Er is met versienummer 7.18 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.648 titels wat er 22 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Character tables updated to Unicode 15.0.0.

Wow64 support in the macOS driver.

Async reader fixes in GStreamer support. Bugs fixed in 7.18 (total 20): #31157: Multiple applications (FileMaker Pro 12-19, MyDiff) crash when trying to create/open sample solution ('ImmAssociateContext' should only generate 'WM_IME_SETCONTEXT' if window has focus)

#35478: Multiple applications and games need dsdmo.dll (DirectSound Effects)

#36312: valgrind shows a couple possible leaks in oledb32/tests/marshal.c

#36944: Hotel Giant 2 crashes frequently

#42751: Multiple applications crash on unimplemented function msvcr{100,110}.dll.?_Schedule@_StructuredTaskCollection@details@Concurrency@@QAEXPAV_UnrealizedChore@23@@Z (Gas Guzzlers Combat Carnage, Clip Studio Paint, Cube World, Intel ACAT)

#44314: Adobe FrameMaker 8: Installer aborts with the error "The wizard was interrupted..."

#48487: MSYS based Git 2.25 installer reports 'could not decode hex <hexstring>' (needs support for CryptStringToBinaryW CRYPT_STRING_HEX)

#48600: Bloomberg Terminal needs unimplemented function dbghelp.dll.SymSrvGetFileIndexInfo

#51404: Resident Evil 7 objects rendered with glitches (Vulkan renderer)

#52677: REVELPROG_IS crashes on unimplemented function winusb.dll.WinUsb_Free

#53430: urlmon:url fails due to unexpected redirection

#53458: windows.media.speech:speech - The 64-bit test_Recognition() gets unexpected ref count on Windows after ISpeechContinuousRecognitionSession_Release()

#53570: Visual C++ 2015-2019 crashes on launch

#53577: d3d9:device - test_scissor_size() fails on Windows 8+

#53578: msvfw32:mciwnd - test_MCIWndCreate() fails in Wine

#53609: Segmentation fault when starting Dosbox.exe in virtual desktop mode

#53614: KeePassXC crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?ReportUnhandledError@_ExceptionHolder@details@Concurrency@@AEAAXXZ

#53626: Wine crash due to long filename when saving file in Framemaker

#53703: Wine crashes when setting a long window title.

#53706: NtDeviceIoControlFile() is quite slow when called with and invalid handle