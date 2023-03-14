Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 531.29 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Atomic Heart en de gesloten bèta van The Finals. De changelog laat enkele bugfixes zien, waaronder een oplossing voor hoog cpu-verbruik na het verlaten van een spel, en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new titles supporting nVidia DLSS 3 technology including Atomic Heart and the closed Beta of The FinalsFixed Issues
Open Issues
- Higher CPU usage from nVidia Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]
- Stability issues may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]
- Adobe application stability issues using 531.18 [4009055][4008751]
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260] Release 530 Driver for Windows, Version 531.29 RN-08399-531.29_v01 | 13
- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
- [Hogwarts Legacy] Black Screen/Hang on Launch at Shader Compilation Screen using Driver 531.18 [4012825] Workaround: Close and relaunch game.
- Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]
- Assassin’s Creed Origins stability issues using 531.18 [4008770]