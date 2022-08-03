Versie 31.2.0 van Pale Moon is uitgekomen. Deze webbrowser is ooit begonnen als een fork van Mozilla Firefox. Door optimalisaties voor moderne hardware en het weglaten van Accessibility-features en Parental Controls presteerde hij toen een stuk beter. Ook was er een 64bit-versie beschikbaar, ruim voordat Mozilla deze zelf aanbood. Intern werkt het op Goanna, een van Mozilla's Gecko afgeleide browserengine. Vanaf versie 30 identificeert de browser zich naar buiten toe weer als een Firefox-browser, wat het eenvoudiger moet maken om oudere browserextensies te gebruiken. De download van Pale Moon is alleen in het Engels; een apart Nederlands taalbestand is beschikbaar. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes/fixes: Implemented CSS white-space: break-spaces for web compatibility.

for web compatibility. Implemented Intl.RelativeTimeFormat for web compatibility.

for web compatibility. Implemented "Origin header CSRF mitigation". This is still disabled by default to investigate potential issues with CloudFlare-backed sites.

Implemented support for async generator methods in JavaScript.

Added preliminary support for building on Apple Silicon like M1/M2 SoC.

Added support for building with Visual Studio 2022.

Improved the handling of CSS "sticky" elements in tables.

Improved stack size limits on all platforms. See implementation notes.

Updated function.toString handling to align with the updated JavaScript spec. This should improve web compatibility.

handling to align with the updated JavaScript spec. This should improve web compatibility. Updated Unicode support to Unicode v11, and updated the ICU library accordingly. Building without ICU is no longer supported.

Updated many in-tree third-party libraries to pick up various performance and stability improvements.

Updated site-specific user-agent overrides to work around issues with Google fonts, Citi bank (again!) and MeWe.

Removed some leftover (and unused) telemetry code in the platform and front-end.

Fixed an issue with VP9 video playback on Windows on some systems.

Fixed an issue with the add-ons manager not properly handling empty update URLs.

Fixed a major performance regression on *nix based systems due to incorrect thread handling.

Fixed volume handling when building with the sndio audio back-end.

audio back-end. Pale Moon no longer applies content security policies to documents that are explicitly loaded as data documents or to images. See implementation notes.

Cleaned up some unnecessary code from the source tree for unused build back-ends, Firefox marketplace "apps", and the rather ridiculous moz://a protocol handler.

Updated NSS to 3.52.8 to pick up several defense-in-depth security fixes.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 3 DiD, 12 not applicable. Implementation notes: Prior to this version, Pale Moon would apply Content Security Policies (CSPs) to all requests made to servers that would respond with a policy header, as one would expect for strict use of CSPs as-intended. Unfortunately, Chrome has been less strict in applying these policies and specifically excluded applying these policies to images and "data documents". As a result, web compatibility became a problem for non-Google browsers with webmasters being oblivious about their overzealous CSPs deployed on websites, causing images (especially SVG) and data to not load or load properly. To align with mainstream browser behavior and improve web compatibility on misconfigured websites, we are now no longer applying CSPs to images or documents explicitly loaded as arbitrary data.

We've adjusted default per-thread stack sizes in the platform to be more generous on all platforms. This allows the browser to render more deeply nested visual elements in web pages and the new limit matches the capabilities of mainstream browsers as a result. Please note that some custom builds may need to adjust their linker's stack sizes on some operating systems to come to a stable and usable build with this change since the new Goanna rendering depth requires this larger stack size to not run out of memory. The default per-thread stack size is now 2 MB with the exception of 32-bit Windows builds where 1.5 MB is used to go easy on its limited address space. Custom Linux builds with system-default small stack sizes should adjust their build configuration accordingly.