Software-update: Jellyfin 10.8.5

Jellyfin logo (79 pix)Versie 10.8.5 van Jellyfin is uitgekomen. Deze mediaserver is een fork van Emby en is ontstaan nadat Emby closedsource werd en er voor zogenaamde premiumfeatures betaald moest gaan worden, zoals dat ook bij Plex het geval is. Jellyfin is echter volledig opensource gebleven en alle functionaliteit is aanwezig. Het draait op Windows, macOS, Linux of in een Docker-container. Verder zijn er clients voor elk OS, maar ook voor mediaspelers, TV's en mobiele apparaten. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

jellyfin

Note: Dependabot & Renovate automatic PRs are excluded from this list.

  • #8433 Update to dotnet 6.0.9
  • #8399 Respect visibility for people items (rebased)
  • #8348 Revert "Revert "refactor: use season number and episode number for NextUp ordering instead of SortName""
  • #8327 Increased (really) subtitle extraction timeout to 30 min (10.8.z back-port)
  • #8321 Fix systemd not breaking whitespace in env vars
  • #8298 Added handling of streams of type "data"
  • #8280 Fix ffmpeg analyze duration env var taking priority over media source
  • #8214 Make userId truly optional in UniversalAudioController
  • #8213 Fix high single thread usage in throttler
  • #8189 Fix GetItems IndexOutOfRangeException when IDs do not exist
jellyfin-web

Note: Dependabot & Renovate automatic PRs are excluded from this list.

Jellyfin
Versienummer 10.8.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Jellyfin
Download https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin/releases/tag/v10.8.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-09-2022 16:33
27 • submitter: ReTechNL

25-09-2022 • 16:33

27

Submitter: ReTechNL

Bron: Jellyfin

Update-historie

06-04 Jellyfin Server 10.10.7 22
17-02 Jellyfin 10.10.6 22
26-01 Jellyfin 10.10.5 52
22-01 Jellyfin 10.10.4 35
17-11 Jellyfin 10.10.2 25
26-10 Jellyfin 10.10.0 71
09-09 Jellyfin 10.9.11 41
05-'24 Jellyfin 10.9.0 82
11-'22 Jellyfin 10.8.7 0
10-'22 Jellyfin 10.8.6 70
Meer historie

Lees meer

Jellyfin

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (27)

-Moderatie-faq
27
26
16
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering
Friemel 25 september 2022 21:11
De Android app is echt knudde. Op mijn smartphone speelde het de eerste goed af, maar bij een tweede keer ging alleen het geluid goed, de video was erg traag. De bediening om voor/achteruit te springen werkt al helemaal niet, alleen de schuifbalk werkt. Chromecast werkt redelijk, alleen de bediening valt buiten het scherm.

Ik ben waarschijnlijk teveel Plex gewend, want die doet wel goed op SmartTV, Android TV en smartphone/tablet.
Johannes99 @Friemel25 september 2022 22:52
Mij staat bij dat de ontwikkelaars graag open staan voor bug reports, mocht je dus de moeite nemen om het te rapporteren kan het zo maar zijn dat het probleem bij de volgende versie is opgelost.
GrandDynamo @Friemel26 september 2022 18:30
Wat @Johannes99 al zegt. De ontwikkelaars zijn erg open en hebben graag dat mensen bug reports openen. Als je problemen hebt met de Android applicatie kan je ook een externe "player" instellen. De applicatie opent dan de video in bijvoorbeeld VLC, als je die als externe player hebt ingesteld.
Stetsed 25 september 2022 16:57
Honestly de beste replacement voor plex als gebruik van media server. Heeft alle features die je ooit maar zou willen voor mij, en is actief in development met meer features die er steeds komen. Zeer gerecomendeerd als je zoekt voor een media server of als je nu all plex draait zou ik zeker kijken naar deze als vervanger.
Madshark @Stetsed25 september 2022 17:33
Zolang er geen compatibiliteit is met Samsung TV's en oa. gameconsoles is het helaas nog geen alternatief op Plex.

Het zou top zijn als ze Jellyfin server compatible kunnen maken met Plex cliënts, dan sta ik idd vooraan om afscheid van Plex te nemen.
Hydranet @Madshark25 september 2022 18:07
En met LG tv's, daarbij moet je bij Jellyfin nog iet zoals jfa-go draaien voor account beheer zodat je remote gebruikers niet constant jou lastig moeten vallen als ze hun wachtwoord kwijt zijn.
Stetsed @Madshark25 september 2022 18:43
Het is zo ver ik weet onmogelijk om plex clients compatible te maken met Jellyfin. Omdat de Plex server en Client niet open-source zijn maakt dat het bijna onmogelijk, en zelfs als je alles zou reverse engineere dan zou je eigenlijk een heel nieuw progamma moeten maken om alle API's compatible en gelijk te maken met de plex server.

