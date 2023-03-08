Nvidia komt met fix voor verhoogd cpu-verbruik in GeForce-driver 531.18

Nvidia heeft een oplossing uitgebracht voor een issue waardoor gebruikers te maken konden krijgen met een verhoogd cpu-verbruik. Dat betreft een bug als onderdeel van GeForce-driver 531.18. De oplossing is een hotfix waarmee de driverversie naar 531.26 gaat.

Volgens Nvidia is driverversie 531.26 gebaseerd op 531.18 en worden daarmee twee problemen opgelost, waaronder 'hoger cpu-verbruik door de Nvidia-container na het afsluiten van games'. Daarnaast kon er op laptops met GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350-gpu's sprake zijn van een willekeurige bugcheck. Ook dat probleem moet verholpen zijn met de hotfix.

De hotfixdriver is in feite een bètadriver en is te beschouwen als versie 531.18 met enkele lichte wijzigingen. Nvidia zegt dat het veiliger is om te wachten op de volgende officiële release, maar het bedrijf wilde alvast de desbetreffende bugs aanpakken.

De bug die het hogere cpu-verbruik veroorzaakt, zit in Nvidia Game Ready-driverversie 531.18, die vorige week uitkwam en onder meer RTX Video Super Resolution introduceerde. De driver kan na de update meer dan tien procent van de cpu-capaciteit verbruiken na het inloggen of na het afsluiten van games, constateerde onder anderen Tom Warren van The Verge.