Microsoft heeft versie 109 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om een persoonlijk Microsoft-account te koppelen aan een werk- of schoolaccount in de Azure Active Directory en zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht in de text prediction. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Account Linking between a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account. Microsoft is enabling users to link a personal Microsoft account (MSA) and Azure Active Directory (AAD) account through work or school. Once linked, users can earn Microsoft Rewards points for Microsoft Bing searches done in their browser or Windows search box while signed in with their work or school account. For more information, see the Account Linking FAQ and the Account Linking IT Admins FAQ. Tenant admins can also control this feature in the Message Center section of the Microsoft 365 Admin Center or by using the LinkedAccountEnabled policy.

TLS server certificate verification changes. In Microsoft Edge version 110, the certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be decoupled from the host operating system’s root store. Instead, the default certificate trust list and the certificate verifier will be provided by and shipped with the browser. The MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled policy is now available for testing to control when the built-in root store and certificate verifier are used. Support for the policy is planned to be removed in Microsoft Edge version 111. For more information, see Changes to Microsoft Edge browser TLS server certificate verification | Microsoft Learn. Note: This is a controlled feature rollout in Microsoft Edge version 109. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

Text prediction. To help you write faster and with fewer mistakes, Microsoft Edge provides word and sentence predictions for long-form editable text fields on web pages. Administrators can control the availability of text predictions using the TextPredictionEnabled policy. Text prediction is currently only available in English within the US, India, and Australia. We will continue to add new languages and regions in future versions of Microsoft Edge. New policies WebHidAllowAllDevicesForUrls - Allow listed sites to connect to any HID device

WebHidAllowDevicesForUrls - Allow listed sites connect to specific HID devices

WebHidAllowDevicesWithHidUsagesForUrls - Automatically grant permission to these sites to connect to HID devices containing top-level collections with the given HID usage

MicrosoftRootStoreEnabled - Determines whether the Microsoft Root Store and built-in certificate verifier will be used to verify server certificates

DefaultClipboardSetting - Default clipboard site permission

ClipboardAllowedForUrls - Allow clipboard use on specific sites

ClipboardBlockedForUrls - Block clipboard use on specific sites

SearchFiltersEnabled - Search Filters Enabled Deprecated policies SetTimeoutWithout1MsClampEnabled - Control Javascript setTimeout() function minimum timeout

ExemptDomainFileTypePairsFromFileTypeDownloadWarnings - Disable download file type extension-based warnings for specified file types on domains