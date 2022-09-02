Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 105 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de beveiliging aangescherpt in de enhanced security mode met de ondersteuning van WebAssembly. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.