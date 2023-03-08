Nvidia komt met fix voor verhoogd cpu-verbruik in GeForce-driver 531.18

Gebruik je toevallig Windows 11? Op Windows 11 wordt op dit moment cpu gebruik alleen correct weergeven via ctrl alt del. Wat je ziet 3rd party apps of zelfs de Windows gamebar klopt niet.
Dat lijkt me niet het geval, maar sowieso is het taakbeheer van Windows 8/8.1/10/11 erg misleidend. Als je processor op 100% loopt volgens het nieuwe taakbeheer (t.a.v. Windows 7 en ouder) dan klopt hier geen snars van want de processor heeft nog steeds capaciteit over in veel gevallen.
Lees dit maar eens:
Medium.com - Task Manager’s CPU numbers are all but meaningless
When Task Manager tells you that overall CPU is 100%, you’d be led to believe that the system is working as hard as it can and has no additional processing capacity available. And when Task Manager reports a process’ CPU at 40%, intuitively you believe that the process is consuming 40% of the system’s total available CPU capacity. Those were reasonably accurate interpretations through Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2. But with its redesign first introduced in Windows 8, Task Manager’s Processes and Performance tabs now rely on different metrics and present numbers that are misleading and that without additional context are completely meaningless.
Task Manager’s changes were intended to accommodate advances in chip technology. It is relatively straightforward to determine a processor’s utilization: how much time during a given interval that it spends busy vs. idle (*). Back when CPUs always used to operate at a fixed frequency, simple arithmetic told you how much work a CPU had performed. Modern CPUs offer improvements in energy efficiency, such as operating at reduced frequencies or shutting down completely during periods of lower demand, and running the processor core faster than the marked frequency during periods of higher demand. Therefore, a CPU’s utilization by itself no longer tells you as much as it used to about how much processing is being performed.
(*) In earlier versions of Windows, these were rough approximations. The accuracy of the available metrics improved from Windows XP to Vista to Win7, and their corresponding Server OSes.
To try to account for these complexities, Windows introduced the concept of processor utility along with performance counters that measure that utility. Windows defines a processor’s utility as the amount of work it completes as a percentage of the amount of work it could complete if it were running continually at its nominal performance level, and never enabling an enhanced performance mode. When a processor enables an enhanced performance mode — a regular occurrence — its utility percentage can easily exceed 100%. The possible upper bound is indeterminate and depends on a variety of factors that Windows cannot directly measure. Task Manager’s Processes and Performance tabs now use the “% Processor Utility” counter as the basis for their CPU numbers, rather than the “% Processor Time” counter Task Manager had relied upon and that is still used by Task Manager’s Details tab and by Sysinternals Process Explorer.
As a result, because dynamically-adjustable processors automatically enter an enhanced mode when under load, Task Manager’s CPU % for a process that is actively executing code will generally be significantly larger than its processor time. But because that number is placed on a scale that is capped at 100%, Task Manager makes it appear that the process is taking up more of the system’s computing capacity than it actually is. For a while, Task Manager itself would report overall CPU usage greater than 100%. Because that’s counterintuitive even to people who understand the concept of “utility,” Task Manager now caps the numbers it reports at 100%. That ends up further distorting what it reports.
Als je in het Details
tabblad kijkt van het nieuwe Windows Taakbeheer zie je ook steevast lagere percentages in gebruik van processen wat niet rijmt met wat het Prestaties
tabblad weergeeft, en het grappige is dat hele volksstammen hierin trappen en dan ineens geloven dat hun CPU volledig wordt belast. Waar je vroeger met 100% verbruik in taakbeheer een traag reagerende machine kreeg, hoeft dat nu, afhankelijk hoever de workload boven die '100%' nog is, niet eens zo erg het geval te zijn.
Andere programmatuur zoals HWMonitor
, Process Monitor
, SIV (System Information Viewer)
en HWiNFO
rapporteren dit dus wel correct, of gewoon als je Classic Taskmanager
op een nieuw OS gebruikt.
HWiNFO geeft in zijn sensoren zelfs beiden waarden aan zoals Windows Taakbeheer die toont en de metingen zoals je die vroeger zou verwachten, in het Sensors overzicht krijg je zowel Core Usage
als Core Utility
te zien voor elke thread.
Bij Core Utility staat er ook de opmerking bij het hoveren van de muis het volgende:
This is the CPU utilization reported by Task Manager. It can go above 100%, but it might be capped in Task Manager to 100%.
[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 23 juli 2024 08:45]