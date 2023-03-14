Mozilla heeft versie 111 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in versie 111 is onder meer dat pushnotificaties van websites nu in het Windows-notificatiescherm kunnen worden getoond en het is mogelijk om Firefox Relay-e-mailadressen direct vanuit de Firefox-accountmanager te maken. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- Windows native notifications are now enabled.
- Firefox Relay users can now opt-in to create Relay email masks directly from the Firefox credential manager. You must be signed in with your Firefox Account.
- We’ve added two new locales: Silhe Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc).
Developer
- Various security fixes.
- Use of the rel attribute is now supported on form elements, allowing the specification of the relationship between the current document and the form target in a simpler, cross-browser way.
-
Origin private file system access is now enabled, a new storage API that enables web applications to store and retrieve data from and to the filesystem in a sandbox.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Windows (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Linux (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Windows (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor Linux (Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 111.0 voor macOS (Fries)