Je hebt well gelijk dat er meer compatibiliteit nodig is met Samsung TV's en andere, maar hier wordt zover ik weet aan gewerkt(en Jellyfin is all compatible met veel, je hebt clients voor bijna alle "Generieke" Opties.). En voor de platforms die geen dedicated app hebben kan je zover ik weet de browser gebruiken, maar weet niet welke van de platforms die je hebt genoemd well/geen browser hebben.
Madshark @Stetsed26 september 2022 11:42
Er zijn 3rd party Plex clients die zichzelf als 'officiële' Plex client kunnen gedragen, lijkt mij dat het andersom ook wel zou lukken, zeker gezien dat ook Plex mediaserver ooit ook open source was.
Ben het er wel mee eens, dat zulke resources beter in Jellyfin gestopt kan worden.

Er zijn bijvoorbeeld nog steeds geen echte clients voor Xbox en Playstation.
Ja, het kan via een webbrowser, maar dat is alles behalve gebruiksvriendelijk, en alles behalve idiotproof als je even iets wilt delen met een familielid.
Luchtbakker @Madshark25 september 2022 21:03
Voor Samsung tv's kan je ook de ingebouwde filemanager gebruiken. Niet het meest ideale maar het kan.

Het kan overigens wel op tizen, al is het niet heel makkelijk : https://github.com/jellyfin/jellyfin-tizen

Als laatste kan je het ook altijd casten naar je tv. Zowel de tv als een chromecast ondersteunen het.

Koop je een nieuwe chromecast dan heb je jellyfin wel in de store.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luchtbakker op 22 juli 2024 23:29]

unf0rg0tt3n @Madshark30 september 2022 19:04
Als je een beetje wil tweakeren kun je jellyfin zo installeren op je tv. Duurde mij zo'n 10 minuten en het was geregeld. Zie hier de tutorial die voor mij werkte: https://youtu.be/XeB5onaKnK4
Madshark @unf0rg0tt3n30 september 2022 20:02
Ik ken inderdaad de workarounds, maar dit is niet uit te leggen aan familieleden die nog net kunnen zeggen dat ze een Samsung TV hebben.
unf0rg0tt3n @Madshark30 september 2022 21:45
Nee voor familie is het onmogelijk haha. Maar ze zijn ermee bezig, dus wie weet komt t snel
xzaz 25 september 2022 16:53
Sinds de ondersteuning van Web Os 6 en de leak bij Plex zal ik nooit meer terug gaan. Eén van de meeste gebruikte self hosted apps die wij gebruiken :)
Hydranet @xzaz25 september 2022 18:21
Zolang de client nog niet op Webos 5 ondersteunt word in de LG store is het nog niet voldoende ondersteuning want er zijn nog veel tv's die Webos 5 gebruiken inclusief die van mij. Daarbij moet je als je remote gebruikers hebt iet zoals jfa-go hebben draaien om te zorgen dat ze jou niet steeds lastig vallen wanneer ze hun wachtwoord vergeten zijn. Het zou fijn zijn als zo iets geïntegreerd zou worden in Jellyfin zelf voor die use cases.

En met de hoeveelheid verschillende clients die je kan gebruiken per os omdat die officiële client niet op alle platformen gemaakt word kan het nog wel is lastiger maken om die remote gebruikers te ondersteunen als iets niet lukt. Wat ik ook nog vaak mee maak is dat de officiële Jellyfin client vaak crasht op mijn Nvidia Shield.

Ook is het nog irritant dat wanneer je een trailer wil bekijken via de Jellyfin client op de Nvidia Shield is dat je Youtube geinstalleerd moet hebben en dat nadat de trailer is afgelopen je weer in het Youtube scherm zit i,p.v in de Jellyfin client. En bij de officiële client werken op het ene platform the trailers wel en op de andere niet.

Voor het bijhouden van statistieken voor Plex gebruik ik nog Tautulli, daarvoor heb je nog geen tegenhanger voor Jellyfin, je kan wel de plugin "Playback Reporting" gebruik maar dat komt nog niet in de buurt van Tautulli. Ik Ik heb zelf wel beiden Plex en Jellyfin draaien maar ik gebruik nog voornamelijk Plex. Ik ben blij met Jellfyin en er word goed vooruitgang gemaakt maar ze zijn er nog niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 22 juli 2024 23:29]

