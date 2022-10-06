Software-update: Blender 3.3.1

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 3.3.1 van het cross-platform en opensource programma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, post-production, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 3.3 is niet alleen de uitgave in de 3.xx-serie die voorzien is van extra lange ondersteuning, het is wederom een release met heel veel veranderingen. Versie 3.3.1 is een zogenaamde bugfix-release en bevat de volgende verbeteringen:

Changelog
  • Regression: The start frame of NLA tracks can not be negative. [T100918]
  • Cycles shows transmission in displaced shader as black. [T100914]
  • Cryptomatte layers saved incorrectly with EXR DWA compression. [T96933]
  • Cryptomatte EXR Output Bit Depth should always be 32bit. [T88049]
  • Banding-like effect in Cycles using OpenVDB volumes. [T100714]
  • Texture bake fills black when set clear texture. [T100708]
  • The eevee view model failed to load the texture, causing the model to be purple. [T57759]
  • EEVEE: Fix attributes node on Alpha Clip/Hashed materials. [rB5e372fca7c8]
  • Regression: “Copy Location” constraint doesn’t work if the control object is a vertex and we’re in edit mode. [T99141]
  • UI: Add shift-click hint to library overrides button tooltip. [rBc25181be4d8]
  • Fix: Spreadsheet row filters unimplemented for boolean type. [rBbcdb90b9618]
  • OBJ exporter does not properly export “image sequence” texture names. [T100669]
  • New 3.1+ OBJ exporter UI fields order could be improved. [T96297]
  • Some C++ importers/exporters (e.g. OBJ) reset file dialog Sort By mode. [T100887]
  • Fix: link drag search feature only works forgeometry nodes groups. [rB568265964e9]
  • Sync markers option doesn’t work when sliding keyframes with a keyboard entry. [T100851]
  • GPencil: Copy paste stroke(s) does not respect autokeying value. [T100999]
  • GLibC Compat: Add deprecated memory hooks symbols removed from 2.34. [rBbf6a9d705f1]
  • Cleanup: quiet missing-variable-declarations warning. [rBec2938c71a5]
  • Fix compilation on Linux, glibc 2.34, and CentOS libraries. [rB6143b3ab382]
  • Stereo Top/Bottom Render (Cycles) Missing Z Channel:. [T100886]
  • Incorrect strip length when timecodes are used. [T100771]
  • 3.3LTS: crash when entering sculpt mode of a wire mesh if it is a “custom object” of a bone. [T101081]
  • Regression: Blender Crashes When snap roll a bone in armature. [T101040]
  • Color picker colors drift value for some OCIO configurations. [T101000]
  • vse group strips expanding in length on cancelled movement. [T101098]
  • GPencil: Important feature request for Blender 3.3 LTS: Add new option “Forced Intersection”. [T101087]
  • Regression: VSE doesn’t interpolate Scene Strip anymore. [T100998]
  • Regression: Crash on connecting UV sphere node to transform node. [T101137]
  • Regression: Crash when left click on Point Density node. [T101001]
  • GPencil: Add frame number to Trace operator. [rBfe15766f463]
  • Regression: Tiled rendering is not applied to texture baking in 3.x onwards, causing crash on large bakes. [T100626]
  • Regression: Denoising depth pass: different result from 3.2.2 (ok) to 3.3. [T101065]
  • Add oneAPI to the ‘cycles_device’ command line argument help text. [rBa920f32]
  • obj: support importing multiple files at once. [rBdba599c8064]
  • GPencil: Allow import several SVG at time. [rB345cdf71e96]
  • C++ exporters (OBJ/Collada/USD/Alembic) do not remember the path/filename on subsequent exports. [T100797]
  • Regression: Drag and Drop seems to be broken for image files from desktop. [T100899]
  • glTF exporter: Fix crash when original texture export is packed. [rBAed9b7805]
  • glTF exporter: Fix default sheen factors. [rBA0f1e12d8]
  • glTF exporter: optimized animation size option was not saved when ‘remember export settings’. [rBA6552dc49]
  • UI Animation Render: Attribute error when running in background. [T101239]
  • glTF exporter: avoid crash when apply modifiers + shapekeys. [rBA06ad75f3]
  • Regression: baking procedural texture in more than 2048 pixels fails. [T101354]
  • Regression: Can’t save second Viewlayer as .exr. [T101365]
  • No option to restore previous trackpad behavior on Windows since multitouch support. [T97925]
  • glTF exporter: Fix color attribute export. [rBA4feb92043cbd]
  • Regression: Export UV Layout is blurry. [T101134]
  • UV editor: Console warning when hovered over tools. [T101138]
  • EEVEE: Screen Space Refraction Artefacts when the viewport is narrow and non square. [T101034]
  • Regression: Right aligned header. [T100141]
  • Moving bone to another layer doesn’t trigger a depsgraph update. [T101046]
  • Blender 3.2.1 – Animation on nodes gets bugged out when dealing with Node Groups (duplicate node names). [T101109]
  • GPencil: Active layer separation freezes blender if layer is empty. [T101317]
  • GPencil: Crash when sculpting after “bake object transform to grease pencil”. [T101370]
  • Cycles: increase min-supported driver version for Intel GPUs. [rBa6c27ea49da]
  • Regression: useless Snapping menu in the adjustment popup of Edge bevel weight operator. [T101343]
  • Fix typo and and incorrect property initialization. [rBb4e8d03e5cf]
  • Fix curves sculpting in deformed space when using Subdivide node. [rBede6c262229]
  • GPencil: framechanging does not evaluate keyframed layer transform correctly (if this would result in identity matrix). [T101164]
  • Regression: Console flooded with warnings when fluid type is Domain. [T101231]
  • GPencil: Fix unreported memory leak in Fill inverse. [rB662ba67210b]
  • Curve draw tool’s cursor depth mode use a random Z value when viewport camera is orthographic. [T101347]
  • Node editor: Add driver to socket slots list?. [T101341]
  • Fix missing Outliner updates when adding nodetrees. [rBcc8df686ad7]
  • Geometry Nodes in searching pulls nodes from other node add-ons. [T101259]
  • Regression: Screw Modifier Calculate Order is broken. [T101075]
  • New OBJ importer handles UVs incorrectly when some faces of an object don’t have UVs. [T101487]
  • Grease Pencil: New lines in Multiframe editing appear as Onion skinning overlay. [T101548]
  • Grease Pencil: Selecting strokes in Edit Mode imprecise if layer transforms are animated. [T101564]
  • Rain Test Animation demo crashes Blender 3.3. [T101559]
  • Cycles: Spurious recompiles on Metal in Blender 3.3.x on macOS 13.0. [T101598]
  • Regression: Incorrect context for running data unlink. [T101510]
  • Regression: Deleting Object in outliner with a specific filter setting crashes Blender. [T101233]

Versienummer 3.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/lts/3-3/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2022 11:46
9 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-10-2022 • 11:46

9

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Blender

Update-historie

19-05 Blender 5.1.2 0
14-04 Blender 5.1.1 0
17-03 Blender 5.1 29
17-12 Blender 5.0.1 6
19-11 Blender 5.0 34
29-10 Blender 4.5.4 0
08-'25 Blender 4.5.2 1
07-'25 Blender 4.5.1 0
07-'25 Blender 4.5.0 4
04-'25 Blender 4.4.2 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

Blender

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
7
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Ohmarinus 6 oktober 2022 13:01
Ah, ik ga direct updaten, ook ik ergerde mij flink aan die right-aligned header. Ik zie dat ze nu ook automatische updates ondersteunen via bijvoorbeeld Steam en de Microsoft store. Nu heb ik niet bijster positieve ervaringen met de Microsoft store, zijn er mensen die dit al gebruiken waarbij het gewoon goed werkt?

Overigens voegt de YouTube video niet heel veel toe aan het artikel. Het is erg summier en vanaf iets over de helft van de video wordt de video al overdekt met suggesties van andere videos van het kanaal. Deze video gaat over updates die al in augustus naar buiten zijn gebracht (en de video is ook van 16 augustus 2022). Zoals Wolfos al opmerkt, dit is een onderhoudsrelease (3.3.1) voor die 3.3 LTS versie.
pieterdebie @Ohmarinus6 oktober 2022 13:12
Ik kan de steam versie alvast aanraden. De automatische updates werken erg goed en je kan zelf eenvoudig bepalen welke beta of LTS branch je wilt.
Ohmarinus @pieterdebie6 oktober 2022 13:45
Kijk, dat klinkt positief. Steam werkt bij mij tot nu toe erg goed, je hebt dan ook meer zeggenschap over de data die je binnenhaalt.

Ik ga het een kans geven, bedankt voor de feedback.
esvier @Ohmarinus6 oktober 2022 15:41
Hoe zit het dan met plug-ins en configs die je hebt gemaakt? blijven die behouden?
Ohmarinus @esvier6 oktober 2022 17:48
Goeie vraag, hier ben ik ook wel benieuwd naar. Voorheen gebruikte ik vaak de standalone installaties zodat je alle bestanden en plugins in één pakket kunt behouden. Kost je wel even een klein beetje tijd om op te zetten elke keer, maar het is handig om op een oudere versie terug te kunnen vallen wanneer iets niet werkt in een nieuwere versie. Echter is het mij de laatste tijd teveel werk om alles telkens weer opnieuw in te stellen, die autoupdate optie lijkt mij dan dus wel fijn.

Ik kon het hier ook niet vinden:
https://docs.blender.org/....html#updating-with-steam

De tweede comment hier zegt dat je dan wel alles kwijt bent:
https://www.reddit.com/r/...rough_steam_about_half_a/
no its horrible. since steam auto updates without asking by default it just updates and bye all configs and plugins and hello new fresh install right when you needed it ofc.

would be decent if it had workshop support for all the plugins so they carry over to new versions
Dus misschien is het eigenlijk wel beter om die auto update feature dus niet te gebruiken.

Andere users geven wel aan dat je settings en configs worden opgeslagen, maar dat je ze dan manually moet overzetten:
I know I'm little late with this, but you just need to drag your config files from previous version of blender to the current one. Steam auto update doesn't remove your previous version of blender, they are all stacked in different folders.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ohmarinus op 22 juli 2024 16:49]

pieterdebie @Ohmarinus6 oktober 2022 21:00
Ik kan mij niet herinneren dat ik dit ooit voorgehad heb en vraag mij af of dit niet afstamt uit de 2.7x->2.8x update die zeer intrusief was. Ik switch sporadisch eens tussen beta & stabiele branches zonder dat ik daar een probleem mee heb.

Als je schrik hebt van je settings te verliezen kan je altijd ook Blender Sync gebruiken. Dan heb je gelijk een backup van je settings en kan je op meerdere aparaten met dezelfde settings aan de slag.
Ohmarinus @pieterdebie6 oktober 2022 22:28
En dit stamt al uit 2016 en het is gratis. Ik vraag mij af waarom ik dit nog niet ben gaan gebruiken. Inderdaad, de discussie op Reddit is ook al wat ouder, en wellicht minder relevant met nieuwere versies.
Wolfos 6 oktober 2022 12:05
Dit is een onderhoudsrelease voor de 3.3 LTS stroom. Updaten word voor iedereen aangeraden.
mstx 6 oktober 2022 12:25
Regression: Right aligned header. []
Deze bug was zeer irritant, fijn dat het gefixed is :Y)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.