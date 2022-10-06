Versie 5.21.5 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.
Changes in WinSCP 5.21.5:
Changes in WinSCP 5.21.4:
- Translation completed: Brazilian Portuguese.
- WebDAV/HTTP core upgraded to neon 0.32.4.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.9.
- Preventing opening tunneled sessions in PuTTY from Login dialog as it cannot work. 2116
- Bug fix: Agent forwarding does not work. 2113
- Bug fix: Stall when new folder is detected and the drive contains folders with numerical names. 2114
- Bug fix: New version notification is not displaying.
- This is Microsoft Store-only release with the following fix: The Donate command removed from the Help menu to comply with Store App policies.