Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 7.18 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.648 titels wat er 22 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Character tables updated to Unicode 15.0.0.
  • Wow64 support in the macOS driver.
  • Async reader fixes in GStreamer support.
Bugs fixed in 7.18 (total 20):
  • #31157: Multiple applications (FileMaker Pro 12-19, MyDiff) crash when trying to create/open sample solution ('ImmAssociateContext' should only generate 'WM_IME_SETCONTEXT' if window has focus)
  • #35478: Multiple applications and games need dsdmo.dll (DirectSound Effects)
  • #36312: valgrind shows a couple possible leaks in oledb32/tests/marshal.c
  • #36944: Hotel Giant 2 crashes frequently
  • #42751: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcr{100,110}.dll.?_Schedule@_StructuredTaskCollection@details@Concurrency@@QAEXPAV_UnrealizedChore@23@@Z (Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage, Clip Studio Paint, Cube World, Intel ACAT)
  • #44314: Adobe FrameMaker 8: Installer aborts with the error "The wizard was interrupted..."
  • #48487: MSYS based Git 2.25 installer reports 'could not decode hex <hexstring>' (needs support for CryptStringToBinaryW CRYPT_STRING_HEX)
  • #48600: Bloomberg Terminal needs unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymSrvGetFileIndexInfo
  • #51404: Resident Evil 7 objects rendered with glitches (Vulkan renderer)
  • #52677: REVELPROG_IS crashes on unimplemented function winusb.dll.WinUsb_Free
  • #53430: urlmon:url fails due to unexpected redirection
  • #53458: windows.media.speech:speech - The 64-bit test_Recognition() gets unexpected ref count on Windows after ISpeechContinuousRecognitionSession_Release()
  • #53570: Visual C++ 2015-2019 crashes on launch
  • #53577: d3d9:device - test_scissor_size() fails on Windows 8+
  • #53578: msvfw32:mciwnd - test_MCIWndCreate() fails in Wine
  • #53609: Segmentation fault when starting Dosbox.exe in virtual desktop mode
  • #53614: KeePassXC crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?ReportUnhandledError@_ExceptionHolder@details@Concurrency@@AEAAXXZ
  • #53626: Wine crash due to long filename when saving file in Framemaker
  • #53703: Wine crashes when setting a long window title.
  • #53706: NtDeviceIoControlFile() is quite slow when called with and invalid handle

dutchnltweaker 24 september 2022 12:12
Toch wel mooi wat dat wine kan samen met lutris/proton.
Ik had het laatst getest op mijn pc en merkte in vergelijking met Windows bijna geen fps verschil in gaming. Dat sommige Windows programma's native beter werken of in een vm snap ik ook wel, maar toch ondanks dat knap.
Magic Power
@dutchnltweaker24 september 2022 13:02
Ik heb vroeger, zeg 10+ jaar geleden, wel eens met Wine gewerkt om spellen te kunnen spelen. Alleen werkte er toen zoveel niet, dat ik het bij proberen hield.

Nu 4 jaar geleden ging mijn nieuwe PC over van Windows naar Linux, maar ik was wel benieuwd welke Windows spellen ik nog op Linux kon spelen. Ik verbaasde mij erover hoeveel Windows spellen eigenlijk gewoon vlekkeloos op Linux konden draaien. Ook dingen zoals Nvidia Fur, een Nvidia extensie, dat in Far Cry 4 op dieren gebruikt wordt, werkte ook gewoon.

Het is en blijft knap dat er developers zijn die een emulatielaag kunnen schrijven, om een app in een compleet andere omgeving te kunnen laten draaien. Hetzelfde heb ik ook bij de DOS emulator DosBox, en de Commodore 64 emulator Vice.
Super_Fred @Magic Power24 september 2022 17:31
Het is en blijft knap dat er developers zijn die een emulatielaag kunnen schrijven, om een app in een compleet andere omgeving te kunnen laten draaien.
Wine Is Not an Emulator :+
beerse
@Super_Fred26 september 2022 17:40
Wine is hier wel de Windows Interface (maar waar ik dan de N en de E op moet zetten... . :o
Jogai @dutchnltweaker26 september 2022 09:14
Proton is een 'wine-distributie', dus een versie van wine gecompileerd icm een aantal extra patches & extensies.
MrMonkE 24 september 2022 17:43
Link werkt hier niet naar de downloads. (De link naar 1 andere download)
@bart
TheVivaldi @MrMonkE24 september 2022 18:00
@Drobanir ;)
MrMonkE @TheVivaldi25 september 2022 12:41
Oh.. :+

Dank je :)
Ohmarinus 24 september 2022 12:47
Sorry voor de offtopic maar is er een plek waar ik updates van open source software kan tippen? Ik gebruik veel open source software en zie vaak dat de updates van de programma's die ik gebruik niet op de frontpage voorbij komen.

Zo heeft SuperSlicer afgelopen nacht een kleine update gekregen en is de 2.5 update aangekondigd. Die zou met een week gereleased moeten worden.
D0ubleD0uble @Ohmarinus24 september 2022 12:53
Ja dat kan zeker onder tip de redactie :)
beerse
@D0ubleD0uble26 september 2022 17:43
Om ze volgende week terug te vinden: Zie de 'downloads' pagina (Tweakers.net -> Meer -> Downloads). Daar helemaal bovenaan, rechts naast de titel, net onder de bovenste reclame.
Ohmarinus @beerse28 september 2022 12:32
Dankjewel, dat is inderdaad handig om te weten, want ik kom daar eerlijk gezegd nooit. Ik gebruik hoofdzakelijk de pricewatch, het forum en de frontpage. Een beetje extra self-sufficience is nooit mis.
Ohmarinus @D0ubleD0uble24 september 2022 14:14
Thanks, ik ga hier wat vaker werk van maken! :Y)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

