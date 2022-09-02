Versie 6.4.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze vierde update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Conversion pipeline: Add support for !important when flattening CSS rules. Closes tickets: 1987011
- Content server: Use the chapter title as the base bookmark name when creating new bookmarks. Closes tickets: 1986786
- Allow changing the search order when clicking on items in the Tag browser (Preferences->Look & feel->Tag browser->Hierarchy and searching)
- Check library: Make vacuuming the full text database optional as it is very slow and memory intensive. Closes tickets: 1986500
- Tag browser: Move the preferences for controlling the order and display of categories in the Tag browser from Preferences->Tweaks to Preferences->Look & feel->Tag browser. Closes tickets: 1987235
- User category editor: Hide items not visible in the Tag browser. Closes tickets: 1984121
- Allow adding a button to show the Manage categories window to the toolbars via Preferences->Toolbars & menus
- Google metadata download: When excluding results from a web search because they don't match the specified title/author ignore diacritics, accents, etc.
New news sources
- E-book viewer: Lookup: Google dictionary: Add some padding at the left and right margins. Closes tickets: 1986963
- E-book viewer: Lookup word in Google dictionary: Fix meanings of some words not being shown in the user's preferred language. Closes tickets: 1985855
- Fix calibredb backup_metadata --all operating only on dirty books not all books. Closes tickets: 1987390
- Do not VACUUM FTS db when exporting library as it can be very slow. Closes tickets: 1987557
- Windows: Nicer error message when attempting to run viewer/editor on machine without MediaPack installed
- Edit book: Reports: Fix rendering of images in the images report table
- Content server: Fix formatting of dates for custom columns using ISO format. Closes tickets: 1986412
Improved news sources
- Brhat by Vishwas Vasuki
- Cachys Blog by Volker Heggemann
- Various Russian and Ukranian news sources by bugmen00t
- Live Law and Live Mint
- Financial Times and MIT Technology Review
- Business Standard and Indian Express
- Nautilus
- High Country News
- Outlook Business Magazine