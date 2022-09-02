Software-update: Calibre 6.4.0

Calibre logo (75 pix)Versie 6.4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze vierde update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • Conversion pipeline: Add support for !important when flattening CSS rules. Closes tickets: 1987011
  • Content server: Use the chapter title as the base bookmark name when creating new bookmarks. Closes tickets: 1986786
  • Allow changing the search order when clicking on items in the Tag browser (Preferences->Look & feel->Tag browser->Hierarchy and searching)
  • Check library: Make vacuuming the full text database optional as it is very slow and memory intensive. Closes tickets: 1986500
  • Tag browser: Move the preferences for controlling the order and display of categories in the Tag browser from Preferences->Tweaks to Preferences->Look & feel->Tag browser. Closes tickets: 1987235
  • User category editor: Hide items not visible in the Tag browser. Closes tickets: 1984121
  • Allow adding a button to show the Manage categories window to the toolbars via Preferences->Toolbars & menus
  • Google metadata download: When excluding results from a web search because they don't match the specified title/author ignore diacritics, accents, etc.
Bug fixes
  • E-book viewer: Lookup: Google dictionary: Add some padding at the left and right margins. Closes tickets: 1986963
  • E-book viewer: Lookup word in Google dictionary: Fix meanings of some words not being shown in the user's preferred language. Closes tickets: 1985855
  • Fix calibredb backup_metadata --all operating only on dirty books not all books. Closes tickets: 1987390
  • Do not VACUUM FTS db when exporting library as it can be very slow. Closes tickets: 1987557
  • Windows: Nicer error message when attempting to run viewer/editor on machine without MediaPack installed
  • Edit book: Reports: Fix rendering of images in the images report table
  • Content server: Fix formatting of dates for custom columns using ISO format. Closes tickets: 1986412
New news sources
  • Brhat by Vishwas Vasuki
  • Cachys Blog by Volker Heggemann
  • Various Russian and Ukranian news sources by bugmen00t
Improved news sources
  • Live Law and Live Mint
  • Financial Times and MIT Technology Review
  • Business Standard and Indian Express
  • Nautilus
  • High Country News
  • Outlook Business Magazine

Calibre 6.0

Versienummer 6.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 02-09-2022 11:01 29

02-09-2022 • 11:01

29

Bron: Calibre

Update-historie

07-08 Calibre 9.13 1
31-07 Calibre 9.12 4
03-07 Calibre 9.11 0
26-06 Calibre 9.10 1
29-05 Calibre 9.9 0
02-05 Calibre 9.8 6
10-04 Calibre 9.7 0
27-03 Calibre 9.6 0
13-03 Calibre 9.5 0
27-02 Calibre 9.4 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (29)

-Moderatie-faq
29
29
21
0
0
5
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
Kayl 2 september 2022 13:28
Op zich prima applicatie, maar met grote bibliotheken vind ik het echt een draak om mee te werken. Even snel filters toepassen of aanpassingen doen gaat niet. Heb er dan nog een COPS voorkant aan hangen waar het wat makkelijker zoeken en downloaden is als je een specifiek boek zoekt.

Hoop stiekem dat er een sneller alternatief komt met een moderne look en feel.
D100 @Kayl2 september 2022 14:01
Het is natuurlijk wel een gratis product dat al lang bestaat en zeer goed is in wat het moet doen. Misschien ook niet zo nuttig om tienduizenden boeken in een private bibliotheek te hebben, ervan uitgaande dat je die enkel zelf leest (of nooit leest).
Het is beperkt hoeveel geld er binnenstroomt bij de ontwikkelaars (vrijwillige bijdrages). Het is niet commercieel, de 'winst' kan niet zomaar opgeschroefd worden. Dan kan je niet verwachten dat ze even een persoonjaar investeren om de user interface om te gooien.

Blijf stiekem hopen. Als er een gestroomlijnd commercieel product zou komen, dan zal je licentie gaan betalen, een abonnement zoals dat tegenwoordig gedaan wordt. En dan zal het specifiek zijn voor bijvb enkel boeken van Amazon, of van Kobo, of Apple....
mbovenka @D1002 september 2022 14:10
In zekere zin heb je dat al (Kindle4PC, Kobo Desktop, Apple Books). Die zijn (nog) gratis, dat wel.
Kayl @D1002 september 2022 14:23
Snap ik hoor, is ook helemaal te begrijpen en zeker dat het selfhosted is is al top. Ik kraak de software en ontwikkelaars ook niet af (althans niet mijn intentie), maar er komt tegenwoordig zoveel moderne en mooie open source software/projecten op de markt op verschillende vlakken. Zou interessant zijn als dat hiervoor ook is.

En betalen vind ik nooit erg voor toegevoegde waarde. Maar dat is inderdaad niet met de door jou beschreven vendor lock-ins.

