Software-update: Microsoft Edge 105.0.1343.25

Microsoft Edge logo (79 pix)Microsoft heeft een update voor versie 105 van Edge uitgebracht. Deze op Chromium gebaseerde browser is beschikbaar voor Windows 7 en hoger, Linux en macOS. Ook zijn er versies voor Android en iOS. In deze uitgave, die verspreid over verscheidene dagen wordt uitgerold, heeft Microsoft onder meer de beveiliging aangescherpt in de enhanced security mode met de ondersteuning van WebAssembly. De volledige changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature updates New policies Deprecated policies Additional policy changes

De zijbalk in Microsoft Edge 104

Versienummer 105.0.1343.25
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.microsoft.com/nl-nl/edge#evergreen
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-09-2022 09:03
27 • submitter: jpkhakv221999

02-09-2022 • 09:03

27

Submitter: jpkhakv221999

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

02-'25 Microsoft Edge 133.0.3065.51 0
01-'25 Microsoft Edge 132.0.2957.115 6
11-'24 Microsoft Edge 131.0.2903.48 17
10-'24 Microsoft Edge 130.0.2849.46 3
08-'24 Microsoft Edge 128.0.2739.42 16
07-'24 Microsoft Edge 127.0.2651.74 13
06-'24 Microsoft Edge 126.0.2592.56 9
05-'24 Microsoft Edge 125.0.2535.51 17
04-'24 Microsoft Edge 124.0.2478.51 3
03-'24 Microsoft Edge 123.0.2420.53 7
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Reacties (27)

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brommer1 2 september 2022 17:22
De volgende oplossing gevonden op:
https://www.deskmodder.de...herheitsluecken/#comments

Man muss per Registry-Suche MetricsReportingEnabled (1x oder 2x vorhanden) löschen. Dann startet Edge sofort wieder.
Update:
Wie DK2000 in den Kommentaren schreibt, handelt es sich hier um eine alte Richtlinie, die ersetzt wurde. Der Eintrag selber aber nicht in der Registry gelöscht wurde. Dadurch ist es zu einer Kollision gekommen und der Edge startete nicht mehr.

As DK2000 writes in the comments, this is an old guideline that has been replaced. The entry itself was not deleted in the registry. This caused a collision and the Edge no longer started.

Werkt weer als vanouds met W10/11(ik kon ook niet meer inloggen op Edge), met de nieuwste update.

[Reactie gewijzigd door brommer1 op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

lenwar
@brommer12 september 2022 19:06
Hmmmm…. Dus je niet de metrics weer aanzetten?
Kan je ze daarna weer aan zetten? Of werkt Edge nu niet meer zonder dat hij naar huis praat?
brommer1 @lenwar2 september 2022 20:00
Hmmmm…. Dus je niet de metrics weer aanzetten?
Kan je ze daarna weer aan zetten? Of werkt Edge nu niet meer zonder dat hij naar huis praat?
Wie DK2000 in den Kommentaren schreibt, handelt es sich hier um eine alte Richtlinie, die ersetzt wurde. Der Eintrag selber aber nicht in der Registry gelöscht wurde. Dadurch ist es zu einer Kollision gekommen und der Edge startete nicht mehr.

As DK2000 writes in the comments, this is an old guideline that has been replaced. The entry itself was not deleted in the registry. This caused a collision and the Edge no longer started.

[Reactie gewijzigd door brommer1 op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

Batch @brommer12 september 2022 20:23
Ik had al op het forum gezegd dat je vanaf vandaag mijn held bent. Het lijkt mij dat Microsoft hiermee een megaprobleem heeft. Hoe gaan al die mensen die nog nooit van de registry gehoord hebben dit oplossen?
henk717 @Batch4 september 2022 16:26
De updater draait regelmatig op de achtergrond, dus in principe lost dit probleem zichzelf op zodra er een nieuwe versie uit is ook als Edge niet start. In de tussentijd is het voor gebruikers die enkel Edge hebben wel een groot probleem.
jpgview @brommer12 september 2022 17:52
dank hiervoor, you saved my day...
iDrone @brommer12 september 2022 20:26
Bedankt!! Dit hadden we inderdaad via Group Policy op disabled gezet hier op werk en daardoor bestond die Registry key op al onze computers. Ik heb meteen even de Group Policy aangepast en de "Enable usage and crash-related data reporting" op Not Configured gezet, waardoor de key automatisch wordt verwijderd en een fiasco is voorkomen.
Nozmordre @brommer12 september 2022 23:02
Dit heeft het opgelost, bedankt!
Changshan @brommer13 september 2022 20:57
Voor wie dit ook abracadabra (lees: niet simpel genoeg in stappen uitgelegd) was, zie de post van Bajo een eindje naar onder!
Bajo 2 september 2022 19:17
fix.reg bestand aanmaken met daarin het onderstaande erin.

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Edge]

"MetricsReportingEnabled"=-

opslaan en uitvoeren, edge zal weer gaan werken.

succes
ivo1969 2 september 2022 13:29
Hier na de update werkt de snelkoppeling niet meer, sterker nog google chrome gaf in het begin aan dat er geen gebruiker was??
Ik weet dat beide dezelfde basis maar blijft wel raar.

Verwijderen kan je edge niet , wel opnieuw installeren , maar dat hielp niet.

