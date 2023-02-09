Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 528.49 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 528.49 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Hello Neighbor 2, Perish en World of Warcraft. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS technology including Hello Neighbor 2 and PERISH. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Company of Heroes 3 and the latest update for World of Warcraft which introduces support for NVIDIA Reflex.

Gaming Technology
  • Introduces support for GeForce RTX 40 Series notebooks
Fixed Issues
  • Adobe Bridge stability issues with 528.02 [3957846]
  • Disable Hitman 3 Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3956209]
  • Discord update causes GPU memory clocks to drop to P2 state [3960028]
Open Issues
  • Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
  • Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
  • [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering [3888343]
  • [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay [3866530]
  • [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]
  • Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]
  • Adobe After Effects / Media Encoder – issues with ProRes RAW files [3957455] [3957469]
  • Adobe Premiere Pro application instability [3940086]

DickvanMaurik 9 februari 2023 07:37
Geen Hogwarts Legacy drivers nog?
Game dropt constant van 100fps random naar 10 fps in cutscenes.
Met de hardware en de settings die ik run, zou dat niet moeten gebeuren lijkt mij.
R9 5900x + 3060ti op medium settings zonder raytracing op 1080p met dlss op balanced
Idorian @DickvanMaurik9 februari 2023 07:55
Dit heeft (voorlopig) niets te maken met de drivers. Er zijn algemene performance problemen en stuttering met dit spel. Dit is bevestigd door de ontwikkelaars en ze werken er aan in een nieuwe patch. Tegenwoordig mag je niet verwachten dat een spel werkt als je het koopt :)
joeydriessen @Idorian9 februari 2023 08:26
Wist niet dat ze het officieel bevestigd hadden dat er problemen waren/fix aankwam. Heb je toevallig wen link van de aankondiging?
xoniq @joeydriessen9 februari 2023 09:31
https://www.xfire.com/day-one-patch-hogwarts-legacy/
If it's any consolation, Warner Bros. Games has promised a day-one patch for Hogwarts Legacy.

Here's the details for the Hogwarts Legacy Day One Patch:

Fixed game-crashing issues
Addressed stuttering and lag issues
Added gameplay adjustments and optimizations
Added general stability fixes
Added performance improvements
Other minor fixes
Cowamundo @xoniq9 februari 2023 10:45
Deluxe Edition (72 uur eerder spelen dan Standard) betekend tegenwoordig vaak extra dagen voor bug tester spelen, die day one patch komt dus waarschijnlijk morgen pas beschikbaar.
xoniq @Cowamundo9 februari 2023 10:53
Klopt, collega zei ook al; heb je 'm al? Ehh nee, ik ben op mijn thuis server een Windows VM aan het inrichten hiervoor met dedicated GPU, doe lekker rustig aan, geen haast, ik wacht eerst wel tot de early adopter bugs eruit zijn.

Mijn collega liep ook gelijk al tegen een bug aan met afstand renderen, waarbij bosjes witte sprites waren, en pas goed gerenderd werden zodra je dichtbij komt. Zulke dingen dus.
Robbaman @Idorian9 februari 2023 10:01
Ik snap ook werkelijk niet dat dit kan gebeuren. Ik neem toch aan dat ze voordat een spel uit komt toch gewoon een stel machines hebben waarop ze dit testen.

Ik snap dat je niet elke configuratie kunt testen, maar ik neem toch aan dat als je gewoon een bovengemiddeld snelle GPU met een bovengemiddeld snelle CPU en andere componenten hebt, dat we vandaag de dag wel zo ver zouden moeten zijn dat een game het gewoon doet (mits de drivers up to date zijn).
Yzord @Robbaman9 februari 2023 10:16
Neem toch aan dat ze wel minimale specs hebben opgegeven bij de game? Alles erboven moet gewoon werken anders zit er met de codering iets niet goed.
Anoniem: 1322 @Robbaman9 februari 2023 15:56
Ik snap ook werkelijk niet dat dit kan gebeuren.
Er valt ook helemaal niets te snappen.
Het is gewoon de standaard en mensen slikken het toch wel.
Even een keertje uitstellen (maar intern had niemand de deadline ooit kunnen halen) en persberichtje eruit: Het dochterbedrijf van Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment zegt in een tweet meer tijd nodig te hebben om 'de best mogelijk game-ervaring te kunnen bieden'.
nieuws: Hogwarts Legacy is uitgesteld naar februari 2023, Switch-versie volgt...

