidebar without sacrificing valuable screen space. The Edge Sidebar can be hidden when a user isn't using it and it only reappears when a user needs it.
    • Evolved Sidebar Interaction: The new Hover functionality lets users open the Sidebar by hovering on the Bing icon in the Toolbar. This enhances user productivity and convenience by providing a seamless and intuitive way to access their most used tools.

    Admins retain the ability to control and customize the Sidebar and its experiences, as needed by using the following settings:

    • If admins enable the Sidebar, users will have access to the Sidebar and Edge Copilot experience. The Sidebar will show at all times in the browser frame. Clicking on the Bing icon in the Toolbar will invoke the new Discover experience.
    • If admins choose the 'not configured' setting, users will have access to the Sidebar and Edge Copilot experience. Unlike when the Sidebar is 'enabled', their users will have the ability to always-show or auto-hide the Sidebar.
    • If admins disable the Sidebar, Discover and the Sidebar will be inaccessible for their users. Note: In this release, Admins do not have the ability to disable Discover and keep the Sidebar.

    Additional customization options for the sidebar toolbar button are planned in future versions of Microsoft Edge. For more information, see Manage the sidebar in Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Privacy Statement (Search, Microsoft Edge, and artificial intelligence).

  • Microsoft Feed on Microsoft 365 Edge New Tab Page. We're rolling out a new experience to the Microsoft 365 tab of the Edge Enterprise New Tab Page. This experience will feature a new layout that centers on a larger version of the Microsoft Feed, featuring more productivity content, and moves the productivity cards including Important Emails, Recent SharePoint sites, Upcoming events, and To Do to the right-hand side of the Microsoft 365 tab.
  • Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for macOS x64 and Linux x64. More cross-platform (ARM64) support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.
  • New policy to clear IE mode data on browser exit. The InternetExplorerModeClearDataOnExitEnabled policy controls whether browsing history is deleted from Internet Explorer and Internet Explorer mode every time Microsoft Edge is closed. Users can also configure this setting in the 'Clear browsing data for Internet Explorer' option in the Privacy, search, and services menu of Settings (edge://settings/privacy).
New policies

De zijbalk in Microsoft Edge 104

Versienummer 111.0.1661.41
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-03-2023 10:30 40

14-03-2023 • 10:30

40

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

02-'25 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
01-'25 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
11-'24 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
10-'24 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
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Reacties (40)

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pepsiblik 14 maart 2023 12:29
Ik zal wel iets fout doen, maar ik kan de Sidebar gewoon laten verdwijnen evenals apps verwijderen of toevoegen. Dus ik kan de bezwaren niet volgen.
jimmy_dg @pepsiblik14 maart 2023 15:26
Het gaat over het blauwe bing logo rechts bovenin die automatisch een andere sidebar opent als je er overheen hoverd. De sidebar die er altijd al was kan je idd gewoon uitschakelen, ookal wordt die iedere update weer aangezet...
pepsiblik @jimmy_dg14 maart 2023 16:05
Bij mij krijg ik alleen een label "Discover". Er wordt niets geopend.

Wat wel smerig is dat wanneer de Sidebar nu wordt uitgezet, het Bing logo niet mee verdwijnt. Je kunt het logo ook niet meer verwijderen uit de Sidebar, want het maakt er geen onderdeel meer vanuit.
ggj87 @jimmy_dg14 maart 2023 16:04
Dat ding ja
Carlos0_0 @jimmy_dg14 maart 2023 18:53
Hij wordt niet iedere update terug gezet, heb ik nog nooit gezien.
Gewoon in settings van Edge sidebar uitzetten, en hij komt met geen enkele update terug.