The.Terminator @Hydranet25 september 2022 18:41
Volgens mij is Webos 5 versie op de 23e ingediend, hopelijk snel dus
AlfABetA @xzaz25 september 2022 18:34
Ik probeer diverse server/clients om de tijd uit, maar kom toch altijd weer terug bij Plex. Maar ieder zijn ding natuurlijk. Ik vind Plex zo goed wegens de goede ondersteuning, en dat ze vrij open zijn in hun communicatie. En ook een zeer goede community waar vaak naar geluisterd word. Ook toen ze een hack op hun server hadden, waren ze snel met communiceren, en open. Dat ze in deze tijd (zeker bij populaire apps) wel eens proberen te hacken, komen we gewoon niet meer omheen, maar het is belangrijk om er van te leren, en dat de kans op echte data verlies zo klein mogelijk is. Beter dan sommige bedrijven die eerst de hack proberen in een doofpot te stoppen, en dan pas veel later ermee na buiten komen.
Kroonkurk 25 september 2022 17:39
Het gebruik van ondertiteling bij films en series blijft bij mij zeer moeizaam.
Srt ingesloten in de mkv of een los set bestand, het blijft maar " niet geladen".

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kroonkurk op 22 juli 2024 23:29]

Greveldinges @Kroonkurk25 september 2022 18:27
Dat werkt opzich prima bij mij, en de opensubtitles plugin werkt ook goed. Alleen bij Plex heb ik de mogelijkheid om tijdens het kijken andere subs te downloaden, bij Jellyfin moet ik dit via de webinterface doen voordat ik een film ga kijken. Aangezien ik via een app op mn AppleTV kijk is dit niet zo handig, ik blijf voorlopig nog bij Plex maar het is veelbelovend!
downcom 25 september 2022 17:19
Het is een leuke fork van Emby maar wanneer ik STRM files wil afspelen wordt dit niet ondersteund. Dit In combinatie met VOD/IPTV services een must!
FerronN 25 september 2022 18:32
Ik draai een mini pc met 8gb ram, Intel atom J4125 en 128gb ssd. Daar bovenop Ubuntu met K3s en o.a. dus een jellyfin container die alle bestanden van mijn Synology leest. Werkt echt perfect en het pctje verdoet maar zo'n 7 watt stroom.

Het is wel aan te raden om de content op de client te redeneren (niet web client) anders heeft de mini pc het bij h265 zwaar. In mijn ogen was de 1.0.8.x release eerst niet zo stabiel, maar sinds een aantal maanden niks te klagen. De android tv client heeft eindelijk ook geen zwarte balk meer achter de ondertitels :)
dirk161 @FerronN25 september 2022 21:39
7 watt stroom
Onmogelijk
batjes @dirk16126 september 2022 11:03
Waarom? Jellyfin draait ook prima op een Rpi4 dat in het ergste geval zo'n 6watt gebruikt en zo hard pushde Jellyfin mijn Pi niet.
Yarisken 25 september 2022 17:31
Ik heb het een tijd geleden gedraaid toen mijn servertje nog 24/7 online stond. Nu met elek zo duur staat het uit ... . Via de browser bleef een stream soms hangen maar via jellyfin desktop werkte het perfect op de laptop !
Luuk2015 @Yarisken25 september 2022 18:48
Ik heb het een tijd geleden gedraaid toen mijn servertje nog 24/7 online stond. Nu met elek zo duur staat het uit ... . Via de browser bleef een stream soms hangen maar via jellyfin desktop werkte het perfect op de laptop !
Wat voor bestanden probeer je af te spelen? Indien het h265 bestanden zijn dan kunnen de meeste browsers deze niet afspelen, bij Plex moet je server ze transcoden naar een formaat die wel wordt ondersteund. De desktop app van Jellyfin ondersteund wss wel h265.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luuk2015 op 22 juli 2024 23:29]

Glassertje 25 september 2022 20:29
Heb toch maar een Jellyfin op mijn Synology in docker gezet, na Jaren Plex Pass gebruiker te zijn. Installatie ging vrij makkelijk. Ben benieuwd of hibernate nu wel werkt. Zo, op het eerste gezicht ziet het er op mijn shield wel goed uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Glassertje op 22 juli 2024 23:29]

fm77 25 september 2022 22:25
Ik ben ook al een tijdje overgestapt van Emby naar Jellyfin.
Toch ben ik er nog niet helemaal tevreden over. Vooral tussen ondertiteling switchen geeft regelmatig problemen (oude blijft in beeld staan).
Ook denkt ie regelmatig dat ik een film afgekeken heb als ik hem halverwege uitzet.
Toch blijf ik deze draaien ipv Emby/Plex. Alleen al voor de hardware decoding vind ik deze fijner.

De problemen lijken alleen te spelen met casten vanaf mn Android naar de Chromecast. Via de webbrowser gaat het allemaal prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door fm77 op 22 juli 2024 23:29]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq