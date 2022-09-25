Software-update: Unraid 6.11

Unraid logo (79 pix)Versie 6.11 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

What's New in Unraid OS 6.11.0 Stable?

The 6.11 stable release includes some minor feature improvements, bug fixes, an update of base packages, and an update to the 5.19.x Linux kernel. Samba has also been updated to version 4.17 and we're seeing some significant performance increases.

Improvements
  • With this release, there have been many base package updates including several CVE mitigations.
  • The Linux kernel update includes mitigation for Processor MMIO stale-data vulnerabilities.
  • The plugin system has been refactored so that 'plugin install' can proceed in the background. This alleviates the issue where a user may think the installation has crashed and closes the window when actually it has not crashed.
  • Support has been added for specifying custom VNC ports in the VM manager form editor. Now, a custom port number specified using the XML editor will be preserved when switching to a forms-based editor.
  • Spin down for non-rotational devices now places those devices in standby mode if supported by the device. Similarly, spin up, or any I/O to the device will restore normal operation.
  • Display of NVMe device capabilities can now be obtained from SMART info.
  • Necessary kernel CONFIG options to support Sr-iov with Mellanox connectx4+ cards have been added.
  • The Dynamix SSD Trim plugin has been merged into the Unraid OS webGUI.
  • Preliminary support for cgroup2 has been added. Pass 'unraidcgroup2' on syslinux append line to activate.
  • Perl has been included in the base distro.
  • Many other webGUI improvements.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed an issue in VM manager where VM log cannot open when VM name has an embedded '#' character.
  • Fixed an issue where a scheduled Parity check pause/resume function was broken.
  • Fixed issue installing registration keys.
  • Updated 'samba' to address security mitigations.
  • Fixed an issue switching from the 'test' branch to 'next'.
  • Spin down devices that do not support standby mode now quit trying to do so.
  • Fixed AD join issue caused by an outdated cyras-sasl library
  • The mcelog daemon does not start now if the CPU is unsupported (most AMD processors).
  • Fixed nginx not recognizing SSL certificate renewal.
  • Wireguard now checks the reachability of the gateway (next-hop) before starting the WG tunnel.
  • Fixed bug in mover that prevented files from being moved from Unraid array to a cache pool (mode Prefer) if the share name contains a space.
  • More big fixes are in the changelog!

Unraid

Versienummer 6.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Unraid
Download https://unraid.net/download
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-09-2022 • 13:11
Submitter: Sjion

25-09-2022 • 13:11

19

Submitter: Sjion

Bron: Unraid

Update-historie

09:40 Unraid 7.1.1 4
06-05 Unraid 7.1.0 11
26-02 Unraid 7.0.1 3
10-01 Unraid 7.0.0 43
01-12 Unraid 6.12.14 23
07-'24 Unraid 6.12.11 40
04-'24 Unraid 6.12.10 10
03-'24 Unraid 6.12.9 22
02-'24 Unraid 6.12.8 31
12-'23 Unraid 6.12.6 11
Meer historie

Unraid

Reacties (19)

HollowGamer 25 september 2022 14:07
Jammer dat dit een closed pakket is. Ik vind het geen probleem om ergens voor te betalen, maar ik had graag de source gezien.

ZFS lijkt me dan toch de betere optie, of mergerfs. Beide hebben soort van Unraid modes, waarvan denk ik mergerfs het meeste er op lijkt.
Jazco2nd @HollowGamer25 september 2022 14:34
En daarom ben ik heel snel met Unraid gestopt.
Je kan net zo goed zelf een Linux distro pakken waar je minimaal onderhoud voor nodig hebt en zelf gewoon Docker installeren en met compose alles draaien. Klaar.
Voor je filesystem ben je dan flexibel om iets a la Unraid te kiezen of wat anders.

Ik ben 2 jaar lang onderzoek gaan doen en heb hier idioot veel tijd in gestopt, vooral zodat ik niet alles opnieuw hoef te ontdekken.

Als voordeel kunnen anderen hier ook van profiteren zonder oneindig te googlen en door fora te struinen.
Ik kan nu met de 2 scripts in deze guide een server in 20min helemaal up and running krijgen.

Het geeft je advies en begeleiding vanaf de aankoop van zuinige hardware (met dank aan GoT) tot aan je telefoon zo instellen dat DNS altijd via VPN server gaat.

https://github.com/zilexa/Homeserver

En veel Docker images werken niet op Unraid, die moeten daarvoor specifiek worden aangepast. Daar heb je geen last van als je gewoon voor de officiële Docker (Compose) gaat.

jimzz @Jazco2nd25 september 2022 15:38
Ik heb nog geen een docker image gezien die niet werkt op Unraid, klinkt mij alsof je veel onderzoek hebt gedaan, maar weinig praktijk ervaring hebt met Unraid.

Edit: overigens vind ik je opzet met scripts wel erg vet.

Jazco2nd @jimzz25 september 2022 15:57
Ik heb Unraid inmiddels meer dan 2 jaar geleden gebruikt. Toen waren er wat images die niet zomaar werkten. Goed om te horen dat dat is opgelost.
i-chat
@HollowGamer25 september 2022 14:14
ZFS heeft juist geen unraid-achtige features en implementeert in plaats daarvan volwaardige selfhealing raid.... (met alle drawbacks op performance incluis) en mergerFS heeft ze maar deels...

unraid zou nog het beste te omschrijven zijn als een hybride variant op mergerFS+snapraid.

BliXem 25 september 2022 13:58
Ben van Unraid naar Synology OS gegaan. Vind dat persoonlijk een heel stuk fijner werken. Ik heb overigens geen NAS maar draai Synology gewoon onder Proxmox. Voor mensen die dit ook willen: https://www.wundertech.ne...enology-on-proxmox-dsm-7/. Heb deze stappen doorlopen met ARPL als bootable: https://github.com/fbelavenuto/arpl zodat alles netjes automatisch ingesteld en je er niet meer naar hoeft om te kijken.
Heb de eerste update gehad van Synology en dat ging probleemloos.
i-chat
@BliXem25 september 2022 14:12
besef dat deze posts hier plaatsen eigenlijk tegen de Tweakers.net ToS in gaat,

hoe hypocriet het ook moge zijn, wordt het voor expenology doorgaans wel toegelaten maar voor topics over hackingtosh niet.... terwijl bij beiden expliciet verboden is de software op niet-OEM hardware te draaien.
Dacuuu 25 september 2022 15:30
Ik heb lange tijd alles lekker met het handje gedaan in de CLI/portainer, maar ik vind Unraid gewoon heerlijk werken. Voor mij doet het wat het moet doen, alles draait lekker stabiel en mixen met hard schijven staat mij ook erg aan. Gelukkig is er voor ieder wat wils, en hoeven we niet allemaal het zelfde platform te gebruiken :-)
Stetsed 25 september 2022 15:32
In theory een ZEER goed project met alles wat het geeft. Virtual machines via libvirt wat in mijn mening beter is dan de raw QEMU cmdline die bijv. Proxmox gebruikt. En ingebouwde docker functionaliteit die zeer handig is zeker aan de "Server" gebruik kant voor een homelab. Want naar mijn mening is Docker > Containers van bijvoorbeeld proxmox voor zon deployment.

Maar dan kan je op de problemen dat de prijs, naar mijn mening aan de hoge kant staat met de limitieten die je krijgt maar daar kan je over heen kijken. Maar wat mij het meest laat denken is dat je het van een USB moet draaien. Je kan het niet installeren naar een HDD/SDD schrijf maar het moet op een USB blijven staan wat naar mijn mening niet ideaal is omdat USB's levenstijde niet echt "top" is en dat je er een USB in moet hebben steken toch een beetje in de weg komt te zitten.

