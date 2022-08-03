Versie 3.20 van Rufus is uitgekomen. Rufus is een Windows-programma waarmee zelfstartende usb-sticks kunnen worden gemaakt. Handig bijvoorbeeld om een besturingssysteem te installeren, wat sneller gaat vanaf een usb-stick dan van een cd of dvd, om het bios bij te werken of om een systeem te benaderen dat niet meer wil starten. Er is overigens een groot aantal tooltjes waarmee dit gedaan kan worden, maar Rufus beweert één van de snelste in zijn soort te zijn. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 3.20: Enable applicable Windows User Experience options for Windows 10

Remember last Windows User Experience selection between sessions

Add automatic local account creation and regional options duplication

(NB: This is limited to creating an account with the same name as the current user and with an empty password that the user will be prompted to change after first reboot)

Add a workaround for ISOs that have a syslinux symbolic link to /isolinux/ (Knoppix)

symbolic link to (Knoppix) Revert to offline insertion of registry keys for the TPM/SB/RAM bypass where possible

Remove storage bypass, since this is a bogus bypass that doesn't do anything

Improve BIOS compatibility when displaying the "UEFI boot only" alert message

Fix Windows User Experience dialog appearing twice for Windows To Go

Fix Windows User Experience options not being applied for ARM64

Fix Microsoft Account bypass not being applied unless TPM/SB/RAM bypass is selected

Fix overeager detection of GRUB2 bootloaders with nonstandard prefixes