Maar die bing logo erbij gadverdamme hè, gaat nu echt eens te veel van goeie worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carlos0_0 op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

TheGirlWhoLived @pepsiblik14 maart 2023 18:15
https://learn.microsoft.c...ge/microsoft-edge-sidebar
rixster 14 maart 2023 10:42
Helaas is de grote Bing vlek rechtsboven niet 1-2-3 weg te krijgen.
Geen Bing-haat, ik vind het simpelweg heel lelijk
loekf2 @rixster14 maart 2023 10:56
Mee eens. Ook al geklaagd bij IT hier. Die Bing sidebar heeft niets te zoeken in een bedrijfsomgeving.

Weg halen is alleen niet zo simpel. Vereist minimaal wat policy settings geloof ik.
thomasv @loekf214 maart 2023 11:30
https://www.askvg.com/dis...m-microsoft-edge-toolbar/ en dan methode 2. Makkelijk via group policy te pushen inderdaad. Simpel genoeg voor de doorsnee beheerder.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thomasv op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

Bluedevil @thomasv14 maart 2023 15:17
ben zelf voor optie 3 gegaan op de site scriptje downloaden en werkt perfect.
weg met die bing bar en dat lelijke icoontje
Franckey @Bluedevil14 maart 2023 19:56
Goeie tip! Inhoud van het script is dus:
Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00
[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Edge]
"HubsSidebarEnabled"=dword:00000000
drakiesoft @loekf214 maart 2023 11:00
Bing kan gebruikt worden om ook lokaal bv in share point etc te zoeken. Kan best handig zijn.
Linksquest Moderator Spielerij @loekf214 maart 2023 11:15
Het is mogelijk, maar inderdaad momenteel alleen via een omweg

https://www.ghacks.net/20...microsoft-edge-bing-icon/
Wildfire @loekf214 maart 2023 14:23
Het Bing icoontje is zo te zien inderdaad niet uit te zetten maar de zijbalk zelf kan gewoon uitgezet worden.
Carlos0_0 @Wildfire14 maart 2023 18:48
Wel bing icoontje heb deze update dan nog niet, maar ik heb na mijn weten geen bing icoontje(sidebar al lang uitgezet de uit-knop zit zelfs op de bar).
thomasv @rixster14 maart 2023 11:30
https://www.askvg.com/dis...m-microsoft-edge-toolbar/ -> Methode 2 werkte voor mij direct. Ook geen moeilijk done met welke shortcut je gebruikt voor edge, werkt systeemwijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thomasv op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

ggj87 @thomasv14 maart 2023 11:57
Ik mag op mijn werklaptop helaas niet in het register, dus dan moet ik wel via parameters aan de gang
Jermaine @thomasv14 maart 2023 14:47
Voor Mac-gebruikers is er:

(/Applications/Microsoft\ Edge.app/Contents/MacOS/Microsoft\ Edge --disable-features=msEdgeSidebarV2 &)

Copy/paste deze volledige regel in je Terminal en ram op Enter. Helaas werkt dit eenmalig en schakelt dit die afschuwelijke button niet volledig uit. (Bron)

edit:

De code-tag werkt hier niet, dan maar cursief :/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jermaine op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

Carlos0_0 @thomasv14 maart 2023 18:51
Ik heb deze update dan nog niet, maar effe serieus komt er z’n grote bing knop ?.
thomasv @Carlos0_014 maart 2023 18:52
Ja het is echt ongelooflijk lelijk
Carlos0_0 @thomasv14 maart 2023 18:59
Dan ben er wel echt klaar mee, van weekend al uit settings menu die … rechts boven awards ofzo gesloopt.
Ik wou ook nog games etc eruit halen nog niet gelukt, dan kunnen wel tweaker/ Icter zijn.

Maar moet toch niet normaal zijn we maar moeten blijven klooien om iets fatsoenlijks te houden, met elke update wel weer wat nieuws aan zooi bij komt.
thomasv @Carlos0_014 maart 2023 19:02
Integratie van ChatGPT met Bing zal wel doorslaggevend zijn geweest. Microsoft investeert daar miljoenen in en moet dat wel terug verdienen. En dus dringen ze je een "Bing Discover" knop op waar impliciet uiteindelijk een vorm van abonnement aan gekoppeld gaat zijn voor hun ChatGPT implementatie (het was ook gevormd als een spraakbubbel met Bing logo in het midden).

