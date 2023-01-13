Software-update: Microsoft Edge 109.0.1518.49

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft versie 109 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om een persoonlijk Microsoft-account te koppelen aan een werk- of schoolaccount in de Azure Active Directory en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de text prediction. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates
  • Account Linking between a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account. Microsoft is enabling users to link a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account through work or school. Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches done in their browser or Windows search box while signed in with their work or school account. For more information, see the Account Linking FAQ and the Account Linking IT Admins FAQ. Tenant admins can also control this feature in the Message Center section of the Microsoft 365 Admin Center or by using the LinkedAccountEnabled policy.
  • TLS server certificate verification changes. In Microsoft Edge version 110, the certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be decoupled from the host operating system’s root store. Instead, the default certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be provided by and shipped with the browser. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled policy is now available for testing to control when the built-in root store and certificate verifier are used. Support for the policy is planned to be removed in Microsoft Edge version 111. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification | Microsoft Learn. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge version 109. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.
  • Text prediction. To help you write faster and with fewer mistakes, Microsoft Edge provides word and sentence predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages. Administrators can control the availability of text predictions using the TextPredictionEnabled policy. Text prediction is currently only available in English within the US, India, and Australia. We will continue to add new languages and regions in future versions of Microsoft Edge.
New policies Deprecated policies

De zijbalk in Microsoft Edge 104

Versienummer 109.0.1518.49
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-01-2023 07:05 22

13-01-2023 • 07:05

22

Bron: Microsoft

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dasiro 13 januari 2023 08:05
TLS server certificate verification changes. In Microsoft Edge version 110, the certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be decoupled from the host operating system’s root store. Instead, the default certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be provided by and shipped with the browser
hopelijk kan je de system root store nog wel gebruiken, want anders ga je potentieel wel een hoop certificaten op een andere manier moeten trusten/deliveren als die bvb machine-based waren uitgerold ipv user-based.
Verwijderd @dasiro13 januari 2023 14:37
De statement is anders vrij duidelijk. Andere browser maken trouwens ook geen gebruik van systeem stores dus daar waarde aan hechten is toch niet slim...

Ik zie het probleem eigenlijk niet zo. Zelf een goede PKI omgeving opzetten is zeer complex en je kan toch veel beter gebruik maken van bestaande infrastructuren (die als root toch al in de meeste browsers zitten).
dasiro @Verwijderd13 januari 2023 16:01
het "probleem" is dat er bedrijven en omgevingen zijn die anders ingericht zijn en moeten aangepast worden. Het is niet omdat andere browsers er geen gebruik van maken dat het een nadeel is, je kon het net als extra voordeel van edge zien dat in de volgende versie teniet gedaan wordt
Verwijderd @dasiro13 januari 2023 18:47
Je kunt het zien als ‘voordeel’ maar daar is Microsoft het blijkbaar ook niet mee eens. In de praktijk zie ik vaak dat het juist gebruikt wordt om domme dingen te doen of het probleem aan de ‘verkeerde kant op te lossen’. Om bijvoorbeeld een applicatie draaiende te houden terwijl die niet conform beveiliging standaarden opereert (en een normale pki infrastructuur gebruiken bijvoorbeeld) of webverkeer te onderscheppen terwijl het eind-tot-eind versleuteld zou moeten zijn (SSL proxies).

Als organisaties en applicaties zich netjes aan RFC’s houden en een normale PKi infra hebben, dan heeft deze wijziging geen impact. Zo niet, dan is er niets mis om ze daar op te wijzen dat ze niet slim bezig zijn.

Er zijn helaas genoeg voorbeelden van misbruik met root certificaten om onbewuste gebruikers naar bijvoorbeeld phishing sites te lokken of beveiligd verkeer te onderscheppen (man-in-middle aanval).

Verder werken dit soort ’oplossing’ niet met moderne beveiliging technieken zoals certificate pinning, DANE, MTA-STS, etc. Certificaten beheren via het OS geeft gewoon enkel een eenvoudige manier om iemand aan te vallen.

Ik snap prima dat moeilijk is voor mensen maar hopelijk geeft dit ze de motivatie om het wel op een veilige manier te regelen als ze tegen problemen met deze wijziging hebben.
dasiro @Verwijderd13 januari 2023 19:15
In de praktijk zie ik vaak dat het juist gebruikt wordt om domme dingen te doen of het probleem aan de ‘verkeerde kant op te lossen’. Om bijvoorbeeld een applicatie draaiende te houden terwijl die niet conform beveiliging standaarden opereert (en een normale pki infrastructuur gebruiken bijvoorbeeld) of webverkeer te onderscheppen terwijl het eind-tot-eind versleuteld zou moeten zijn (SSL proxies).

