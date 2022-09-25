Versie 6.11 van Unraid OS is uitgekomen. Met dit besturingssysteem kan een server worden opgezet voor taken als network attached storage, applicatieserver en virtualisatiehost. Het is eenvoudig op te zetten en enorm flexibel met betrekking tot de gebruikte hardware en grootte van de harde schijven. Docker wordt gebruikt om functionaliteit toe te voegen en deze apps worden door een actieve community gevalideerd en onderhouden. Er is een eenmalige aanschafprijs die afhangt van het aantal gebruikte harde schijven en ssd's. Basic kost 59 dollar en staat tot zes apparaten toe, een plus-licentie kost 89 dollar voor maximaal twaalf apparaten en bij pro is dat voor 129 dollar ongelimiteerd. De release notes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The 6.11 stable release includes some minor feature improvements, bug fixes, an update of base packages, and an update to the 5.19.x Linux kernel. Samba has also been updated to version 4.17 and we're seeing some significant performance increases.

With this release, there have been many base package updates including several CVE mitigations.

The Linux kernel update includes mitigation for Processor MMIO stale-data vulnerabilities.

The plugin system has been refactored so that 'plugin install' can proceed in the background. This alleviates the issue where a user may think the installation has crashed and closes the window when actually it has not crashed.

Support has been added for specifying custom VNC ports in the VM manager form editor. Now, a custom port number specified using the XML editor will be preserved when switching to a forms-based editor.

Spin down for non-rotational devices now places those devices in standby mode if supported by the device. Similarly, spin up, or any I/O to the device will restore normal operation.

Display of NVMe device capabilities can now be obtained from SMART info.

Necessary kernel CONFIG options to support Sr-iov with Mellanox connectx4+ cards have been added.

The Dynamix SSD Trim plugin has been merged into the Unraid OS webGUI.

Preliminary support for cgroup2 has been added. Pass 'unraidcgroup2' on syslinux append line to activate.

Perl has been included in the base distro.

Many other webGUI improvements.