Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Atomic Heart en de gesloten bèta van The Finals. De changelog laat enkele bugfixes zien, waaronder een oplossing voor hoog cpu-verbruik na het verlaten van een spel, en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting nVidia DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of The Finals

Higher CPU usage from nVidia Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]

Stability issues may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]

Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4009055][4008751]