Als organisaties en applicaties zich netjes aan RFC’s houden en een normale PKi infra hebben, dan heeft deze wijziging geen impact. Zo niet, dan is er niets mis om ze daar op te wijzen dat ze niet slim bezig zijn.
legacy(-omgevingen) ondersteunen is een van de dingen waar Microsoft om bekend staat. Het zorgt ervoor dat veel bedrijven niet moe(s)ten investeren in vernieuwingen, wat je ze niet kwalijk kan nemen in de geest van "never change a running system" en "if it ain't broken, don't fix it".
Moest elk bedrijf braaf elke update/upgrade doorvoeren en applicaties of systemen met een potentieel risico uitfaseren, dan zou dat enorme kosten met zich meebrengen, niet alleen in hard- en software, maar ook in kennis en personeel. We leven echter niet in een perfecte wereld, dus zelfs zonder misbruik zullen er zo heel veel situaties zijn, dat is nu eenmaal de realiteit waarin we leven en Microsoft was en is daar een facilitator in omdat ze ook liever een verouderd systeem van hen in gebruik zien (waar ze soms nog op kunnen verdienen ook) dan een ander.
Langs de ene kant zet je als systeembeheerder graag nieuwe dingen op, maar langs de andere kant is een vertrouwde manier van werken ook comfortabel. Het is een balans die moeilijk te vinden is, zelfs al heb je tijd en budget genoeg, dan wil dat nog niet zeggen dat er altijd oplossingen zijn die passen voor je businesscase.
Verwijderd @dasiro16 januari 2023 10:11
legacy(-omgevingen) ondersteunen is een van de dingen waar Microsoft om bekend staat.
Daarin verschillen we van mening. Het is iets waar Microsoft bekend om stond. Ze zijn er de afgelopen 5 jaar duidelijk over dat enkel Cloud-First ontwikkelen.

Het zorgt ervoor dat veel bedrijven niet moe(s)ten investeren in vernieuwingen, wat je ze niet kwalijk kan nemen in de geest van "never change a running system" en "if it ain't broken, don't fix it".
Haha, het is allemaal perspectief natuurlijk. Ik vind dit soort organisaties verschrikkelijk en iedere keer dat ik zulke klussen lang zie komen, wijs ik ze af (cloud transities). Als je als organisatie niet snapt dat ICT continu vernieuwd wordt, dan neem je ICT niet serieus en wordt het een zeur traject (waarom dit, waarom dat). Microsoft noemt het 'klanten die nog niet klaar zijn voor de cloud transitie'. Ik snap ook prima dat Microsoft deze klanten volledig uitzuigt met prijsverhogingen en nieuwe licentie voorwaarden. Ze hebben het waarschijnlijk toch niet in de gaten.

Moest elk bedrijf braaf elke update/upgrade doorvoeren en applicaties of systemen met een potentieel risico uitfaseren, dan zou dat enorme kosten met zich meebrengen, niet alleen in hard- en software, maar ook in kennis en personeel.
Zo werkt ICT tegenwoordig... En dat is ook de reden dat men kiest voor cloud producten zodat je al die zaken bij de leverancier kan beleggen. Verder is dit ook binnen legacy software niet ongewoon, dat noemt men 'Lifecycle Management' en is een normaal onderdeel binnen ieder ITIL project.

We leven echter niet in een perfecte wereld, dus zelfs zonder misbruik zullen er zo heel veel situaties zijn, dat is nu eenmaal de realiteit waarin we leven en Microsoft was en is daar een facilitator in omdat ze ook liever een verouderd systeem van hen in gebruik zien (waar ze soms nog op kunnen verdienen ook) dan een ander.
Haha, ik hoor dit excuus heel erg vaak maar luister even naar wat je zegt: Het is OK om een onveilig / product niet te onderhouden / oude IT te hebben want we hebben niet de mankracht / kennis / tijd om het te onderhouden. Het is daarnaast ook OK dat Microsoft mij daar extra voor belast en afstraft.

Sorry, maar dat vind ik geen excuus. Het is dan al misgegaan in de design fase van je project. Herevalueer je omgeving.

Langs de ene kant zet je als systeembeheerder graag nieuwe dingen op, maar langs de andere kant is een vertrouwde manier van werken ook comfortabel. Het is een balans die moeilijk te vinden is, zelfs al heb je tijd en budget genoeg, dan wil dat nog niet zeggen dat er altijd oplossingen zijn die passen voor je businesscase.

Agree to disagree. Ik weet helemaal waar je vandaan komt en heb ook aan die kant van het argument gezeten. Maar tegenwoordig kan die instelling helaas niet meer. Personeelstekort, kennis van oude systemen en prijzen van legacy systemen zijn punten die ieder jaar meer pijn gaan doen tot Microsoft er de stekker uit trekt en de organisatie weer in paniek is (die zijn het vaak wel gewend om brandjes te moeten blussen). Ik hoef mij gelukkig tegenwoordig niet meer in dialoog te gaan met zulke organisaties want ze komen er toch wel op terug (wanneer ze het paniekvoetbal zat zijn of er een IT manager langkomt die het wel snapt).

Nogmaals, geen direct kritiek op je reactie. Ik snap je argument maar ik sta zelf aan de volledig andere kant van het argument. Daarom heb ik er nooit problemen mee als Microsoft de stekker uit een legacy systeem of werkwijze trekt.
dasiro @Verwijderd16 januari 2023 12:17
geen probleem hoor, ik sta tussen beiden in. Jij hebt de luxe om zulke projecten af te slaan, anderen hebben minder geluk.

Het enige waar ik wel een probleem mee heb is dat on-premise (en dus exclusief eigendom van je data) tegenwoordig taboe lijkt en dat is imho niet correct tov je klanten om hen de arm om te draaien en alsnog hun data in jouw cloud te krijgen en de daarbij horende monthly fees.
Verwijderd @dasiro16 januari 2023 13:42
Jij hebt de luxe om zulke projecten af te slaan, anderen hebben minder geluk.
haha, ik kom nog genoeg ellende tegen, hoor. Cloud oplossingen zijn alles behalve perfect maar (IMHO) in de meeste gevallen beter dan wat men had.

Het enige waar ik wel een probleem mee heb is dat on-premise (en dus exclusief eigendom van je data) tegenwoordig taboe lijkt en dat is imho niet correct tov je klanten om hen de arm om te draaien en alsnog hun data in jouw cloud te krijgen en de daarbij horende monthly fees.
Helemaal mee eens. Maar dat ligt voornamelijk aan de oplichters verkopers actief binnen de IT. Die beloven de wereld en alles is zo verplaatst. Dat is pure oplichting.
Cloud is een nieuw platform en dat moet je ook zo behandelen. Als je het goed doet scheelt het je enorm veel kosten. Als je denkt dat je je huidige IT omgeving zo de cloud in kan drukken dan kom je juist uit op een enorm hoog kostenplaatje.

On-premise is soms echt nog wel de beste oplossing. Alleen vereist het best veel kennis en dan is het vaak enkel nog haalbaar in grotere organisaties. Daar kom je achter als je een businesscase schrijft en de cijfers onder elkaar zet. Een beetje systeembeheerder kost al enorm veel geld.
GeroldM @Verwijderd13 januari 2023 23:17
Je gaat er dus blind van uit dat alle root certificaten worden beheerd door bedrijven die 100% zuiver op de graat zijn en nooit fouten maken. Verassing, de meeste bedrijven nemen het beheer wel serieus, een boel echter een stuk minder. En er worden ook vaak genoeg fouten gemaakt. DigiNotar is een van de bekenste voorvallen daarvan. Met verstrekkende gevolgen.

Is het makkelijk om een PKI op te zetten? Nee. Betekent echter niet dat het heel moeilijk is. Zoek eens op 'Easy-RSA' scripts en zie hoe makkelijk het word om je eigen CA certificaat te maken, maar ook server-certificaten alsmede persoonsgebonden of apparaat gebonden certificaten. In Windows hoef je er alleen maar met de rechter-muisknop op te klikken en de installatiewizard te volgen. Een paar keer op 'OK' klikken is voldoende.

Ja, het zijn dan wel 'self-signed' certificaten, maar als je dat script runt op een oncomprimeerde computer of VM, dan zijn deze cerificaten net zo veilig voor intern gebruik als certificaten die je van een 3e partij aanschaft. Schakel het systeem voor het creeeren van certificaten alleen in wanneer nodig en je bent vrijwel verzekerd van veilige certificaten voor intern gebruik.

Voor intern gebruik heb ik meer vertrouwen in zelf-gegenereerde certificaten dan die van 3e partijen. Wanneer er met 3e partijen contact moet worden gemaakt, dan zijn 'self-signed' certificaten niet meer nuttig.

Ook voor test-doeleinden zijn self-signed certificaten erg nuttig. En je kan deze ook genereren met hogere veiligheidssleutel nivos dan diegene die nu standaard worden aangeboden. Voor testdoeleinden dus uitstekend geschikt. Zorgt er ook voor dat je er wat meer in gaat verdiepen en een beter begrip ervan vormt.
Misschien schiet je daar vandaag niets mee op, maar wie weet is morgen dat wijsheidspareltje van enorm belang voor jou, het product waaraan je werkt of zelfs het bedrijf waar je voor werkt.
Verwijderd @GeroldM16 januari 2023 10:36
Je gaat er dus blind van uit dat alle root certificaten worden beheerd door bedrijven die 100% zuiver op de graat zijn en nooit fouten maken.
Geen idee waar je dat leest maar nee, dat doe ik niet. Ze worden echter wel beter onderhouden, gecontroleerd op veiligheid en nemen adequater actie (wat belangrijk is want niets is perfect zoals je al zegt).

Verassing, de meeste bedrijven nemen het beheer wel serieus, een boel echter een stuk minder. En er worden ook vaak genoeg fouten gemaakt. DigiNotar is een van de bekenste voorvallen daarvan. Met verstrekkende gevolgen.
Public root certificaat organisaties moeten zich aan strakke regels houden. Ja, dat gaat wel eens fout maar vergeleken met organisaties die zich nergens aan moeten houden? Wil je dat argument echt gaan gebruiken? Diginotar is juist een goed voorbeeld van de reactie. Alle certificaten zijn ongeldige gemaakt. Weet je hoe vaak er nog interne (nooit-ingetrokken) root certifcaten rond gaan op computer?

In Windows hoef je er alleen maar met de rechter-muisknop op te klikken en de installatiewizard te volgen. Een paar keer op 'OK' klikken is voldoende.
Aha, ik zie dat je niet snapt dat een systeem opzetten meer is dan 'een wizard doorlopen'. Waarschijnlijk weet je niet dat je het systeem ook moet updaten, onderhouden en continue moet testen op veiligheid. Ook kennis van de materie (zoek maar iemand met PKI kennis) en het bijhouden daarvan zal in het lifecycle management zitten van een systeem. Zie het als applicatiebeheer.

Ja, het zijn dan wel 'self-signed' certificaten,
Ok, ik kap de reactie af. Self-signed certificaten zijn voor testen en OTA, niet voor productie. Dat staat letterlijk in iedere handleiding.

Misschien schiet je daar vandaag niets mee op, maar wie weet is morgen dat wijsheidspareltje van enorm belang voor jou, het product waaraan je werkt of zelfs het bedrijf waar je voor werkt.
Als je die instelling hebt dan ben je een gevaar voor zowel de organisatie als de gebruikers. Je introduceert niet alleen gevaarlijke systemen maar om het recht te trekken zal veel tijd en kennis nodig zijn (onverwachte kosten). Ik raad je aan je in te lezen over 'Certificate Management'.
GeroldM @Verwijderd17 januari 2023 02:04
Wat begrijp je niet van intern gebruik van self-signed certificaten? Het genereren van revocations voor certificaten is ook heel makkelijk via de Easy-RSA scripts. En opnieuw, deze zijn ook makkelijk toe te passen in je certificaten beheer.

Het installeren van certificaten is letterlijk niets meer dan een simpele wizard doorlopen. De wizard zorgt er automatisch voor dat de afhankelijk van het type certificaat dat je installeert de juiste certificate store word gebruikt.

Uit jouw commentaar begrijp ik dat waar jij over valt is het beheer. Dat valt dus veel meer mee dan dat jij denkt. En als je de moeite had genomen om de begleidende teksten in de Easy-RSA scripts te lezen, dan was je niet eens aan je post begonnen, want dan had je al geweten dat het gebruik van self-signed certificaten ten zeerste word afgeraden voor elke andere taak dan testen. En testen is het enige doel waar ik deze certificaten voor gebruik. Ik maak zelfs per project en/of issue nieuwe certificaten en zodra er in de issue tracker staat vermeld dat het project af is en/of het issue voor de klant is opgelost, dan worden de certificaten meteen gerevoked.

Je hebt duidelijk de toon van de post gemist. Misschien had ik beter mijn best moeten doen om de boodschap duidelijker over te brengen, maar zo'n beetje alle punten die je aandraagt in je opvolgende post hadden totaal geen weerslag op de boodschap die ik trachtte over te brengen.

Vond mijn initiele post zelf al behoorlijk lang, maar blijkbaar was het toch niet gevuld met de juiste woorden voor de boodschap, dus ik beschouw het dan maar als een leermoment.
Verwijderd @GeroldM17 januari 2023 10:43
Wat begrijp je niet van intern gebruik van self-signed certificaten?
Wat valt er te begrijpen? Het zijn tijdelijke certificaten tot het echte certificaat erop kan worden gezet? Je kan het gebruiken om te kijken of het werkt en daarna ga je verder.

De reden dat ik de opmerking doe is vanwege uitspraken die gevaarlijk zijn voor zowel beheerders 'want iemand op tweakers zei dat ze dat ook deden' en eindgebruikers die het wel OK gaan vinden zelf root certificaten te gaan installeren. Terwijl dat eigenlijk de taak is van Malware :+

Uit jouw commentaar begrijp ik dat waar jij over valt is het beheer.
Uiteraard. Dat is mijn punt: Je zou nooit 'certificaat beheer' hoeven doen op een client. Het is alleen maar server-side werk... Dat is het hele nut van certificaten: vertrouwensrelaties opbouwen via een PKi: Weet je waar PKI voor staat? https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Certificaat_(PKI)

maar zo'n beetje alle punten die je aandraagt in je opvolgende post hadden totaal geen weerslag op de boodschap die ik trachtte over te brengen.
Tja, je doet uitspraken die onveilig zijn...

Voor intern gebruik heb ik meer vertrouwen in zelf-gegenereerde certificaten dan die van 3e partijen.
Dit is niet waar en onveilig.

maar als je dat script runt op een oncomprimeerde computer of VM, dan zijn deze cerificaten net zo veilig voor intern gebruik als certificaten die je van een 3e partij aanschaft.
Dit is niet waar en onveilig.

Schakel het systeem voor het creëren van certificaten alleen in wanneer nodig en je bent vrijwel verzekerd van veilige certificaten voor intern gebruik.
Ik neem aan dat je heel goed bekend bent met de infrastructuur die je normaal nodig hebt dus hoe kun je dan beweren dat zonder die infra 'alles net zo veilig is'? Je doet geen CRL checks dus dat wacht je maar af tot je productie bouwt? Hoe ga je OCSP implementeren? Hoe ga je je veiligheid testen uitvoeren (ssllabs)?

maar blijkbaar was het toch niet gevuld met de juiste woorden voor de boodschap
Het is niet een reactie tegen jou persoonlijk. Maar ik zal altijd onveilige opmerkingen aanspreken. Het is dus eerder een probleem bij mij dan van jou, haha. We zitten in een IT wereld waar de self-signed certificaten je om de kop vliegen (in beheer land). "Ja, moet je gewoon even langsheen klikken". Ik heb ook genoeg brakke omgevingen gezien en zelfs een paar PKI omgevingen uit moeten faseren. Weet je hoe lang dat duurt? Hoeveel geld dat kost? Ja, een CA opzetten is op Windows server slechts een aantal klikken maar om het uit te faseren? En dan hebben we het nog niet eens over applicaties gehad... En ondertussen maakt malware graag gebruik van al deze onveilige mogelijkheden...

Ik vind dat niet normaal en hoop dat mensen veiligheid eens serieus gaan nemen.
Aloy @dasiro13 januari 2023 09:23
Ik vroeg mij het zelfde af, het artikel op de site van Microsoft vind ik ook verwarrend hierover.
[...], if a certificate was issued by a root certificate trusted by the platform but not by Microsoft’s Trusted Root Certificate Program, the certificate will no longer be trusted.
Dit doet mij vermoeden dat dat niet mogelijk is.
In addition to trusting the built-in roots that ship with Microsoft Edge, the browser will also query the underlying platform for—and trust—locally installed roots that users and/or enterprises installed.
Maar als ik dit dan lees, dan lijkt het weer wel mogelijk te zijn :?

Wellicht dat iemand anders hier meer over kan zeggen.
Verwijderd @Aloy13 januari 2023 18:55
Dit doet mij vermoeden dat dat niet mogelijk is.
Nee, het is wel mogelijk. Alleen zul je het dus vanaf nu voor zowel het OS en de browser moeten regelen.
Als een machine in beheer is (bijvoorbeeld via Intune), dan is dit niet veel extra moeite. Je moest het waarschijnlijk toch ook al regelen voor Chrome (die heeft ook zijn eigen certificaten store).

Maar als ik dit dan lees, dan lijkt het weer wel mogelijk te zijn
Zoals ik het lees worden de lokale Root certificaten geaccepteerd door edge als er geen conflicten zijn tussen wat de browser vertrouwd en wat het OS vertrouwd. Ik verwacht wel dat ze daar ook afscheid van gaan nemen en zie dit gewoon als een stap naar een volledig onafhankelijke app (Edge).
beerse @dasiro13 januari 2023 22:50
Jammer. Verschillende browsers, verschillende certificaat-stores. Het was altijd wel handig onder msWindows dat de standaard browser ook via de os-gebaseerde store gaat (ging dus). Dan kan je daar zien of (hoe) het werkt en wat de andere applicaties dus ook krijgen.

Dat firefox haar eigen certificaat store heeft is ook weer makkelijk: dan kan je zien wat de verschillen zijn. en je kan om issues heen werken. Het is voor firefox ook verklaarbaar: Zij is platform onafhankelijk c.q. werkt op veel verschillende platformen, dan is eigen code onderhouden in ieder geval consistent over de platformen heen.

Wat chrome/chromium doen heb ik niet scherp, die gebruik ik wat minder.
RVW 13 januari 2023 07:18
Gebruikt er misschien iemand ook een USB gamepad i.c.m. Edge? (voor bijvoorbeeld Gamepass Streaming) Sinds de vorige versie werkt dit niet meer, en ook in deze versie geen verbetering (getest met gamepad-tester.com). Geen enkel probleem in Chrome, Firefox of welke andere browser dan ook.

Edit: ik zie wel info over HID gerelateerde group policy, maar ik zit niet in een domein oid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RVW op 23 juli 2024 06:23]

Falcon93 @RVW13 januari 2023 07:48
Heb je wellicht aangepaste permissies voor de game pass url? Mogelijk staat daar iets geblokkeerd o.i.d.
bitflusher @RVW13 januari 2023 08:49
De meeste policies kunnen ook lokaal als flag aangepast worden.
S-1-5-7 13 januari 2023 09:02
Waarom trekt Microsoft met Edge nu ook de certificate trust list los van het OS (net als Firefox)?

[Reactie gewijzigd door S-1-5-7 op 23 juli 2024 06:23]

Verwijderd @S-1-5-7 13 januari 2023 14:40
Omdat het niet slim is om gebruik te maken van het onderliggende OS. Beveiliging werkt in lagen en je wilt niet dat 1 import al je beveiliging om zeep helpt. Daarnaast is het certifcaat systeem in Windows heel oud en een enorme zwakke schakel van Windows. Dan doe je dat veel liever binnen de applicatie zelf en op een moderne manier. Als laatste besten system sotrens soms (root) certificaten die helemaal niets met browsers te maken hebben (zoals driver signing), je wilt niet dingen door elkaar halen dat vergroot enkel je zwakheden.
Pendaco 13 januari 2023 08:56
Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS.
Misschien wel goed om te weten / vermelden dat sinds deze versie de support voor Windows 7 en Windows 8.1 is gestopt!

https://learn.microsoft.c...pported-operating-systems
With Windows 7 Extended Security Update (ESU) end of support on January 10th, 2023, Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last browser version to support this operating system.

With Windows 8/8.1 end of support on January 10th, 2023, Microsoft Edge version 109 will be the last browser version to support this operating system.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pendaco op 23 juli 2024 06:23]

jpgview 13 januari 2023 16:15
- opgemerkt in vorige versie: de system configured DNS server (static op de machine of via DHCP) triggered edge om op zoek te gaan naar een doh server. b.v. 208.67.222.222 via DHCP -> queries op het local system voor doh.opendns.com. Voorbeeld, te zien op windows machine met nirsoft dnsquerysniffer)
doh.opendns.com 54021 77BD A
doh.opendns.com 54442 55AE AAAA
Geen idee of daarna ook DoH gebruikt word (blocked - RPZ & firewall)

- opgemerkt in deze versie: er worden ontieglijk veel DNS queries, type HTTPS, gedaan, vandaag, pihole user, reeds 7.3% van alle queries. Wireshark data toont dat vooral CNAME replies in de data terugkomt, maar soms ook IP informatie. Géén idee of edge, gebruik makende van deze informatie, ook de default system DNS server negeert.
Pihole gebruikes kunnen deze queries blocken met een eenvoudige regex:
.*;querytype=HTTPS;reply=nodata

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