Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 528.49 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Hello Neighbor 2, Perish en World of Warcraft. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS technology including Hello Neighbor 2 and PERISH. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Company of Heroes 3 and the latest update for World of Warcraft which introduces support for NVIDIA Reflex.Gaming Technology
Fixed Issues
- Introduces support for GeForce RTX 40 Series notebooks
Open Issues
- Adobe Bridge stability issues with 528.02 [3957846]
- Disable Hitman 3 Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3956209]
- Discord update causes GPU memory clocks to drop to P2 state [3960028]
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
- Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]
- Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder – issues with ProRes RAW files [3957455] [3957469]
- Adobe Premiere Pro application instability [3940086]