Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 111.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 111 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in versie 111 is onder meer dat pushnotificaties van websites nu in het Windows-notificatiescherm kunnen worden getoond en het is mogelijk om Firefox Relay-e-mailadressen direct vanuit de Firefox-accountmanager te maken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Windows native notifications are now enabled.
  • Firefox Relay users can now opt-in to create Relay email masks directly from the Firefox credential manager. You must be signed in with your Firefox Account.
  • We’ve added two new locales: Silhe Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc).
Fixed Developer Web Platform
  • Use of the rel attribute is now supported on form elements, allowing the specification of the relationship between the current document and the form target in a simpler, cross-browser way.

  • Origin private file system access is now enabled, a new storage API that enables web applications to store and retrieve data from and to the filesystem in a sandbox.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer Mozilla Firefox 111.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-03-2023 16:47 8

14-03-2023 • 16:47

8

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 5
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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flapr00m 15 maart 2023 08:47
Is er al een fix om de extensions button te verwijderen ?
about:config extensions.unifiedExtensions.enabled set to false werkt niet. De button is nog steeds zichtbaar.
Hell-Slave @flapr00m18 maart 2023 06:31
https://www.askvg.com/dis...ton-from-firefox-toolbar/

De eerste methode werkt gelukkig, maar is een hoop gedoe.

Hier een video op Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eydCGo2k78w

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hell-Slave op 23 juli 2024 09:50]

flapr00m @Hell-Slave18 maart 2023 09:38
Bedankt voor de tip; net getest op linux en het werkt
The Zep Man
@flapr00m15 maart 2023 10:08
about:config extensions.unifiedExtensions.enabled set to false werkt niet. De button is nog steeds zichtbaar.
Die functie is verwijderd.
nokiaan958GB 14 maart 2023 22:48
Mooi dat ze dit project vol weten te houden.
Omdat ik Firefox dagelijks gebruik ben donateur geworden.
BeosBeing 15 maart 2023 15:06
Note: Bovenstaande Engelse versies zijn voor en-US, dus Amerikaans Engels. Er zijn ook versies voor en-GB, Brits Engels en en-CA, Canadees Engels. In vertaalsoftware vind je daarnaast ook nog 107 andere varianten waaronder Engels voor Ierland, Puerto Rico, Filipijnen, Australië, Zuid-Afrika, St.Maarten, diverse Britse en Amerikaanse eilanden, België, Nederland en Europa.
Ximaar 19 maart 2023 10:01
Ik heb 'm weer teruggedraaid naar 110. Online TV-kijken bij de NPO werkte niet goed onder 111 en liep een aantal keren vast bij terugschuiven. Hoop dat dat in de volgende versie weer wordt hersteld.
Ximaar @Ximaar23 maart 2023 14:34
Bij 111.0.1 loopt TV-kijken op W10 pas na 10 minuten vast. Dus maar weer terug naar 110 die dat probleem niet heeft. Kijk wel weer bij 112 of het opgelost is.

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