Dus ik hoop stiekem door (je mag het ook dromen noemen), maar snap je punt!
mbovenka @Kayl2 september 2022 13:36
Je gebruikt wel veldspecifieke filters (iets als 'authors:asimov' of zo)? Dat werkt vlot zat met mijn 400K boeken in een library. En dat gedoe over de look & feel...het doet wat het moet doen. Wat er ouderwets aan is, geen idee. Die Metro-look platte UIs vind ik dan weer niet om aan te zien.
Kayl @mbovenka2 september 2022 14:20
Ja die gebruik ik, ook COPS doet dit zelf al. Dat werkt al wel wat vlotter, maar het blijft allemaal sloom. Wellicht moet ik een keer de hele bibliotheek opnieuw inlezen, maar daar verslikt hij zich ook vaak in. Al een keer geprobeerd op mijn desktop en dan moet alles in batches gedaan worden lijkt het. Toch nog maar eens goed in verdiepen. Misschien zelfs op een SSD knallen.
In ieder geval goed om te weten dat het bij jou wel snel werkt met dat volume, dan weet ik dat er nog wat te behalen valt.

Wat betreft mijn en jouw opmerking over de moderne look en feel. Ik heb het dan meer over duidelijkheid en intuïtiviteit van de interface. Heb het gevoel dat ik veel functionaliteit niet benut, puur omdat de knoppen en beschrijvingen niet logisch voor me zijn. En moet ook zeggen dat ik niet de drive heb om hele handleidingen door te pluizen voor een ebook/pdf verzamelsysteem.
mbovenka @Kayl2 september 2022 14:57
Als je zo nu en dan een Library Maintenance -> Check Library doet dan gaat hem opnieuw inlezen geen effect hebben; die doet al een vacuum van de SQLite DB. Een SSD helpt ook niet echt, behalve bij het opstarten van het programma, omdat zoekacties op het in-memory database image gebeuren.

Mijn machine is een AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX met 32GB RAM. Mijn metadata.db is 900MB (400K boeken). Calibre gebruikt ongeveer 3GB geheugen met die library open, en een search als 'authors:asimov' duurt minder dan een seconde. Updates in de DB duren soms wel wat langer (een paar seconden); ik ben er nog niet achter waarom dat is.

Al met al heb ik geen klagen over de performance. Dat de interface niet zo intuitief is lees ik wel vaker, en ik moet toegeven dat ik na jaren gebruik ook nog wel eens heb van 'verrek, kan dat ook?' Maar dat is meer omdat er zoveel mee kan volgens mij :)
Kayl @mbovenka2 september 2022 15:08
Oh wist niet eens dat er een maintenance was, kan best zijn dat die DB bij mij gewoon een zooitje is. Ik ga er eens in duiken. Bedankt voor de tips!
mbovenka @Kayl2 september 2022 15:31
Library button -> Library Maintenance -> Check Library. Doet een vacuum van de metadata DB en kan checken of wat er in de DB staat matcht met wat er op de schijf staat.
Kayl @mbovenka2 september 2022 16:07
Thanks gevonden en staat nu te draaien!
yalerta @Kayl2 september 2022 14:26
Library map van 8Gb. ca. 9500 boeken. Library's staan in een server map.

Geen probleem met snelheid in het programma. Diverse virtuele lib's aangemaakt.
En zoeken op geindexeerde velden zoals auteur en dergelijke gaat vlot.

Gebruik altijd de portable versie en sla regelmatig updates over indien deze weinig toevoegen.
De lokaal geïnstalleerde (portable) versies verwijzen naar de server map.
Vanaf versie 6 is er een full text search toegevoegd. Wordt ook door Calibre geindexeerd.
Kayl @yalerta2 september 2022 14:45
Mijn library map is 285 GB, dus dat maakt de snelheid natuurlijk langzamer. Verwacht dat de poster hierboven met 400k boeken nog meer heeft.

Maar waarom en hoe maak je virtuele libraries?
Rapedapeda @Kayl2 september 2022 14:55
Ik verbaas me in positieve zin over de grote bibliotheken; ik vond mn 50-60 boeken die per jaar lees (en eraan toevoeg) al vrij aardig. Uit nieuwsgierigheid, gebruik je het als naslag voor werk oid?
Kayl @Rapedapeda2 september 2022 15:12
Voor mij (kan niet voor anderen spreken) is het "hoarden" ook wel een beetje een hobby. En veel boeken vallen steeds meer in het publieke domein en worden dan weer in bulk aangeboden. Die haal ik dan binnen en lees ik in.
En als ik of een familielid dan eens een boek zoekt dan heb ik altijd nog mijn eigen bibliotheek om te checken, terwijl het online vaak niet (meer) te vinden is.

En voor hobby's heb je vaak ook grote sets aan boeken die publiekelijk beschikbaar zijn, dus dan is het een fijn naslagwerk inderdaad.
mbovenka @Kayl2 september 2022 15:39
De snelheid gaat voornamelijk om de grootte van je metadata database (metadata.db in de library directory), niet zozeer om hoeveel ruimte er op disk ingenomen wordt. Mijn library is 651GB, met een metadata.db van 900MB. En inderdaad, 'hoarden' is een hobby :)
D100 @Kayl2 september 2022 16:24
285 GB aan boeken, dat zijn er heel veel. Een zware hobby of zelfs professioneel, om het even.

