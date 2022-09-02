Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 105 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de beveiliging aangescherpt in de enhanced security mode met de ondersteuning van WebAssembly. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Feature updates
New policies
- Enhanced security mode improvements. Enhanced security mode now supports WebAssembly for x64 Windows. Additional cross-platform support is expected in the future. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge.
- Improvement to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode.
- You can restore to one of the last 3 published versions of your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. For more information, see Restore a previous version of a site list.
- You can identify gaps in your enterprise site list by configuring reporting of site feedback with the InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudUserSitesReporting and InternetExplorerIntegrationCloudNeutralSitesReporting policies. You can view local site list URLs from users and potentially misconfigured neutral site URLs in the Microsoft Edge site lists experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see View site feedback on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.
- You can configure session cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer for IE mode on your site list in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. To learn more, see Cookie sharing between Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer.
- Improvements to the Cloud Site List Management experience for IE mode now available in GCC. GCC customers can now utilize the full Microsoft Edge site list experience in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center.
Deprecated policies
- ExemptFileTypeDownloadWarnings - Disable download file type extension-based warnings for specified file types on domains
- InternetExplorerIntegrationAlwaysWaitForUnload - Wait for Internet Explorer mode tabs to completely unload before ending the browser session
- MicrosoftEditorProofingEnabled - Spell checking provided by Microsoft Editor
- MicrosoftEditorSynonymsEnabled - Synonyms are provided when using Microsoft Editor spell checker
- PrintPdfAsImageDefault - Print PDF as Image Default
- UnthrottledNestedTimeoutEnabled - JavaScript setTimeout will not be clamped until a higher nesting threshold is set
Additional policy changes
- ExemptDomainFileTypePairsFromFileTypeDownloadWarnings - Disable download file type extension-based warnings for specified file types on domains
- GuidedSwitchEnabled - Add Linux platform support