* En het is closed source wat natuurlijk ook een min puntje is.
jimzz @Stetsed25 september 2022 16:57
Er zijn mogelijkheden om het alsnog op een ssd te installeren. Maar let wel, unraid draait normaal alles in RAM, het enige wat die op de stick schrijft en leest zijn de configuratie bestanden en opstartbestanden. Gemiddeld doe ik 1 jaar met een stick en gelukkig geeft unraid het sinds 6.10 aan wanneer een stick vervangen moet worden zodat je dat kunt doen voordat je 'm restart. Kost 2 minuten werk om een nieuwe stick te maken.
Stetsed @jimzz25 september 2022 18:12
Correigeer me als ik het fout heb, maar het is niet officieel supported om het op een SSD te installeren. En het kan misschien well dat alles in RAM draait(net zoals linux live ISO's), maar zelfs als je elk jaar zoals jijzelf zegt dat stikkie moete vervangen zou ik beter verwachten van een betaalde software.
jimzz @Stetsed25 september 2022 18:20
Klopt het wordt niet officieel ondersteund. Ik snap de keuze voor de USB stick wel, dan heb je namelijk een sata poort of pci-e poort extra.

Ik ben het met je eens dat het beter kan, maar het is niet zo dat unraid down gaat als je stick niet meer werkt. Alles blijft functioneren totdat je restart (maar normaal gesproken zou je dan de stick dus al hebben vervangen). Ik heb weken lang mijn server gedraaid met een corrupte stick (was lui). Dat werkt prima alleen updates aan containers doen het dan niet.

Maar true, een officiële manier om het op zijn minst op een ssd te draaien zou zeker welkom zijn.
geenwindows @Stetsed25 september 2022 21:55
Als je elk jaar je usb stick moet vervangen dan doe je echt iets niet goed...
Ik gebruik al meer dan 5 jaar de zelfde usb stick, al een aantal hardware wijzigingen meegemaakt, still rock-solid!
Stetsed @geenwindows26 september 2022 09:16
Ik zij niet dat je elk jaar de USB moet vervangen, dit was als reactie op de comment van de eerdere tweaker en die zij elk jaar dus daar ging ik op verder. Ik vond het zoiezo all snell voor USB sticks om te falen maar dat is wat hij zij.
Ruuddie 25 september 2022 15:35
Ik ben zelf juist sinds dit jaar een zeer tevreden gebruiker van Unraid. Ik heb getest met allerlei alternatieven zoals TrueNAS (Core en Scale), Synology en OpenMediaVault. Uiteindelijk werkte Unraid gewoon meteen zoals ik wil dat het werkt. Met de alternatieven (Synology aside, daar kon ik weer niet genoeg mee) moest ik eerst uren prutsen om basic stuff te laten werken. Altijd issues met filesystem permissions en settings op (voor mij) onlogische plekken. Ik ben uren aan het prutsen geweest om een ISO geupload te krijgen naar TrueNAS, waarop qemu dan rechten had. (uiteindelijk maar chmod 777)

Met Unraid was het meteen gaan met die banaan.
jimzz 25 september 2022 16:55
Ah het kan natuurlijk zijn dat t ooit niet kon. Het is vaak wel wat meer uitzoekwerk als het niet in de CA van Unraid staat. Maar ik geloof zelfs dat je tegenwoordig docker-compose kunt gebruiken met Unraid.

Ieder zo zijn ding, ik heb heel veel geprobeerd voordat ik naar Unraid ging (FreeNAS, TrueNAS, OMV, WinServer, Proxmox) en geen van allen konden me bieden wat ik zocht zonder een hoop functies te missen of een heel werkboek door te nemen om te begrijpen hoe t werkt.

Unraid was daarbij de perfect middle ground voor mij vooral vanwege de native docker ondersteuning.
jvr 25 september 2022 15:10
Ik ben zeer tevreden over truenas..
magician2000 @jvr26 september 2022 01:07
Waar ik dan benieuwd naar ben is wat je verder hebt gebruikt (kant en klaar NAS, andere NAS software) en wat je goed bevalt aan TrueNAS.

Dit aangezien ik zelf aan het oriënteren ben om te switchen van NetGear / Qnap naar bijvoorbeeld TrueNAS.
jvr 26 september 2022 17:18
Truenas heeft functionaliteiten die aansluiten bij storage systemen van grote organisaties.
Denk hierbij aan Snappen, replicatie, etc. etc
Ik heb thuis een test LAB met een VMware omgeving die via Iscsi verbonden is met truenas.
Het grote voordeel is dat truenas een snap incl vss kan aftrappen naar VMware en vervolgens zelf een snap kan maken.
Dit soort zaken zie je niet bij (semi)thuis oplossingen.

