Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 531.29 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Atomic Heart en de gesloten bèta van The Finals. De changelog laat enkele bugfixes zien, waaronder een oplossing voor hoog cpu-verbruik na het verlaten van een spel, en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting nVidia DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of The Finals

Fixed Issues
  • Higher CPU usage from nVidia Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]
  • Stability issues may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]
  • Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4009055][4008751]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260] Release 530 Driver for Windows, Version 531.29 RN-08399-531.29_v01 | 13
  • [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • [Hogwarts Legacy] Black Screen/Hang on Launch at Shader Compilation Screen using Driver 531.18 [4012825] Workaround: Close and relaunch game.
  • Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18 [4008770]

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Versienummer 531.29 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 855,04MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 14-03-2023 18:41
16 • submitter: shaswin

14-03-2023 • 18:41

16

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

29-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.88 WHQL 7
09-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.74 WHQL 23
17-06 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.62 WHQL 34
27-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.47 WHQL 37
14-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.49 WHQL 9
28-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.36 WHQL 14
17-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.21 WHQL 9
24-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 WHQL 27
10-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 WHQL 13
05-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.76 hotfix 11
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micla 14 maart 2023 18:50
. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Atomic Heart en de gesloten bèta van The Finals.
Dat stond er bij de vorige versie ook al. Dan lijkt deze dus meer een hot-fix voor het hoge CPU verbruik. Ik hoopte op verbeteringen in Hogwarts Lagacy.
iCore @micla14 maart 2023 18:59
Het zijn inderdaad alleen bugfixes, nog geen nieuwe features
Fatchicken 14 maart 2023 20:27
-Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]
Deze staat niet meer in de lijst van open issues voor deze release maar er wordt ook niet aangegeven dat dit gefixt is.
Dragony 14 maart 2023 22:42
Deze driver lost de problemen met Forza Horizon 4 nog steeds niet op. Ik denk dat ik nog 1 - 2 drivers afwacht. Heel jammer, want ik was zelf altijd de persoon die de nieuwste drivers gelijk pakte (en had nooit problemen voorheen).
bones 15 maart 2023 06:50
Heeft iemand ooit eens verschil gemerkt na driver updates? Ik nooit eigenlijk. Heb in alle games de fps standaard aan en zie nooit verbeteringen.
Blaze85 14 maart 2023 19:02
855MB, is dat echt nodig, waarom niet een light version zonder al die bagger die casual gamers niet nodig hebben?
HaterFrame @Blaze8514 maart 2023 19:36
Omdat blijkbaar games tegenwoordig specifieke driver fixes nodig hebben. De vraag is of dat normaal hoort te zijn?
Xfade @HaterFrame14 maart 2023 20:54
Die fixes verklaren de grootte maar gedeeltelijk. Geforce Experience wat er bij zit (en heel veel mensen niet willen/hoeven) is alleen al 400MB.
cnieuweboer @Xfade14 maart 2023 22:52
Nog niet eens de helft. Programma folder is 195MB, en de installer 125MB. https://www.nvidia.com/nl.../geforce-experience/beta/
GFE hoef je niet te installeren, en ik zie het probleem niet zo van eens ongeveer per maand 125MB extra downloaden. Dat valt in het niet bij ander internet gebruik zoals video streamen.
warp @cnieuweboer15 maart 2023 02:22
Die 125MB extra boeit idd niet zo. Probleem met GFE is meer de overdaad aan telemetrie. Zie o.a. hier:
https://www.thewindowsclu...idia-telemetry-windows-pc
Carlos0_0 @cnieuweboer15 maart 2023 07:21
En je hoeft je videokaart drivers ook niet elke maand te updaten, of er moet toevallig wat belangrijks tussen zitten :).
Ik doe het gerust maanden niet als alles prima werkt.
Creesch @HaterFrame14 maart 2023 20:18
Volkomen normaal en ook niet iets van "tegenwoordig" het is al jaren zo (decennia zelfs) dat er specifieke fixes voor games in drivers zitten. Hier zijn diverse redenen voor, zie bijvoorbeeld die (al 10 jaar oude) topic op stackexchange over dit onderwerp https://gamedev.stackexch...ire-game-specific-drivers
Luuk2015 @Blaze8514 maart 2023 19:06
Daar hebben we NVCleanstall voor :)
Robin2k7 14 maart 2023 21:19
I laat mijn oude driver voorlopig effe staan .
chim0 16 maart 2023 14:14
Sinds de laatste twee driver updates heb ik geen "Nvidia configuratiescherm" meer in de tray, alleen Nvidia Geforce Experience". Daarvoor had ik ze altijd allebei. Bij jullie ook? Windows 11 en RTX 3060. Ik doe gewoon updaten via Geforce Experience zoals altijd en nooit problemen.
Creesch @chim016 maart 2023 20:00
Net even gekeken, staat er inderdaad niet meer bij. Maar, via het start menu kan je er alsnog bij.

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