Software-update: WinSCP 5.21.5

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 5.21.5 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.21.5:
  • Translation completed: Brazilian Portuguese.
  • WebDAV/HTTP core upgraded to neon 0.32.4.
  • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.9.
  • Preventing opening tunneled sessions in PuTTY from Login dialog as it cannot work. 2116
  • Bug fix: Agent forwarding does not work. 2113
  • Bug fix: Stall when new folder is detected and the drive contains folders with numerical names. 2114
  • Bug fix: New version notification is not displaying.
Changes in WinSCP 5.21.4:
  • This is Microsoft Store-only release with the following fix: The Donate command removed from the Help menu to comply with Store App policies.

WinSCP

Versienummer 5.21.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinSCP
Download https://winscp.net/download/WinSCP-5.21.5-Setup.exe
Bestandsgrootte 10,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-10-2022 18:40 4

06-10-2022 • 18:40

4

Bron: WinSCP

Update-historie

25-03 WinSCP 6.5.6 3
19-11 WinSCP 6.5.5 0
16-10 WinSCP 6.5.4 4
07-'25 WinSCP 6.5.3 0
06-'25 WinSCP 6.5.2 1
05-'25 WinSCP 6.5.1 12
03-'25 WinSCP 6.5 0
02-'25 WinSCP 6.3.7 1
11-'24 WinSCP 6.3.6 0
09-'24 WinSCP 6.3.5 1
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Troepje 7 oktober 2022 09:58
Awesome tool, vooral om Windows gebruikers uit te leggen hoe ze spullen op je server kunnen krijgen :)
Blasterxp 7 oktober 2022 10:12
haha ja, zolang Putty nog geen drag and drop van files doet .... start ik deze tool op.
willemb2 7 oktober 2022 17:40
2 van mijn sites draaien op Litespeed web servers. Daarmee krijg ik voortdurend timeout - reconnect, wat de zaak nogal vertraagt. Met Filezilla gebeurt dat niet, maar ik vind WinSCP veel prettiger werken.
alwetend 9 oktober 2022 21:46
Ik gebruik dit programma op mijn werk om bestanden te downloaden en op de server te zetten.

Te lui om nu uit te zoeken. Weet iemand hoe je meerdere bestanden tegelijkertijd kan downloaden/uploaden?

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