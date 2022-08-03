Software-update: Rufus 3.20

Rufus logo (75 pix) Versie 3.20 van Rufus is uitgekomen. Rufus is een Windows-programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. Handig bijvoorbeeld om een besturingssysteem te installeren, wat sneller gaat vanaf een usb-stick dan van een cd of dvd, om het bios bij te werken of om een systeem te benaderen dat niet meer wil starten. Er is overigens een groot aantal tooltjes waarmee dit gedaan kan worden, maar Rufus beweert één van de snelste in zijn soort te zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.20:
  • Enable applicable Windows User Experience options for Windows 10
  • Remember last Windows User Experience selection between sessions
  • Add automatic local account creation and regional options duplication
    (NB: This is limited to creating an account with the same name as the current user and with an empty password that the user will be prompted to change after first reboot)
  • Add a workaround for ISOs that have a syslinux symbolic link to /isolinux/ (Knoppix)
  • Revert to offline insertion of registry keys for the TPM/SB/RAM bypass where possible
  • Remove storage bypass, since this is a bogus bypass that doesn't do anything
  • Improve BIOS compatibility when displaying the "UEFI boot only" alert message
  • Fix Windows User Experience dialog appearing twice for Windows To Go
  • Fix Windows User Experience options not being applied for ARM64
  • Fix Microsoft Account bypass not being applied unless TPM/SB/RAM bypass is selected
  • Fix overeager detection of GRUB2 bootloaders with nonstandard prefixes

Rufus

Versienummer 3.20
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Rufus
Download https://github.com/pbatard/rufus/releases/download/v3.20/rufus-3.20.exe
Bestandsgrootte 1,33MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 03-08-2022 21:322

03-08-2022 • 21:32

2 Linkedin

Bron: Rufus

Update-historie

21:32 Rufus 3.20 2
02-07 Rufus 3.19 8
12-03 Rufus 3.18 0
10-'21 Rufus 3.17 8
10-'21 Rufus 3.16 7
08-'21 Rufus 3.15 21
04-'21 Rufus 3.14 8
11-'20 Rufus 3.13 8
10-'20 Rufus 3.12 15
06-'20 Rufus 3.11 29
Meer historie

Lees meer

Rufus

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0TheOneAndOnly
3 augustus 2022 21:44
Add automatic local account creation and regional options duplication
(NB: This is limited to creating an account with the same name as the current user and with an empty password that the user will be prompted to change after first reboot)
Is dat dan van de PC waarop Rufus gebruikt wordt? I'm confused.
Reageer
0Dutch2007
@TheOneAndOnly3 augustus 2022 21:52
Ja, pc waar je rufus op draait
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee