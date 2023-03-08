Nvidia komt met fix voor verhoogd cpu-verbruik in GeForce-driver 531.18

Nvidia heeft een oplossing uitgebracht voor een issue waardoor gebruikers te maken konden krijgen met een verhoogd cpu-verbruik. Dat betreft een bug als onderdeel van GeForce-driver 531.18. De oplossing is een hotfix waarmee de driverversie naar 531.26 gaat.

Volgens Nvidia is driverversie 531.26 gebaseerd op 531.18 en worden daarmee twee problemen opgelost, waaronder 'hoger cpu-verbruik door de Nvidia-container na het afsluiten van games'. Daarnaast kon er op laptops met GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350-gpu's sprake zijn van een willekeurige bugcheck. Ook dat probleem moet verholpen zijn met de hotfix.

De hotfixdriver is in feite een bètadriver en is te beschouwen als versie 531.18 met enkele lichte wijzigingen. Nvidia zegt dat het veiliger is om te wachten op de volgende officiële release, maar het bedrijf wilde alvast de desbetreffende bugs aanpakken.

De bug die het hogere cpu-verbruik veroorzaakt, zit in Nvidia Game Ready-driverversie 531.18, die vorige week uitkwam en onder meer RTX Video Super Resolution introduceerde. De driver kan na de update meer dan tien procent van de cpu-capaciteit verbruiken na het inloggen of na het afsluiten van games, constateerde onder anderen Tom Warren van The Verge.

Door Joris Jansen

Redacteur

Feedback • 08-03-2023 10:48 39

08-03-2023 • 10:48

39

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Reacties (39)

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JacobsT 8 maart 2023 10:51
Is er eigenlijk al een fix voor de downclock die gebeurt bij het actief hebben van discord?
Skyline GT-R @JacobsT8 maart 2023 10:55
Ja dat is gefixed in hun driver van begin februari: download: GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.49 WHQL
Zie ook de release notes:
Fixed Issues:
  • Discord update causes GPU memory clocks to drop to P2 state [3960028]
CriticalHit_NL
@Skyline GT-R8 maart 2023 15:08
Het aparte is dat ik nog 527.56 WHQL draai onder Windows 10 22H2 met een GTX1080Ti en hier totaal geen last van ervaar met Discord, vraag me af of dit wel alle videokaarten treft.
Skyline GT-R @CriticalHit_NL8 maart 2023 16:14
Neen; met een GTX1080Ti zal je er geen last van hebben neen.

Volgens het nieuwsartikel toen:
Gebruikers meldden de bug sinds enkele dagen en het lijkt vooral te gaan om kaarten uit de RTX2000- en 3000-serie.
nieuws: Discord kan door bug kloksnelheid geheugen Nvidia-kaarten verlagen

[Reactie gewijzigd door Skyline GT-R op 23 juli 2024 08:45]

CriticalHit_NL
@Skyline GT-R8 maart 2023 16:21
Dank, meende dat al wel ergens gelezen te hebben maar wist het niet zeker.
Sebazzz @Skyline GT-R8 maart 2023 16:59
Ik ben echt heel benieuwd wat de interne oorzaak van dat probleem is :)
SaiBork @JacobsT8 maart 2023 10:54
Dat was opgelost in 528.49
- Discord update causes GPU memory clocks to drop to P2 state
Xfade 8 maart 2023 11:08
Hotfix, maar wel 850MB downloaden.
Ascathon @Xfade8 maart 2023 11:26
Ja een extreem driver package blijft het nog steeds wel ja. Er zit natuurlijk meer bij als alleen de driver, ook GeForce Experience en andere tooling. Maar verdomd heftig is het zeer zeker!
Vroeger, toen je nog een driver kon downloaden van paar honderden kb's. Maar praktisch een gigabyte is aan de forse kant.
MaTr1x @Ascathon8 maart 2023 12:05
Je kunt ook zelf bepalen wat je installeert met NVCleanInstall. Dit gebruik ik altijd om de nieuwste driver te installeren zonder Geforce Experience én telemetry en andere meuk. Dat heb ik ook gedaan met 531.18. Het enige dat je eigenlijk nodig hebt is de video driver + Physx + HDMI Audio driver en eventueel de USB-C driver.
Coy @MaTr1x8 maart 2023 14:04
Kun je dan wel bijv. shadowplay installeren? Loop er tegen aan dat ik geforce experience mee moet nemen als ik daar gebruik van wil maken.
Luuk2015 @Coy8 maart 2023 14:16
Yep!
Shadowplay is een optie in de lijst met te installeren componenten.
Bliksem B 8 maart 2023 12:18
Voor de mensen die zich afvragen of deze bug effect had op de uitkomsten van review: Welke gpu leunt het minst op je cpu? Een nieuwe videokaart in je oude pc. Als goed is niet, tijdens die test is gebruik gemaakt van versie 528.49.
loki504 @Bliksem B8 maart 2023 15:02
Maar die fix zit toch pas in 531.18. of werkt Nvidia van hoog naar laag?
Bliksem B @loki5048 maart 2023 15:39
Nee, nieuws: Nvidia erkent bug in GeForce-driver 531.18 die resulteert in hoger cp... In 531.26 is het weer gefixt.
loki504 @Bliksem B8 maart 2023 16:33
Ooh het zat alleen in 531.18

Dan begreep ik het verkeerd. Bedankt voor de opheldering.
StGermain 8 maart 2023 10:56
Na upgrade naar een 5800X3D zie ik enkel nog belachelijk laag cpu verbruik, zelfs in zware spellen als Division 2. Met een 6600K was 100% cpu verbruik waarna alles ging stotteren wel een dingetje.
Aimussage @StGermain8 maart 2023 11:01
Niet zo gek toch? Je gaat dan van een 4/4 core van 7 jaar geleden naar een recente 8/16 core. Dat is nogal een verschil. (Tenzij je een A8-6600K bedoelt, in dat geval is het verschil zelfs nog veel groter)
StGermain @Aimussage8 maart 2023 11:07
Nee, ik bedoel wel degelijk een intel gen 6 cpu die dan nog eens overclocked was ook. Maar ipv 100% zie ik nu 2-3% cpu gebruik bij een lock van 100fps ipv 60fps. Dit allebei met dezelfde RTX 3060ti. En dan sloot ik met die intel nog eens alles wat cpu kon vreten eerst af, nu blijft edge, discord, spotify, telenet tv, … allemaal open staan. Het verschil is inmens veel groter dan ik verwacht had op basis van benchmarks.
TTMJ! @StGermain8 maart 2023 11:20
Gebruik je toevallig Windows 11? Op Windows 11 wordt op dit moment cpu gebruik alleen correct weergeven via ctrl alt del. Wat je ziet 3rd party apps of zelfs de Windows gamebar klopt niet.
StGermain @TTMJ!8 maart 2023 12:01
Ja, maar daarvoor met die 6600k gebruikte ik ook W11, weliswaar die uit het beta-kanaal. Bedankt, ik ga het nakijken.
CriticalHit_NL
@TTMJ!8 maart 2023 15:25
Gebruik je toevallig Windows 11? Op Windows 11 wordt op dit moment cpu gebruik alleen correct weergeven via ctrl alt del. Wat je ziet 3rd party apps of zelfs de Windows gamebar klopt niet.
Dat lijkt me niet het geval, maar sowieso is het taakbeheer van Windows 8/8.1/10/11 erg misleidend. Als je processor op 100% loopt volgens het nieuwe taakbeheer (t.a.v. Windows 7 en ouder) dan klopt hier geen snars van want de processor heeft nog steeds capaciteit over in veel gevallen.

Lees dit maar eens:
Medium.com - Task Manager’s CPU numbers are all but meaningless
When Task Manager tells you that overall CPU is 100%, you’d be led to believe that the system is working as hard as it can and has no additional processing capacity available. And when Task Manager reports a process’ CPU at 40%, intuitively you believe that the process is consuming 40% of the system’s total available CPU capacity. Those were reasonably accurate interpretations through Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2. But with its redesign first introduced in Windows 8, Task Manager’s Processes and Performance tabs now rely on different metrics and present numbers that are misleading and that without additional context are completely meaningless.

Task Manager’s changes were intended to accommodate advances in chip technology. It is relatively straightforward to determine a processor’s utilization: how much time during a given interval that it spends busy vs. idle (*). Back when CPUs always used to operate at a fixed frequency, simple arithmetic told you how much work a CPU had performed. Modern CPUs offer improvements in energy efficiency, such as operating at reduced frequencies or shutting down completely during periods of lower demand, and running the processor core faster than the marked frequency during periods of higher demand. Therefore, a CPU’s utilization by itself no longer tells you as much as it used to about how much processing is being performed.

(*) In earlier versions of Windows, these were rough approximations. The accuracy of the available metrics improved from Windows XP to Vista to Win7, and their corresponding Server OSes.

