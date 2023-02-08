Google heeft versie 110 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 110 , die niet meer op Windows 7 of 8.1 meer is te gebruiken, treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan in de wachtwoordmanager, zijn er meer aanpasmogelijkheden voor Google Translate en is de Enhanced Safe Browsing-modus verbeterd. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Google Chrome has a pretty good built-in password manager. Chrome 110 adds a few enhancements to make it even better. For starters, the compromised password feature works with even more websites now, taking you directly to where you can change your password.

Even better, Chrome’s password manager is getting one of Chrome for Android’s features. Just like on your Android phone, you can use a biometric method to confirm your identity before the browser autofills a password. If your PC doesn’t have biometrics, it will use whichever screen lock method you have.

Chrome has Google’s excellent Translate service built in, but adjusting the settings can be annoying. You have to specifically visit a website that prompts the Translate feature to kick in if you want to tweak it.

Chrome 110 finally adds Google Translate settings to the regular browser settings. You can go to chrome://settings/languages and choose a default language, set languages to auto-translate, and choose languages to never translate.

Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution is a tool that can upscale video playing in a browser. For example, if you have a 4K computer display, it can upscale a video from 1080p to 4K directly in the web player. Chrome 110 supports this feature.

As the name implies, this only works with Nvidia RTX graphic cards, specifically the newer RTX 3000 and RTX 4000 series models.

“Enhanced Safe Browsing” rolled out to Google Chrome in early 2021. It builds on the “Safe Browsing” feature with a handful of additional features. Chrome 110 enhances it even more with the ability to analyze cookie requests from extensions to better spot malware.

When there’s not a lot happening on the surface, there are usually still a lot of new features under the hood. You can read about many of these changes on Google’s developer blog. We’ll highlight a few changes here: