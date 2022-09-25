Versie 10.8.5 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

jellyfin Note: Dependabot & Renovate automatic PRs are excluded from this list. #8433 Update to dotnet 6.0.9

#8399 Respect visibility for people items (rebased)

#8348 Revert "Revert "refactor: use season number and episode number for NextUp ordering instead of SortName""

#8327 Increased (really) subtitle extraction timeout to 30 min (10.8.z back-port)

#8321 Fix systemd not breaking whitespace in env vars

#8298 Added handling of streams of type "data"

#8280 Fix ffmpeg analyze duration env var taking priority over media source

#8214 Make userId truly optional in UniversalAudioController

#8213 Fix high single thread usage in throttler

#8189 Fix GetItems IndexOutOfRangeException when IDs do not exist jellyfin-web Note: Dependabot & Renovate automatic PRs are excluded from this list. jellyfin/jellyfin-web#3878 Fix sdk imports to improve build size

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#3877 Fix itemcontextmenu fails to update for items with no image metadata

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#3849 Fix unexpected cursor hiding

jellyfin/jellyfin-web#3848 Fix idle function call