Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 528.49 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen voor de spellen Hello Neighbor 2, Perish en World of Warcraft. De changelog laat verder de gebruikelijke verzameling bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS technology including Hello Neighbor 2 and PERISH. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports Company of Heroes 3 and the latest update for World of Warcraft which introduces support for NVIDIA Reflex.

Introduces support for GeForce RTX 40 Series notebooks

Adobe Bridge stability issues with 528.02 [3957846]

Disable Hitman 3 Resizable Bar profile on Intel platforms [3956209]

Discord update causes GPU memory clocks to drop to P2 state [3960028]