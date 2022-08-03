Software-update: Tails 5.3.1

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en is onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.3.1 is Thunderbird bijgewerkt naar versie 91.12.0 en de Linux kernel naar 5.10.127-2, wat een beveiligingsprobleem moet verhelpen.

Changes and updates
  • Update the Linux kernel to 5.10.127-2, which fixes CVE-2022-34918, a vulnerability that allows applications in Tails to gain administration privileges.
    For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser, they might then use CVE-2022-34918 to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.
    This attack is very unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this attack being used in the wild.
  • Update Thunderbird to 91.12.0.

For more details, read our changelog.

Versienummer 5.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Update-historie

21:38 Tails 5.3.1 0
26-07 Tails 5.3 0
12-07 Tails 5.2 1
23-06 Tails 5.1.1 0
05-06 Tails 5.1 0
03-05 Tails 5.0 2
06-04 Tails 4.29 0
09-03 Tails 4.28 0
08-02 Tails 4.27 14
12-01 Tails 4.26 0
Meer historie