En ik gebruik Edge graag, want het is wat Chrome had moeten zijn, maar Microsoft heeft wel z'n eigentijdse rottrekken gehouden helaas ondanks de adoptie van Webkit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door thomasv op 22 juli 2024 17:32]

Carlos0_0 @thomasv14 maart 2023 19:24
Hoezo het is wat Chrome had moeten zijn, wat is er mis met Chrome op het moment dan ?.
icepickle @thomasv19 maart 2023 21:55
Neem dan toch Chromium zelf, geen gedoe met google of microsoft extras :) Ook geen synchronisering over devices heen, maar dat hoeft ja, niet noodzakelijk (en het web delen gaat ook niet met the google meeting)
pjlgt @rixster14 maart 2023 11:06
Microsoft wil mensen of heel graag wegjagen, of allemaal aan de Bing. Tussenweg lijkt er nu niet zijn.
Tranquility @pjlgt14 maart 2023 12:41
Dat idee krijg ik ook. Nog steeds is dat irritante Tab Grouping niet uit te zetten. Ik werk op mijn werk verplicht met Edge en heb vaak veel tabs open staan en heel vaak maak je onbedoeld bij het schuiven met tabs een tab group die je vervolgens weer moet "ungroupen".
Ik snap echt niet waarom ze dat niet uitschakelbaar maken. Bij eerdere versies van Edge kon dat wel bij de flags in config (zoiets als about:config bij Firefox) uitzetten, maar dat kon na een update meer dan een jaar geleden niet meer.
pepsiblik @pjlgt14 maart 2023 16:11
Micrpspft is bezig zijn AI Chatbot uit te rollen binnen haar browser (net als Google). En dit is een stap opweg hier naar.
ggj87 @rixster14 maart 2023 11:22
Je kunt deze parameter aan je snelkoppeling toevoegen:

--disable-features=msUndersideButton
Marve79 @Saven14 maart 2023 15:37
Ik ben nooit weggegaan dit wist je toch vooraf al :')
SideShow 14 maart 2023 13:27
Hier enkele jaren blij geweest met de nieuwe Edge. Deels overgestapt omdat ik Chrome gewoon spyware vond, maar merk nu dat Edge gewoon hetzelfde pad volgt.

Firefox maakt me blij, maar als dev is de chromium console gewoon objectief beter.
Wordt nog lastige keuze weer.
matthijsvzetten @SideShow14 maart 2023 13:32
Wat vind je fijner aan de chromium console in tegenstelling met Firefox?
Neem aan dat je firefox dev edition heb geprobeerd al?
SideShow @matthijsvzetten14 maart 2023 13:46
Gebruiksgemak en performance. Dev edition zal ik alvast eens bekijken, bedankt.
CAP-Team 14 maart 2023 15:05
Edge is een fijne browser, Microsoft moet alleen niet oppassen dat ze net zoals bij IE destijds het een gedrocht maken. Houd het simpel en snel. Mensen zitten niet op tig sidebars te wachten. Ik zet zelf die meuk altijd zsm uit.
VincentvdBergh 14 maart 2023 17:27
Integreert heel lekker in een office 365 omgeving op kantoor maar thuis blijf ik hier echt bij weg.

Het opdringen van een zoekmachine met een bannering achtige ballon is een no-go.
JeroenNietDoen 15 maart 2023 19:06
Jammer dat je een regkey moet aanmaken om die stomme Discover knop eruit te slopen.
Tranquility 14 maart 2023 12:42
Helaas is nog steeds Tab Grouping niet uit te zetten..
Franckey @Tranquility15 maart 2023 00:08
Met de rechtermuisknop kan je dat "collections" icoontje verbergen, dan heb je er toch geen last meer van?

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