To try to account for these complexities, Windows introduced the concept of processor utility along with performance counters that measure that utility. Windows defines a processor’s utility as the amount of work it completes as a percentage of the amount of work it could complete if it were running continually at its nominal performance level, and never enabling an enhanced performance mode. When a processor enables an enhanced performance mode — a regular occurrence — its utility percentage can easily exceed 100%. The possible upper bound is indeterminate and depends on a variety of factors that Windows cannot directly measure. Task Manager’s Processes and Performance tabs now use the “% Processor Utility” counter as the basis for their CPU numbers, rather than the “% Processor Time” counter Task Manager had relied upon and that is still used by Task Manager’s Details tab and by Sysinternals Process Explorer.

As a result, because dynamically-adjustable processors automatically enter an enhanced mode when under load, Task Manager’s CPU % for a process that is actively executing code will generally be significantly larger than its processor time. But because that number is placed on a scale that is capped at 100%, Task Manager makes it appear that the process is taking up more of the system’s computing capacity than it actually is. For a while, Task Manager itself would report overall CPU usage greater than 100%. Because that’s counterintuitive even to people who understand the concept of “utility,” Task Manager now caps the numbers it reports at 100%. That ends up further distorting what it reports.
Als je in het Details tabblad kijkt van het nieuwe Windows Taakbeheer zie je ook steevast lagere percentages in gebruik van processen wat niet rijmt met wat het Prestaties tabblad weergeeft, en het grappige is dat hele volksstammen hierin trappen en dan ineens geloven dat hun CPU volledig wordt belast. Waar je vroeger met 100% verbruik in taakbeheer een traag reagerende machine kreeg, hoeft dat nu, afhankelijk hoever de workload boven die '100%' nog is, niet eens zo erg het geval te zijn.

Andere programmatuur zoals HWMonitor, Process Monitor, SIV (System Information Viewer) en HWiNFO rapporteren dit dus wel correct, of gewoon als je Classic Taskmanager op een nieuw OS gebruikt.

HWiNFO geeft in zijn sensoren zelfs beiden waarden aan zoals Windows Taakbeheer die toont en de metingen zoals je die vroeger zou verwachten, in het Sensors overzicht krijg je zowel Core Usage als Core Utility te zien voor elke thread.

Bij Core Utility staat er ook de opmerking bij het hoveren van de muis het volgende:
This is the CPU utilization reported by Task Manager. It can go above 100%, but it might be capped in Task Manager to 100%.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CriticalHit_NL op 23 juli 2024 08:45]

computerjunky @StGermain8 maart 2023 11:21
Als je 2 a 3% ziet werkt je readout software gewoon niet want dat is onmogelijk met een game actief. Tijd voor wat updates dus.

Edit:typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door computerjunky op 23 juli 2024 08:45]

StGermain @computerjunky8 maart 2023 12:02
Alles is 100% up to date.
Tosti55 @StGermain8 maart 2023 12:45
Alsnog zit er ergens een fout, want zoals aangegeven word, een actieve game gebruikt minimaal 35-40 % van je cpu.. 1-5 % is een foute meting.
StGermain @Tosti558 maart 2023 14:40
Ik geloof je wel hoor!
CriticalHit_NL
@Tosti558 maart 2023 16:20
Alsnog zit er ergens een fout, want zoals aangegeven word, een actieve game gebruikt minimaal 35-40 % van je cpu.. 1-5 % is een foute meting.
Dat is volledig afhankelijk van je processor zijn aantal threads, hoeveel ervan gebruikt worden en welke metingen je uitleest zoals ik hierboven al rapporteerde in een ander bericht.

Spellen die vroeger op mijn i7 3930K (hexacore, 12 threads) vaak 50 tot 90% totaal aan verbruik weg konden vreten, gebruiken nu nog maar zo'n 8-14% van de i9 13900K wegens deze 32 threads heeft en natuurlijk een véél betere IPC, bij beiden een uncapped framerate.

En dan heb ik het over spellen als:
  • GTA V (8-12% 60-80fps, 10-16% 90-100fps, 15-20% 150-165fps met Extended Distance)
  • Halo Infinite (10-16% met ruim 120fps)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (10-20% met 60-80fps)
  • Battlefield 1 & V (10-15% & 10-20% 120-165fps)
  • Planet Coaster (15-30% 50-80fps)
Dit is uiteraard wel met de E-cores meegerekend want ik die deze ook goed belast worden voor meerdere spellen terwijl er geen echte achtergrondtaken zijn die echt tijd vragen, maar meer om aan te geven dat 35-40% is niet zo zwart op wit is.
gekko90 @StGermain8 maart 2023 16:03
als je alleen al kijkt naar de review welke tweakers laatst gemaakt heeft met 4 redelijk recente ryzen CPU's en AMD en NVIDIA gpu's dan snap ik jouw resultaten volledig.

nvidia doet gewoon te veel op de cpu voor de gpu waar amd dat anders heeft opgelost
Diavire @StGermain8 maart 2023 15:35
Dingetje hierbij is ook dat als je game 4 cores voor de voor 100% gebruikt, dat dit op je 8 core nog steeds maar 50% is, en maar weinig software zet meerdere cores voor het volle vermogen in, dus dropt het percentage nog verder.