Misschien de moeite om een professioneel systeem aan te schaffen (zoals in bibliotheken), meer plezier aan de hobby of gemakkelijker om te werken.
yalerta @Kayl2 september 2022 21:47
Waarom virtuele library's ?
Groeperen van Thrillers, Detective, Sf, ongelezen of Voorkeur boeken echtgenote.
Onder de zoekbalk komen dan Tabs waarmee snel naar een dergelijke bibliotheek te schakelen is.

Aanmaken ?
In mijn layout links langs het zoekvak. "Virtuele bibliotheek"

Nee ik ben geen verzamelaar die alles wat komt wil hebben. Er zijn meerdere bibliotheken actief maar zijn niet altijd gekozen als opstart collectie. Engelstalig bevat maar 150 books maar deze bevinden zich niet in de bibliotheek waarmee ik altijd werk, net als stripboeken of magazines

[Reactie gewijzigd door yalerta op 24 juli 2024 23:06]

Kayl @yalerta3 september 2022 12:42
Dankje, ga ik ook eens uitzoeken en inrichten!
Rocketman 2 september 2022 11:15
Alle keren dat ik Calibre opstart, is er weer een nieuwe versie. Er komt geen eind aan. Geen idee wat er allemaal aangepast wordt.
NLSurfMan @Rocketman2 september 2022 11:22
Op zich goed dat er veel update komen: het project leeft nog en bugs worden (snel) opgelost. Het zou een mooie toevoeging zijn als ze een "in-app-updater" maken die zelf de applicatie update, zodat je niet iedere keer de installer moet downloaden en draaien.
PrimusIP @NLSurfMan2 september 2022 11:46
Ik gebruik een package manager. Dan heb je dat probleem niet meer.
gwystyl @PrimusIP2 september 2022 12:52
Download die niet nog steeds de hele installer? Dat je het niet merkt wil niet zeggen dat het niet efficiënter kan.
Volgens mij komt Calibre gewoon elke twee weken met een update met daarin de fixes die ze in die twee weken gedaan hebben. Leuk voor fanatieke updaters, maar al die updates zijn meestal niet noodzakelijk. Ik update dus meestal maar een paar keer per jaar of als ik tegen problemen aan loop.
1DMKIIN
@NLSurfMan2 september 2022 16:07
Het zou een mooie toevoeging zijn als ze een "in-app-updater" maken die zelf de applicatie update, zodat je niet iedere keer de installer moet downloaden en draaien.
Die intentie is er (voorlopig) alvast nog steeds niet. Maar anderzijds is het doorgaans zeker niet noodzakelijk om elke 2 weken de installer on-site te downloaden (update-check uitschakelen) ... of zoals @PrimusIP komt aan te geven, desnoods een package manager ;)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Rocketman2 september 2022 11:30
Dat staat in het geval van Calibre toch duidelijk in de releasenotes welke je hier bovenaan het item ook nog een keer terugvindt. Ik juich het frequent updaten van applicaties juist toe.
D100 @Rocketman2 september 2022 11:57
Inderdaad, zeer veelvuldige updates. Je kan ze skippen, maar je moet dan wel iets wegklikken.
De ontwikkelaars zijn zeer enthousiast, beter dat dan dat het boeltje verwaarloosd wordt.
ShadLink @Rocketman2 september 2022 12:57
Idd wel goed dat het goed onderhouden wordt, maar de "automatische updates" kunnen wat mij betreft wel een stuk beter gestroomlijnd.
Polydeukes @Rocketman2 september 2022 12:25
Dat heet Continuous Delivery
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Polydeukes4 september 2022 10:11
In feite hoeft Continuous Delivery hier niets mee te maken te hebben. Continuous Delivery is een softwareontwikkelmethode maar je kan ook prima gewoon vaak updates uitbrengen zonder de methode te volgen.
specs2021 5 september 2022 09:09
Kindle gratis?
Je mag boeken van Amazon lezen, zolang Amazon niet dwars ligt.
https://www.zdnet.com/art...ess-to-your-kindle-books/

Boeken van derden kun je via email naar je kindle reader exporteren, daarbij verlies je echter de high-res afbeeldingen bij de transitie. Natuurlijk kun je ook met Calibre een high-res ebook maken voor Kindle, maar om dat nou te prijzen als eingenschap van Amazon/Kindle...

Met Kindle heb je toegang tot alleen de boeken die Amazon toestaat! Overstappen naar een andere leverancier betekent dat je voor de Amazon boeken vastzit aan de officiele kindle readers.
Dat kost flink veel gebruiksgemak.

Dus ik vind het een prijzig produkt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.