Nou, hier is de best mogelijke game-ervaring... :+
CH4OS @Robbaman10 februari 2023 14:39
En wat is "bovengemiddeld snel" dan precies voor snelheid? :)
kevintjuh93 @DickvanMaurik9 februari 2023 08:30
Op reddit gelezen dat het kan helpen om je DLSS versie te upgraden. Zelf heb ik het ook gedaan, maar kan niet zeggen of het helpt aangezien ik voor de upgrade al een vloeiende game had.

https://github.com/beeradmoore/dlss-swapper
Pupp3tmast3r @DickvanMaurik9 februari 2023 09:12
Bij mij deed de game hetzelfde tot ik DLSS en Ratracing helemaal heb uitgezet. Nu draait het prima op native 4k op een 3080, alleen in de cutscenes wil het wel eens stotteren.
CH4OS @DickvanMaurik10 februari 2023 14:31
Game dropt constant van 100fps random naar 10 fps in cutscenes.
Dit hoeft natuurlijk niet per se een driver issue te zijn natuurlijk. :)
6Pac 9 februari 2023 09:29
Hogwarts profiel zit gewoon in deze driver, maar ik zou inderdaad gewoon nog even wachten op de patch.

Profile "Hogwarts Legacy"
ShowOn GeForce
ProfileType Application
Executable "phoenix-win64-test.exe"
Executable "hogwartslegacy.exe"
Setting ID_0x105e2a1d = 0x00000004
Setting ID_0x10f9dc81 = 0x00000011
Setting ID_0x10f9dc84 = 0x01000000
Setting ID_0x80857a28 = 0x00000001
EndProfile

Ik draai zelf nog op de "oude" Nvidia 527.37 versie en heb geen problemen met Hogwarts (5900x en rtx 3080 ti), dus ook geen drops in cutscenes, maar ik hoor dat andere mensen wel die problemen hebben met dezelfde CPU en GPU, dus het verschilt enorm.
Zwennie 9 februari 2023 10:09
Hopelijk zijn de Premiere issues nu daadwerkelijk gefixt (studio driver staat ook online). De laatste enigszins werkende driver voor mijn 2080S was versie 517.40.

Iemand al vroeg erbij om dit te bevestigen?
Mrgrind 9 februari 2023 07:50
ik wacht nog even met deze update de laaste was voor mij een no go..
dog4life @Mrgrind9 februari 2023 08:17
Ik ga ze toch even proberen ivm de Discord dix, de laatste zorgden bij mij ook voor problemen met Warzone (lagere en minder constante fps). Uninstall en de voorgaande installeren was niet echt een tijdrovende klus.
JAVE @dog4life9 februari 2023 11:58
Ik heb de tweak die NVidia als oplossing aandroeg toegepast, en dat werkte, dus wat dat aangaat heeft de nieuwe driver niet veel toegevoegde waarde denk ik.
Probook8979 9 februari 2023 08:13
3090 TI goeie performance update.
Jaldea 9 februari 2023 10:42
Merkte in sommige cut scenes drops, performance met 2070 rond rond 80fps, echter in cutscenes vaak 10, DLSS maakt het spel een stuk speelbaarder overigens, echt een prima uitvinding.
ZeoKZ 9 februari 2023 10:57
Sinds ik deze update heb geinstalleerd presteert Hogwarts beduidend minder, ondanks mijn 3090

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