Tis echt bizar wat moderne systemen allemaal kunnen draaien mits je er het geheugen voor hebt.
arjanvdwal1992 8 maart 2023 10:51
Das rap
Dragony 8 maart 2023 10:53
Ik blijf voor de zekerheid op 528.49. Ik had meer dan alleen CPU-verbruik problemen. Crashes en verminderde FPS (bijv. bij FH4).
Kenneloth 8 maart 2023 11:09
En ik maar afvragen hoe dan, dit dus. Fijn dat het snel wordt opgelost.
Hoenens 8 maart 2023 12:25
https://international.dow...-international-dch.hf.exe Hotfix is hier te downloaden
KuroHana 8 maart 2023 12:56
Nou dit heb ik nou met mijn 5950x / 6900 xt wanneer ik alt+tab doe of spel afsluit, denk niet dat het nvidia is maar windows

https://ibb.co/bdPcfqd

[Reactie gewijzigd door KuroHana op 23 juli 2024 08:45]

pannalicour 8 maart 2023 13:34
Ik heb dus al een tijdje een issue dat mijn spel last heeft van soort lag (fps blijft gewoon op 60) ALS ik mijn browser open. Het verdwijnt weer na een seconde of 10 en het komt daarna terug. Erg vervelend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door pannalicour op 23 juli 2024 08:45]

Diavire @pannalicour8 maart 2023 15:37
Hoeveel tabs/windows heb je binnen die browser open?

Als je voldoende geheugen vrij hebt klinkt dat als een storage ding, of je hebt hardware accelerated content in je browser actief waar rekenkracht van de videokaart naartoe gaat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Diavire op 23 juli 2024 08:45]

pannalicour @Diavire8 maart 2023 16:11
Bedankt voor je reactie. Weinig tabs tot veel. Zelfde probleem. Ik heb in totaal 16 gb ram in totaal, een gtx 1080. Het spel is best licht, zowel qua cpu als gou verbruik. Het kan aan het spel liggen trouwens. Heb geen andere games kunnen testen helaas.
CriticalHit_NL
@Diavire8 maart 2023 17:48
Niet alleen dat, sinds Windows 10 heb je DWM standaard geforceerd (Aero, Vsync, GPU-acceleratie voor desktop) aan staan, dit vreet niet alleen extra rekenkracht maar ook VRAM, een browser met veel tabs kan dat nog véél erger maken waar je dus uit je videogeheugen kan geraken met dat soort frame-pacing problemen als gevolg.

Vooral een aantal jaar terug was dit een doorn in het oog met top-of-the-line videokaarten die maar beperkt VRAM hadden, Aero uit vrat het zonder browser misschien 100MB VRAM, zet je DWM aan verdubbelde dit, met browsers aan kwamen er honderden bij.

Dan kan je voorstellen dat een 780Ti met 3GB VRAM al vrij snel tegen zijn limiet zat te hikken bij de wat zwaardere spellen, Just Cause 3 bijvoorbeeld kwam daar heel dicht bij en dat merkte je ook aan de inconsistentie van de framepacing, ook exclusief volledigscherm modus hielp hierbij want windowed borderless gaf framepacing problemen maar eerlijk gezegd dat lijkt onder Windows 10 een probleem uit het verleden ondanks dat het dit niet fatsoenlijk ondersteund.

Mede hierom blij dat videokaarten tegenwoordig een pak meer hebben, je kan er gewoon meer mee. En om de welbekende Fury X 4GB discussie nog maar eens op te laaien, die komt uiteraard dus hierdoor sneller niet meer fatsoenlijk mee. :+

Maar als het een licht spel is verwacht ik niet dat dit de volledige 8GB VRAM zal benutten, maar ik ken iemand met 1080Ti in SLI en die heeft zoveel Opera tabs open dat het videogeheugen gewoon opraakt, zelfs de i7 5960x met 64GB RAM heeft dan problemen überhaupt een Twitch stream zonder cut-outs af te spelen, en dat onder Windows 7 die minder zwaar is als 10 voor de CPU's van oudere generaties (maar wel Aero aan wat minder efficiënt werkt op 7) en dan zijn het nog maar spellen zoals Genshin, GTA V (toegegeven, maxed met max framescaling) of LoL op 2560x1600. :+

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