Nu terug zetten van backup werkt edge weer.
Chrome in het begin niet, maar later toch weer gelukkig inlog scherm
lenwar
@ivo19692 september 2022 17:02
Je kan Edge prima deinstalleren met de meegeleverde installer:

Als admin in een commandprompt:
cd C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\<versienummer>\Installer.
(( op het moment van schrijven dus:))
cd C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\105.0.1343.25\Installer
setup.exe -uninstall -system-level -verbose-logging -force-uninstall
Uiteraard garantie tot aan de voordeur van de gevolgen :) Ik heb dit zelf een tijd geleden gedaan en heb nooit iets negatiefs ervaren.

Edit: Verwijderen en opnieuw installeren via de Store haalt in elk geval bij mij niks uit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

jpgview 2 september 2022 09:57
Zoals gewoonlijk via "help and feedback" / "about microsoft edge" een update gedaan.
Edge wil nu niet meer starten.
- poging om via settings / apps een repair te doen -> failed
- edge setup gedownload, install -> failed
uiteindelijk system restore gedaan (3 dagen oud) -> OK maar...
- edge start terug op met tabs open, ook de update tab -> zelfde probleem
opnieuw een system restore
- na restore netwerk kabel uitgetrokken
- edge start met tabs open, maar kan dus niet verbinden
- edge afsluiten
- netwerk kabel ingeplugd
- edge opnieuw geopend, deze keer gelukkig alleen blank tab

géén update dus ...

iemand?

edit
verwijzing naar de oplossing (delete registry key) in dit topic van @brommer1 werkt perfect.
/edit

[Reactie gewijzigd door jpgview op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

Amiga3000 @jpgview2 september 2022 11:51
Geen problemen met de update. Ik zou de installatie verwijderen en opnieuw installeren, duurt tenslotte niet zo lang :)
Nozmordre @Amiga30002 september 2022 14:30
Ik heb hetzelfde probleem.
Edge volledig verwijderd en weer geinstalleerd maar het wil nog steeds niet starten.
lenwar
@jpgview2 september 2022 11:56
Zet je pi-hole en/of andere adblockers is uit? Klinkt flauw, maar Edge zit vuistdiep in Bing en het hele advertentieplatform er omheen. Mogelijk dat er daar iets mis loopt? (als je alleen al Edge opstart krijg je al een x-aantal Bing-cookies of er nou iets in beeld is of niet)

N.B. Ik heb zelf (nog) niets geupdated, dus ik weet niet of het wat gaat uithalen natuurlijk.

Edit: Ondertussen zelf ook geupdated. Zelfde probleem. Start gewoon niet op. Ik zie niks in m'n AdGuard logs, dus ik denk niet dat het daar mee te maken heeft. Ik heb ook de (door mij uitgeschakelde) ingeplande taken van Edge (die betrekking hebben op de installer) is afgetrapt, maar ook dat biedt geen oplossing.

Edit2: Handmatig verwijderen via de Edge installer en herinstalleren via de Store haalt ook niks uit.

Ach ja... Dan maar geen Edge :) (ik gebruik zelf Firefox)

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

joost00719 2 september 2022 09:06
ExemptFileTypeDownloadWarnings ziet er erg interessant uit.
Notlupus @joost007192 september 2022 09:17
Inderdaad! Geregeld krijg ik vragen van gebruikers waarom ze een .msg niet zonder waarschuwing kunnen downloaden van sharepoint
lolgast @joost007192 september 2022 09:58
Hier werd ik ook meteen wel blij van!
Prysm Software 2 september 2022 12:39
Na het updaten van Edge start deze niet meer op als ik op de snelkoppeling druk. (systeem herstart)
houd hier rekening mee mensen als Edge je enige browser is.!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Prysm Software op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

W3SII @Prysm Software2 september 2022 13:17
Hier ook exact hetzelfde voor. Repair van edge via (system > apps > modify edge), haalt ook niks uit.
Geen fancy plugins aanwezig in mijn geval.

Zie links en rechts nog van dergelijke voorvallen op internet sinds de 104 naar 105 update.

Nu nog geen tijd ingestoken. Heb intussen Brave via de Windows store geïnstalleerd om even verder te kunnen en het later uit te zoeken.
lenwar
@Prysm Software2 september 2022 17:05
houd hier rekening mee mensen als Edge je enige browser is.!
Via de Windows Store kan je verschillende browsers installeren. Dus mocht je helemaal in de knoop komen kan je op die manier in elk geval nog aan een browser komen.
acale 2 september 2022 17:23
Hier treedt dit probleem niet op. Bijzonder vaag
brommer1 @acale2 september 2022 19:59
[quote]
Verkeerd geplaats

[Reactie gewijzigd door brommer1 op 22 juli 2024 20:08]

twiFight 3 september 2022 04:30
Inmiddels is er weer een nieuwe versie beschikbaar, 105.0.1343.25 ==> 105.0.1343.27.
Ik ga niet naar een changelog zoeken maar grote kans dat het nu gefixt is. Hopelijk worden de meeste mensen gespaard van deze harde lockout.
1DMKIIN @twiFight3 september 2022 14:13
Inmiddels is er weer een nieuwe versie beschikbaar, 105.0.1343.25 ==> 105.0.1343.27.
Ik ga niet naar een changelog zoeken maar grote kans dat het nu gefixt is. Hopelijk worden de meeste mensen gespaard van deze harde lockout.
The release notes state that this update includes a fix for vulnerability CVE-2022-3075, which was reported by the Chromium team as a vulnerability in the wild (see also Chrome 105.0.5195.102 Emergency update fixes vulnerability). The problem from the post Microsoft Microsoft Edge 105.0.1343.25 (September 1, 2022) – fail to start after update should still exist – then the fix described in the post must be applied.

Fix is volgende week voorzien (binnen het stable channel)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 1DMKIIN op 22 juli 2024 20:08]


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