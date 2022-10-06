Versie 5.21.5 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.21.5: Translation completed: Brazilian Portuguese.

WebDAV/ HTTP core upgraded to neon 0.32.4.

core upgraded to neon 0.32.4. XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.9.

parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.9. Preventing opening tunneled sessions in PuTTY from Login dialog as it cannot work. 2116

Bug fix: Agent forwarding does not work. 2113

Bug fix: Stall when new folder is detected and the drive contains folders with numerical names. 2114

Bug fix: New version notification is not displaying. Changes in WinSCP 5.21.4: This is Microsoft Store-only release with the following fix: The Donate command removed from the Help menu to comply with Store App policies.