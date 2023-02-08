Software-update: Google Chrome 110.0.5481.78

Google Chrome logo (79 pix) Google heeft versie 110 van zijn webbrowser Chrome uitgebracht. Google Chrome is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Er zijn ook versies voor Android en iOS, maar die volgen een iets ander releaseschema. In versie 110 , die niet meer op Windows 7 of 8.1 meer is te gebruiken, treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan in de wachtwoordmanager, zijn er meer aanpasmogelijkheden voor Google Translate en is de Enhanced Safe Browsing-modus verbeterd. Meer informatie over de veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, naast de gebruikelijke bug- en security fixes, kan bij How-to Geek worden gevonden.

Password Manager Improvements

Google Chrome has a pretty good built-in password manager. Chrome 110 adds a few enhancements to make it even better. For starters, the compromised password feature works with even more websites now, taking you directly to where you can change your password.

Even better, Chrome’s password manager is getting one of Chrome for Android’s features. Just like on your Android phone, you can use a biometric method to confirm your identity before the browser autofills a password. If your PC doesn’t have biometrics, it will use whichever screen lock method you have.

Better Google Translate Controls

Chrome has Google’s excellent Translate service built in, but adjusting the settings can be annoying. You have to specifically visit a website that prompts the Translate feature to kick in if you want to tweak it.

Chrome 110 finally adds Google Translate settings to the regular browser settings. You can go to chrome://settings/languages and choose a default language, set languages to auto-translate, and choose languages to never translate.

Nvidia RTX Super Resolution Support

Nvidia RTX Video Super Resolution is a tool that can upscale video playing in a browser. For example, if you have a 4K computer display, it can upscale a video from 1080p to 4K directly in the web player. Chrome 110 supports this feature.

As the name implies, this only works with Nvidia RTX graphic cards, specifically the newer RTX 3000 and RTX 4000 series models.

More Enhanced “Enhanced Safe Browsing”

Enhanced Safe Browsing” rolled out to Google Chrome in early 2021. It builds on the “Safe Browsing” feature with a handful of additional features. Chrome 110 enhances it even more with the ability to analyze cookie requests from extensions to better spot malware.

What Else Is New in Chrome 110?

When there’s not a lot happening on the surface, there are usually still a lot of new features under the hood. You can read about many of these changes on Google’s developer blog. We’ll highlight a few changes here:

  • The new :picture-in-picture pseudo-class enables web developers to customize the media player when videos enter and exit Picture-in-Picture mode.
  • “Initial Letters” are big letters at the start of a new paragraph. The CSS initial-letter property makes it possible to set the number of lines that an initial letter should take up.
  • The A udioContext.setSinkId sets the ID of the audio device to use for output. This allows users to choose an audio output device while using web apps.
  • As promised, Chrome 110 is the first version of the browser that does not support Windows 8 and Windows 7.

Google Chrome

Versienummer 110.0.5481.78
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Google
Download https://www.google.com/chrome/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-02-2023 19:22
5 • submitter: topper007

08-02-2023 • 19:22

5

Submitter: topper007

Bron: Google

Update-historie

04-'24 Google Chrome 124.0.6367.60/61 0
03-'24 Google Chrome 123.0.6312.59 4
02-'24 Google Chrome 122.0.6261.58 10
01-'24 Google Chrome 121.0.6167.85/.86 5
12-'23 Google Chrome 120.0.6099.56 7
11-'23 Google Chrome 119.0.6045.106 3
10-'23 Google Chrome 118.0.5993.70 18
09-'23 Google Chrome 117.0.5938.63 8
08-'23 Google Chrome 116.0.5845.97 9
07-'23 Google Chrome 115.0.5790.90 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Google Chrome

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
2
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
mikeoke
8 februari 2023 22:32
De chrome third-party sign-in identity services zit al langer in Google Chrome, ongeveer sinds versie 102

Maar nu meer websites de third-party cookies uitfaseren en deze FedCM functie gaan gebruiken dacht ik dit te gaan beheren via Group Policy, helaas is hier nog geen policy voor "bedacht"

De chrome third-party sign-in identity services kun je wel per Google Chrome installatie beheren/blokkeren:
App en extensie DuckDuckGo blokkeren pop-ups om bij Google in te loggen op sites
of
chrome://settings/content/federatedIdentityApi
of zolang het nog kan in Experiments uitschakelen
chrome://flags/#fedcm


Voorbeelden van Third-Party Sign-in
bookings.com
FedCM API demo site

Via Bugs Chromium heb ik een melding gemaakt.
Hopelijk is er bij de release van versie 111 wel een policy beschikbaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mikeoke op 22 juli 2024 17:44]

Homme 8 februari 2023 20:36
Mooi!
Nu nog even de nieuwe drivers van Nvidia afwachten die RTX Super Resolution Support toevoegen
anzaya @Homme8 februari 2023 20:49
Josh? That you?
Homme @anzaya8 februari 2023 21:01
King baby duck!
Tweddy 9 februari 2023 12:57
Ik wacht met smart op de versie met de AI bot

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq